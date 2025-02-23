ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a whole generation of people who weren’t yet born when social media came to life. And then there are some who were already way into their latter years when they first laid eyes on Facebook, Instagram and the like. You can’t really blame them for making more than a few blunders while figuring things out and trying to keep up with the younger Jones’. But you can have a good giggle.

Some old folks’ posts are super cringe. A few are downright (but unintentionally) rude. And others are just too damn funny. People have been sharing the unhinged and hilarious things they’ve witnessed the older generation dare to do on social media. From (very) misplaced poop emojis to bizarre death announcements, our grannies and grandpas are doing the most. Bored Panda has picked our favorites for your perusing pleasure. Don’t forget to upvote yours.

#1

Margaret

Cartoon character cheering on textured background, showing a light-hearted boomer social media fail comment.

SkeletonOfaGhostt Report

    #2

    We’ve Been Guarding The Wrong Border This Whole Time

    Text post with bold red background showing a humorous Boomers social media fail about friend requests and hacking.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    My Great Aunt Posted About California Fires

    Social media post with colorful background and character holding a birthday cake, referencing evacuation in California.

    mangosparklingwater Report

    The so-called "Boomer" generation might sometimes get a bad rep for their interactions on social media. But marketing experts have warned that they are highly underestimated. Folk between the ages of 59 and 68 have largely been ignored by digital marketers, who held the false perception that the younger generations were the only ones worth targeting.
    #4

    Poop?

    Social media post with sad news overlayed on poop emojis background, illustrating Boomers' social media fails.

    MistakeAlert6865 Report

    #5

    Any Special Reason?

    Boomers on social media confused by poop emojis, mistaking them for chocolate Pokémon in a playful conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Fred Was Feeling Naughty (Reposted With Names Covered)

    Boomers social media fails: Mistaken post searching for inappropriate content with humorous comment reply.

    Sizer11 Report

    Many older people used to approach social media and online shopping with a lot of caution. But since the Covid pandemic, things have changed. They're a lot more willing to swap their shopping carts for the virtual kind. "Health and wellness brands in particular have a unique window of opportunity that they can seize for great results," advised advertising agency Zinc Holding.
    #7

    My Grandpa Posted A Pic About Gay Uncles Day And Then Got Mad At Himself In The Comments

    Facebook post showcasing Boomers-Social-Media-Fails with a "Happy Gay Uncles Day" image and a critical comment.

    ske1etoncrush Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An old guy forgot to log out of his account and got this very lame prank?

    #8

    I Don’t Know How I Friended You I Am An Old Man

    Social media post of an older man confused about online friendship, a classic example of boomers' social media fails.

    mosnowbro Report

    #9

    Don’t Waste My Time

    Boomers social media fails by asking to leave a group rudely; comments advising how to exit.

    reddit.com Report

    According to a survey conducted by the Aleph Group in 2023, "boomers" are also quite set in their ways when it comes to what brands they'll buy. In other words, they are more brand loyal than any other generation. Digital marketers and companies should be capitalizing on this opportunity to create lifelong "friendships" with those born before the internet was even a thought.
    #10

    My Dad Was Concerned About Water Tables For A Period Of Time. He Does Not Live In A State That Worries About Water Conservation

    Boomers social media fails with varied humorous posts about water tables changing.

    TipToeWingJawwdinz Report

    #11

    My Girlfriend Added My Dad And He Posted This On Her Timeline

    Social media post with pink hearts background and text saying "Who is this," illustrating boomers' social media fails.

    scoobertdoobert7 Report

    #12

    Havea Blessed Fag

    Boomers social media fails with humorous typo correction in Facebook posts.

    macaroniwaffles Report

    Baby boomers make up the majority of spending in the U.S. economy, notes e-commerce platform Big Commerce. "That spending power influences business growth, job creation, and other factors that ultimately lead the U.S. economy to flourish," reads the site. And with Pew Research revealing that there are around 74 million boomers in America alone, anyone who ignores their online buying power does so at their own peril.
    #13

    I'm Sure Facebook Will Respond Soon

    Two social media posts with text highlighting Boomers social media fails on a floral background with an animated character.

    Scared_Doggo Report

    #14

    Well

    Social media post showing a solar eclipse event and a humorous comment about rescheduling it, illustrating a boomer's social media fail.

    Swagnasty15 Report

    #15

    My Grandad, Who Has Been Married Since 1982, Tried To Fill In His Profile Info, And Accidentally Made A Marriage Announcement Post… In 2019. He Also Replied To His Own Post

    Facebook post showing boomer's social media fail with a comment misunderstanding about who got married.

    yappatron3000 Report

    Experts say Boomers are the only generation experiencing growth in the workforce. "As more boomers stay in the workforce longer, their economic impact continues to influence the economic activity," reveals Big Commerce. "This means that the 'Golden Years' will in many cases be spent working. This change in lifestyle will ultimately translate to more disposable income and purchasing power."

    #16

    I Swear It's Always The Birthday Format That Has The Most Unhinged Posts Ever

    Person shares a social media blooper holding a cake, with confetti and balloons in the background.

    MuzzleOfNemesis Report

    #17

    Found One In The Wild

    Boomers social media misunderstanding with two Facebook accounts mentioned in a Facebook comment exchange.

    pm_me_all_ur_pelfies Report

    #18

    What A Time To Be Alive

    Social media post with "I have changed my password!" illustrating boomers' social media fails.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    Right Intentions, Wrong Emoji

    Boomers' social media fails: somber message on bright emoji background.

    rawdlrawdl Report

    #20

    Boomers Praise An Obvious AI-Generated Image On Facebook As "Great Work," Yet We're The So-Called Gullible Generation

    Boy posing with a sand dog sculpture on the beach, with comments praising the creative work, exemplifying social media reactions.

    Doroochen Report

    #21

    A Facebook Request To Facebook

    Boomers' social media fails highlighted by a humorous post about removing a dating app for Christian music on Facebook.

    ArtsCraftsAndScience Report

    #22

    Anger Meme Are The Worst

    Boomers social media fails: User mistakenly reacts with anger emoji and comments on the error.

    Lavence24 Report

    #23

    My Old Man Doesn't Think This Is AI

    Child reacting to a blazing toy car box shared in a humorous social media exchange, highlighting boomers' social media fails.

    ScottishMaj117 Report

    #24

    Going Through My Great-Uncles Phone To Help Him Delete “Screenshots” And I Found These

    Live chat screenshot showing a humorous response highlighting boomers' social media fails.

    cd_unoxx Report

    #25

    I Guess I’ll Just Figure It Out Myself?

    Text conversation showing a humorous misunderstanding, illustrating boomers' social media fails.

    nonarygaming Report

    #26

    Thumbs Up

    Cartoon character with thumbs up and text about a loved one passing away, illustrating Boomers social media fails.

    swinginglo Report

    #27

    Submitting My Resignation

    Boomers social media post with user wanting to resign from a travel tips group, receiving 64 laughing reactions.

    daugavpiliete Report

    #28

    Get Off My Facebook Please

    Get Off My Facebook Please

    hondahardtail Report

    #29

    Bargain At Twice The Price Imo

    Elderly couple posing at an event, mistakenly listing Samsung Galaxy 8 for $12,300, showcasing Boomers' social media fails.

    le_santo Report

    #30

    Grandma Thinks That To “Like” Something, You Just Comment The Word Like

    Mother and daughter sitting on a couch, showcasing a boomer's social media moment with blurred names.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    My Wife’s Grandmother Is Easily My Favorite Person On Facebook

    Boomer struggles with mirror selfie, omitting head, showcasing classic social media fails.

    SomewhereNo3080 Report

    #32

    He Strikes Once Again

    He Strikes Once Again

    MistakeAlert6865 Report

    #33

    Cant You Read?

    Social media post showing a humorous misunderstanding about 200 sq ft of "medium to dark brown" by boomers.

    -garlic-thot- Report

    #34

    Grilled Cheese Isn’t The Only Thing Getting Burnt

    Grilled Cheese Isn’t The Only Thing Getting Burnt

    BugsBunnysCouch Report

    #35

    Thanks In Advance

    Boomer humor on social media: A cartoon woman asks "What is WAP?" on a floral background.

    Past-Delivery-306 Report

    #36

    If I'm Being Honest, Neither Do I

    Text post with colored background asking, "I don't get this coloured background thing?" illustrating Boomers social media fails.

    IkeyTom21 Report

    #37

    My Grandma Is Trying To Tell Me Something

    Text message screenshot with humorous boomer social media fails and text errors.

    Dyslexic_Nerd Report

    #38

    Allen

    Boomers on social media: humorous exchange about photos on Facebook.

    DamageAppraiser Report

    #39

    Please Delete Her From The Group

    Boomers' social media misunderstanding on classical music page, showcasing a humorous comment about app removal.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    Alisons Wants To Shop At Walmart But Doesn't Know Why

    A boomer social media fail with user confused about online shopping at Walmart.

    space-milk Report

    #41

    Free Down Loaf

    A social media post with humorous spelling errors, illustrating boomers' social media fails.

    oh-rosie-oh-girl Report

    #42

    My Grandma Tries To Interact With Us All- At Least She Recognises That She's Struggling

    Social media comments illustrating Boomers' social media fails with repeated messages and a humorous apology.

    FightMiilk Report

    #43

    Nothing But Net

    Animated character reaching up, text overlay expressing nostalgia. Example of Boomers' social media sentiment.

    acmowad Report

    #44

    My Coworker Thinks This Article Is Speaking Directly To Him

    Man drinking from vodka bottle with text overlay about drinking habits, illustrating Boomers social media fails.

    berry_pitts Report

    #45

    My Grandma Is Back At It Using Facebook As A Search Engine Poor Thing Has Been Trying To Play Games For The Last Week

    Boomers social media errors in posts about playing solitaire.

    Optimal-Line1009 Report

    #46

    My Gran’s First Facebook Status

    Social media post with the word "No" on a purple background, illustrating boomers' social media fails.

    BluMondae7 Report

    #47

    That's Not How It Works, Dawn

    Facebook posts showing common Boomers social media fails, with requests to remove or cancel their accounts.

    TheSoulOfTheRose Report

    #48

    My Grandma's Latest Post

    "Social media post fail with red background, typical of Boomers' online mishaps."

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    I Don't Think They're Even Having The Same Conversation

    Social media post with misspelled words highlighting Boomers' social media fails.

    effylikescats Report

    #50

    That's How The Cloud Works, Right?

    Boomer's social media post mistakenly shares a local file path for a story instead of a web link.

    TheKertMA Report

    #51

    There Can Only Be One

    Boomers social media fails example: Misunderstanding over name usage in tattoo artist's Facebook post.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Grandma Don't Play That

    A social media post showing a boomer's humorous misunderstanding about computer games.

    not-the-evil-twin Report

    #53

    I Can't Stand When Chinese Either

    Social media post with an embarrassing response, illustrating boomers' social media fails.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    Log Me Off Inside

    Facebook post saying "Can't log off," illustrating Boomers' social media fails.

    Donkeymuffins Report

    #55

    I’m Not Good At This Either

    Boomers navigating social media; message confirming a friend request with uncertainty about online skills.

    heavenisaplaceonyurt Report

    #56

    A Question We'd All Like Answered

    Boomers' social media fail post about turning off caps lock on a Dell 2009 computer with smiley background.

    Volka210 Report

    #57

    What Is Up With Boomers On Facebook Doing This? So Gullible

    Facebook post sharing a privacy hoax, reflecting boomers' social media fails.

    Next_Airport_7230 Report

    #58

    Cute Family, Next

    Boomers social media post showing incorrect photo sizing, with comments and emoji reactions below.

    Fabulous-Ad6763 Report

    #59

    She Replied To Herself?

    Social media post with text "How to post" and a comment saying "I don't know darlin'," highlighting boomers' social media fails.

    fireflywithoutalight Report

    #60

    Found One In My Feed

    Boomers' social media misunderstanding with colorful background and humorous text saying, "I AM NOT A STRIPPER."

    Bursting_Radius Report

    #61

    Regargs Pearl

    Cartoon of a person on floral background with humorous boomer social media comment about eating ice cream in winter.

    emks1999 Report

    #62

    40 Years Too Late

    40 Years Too Late

    Tamizander Report

    #63

    I Caught One In The Wild

    Social media exchange with cartoon sticker, illustrating Boomers-Social-Media-Fails in a conversation thread.

    Ok_Seaworthiness6903 Report

    #64

    My Fiance's Great Grandmother. She Is A Blessing

    Boomers social media mishap with birthday post correction and heartfelt message to husband.

    kittyidiot Report

    #65

    Thumbs Up

    Social media post with a cheerful avatar, text reads "She lost her life," highlighting Boomers' social media fails.

    enlightenedmongoose Report

    #66

    Of Course She Had To Announce It

    Social media post showing a classic boomer fail, saying, "Accidentally joined. Not interested in this group. Thank you."

    cookiemonster1459 Report

    #67

    The Oddly Shaped Baby Head

    Cartoon character with thumbs up, expressing frustration about Internet change at Walmart, illustrating boomers social media fails.

    Best_Photograph9542 Report

    #68

    In The Wild

    Boomers misunderstanding social media platforms in a humorous online post exchange.

    Yadeeyaa Report

    #69

    So Sad

    Social media post with awkward messaging highlighting Boomers social media fails.

    goobablo Report

    #70

    Yes, They Are Available

    Boomer social media fail with marriage announcement and humorous comment reply.

    Johnmarmalade Report

    #71

    An Older Lady I Know Posted This Last Year

    Boomers' social media fail with a Facebook post asking admin for contact.

    Cinn4monSynonym Report

    #72

    My Husband's Unhinged Aunt

    Illustration of a person with a megaphone, overlayed with humorous boomer social media fails on a colorful background.

    glamorous_jasper Report

    #73

    I Too Am Alone With My Thoughts

    Boomers social media fails with humorous comments on a Facebook post and a Netflix meme reply.

    Important-Trifle5690 Report

    #74

    Gary Is A Liar

    Boomers social media fail with an awkward birthday greeting and reply about someone's passing.

    pie101man Report

    #75

    Husband's Grandma Thinks A Relative's Wordle Post Is A Good Place To Advertise A Lost Cat

    Boomers sharing Wordle result and a misplaced cat in social media conversation.

    cxntqueen Report

    #76

    I Was Texting My Grandpa About Picking Me Up From School I Got A Response And This

    Text conversation showing communication mix-up, illustrating Boomers social media fails.

    6captain9 Report

    #77

    Grandma

    Boomers social media fails with humorous text and vibrant GIFs in a family chat exchange.

    Vgvgcfc Report

    #78

    Tom's First Attempt At Typing

    Social media post showing a humorous typing struggle, illustrating Boomers' social media fails.

    Rondleman Report

    #79

    That’s Not How It Works, Pam

    Boomers social media fail: one-star review stating, "Have never been there," on a restaurant review page.

    prednisoloneace Report

    #80

    My Elderly Aunt (Who Has Lost $$$ To Scammers) Follows Multiple Fake Celebrity Facebook Profiles

    Social media post parody with incorrect news about a celebrity suspension, illustrating Boomers' social media fails.

    fv7061 Report

