Learning the ropes of the internet takes a bit of time and a certain level of dedication. Learning what and where to click is only part of it—it’s also understanding the culture, how things are done, security and safety online, all that jazz.

So, you can imagine why it’s an extra bit more challenging for the older generations to stay safe under the radar of the public forum that we call the internet. Once you’re detected, you’re likely to be seen by pages like Old People Web, an Instagram page that’s all about sharing screenshots of old people doing their thing online.