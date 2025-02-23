80 Hilariously Unhinged Posts From Older People Getting The Hang Of Social Media
There’s a whole generation of people who weren’t yet born when social media came to life. And then there are some who were already way into their latter years when they first laid eyes on Facebook, Instagram and the like. You can’t really blame them for making more than a few blunders while figuring things out and trying to keep up with the younger Jones’. But you can have a good giggle.
Some old folks’ posts are super cringe. A few are downright (but unintentionally) rude. And others are just too damn funny. People have been sharing the unhinged and hilarious things they’ve witnessed the older generation dare to do on social media. From (very) misplaced poop emojis to bizarre death announcements, our grannies and grandpas are doing the most. Bored Panda has picked our favorites for your perusing pleasure. Don’t forget to upvote yours.
Margaret
We’ve Been Guarding The Wrong Border This Whole Time
My Great Aunt Posted About California Fires
The so-called "Boomer" generation might sometimes get a bad rep for their interactions on social media. But marketing experts have warned that they are highly underestimated. Folk between the ages of 59 and 68 have largely been ignored by digital marketers, who held the false perception that the younger generations were the only ones worth targeting.
Poop?
Any Special Reason?
Fred Was Feeling Naughty (Reposted With Names Covered)
Many older people used to approach social media and online shopping with a lot of caution. But since the Covid pandemic, things have changed. They're a lot more willing to swap their shopping carts for the virtual kind. "Health and wellness brands in particular have a unique window of opportunity that they can seize for great results," advised advertising agency Zinc Holding.
My Grandpa Posted A Pic About Gay Uncles Day And Then Got Mad At Himself In The Comments
I Don’t Know How I Friended You I Am An Old Man
Don’t Waste My Time
According to a survey conducted by the Aleph Group in 2023, "boomers" are also quite set in their ways when it comes to what brands they'll buy. In other words, they are more brand loyal than any other generation. Digital marketers and companies should be capitalizing on this opportunity to create lifelong "friendships" with those born before the internet was even a thought.
My Dad Was Concerned About Water Tables For A Period Of Time. He Does Not Live In A State That Worries About Water Conservation
My Girlfriend Added My Dad And He Posted This On Her Timeline
Havea Blessed Fag
Baby boomers make up the majority of spending in the U.S. economy, notes e-commerce platform Big Commerce. "That spending power influences business growth, job creation, and other factors that ultimately lead the U.S. economy to flourish," reads the site. And with Pew Research revealing that there are around 74 million boomers in America alone, anyone who ignores their online buying power does so at their own peril.
I'm Sure Facebook Will Respond Soon
My Grandad, Who Has Been Married Since 1982, Tried To Fill In His Profile Info, And Accidentally Made A Marriage Announcement Post… In 2019. He Also Replied To His Own Post
Experts say Boomers are the only generation experiencing growth in the workforce. "As more boomers stay in the workforce longer, their economic impact continues to influence the economic activity," reveals Big Commerce. "This means that the 'Golden Years' will in many cases be spent working. This change in lifestyle will ultimately translate to more disposable income and purchasing power."