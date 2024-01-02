ADVERTISEMENT

Learning the ropes of the internet takes a bit of time and a certain level of dedication. Learning what and where to click is only part of it—it’s also understanding the culture, how things are done, security and safety online, all that jazz.

So, you can imagine why it’s an extra bit more challenging for the older generations to stay safe under the radar of the public forum that we call the internet. Once you’re detected, you’re likely to be seen by pages like Old People Web, an Instagram page that’s all about sharing screenshots of old people doing their thing online.

#1

#2

#3

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's obv happy to help his wife by modeling her handiwork.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

All memes aside, why is it so darn hard for older generations to use current-day tech? Some stats have been crunched in hopes of answering this question.

According to Eurostat, 87% of folks over the age of 75 (that’s back in 2018) have never really been online. That’s nearly 9 of 10 seniors, mind you.
#4

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he's called Sammy the Button, but I hear he's pretty expensive.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

#6

pam_falcioni avatar
2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Edith totally messed up the first two rules of Internetting. 1. Learn how to internet. 2. Search for pictures of hot guys.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

One of the reasons suggested ties in with their age and health—reduces reactivity. Age simply makes it harder to keep up with how fast technology progresses and changes.

9% of folks over 75 have serious eye problems and 18% have severe hearing limitations. Considering that phones these days use these two senses primarily, smartphones don’t seem like the best option for this segment.

#7

#8

#9

siddiquizainab140 avatar
Aaishi
Aaishi
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well Done 👏. But I don't find squirrels offensive

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

There’s also the issue of reaching seniority with leathery fingers, reduced muscular function and cognitive decline, making it harder for them to use touch-screen based tech. It is estimated that there are 5.6 million people who might be affected by this.
#10

#11

#12

casey-horn avatar
Casey Horn
Casey Horn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah… autism totally didn’t exist until the later generations… jesus f****n christ..

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Health issues aside, handling new tech is a challenge in and of itself. It is reported that around 77% of seniors would ask for assistance when trying to learn how to use a smartphone or tablet.

Besides that, 56% of those who do use the internet say that they would need help to connect with friends or family by means of social networking platforms.

#13

#14

davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've found a few dust bunnies at Goodwill, they make lousy Hasepfeffer

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Generally speaking, the elderly have more trouble mastering new tech compared to younger generations because of their lesser frame of reference that would enable them to take in new information.

This is made even worse when health issues kick in forcing social isolation. Because if you can’t go out and see the world, you might just not really get what things happening outside are.
#16

#17

#18

It’s not really the elderly people’s fault, though. Nobody chooses to get debilitating illnesses in the first place, but it is also important to note that technology isn’t tailored for seniors to begin with.

Just think about it: touch screens, passwords, usernames, menus, user interfaces… all of this is new, physically and (or) mentally hard to overcome without feeling overwhelmed by it.
#19

#20

#21

It’s not to say that there aren’t solutions to these problems. Much of it is unheard of because of how niche the segment is, but there is tech that is simplified and adapted for use among seniors.

Komp is a great example of a one-button computer that would not over-complicate things but would still allow for things like photo sharing, messages, video calls and such.
#22

#23

#24

There are other ways of helping older folks with tech, though.

If you’re taking on this feat yourself, then start off by explaining the benefits of technology. And once the ball is rolling, be patient, explain the concepts in simple terms (find analogies to older tech) and walk them through it as they try it out for themselves.

While this means you’re doomed to be tech support for them, but it’s for a good cause.
#25

#26

jahl avatar
Jahl
Jahl
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about couch dancing while covered in mustard?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

If, however, you’d like professionals to take on teaching your grandparents a thing or two about tech, consider enrolling them into a class. Senior centers, community colleges and some nonprofits offer these and provide all of the resources necessary to learn all things tech. As an added bonus, they can do it together with their peers, socialize, and be reintegrated into social groups if there was a problem in that regard.
#28

#29

#30

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Have elderly relative tech stories to share? Do so in the comment section below!

And if that is not what you’re into, maybe check out more from Old People Web and maybe consider taking a peek at another listicle of ours on the same topic.
#31

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son and I are laughing so hard through this list. OMG.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

#33

#34

#35

michaelswanson avatar
UpQuarkDownQuark (he/hey you)
UpQuarkDownQuark (he/hey you)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A Trump eagle. There’s an f*cking eagle with Trump’s head on it in his background! Debra’s a smart woman.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

kat-reneekittel avatar
Kat-Renee Kittel
Kat-Renee Kittel
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Usually they say I'm interested send me your phone number because they want to hack into your account.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

kat-reneekittel avatar
Kat-Renee Kittel
Kat-Renee Kittel
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi I'm camping inside the stove and when you open it, all you'll see is me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

#59

#60

