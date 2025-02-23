ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a whole generation of people who weren’t yet born when social media came to life. And then there are some who were already way into their latter years when they first laid eyes on Facebook, Instagram and the like. You can’t really blame them for making more than a few blunders while figuring things out and trying to keep up with the younger Jones’. But you can have a good giggle.

Some old folks’ posts are super cringe. A few are downright (but unintentionally) rude. And others are just too damn funny. People have been sharing the unhinged and hilarious things they’ve witnessed the older generation dare to do on social media. From (very) misplaced poop emojis to bizarre death announcements, our grannies and grandpas are doing the most. Bored Panda has picked our favorites for your perusing pleasure. Don’t forget to upvote yours.