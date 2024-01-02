97 Times Old People Used Social Media And Provided The Internet With These Gems
Learning the ropes of the internet takes a bit of time and a certain level of dedication. Learning what and where to click is only part of it—it’s also understanding the culture, how things are done, security and safety online, all that jazz.
So, you can imagine why it’s an extra bit more challenging for the older generations to stay safe under the radar of the public forum that we call the internet. Once you’re detected, you’re likely to be seen by pages like Old People Web, an Instagram page that’s all about sharing screenshots of old people doing their thing online.
All memes aside, why is it so darn hard for older generations to use current-day tech? Some stats have been crunched in hopes of answering this question.
According to Eurostat, 87% of folks over the age of 75 (that’s back in 2018) have never really been online. That’s nearly 9 of 10 seniors, mind you.
I think I'd find it hard to concentrate, too.
Edith totally messed up the first two rules of Internetting. 1. Learn how to internet. 2. Search for pictures of hot guys.
One of the reasons suggested ties in with their age and health—reduces reactivity. Age simply makes it harder to keep up with how fast technology progresses and changes.
9% of folks over 75 have serious eye problems and 18% have severe hearing limitations. Considering that phones these days use these two senses primarily, smartphones don’t seem like the best option for this segment.
There’s also the issue of reaching seniority with leathery fingers, reduced muscular function and cognitive decline, making it harder for them to use touch-screen based tech. It is estimated that there are 5.6 million people who might be affected by this.
yeah… autism totally didn’t exist until the later generations… jesus f****n christ..
Health issues aside, handling new tech is a challenge in and of itself. It is reported that around 77% of seniors would ask for assistance when trying to learn how to use a smartphone or tablet.
Besides that, 56% of those who do use the internet say that they would need help to connect with friends or family by means of social networking platforms.
I've found a few dust bunnies at Goodwill, they make lousy Hasepfeffer
Stop! In the name of lust. Before you show me your stuff. Think it o-o-over.
Generally speaking, the elderly have more trouble mastering new tech compared to younger generations because of their lesser frame of reference that would enable them to take in new information.
This is made even worse when health issues kick in forcing social isolation. Because if you can’t go out and see the world, you might just not really get what things happening outside are.
It’s not really the elderly people’s fault, though. Nobody chooses to get debilitating illnesses in the first place, but it is also important to note that technology isn’t tailored for seniors to begin with.
Just think about it: touch screens, passwords, usernames, menus, user interfaces… all of this is new, physically and (or) mentally hard to overcome without feeling overwhelmed by it.
It’s not to say that there aren’t solutions to these problems. Much of it is unheard of because of how niche the segment is, but there is tech that is simplified and adapted for use among seniors.
Komp is a great example of a one-button computer that would not over-complicate things but would still allow for things like photo sharing, messages, video calls and such.
That yard is lacking in grass. Has it been reseeded recently?
There are other ways of helping older folks with tech, though.
If you’re taking on this feat yourself, then start off by explaining the benefits of technology. And once the ball is rolling, be patient, explain the concepts in simple terms (find analogies to older tech) and walk them through it as they try it out for themselves.
While this means you’re doomed to be tech support for them, but it’s for a good cause.
If, however, you’d like professionals to take on teaching your grandparents a thing or two about tech, consider enrolling them into a class. Senior centers, community colleges and some nonprofits offer these and provide all of the resources necessary to learn all things tech. As an added bonus, they can do it together with their peers, socialize, and be reintegrated into social groups if there was a problem in that regard.
A Trump eagle. There’s an f*cking eagle with Trump’s head on it in his background! Debra’s a smart woman.
Usually they say I'm interested send me your phone number because they want to hack into your account.
Hi I'm camping inside the stove and when you open it, all you'll see is me.