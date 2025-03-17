ADVERTISEMENT

We all know how it feels to be duped by another person. And in this day and age of technology, many of us have smartened up to detect a scam from a mile away. 

Yet, many fraudsters continue to strike using the internet as their primary tool. Fortunately, there are people online who expose their behavior and how they operate. 

We’ve collected some of the best screenshots showing scammers at work. Many of these are blatantly silly, and they may feel like an insult to your intelligence. Nonetheless, they are entertaining enough and worth spending a few moments of your spare time on.

#1

Someone Is Using My Girlfriend's Recently Deceased Cat's Pictures To Scam People On Gofundme

Gofundme scam example with a cat fundraising page and TikTok profile suggesting a possible deceptive campaign.

What the hell is wrong with people, my girlfriend's cat passed away due to smoke inhalation from a fire on October 31 2024 and people are using it to scam for donations.

No_Web_9121 Report

    #2

    Phone Was Dying And I Was In A Hurry, And Didn't Get The Chance To Read It Properly Until I Got Home

    Purple one-time use power bank, a potential scam product, on a dark textured surface.

    hotto_ Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it was bought from one of those vending machines, then, yeah, you are getting cheap emergency power. They say they are one-use on the machines.

    #3

    My Dad Got One Of The Scam Stickers

    Smartphone with an anti-radiation sticker scam, held over a desk with calendar in background.

    Jaded-Solid-8729 Report

    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Japanese technology.' There are really cute and sparkly stickers coming out of Japan, Japanese sticker technology is pretty great.

    Even if people are smart enough to recognize a scam, swindlers can still fool even the most cognizant minds. All it takes is the proper messaging from a supposedly credible source. 

    According to psychologist Dr. Robert Cuyler, these crooks use professional language and mirror the communication styles of trusted authorities, even family and friends. 

    "Once trust is gained, victims are more likely to comply with instructions without scrutiny,” Dr. Cuyler told Very Well Mind.

    #4

    This One Made Me Laugh

    Fake profile scam pretending to be a famous person requesting money via message.

    desenagrator44 Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, obviously this one is real. It says so in handle, along with four 1s. Hee Hee!

    #5

    Pizza Scam At My Hotel

    "Pizza flyer scam warning in hotel room cautions guests about credit card fraud."

    donnydoesreddit Report

    #6

    Do Not Click The Link. If Your iPhone Is Stolen And You Get A New One, This Is A Phishing Scam To Confirm Your Apple ID And Asks You To Log In So They Get Your Password

    Text message scam claiming iPhone found, urging visit to suspicious link.

    CostiveFlicker Report

    Fear is one of the most primal emotions that can make us take action in a heartbeat. According to biopsychologist Dr. Mary Poffenroth, scammers use tactics such as threats of legal action or financial loss to push their victims into their trap. 

    “Our capacity for critical thinking and logical decision-making suffers under a state of anxiety,” she explained. 
    #7

    Scalper Delivering Playstation 5’s To Third Party Scam Store

    Person in a mall pushing a cart with boxes, possibly representing shameless scams.

    itsnoab Report

    #8

    Got A Gift Card For Christmas. When I Opened It The Glue Ripped Off The Last Few Characters, Making It Unusable. What A Waste Of $50

    Person holding an Amazon gift card, exposing potential scam details and instructions for redeeming online.

    Thedarkacademix Report

    #9

    Daily Reminder That Hp Is A Scam. Ink Cartridges Come With 75% Empty Space

    Empty HP ink cartridge beside cover on notebook, representing potential scams.

    hambone111 Report

    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They even make "high yield cartridges" for their Instant Ink subscription. The standard ink cartridge should contain as much ink as it possibly can, so it shouldn't be possible to have a special high yield cartridge to fit the printer.

    Many scammers also take stabs in the dark, waiting until someone falls for their schemes. As UNSW Sydney lecturer Dr. KF Cheung stated in an interview with the school publication, they take advantage of the lack of awareness about their scams, which are still prevalent. 

    “People inadvertently increase their chances of falling victim to scams by staying uninformed,” Dr. Cheung said.

    #10

    Can't Use My $200 Printer And $50 Ink Because I Haven't Subscribed To This This "Optional" Service. Such A Scam

    HP Instant Ink prompt warns of unusable cartridges without enrollment, highlighting potential scam concerns.

    Prestigious_Map_254 Report

    #11

    I Finally Started My Own Business And Got It Listed On Google Maps. I Was Thrilled Until This Started Happening Every Single Day

    Smartphone screen showing multiple "Scam Likely" calls in the recent contacts list.

    I don't even want to answer the phone anymore because it's always a recording asking about "something wrong with my Google account" and I know it's a scam. But I also want to be able to speak to my customers so I guess I'm just stuck in spam call hell forever now.

    Cwazy_Wabbit Report

    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your friend Scam Likely seems a little obsessed.

    #12

    Found This Scam On Facebook

    Facebook ad for a free PS5 in the UK, original price £499 slashed to £0, promoting potential scams.

    tommy_rugrats Report

    Dr. Cheung advises keeping a skeptical mindset because people will always find a way to take advantage of someone. This especially applies to unexpected offers that are too good to be true. As he reminds us, there is no harm in questioning the legitimacy of such claims. 
    #13

    Received A Ring In The Mail - Is This A Scam?

    Ring in red box with GRA card, labeled moissanite, may be a scam. Warranty details shown, raising authenticity questions.

    A few weeks ago, I received this ring in the mail. It was addressed to me, but I did not order it. It did not come with any explanation, no enticement to order more. The band is adjustable, and the metal seems cheap - it’s definitely not gold or precious metal.
    This is all that came with it - that card, and the envelope it was contained in. When I went to the QR code, it gave a 403 Forbidden.

    SonoranSonrisa Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything about this screams SCAM. It's lucky the QR didn't work because that feels like the true intent of the scam.

    #14

    Miami Restaurant Attempts To Scam Extra Tip

    Service charge receipt showing subtotal, 20% charge, tax, and tip, with total amount. Possible scam example.

    Was at Miami restaurant with 4 adults and a baby. When our “check” came, the waiter reads out loud the itemized list from his wireless POS device, and I said “sounds good.” He hands me the device to pay, and the only thing I see onscreen is $175.33 total and a keypad screen to add tip to this amount. No itemized list, no pricing breakdown. Just $175.33. Naturally I try to tip the 20% and write $35 but the screen calculated that as 25% tip. I thought that was strange so I kept guessing tip amounts until $28 rounded close to 20%. Again I had to guess because there was no price breakdown and the payment screen was the most confusing I’ve ever see on a POS. Finally make the payment and email myself the receipt.

    Finally get back to the hotel and the emailed receipt thankfully had the entire pricing breakdown and I see there was already a 20% service charge on the bill that the server never told us about and I guess expected customers to blindly add a secondary tip hoping they wouldn’t read the receipt. I found this extremely unethical and I demanded the second tip back. Just remember to always check your receipts!

    knsaber Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why I always triple check a bill before paying. Mistakes happen, but that's pure greed. Seriously, 20% for 4 adults and a baby?

    #15

    Church Running Scam And Somehow Involving Cancer In It

    Sign offering free blessed water claiming to heal thyroid cancer, with before-and-after photos and contact number.

    bleachelgrey Report

    It also helps to know the blatant red flags of a scam. The United States Postal Inspection Service listed them in a PDF document, one of which is a payment request, where someone would ask you to send them money in different forms. 

    These people will also have a questionable sense of urgency, whether they badger you to send the money as soon as possible or force you to collect a prize immediately.
    #16

    Using The Dutch Prime Minister To Promote Your Scam App

    Man in a suit smiling, holding a phone showing a shameless scam game with coins floating around.

    Etnoize Report

    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont know about the Dutch PM but most other PMs would be just right for scam apps.

    #17

    Ah Yes, Scamming People Who Are Gullible Business 101

    Man surprised by free Milwaukee tools offer, hinting at shameless scams.

    TheRealGamerYouTube1 Report

    #18

    Two “College Kids” Selling Chocolate Outside Of Target Said They Were Gonna Charge Me $5, Ended Up Trying To Scam Almost A Grand

    "Notification of declined $975 charge from Wells Fargo Bank, highlighting shameless scams in banking alerts."

    Luckily im broke as heck and was notified immediately of it declining.
    As a recent graduate, I thought I was supporting two kids going through it right now. Ended up calling the police to hopefully have them sent away.

    reddit.com Report

    Another reminder from the US Federal Trade Commission is to resist the urge to act immediately. As the FTC points out, an honest business would give consumers ample time to make a decision. 

    If an unsettling gut feeling arises during an interaction with a potential scammer, it may be best to step back and listen.

    #19

    Amazon Is Scamming People With AI Now

    Plush gorilla-shaped sofa in living room setting, priced at $9,997, highlighting potential scam.

    For $10,000 no less. This should honestly be made illegal.

    Buunuuhnuhnuhnuhnuh Report

    #20

    Ordered A $1000 Graphics Card From Amazon, Received 4 Cans Of Beef Ravioli

    Graphics card box opened to reveal cans inside; a possible shameless scam unfolds.

    It showed up, in the sealed amazon box, and inside that the graphics card box still had intact security stickers and shrinkwrap. Taking it up with support, but also screaming internally for fear that they'll think I'm the one scamming and won't refund or replace.

    King_Carmine Report

    #21

    Biggest Scam/Most Ingenious Invention In History. Probably Been Through Over 10 Of These Adaptors Since They Got Rid Of The Headphone Jack

    A white headphone adapter on a gray marble surface, associated with shameless scams.

    AssadShal Report

    #22

    Double Jerk

    Woman claiming game earnings and bingo scam screenshot.

    The ad in this app claims you win real money and shows videos and reviews of people saying it’s not a scam and they earn 100s of dollars a day. Then in the fine print, says it’s all for illustration purposes only. THEN they misspell “no rewards” on purpose to “now rewards”.

    WholeTop2150 Report

    #23

    Amazon Package Was Dropped Off Outside At 7am. Someone Opened It And Stole The Contents Then Left This Scam Support Note

    Person holding a scam letter offering replacements without returns, showcasing a shameless scam tactic.

    dabossnumba8 Report

    #24

    Honey Chrome Extension Is A Scam

    Honey Chrome extension labeled as a scam; users leaving service.

    It showed up, in the sealed amazon box, and inside that the graphics card box still had intact security stickers and shrinkwrap. Taking it up with support, but also screaming internally for fear that they'll think I'm the one scamming and won't refund or replace.

    SomeOneRandomOP Report

    #25

    Some Dude Tried To Chat Up/Impress My Friend With His Signed Tiger Woods Driver… Except It’s Not

    Golf club with fake signature scam, showing mismatched autographs as a possible shameless trick.

    Seeresss Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it is signed, so he's not technically wrong.

    #26

    "Not Available In Your Country Or Region" Is The Biggest Scam

    Alert message showing an inability to connect to iPhone, highlighting a shameless scam.

    Yaughl Report

    #27

    This Dating App Only Lets You Send One Message Vip Is 16 Bucks A Month

    “Prompt to upgrade for VIP membership to combat spam and scams, offering unlimited messaging.”

    mr_no_one123 Report

    #28

    Using Pewdiepie To Scam Kids

    Man with headphones, eyes closed, in an ad for free gift cards, promoting a possible shameless scam.

    cadenthecool Report

    #29

    I Received A Scam Text After Posting For Help To Find My Lost Cat

    Text message scam involving a lost pet, asking for $10 via Cash App.

    Dalo600 Report

    #30

    Scamming Gullible Teenagers

    Teenager discussing seemingly shameless scams for making money online, with charts displayed on monitors in the background.

    Stockley_ Report

    #31

    I’ve Noticed People Sharing Scam Texts Recently. I Decided To Play Along

    "Text message exchange revealing a shameless scam with humorous and unexpected responses."

    M1A1SteakSauce Report

    #32

    Scammed

    eBay case closed email, no refund issued, reflecting a potential shameless scam experience for the customer.

    Bought a speaker on eBay. I was really excited about it. It was quite expensive but was excited still. UPS had two tracking orders, one said it was delivered. I had checked and it wasn’t there. Looked again on eBay and there was a second tracking saying it would come two days later. Thought it was weird but waited patiently. Then when it was supposed to be delivered it wasn’t. Checked my cameras, talked to my neighbors, had them check their cameras. Nothing came from it. Called ups they told me to wait for the next day to have them call me back. Never got the call. Called them, they said it was delivered to the wrong address. The guy told me the address yet he’s not supposed to. I called the place, it was an iPhone repair store. They said there was no package. Called eBay they had me wait 5 days before letting me know that they won’t give me a refund so to it saying delivered. Yet it wasn’t at my address. UPS confirms that it wasn’t at my address, yet they don’t care. They say the seller sent it purposefully to somewhere else. So they delivered it there. So I’m paid for litterally a massive headache. Never buying anything from eBay again. This scam seems to be foolproof.

    PoonSlime Report

    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once had this. Tracking said it was delivered to a different city.

    #33

    Big Brain Scammed - Wtf!?

    Amazon order screen with scam-like notification.

    I’m so confused.

    Yesterday morning I had 2 of my cards charged for fraud. Separate banks, one of them blocked the charge and the other let it go through.

    The charge that went through was a $400 charge on Amazon. I checked my Amazon account to make sure I didn’t make any purchases, and sure enough, nothing.

    I contacted my banks immediately and had everything handled. Also changed Amazon password and any other passwords where I believe my card numbers could have been stored.

    Today I get a notification that my Amazon package is arriving. A 6th generation iPad mini.

    Being extremely confused I went to check my orders again and sure enough, nothing.

    I received notifications about the delivery all day until it was complete.

    Did I just get a play by play update of my scammer getting their iPad?

    Also, how the hell am I getting the notifications when the order isn’t in my account?????

    domjabs Report

    #34

    My Mom Ordered Me Flowers For My Birthday. The Day After My Birthday, She Got This Email. She Didn’t Even Know It Was A Scam

    Email screenshot showing a delivery scam demanding extra payment.

    dixiechicken695 Report

    #35

    See Half The Ads. Even With $11 Premium Subscription

    Subscription service offers features like blue checkmark, fewer ads, posting longer videos; limited time offer $11/month.

    romansamurai Report

    #36

    I Received A Zelle Payment Of $530 By Someone I Don’t Know

    Fake notifications claiming $530 received via Zelle. Potential scam alert for bank account holders.

    I woke up this morning with a pleasing surprise, $530 into my account sent to me by someone I don’t know. I confirm the money is liquid and the notifications are legitimate. Soon, the man contacted me claiming it was an accident and to help him by sending it back.

    I am aware of the scams where you send the money back and then they chargeback your account through support. I haven’t sent them anything back. I declined and told them to contact their bank.

    What would you do? How long should I keep the money if it isn’t taken from me?

    Mammoth-Address634 Report

    #37

    These Fake Scam Ads On Fb That Advertise Sales That Don't Actually Exist

    People holding a Nintendo Switch in front of Walmart display, showcasing a suspicious $6.97 deal.

    Cadetttt Report

    #38

    Scammer Getting Slightly More Creative

    Text message scam claiming to be from the FBI agent about package and arrest.

    Tiki985 Report

    #39

    Anyone Else? I Am Serious How Is This Legal?

    Recent calls list featuring multiple "Scam Likely" entries on a smartphone screen.

    femmepremed Report

    #40

    Please Please Please By Scammer

    Phone screen displaying a scam call with instructions to press numbers, highlighting shameless scams in action.

    If they had added one more please, I would have willingly gotten scammed.

    Minimum-Savings9453 Report

    #41

    Scam Photo Editing App Stole Someone’s Artwork In An Attempt To Market Their App On TikTok

    Illustration of a woman with contrasting styles, highlighting a clever scam.

    Voose200 Report

    #42

    Found In A Chillies, They Are Just Trying To Scam Kids Now

    Tablet displaying an "Access Granted" message for unlimited games, highlighting shameless scams targeting intelligence.

    baffling_soap Report

    #43

    Thanks Google, Just Downloaded A Virus Because Of Your Ways Of Allowing Scams Onto Your Search Engine Through Advertisements

    Search results showing an ad for “Etcher” with a highlighted description, illustrating potential shameless scams online.

    lolitstrain21 Report

    #44

    Mainstream News Sites Targeting Elderly With Clickbait Scam

    Elderly man with UK driving license and passport as part of a scam advertisement.

    zedss_dead_baby_ Report

    #45

    Scamming Kids In To Spending More

    Apex Legends display featuring 2,150 Apex Coins offer, price listed at £15.99.

    Skidz__ Report

    #46

    This Ad Attempting To Scam Children In The Name Of The Make-A-Wish Foundation

    "Scam ad promising 10M free Robux appears on YouTube, targeting users with deceptive offer."

    BlueDuckYT Report

    #47

    This Scam

    Before and after transformation used in a shameless scam ad with misleading weight loss claims.

    DrPhilSwift69 Report

    #48

    This Popped Up On My Phone. Should I Be Worried

    Notifications on an iPhone with alerts about eSIM setup, volume warning, person detection, and software update in progress.

    So basically this (circled in white) popped up on my phone. It’s been doing it for the past few days and usually I ignore it. Well I clicked on it today to cancel it to see if that would stop the notifications and because I swiped up to multitask and hit set up. Whilst it was still activating I went into network settings and erased the e-sim reset my phone and made sure it’s gone, which it is. My question is though should I be worried? Is it possible that because this is someone else’s e-sim and not mine they may now have access to my information, like passwords, phone number ect or am I just being overly worried about nothing. Can someone clone or mirror your device via e-sim. Do I need to set up the sim pin? This is a T-Moblie e-sim for the US and I live in the UK where we don’t have T-Mobile. Baso I’m a mess and it’s currently 4:55 am in the morning so no support teams are open and I’m too scared to sleep in case someone steals all my phone info.

    chelsea_md__ Report

    #49

    Random Number Sent Me Apple Cash. This Is Totally A Scam, Right?

    Text exchange illustrating a shameless scam about returning $100 to an unknown sender.

    I called the Apple Cash support line and they said I’d be fine if I sent it back even if the funding source charged it back, but previous Reddit posts say that’s not true. What should I do? If it was a genuine mistake, I don’t want to keep it, but it seems scammy to send cash to a number you’ve never messaged before and isn’t in your contacts.

    Lower_Fox2389 Report

    #50

    Cristiano Ronaldo Needs A Pair Of Boots, Can We Help Him?

    Fake message scam featuring a fraudulent request for a debit card by someone impersonating a famous footballer.

    YamikazeUwUr Report

    #51

    This Fake iPhone Scam

    Scam warning on a fake iPhone X testing offer requiring $1 payment.

    jacokrin Report

    #52

    Someone Telling Me They’d Found My Lost Pet, Then Trying To Extort Me And Revealing It’s A Scam

    Email exchange showing a potential scam attempt via Craigslist, discussing advance payment and delivery.

    Louielouielouaaaah Report

    #53

    UPS Sent Me A Tracking Update, Then This Scam Messages Followed Shortly After

    "Fake delivery notification email with truck image, resembling shameless scams targeting your intelligence."

    BrownAndyeh Report

    #54

    Dude Trying To Scam Me In The Most Obvious Way Ever

    Email screenshot showing a file shared via OneDrive, illustrating shameless scams.

    KussaiAlraini Report

    #55

    Google Promoting Scam Websites Because Of Their Bad Ad System

    Search results showing a scam site and the real Skinport site highlighted in red text.

    Varvite_lol Report

    #56

    Details Were Stolen From A Selling Page And Used To Book A Car Rental. Email I Received When I Cancelled The Booking

    Email screenshot showing a potential scam about reactivating car payment.

    So I got scammed and went through the fraud team at my bank to cancel / reverse transactions. Police involved.

    One was for a foreign car company rental who I called and cancelled a booking after explaining.

    The cheek of sending me an email in broken English and trying to guilt me about their father!

    The hee hee to say was more than mildly infuriating.

    T33FMEISTER Report

    #57

    Started Blocking Scam Numbers And Now They Are Calling More Intensely…

    Recent calls list showing multiple "Scam Likely" alerts, illustrating potential scams targeting phone users.

    I wanted to share a recent experience I’ve had with dealing with scam calls. Initially, I was getting frustrated by these calls and decided to start blocking the numbers. However, it seems like this approach might have backfired, as the frequency of these scam calls has actually increased. It’s become quite perplexing – ignoring them now seems to yield better results than blocking. Has anyone else encountered a similar situation or have any suggestions on how to handle these calls more effectively? Your insights would be greatly appreciated!

    ReuseCrap Report

    #58

    Even For Scam Games, This Is Ridiculous. What Are People Supposed To Do With One Shoe?

    Claw machine game with various prizes like a Nintendo Switch and shoe, illustrating shameless scams and unlikely wins.

    infinit9 Report

    #59

    $180 For A "Text Book" That Came As A Stack Of Paper I Had To Buy A Three Ring Binder For. Economics Lesson One: College Is A Scam

    Economics textbook cover showing a thin binder edition, resembling potential scams in educational materials.

    Mick0331 Report

    #60

    Can't Report, Hide Ad Doesn't Work, Facebook Fake Crypto Scam Ads, There Are 3other Sponsors Who Spam Same Ads

    Man holding smartphone with ATM cash withdrawal in background, highlighting shameless scams.

    Justux205 Report

    #61

    Fake Scam Alert To Advertise The Local Seventh Day Adventist Church

    "Colorful flyer warning about common scams and deceptive practices, urging readers to take action."

    geekman20 Report

    #62

    Scam Tesla Giveaway Disguised As A Final Notice

    Hands holding a scam letter marked "Final Attempt," suggesting fake prizes like a Tesla and cruise.

    Fluidicy Report

    #63

    Received This Note Stuck To My Front Door Today From "Department Of Homeland Security United States Secret Service"

    United States Secret Service note highlighting a potential scam involving a Twitter threat.

    Today I heard someone knock on my front door about 2PM, but I couldn't answer as I was stuck in a meeting. I checked my security camera and saw two gentlemen at the door about 30-50yr old id guess (I figured they were selling some kind of home improvement service like new windows, etc... About two hours after they left I went outside for something and found this note from "United States Secret Service" hanging on my doorknob asking me to call a number to talk to an agent about a twitter account that apparently "posted a threat towards the president back in November".

    This is a scam right?

    philbrewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah im pretty sure if you threatened the president they wouldnt just leave a note and walk away

    #64

    I Fell For A Scam

    Sign warning about shameless scams, advising people to beware of fraud tactics involving pressure and cryptocurrency.

    Phone scam. Apparently I had warrants for missing court. They knew my name, my preferred name, signature, and home addresses.

    They told me they were my local sheriff, I had to pay bail and submit to a signature analysis but if I hadn't paid first I would be cuffed and jailed for 72 hrs before appearing before a judge. They kept me on the phone for literal hours while I drove around trying to get $9300. I had my kid with me. They threatened me with jail and cps. The told me there was a gag order on my case and if I mentioned even that the money was for bail cops would arrest me. They told me there were officers within 3-5 blocks at all times to arrest me if I don't comply. They tried to get me to cash app them when I wasn't able to get anymore money out of atms. When that didn't work they then had me go to a bitcoin ATM ( they called it a state bail machine). Thats when I saw a sign describing my exact situation. I told the cashier I wasn't sure if this was legit and the scammer got irrate. Screaming threats including, cops, swat, labeling me as armed and dangerous, 1-5 years in jail, life in jail, and CPS taking my kid. I had the cashier call 911 because I was still terrified to hang up the phone. Then the scammers hung up. I sat in my car shaking for the next 10 minutes not sure who was coming cops I called or the swat ready for a fight.

    I'm not a dumb person but it all felt so real. Now typing this I'm like " dude how did you fall for all these red flags". I was just trying to do the right thing. I've already made a police report, notified my banks, signed up for credit monitoring. I just wanted to warn people.

    PromotionConscious34 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so glad that sign was there for you to see in the nick of time. It all sounds so harrowing.

    #65

    Scam Or Completely Ignorant Seller?

    Gold bars priced at $20 each with a note, emphasizing a scam-like deal on a wooden surface.

    human-potato_hybrid Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, there is no one in this world (literally) who is unaware of the value of gold.

    #66

    This Horrible Design Scam

    Fake Google login attempt scam email alert, portraying a blocked sign-in from Russia.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Phishing Scam That Pretends To Be A Text From The Nhs Saying You Have Been In Contact With Someone With Covid

    Text message scam warning of Omicron contact, includes suspicious link for a test kit.

    Dinoroar1234 Report

    #68

    This Pop Up Doesn't Have A Way For Me To Fall For Their Scam

    Pop-up scam message offering fake chance to win an iPhone or MacBook, misleading users into clicking "OK".

    darealdsisaac Report

    #69

    My Ad Blocker Is No Longer Blocking Ads And Youtube Allowing This Are To Exist On Their Platform While Demonetizing Youtubers Who Cursed. This Is A Scam To Get Kids To Download

    Minecraft scam ad promoting a free download on YouTube, possibly misleading.

    throwaway78754772 Report

    #70

    The Scams Like This On Ebay

    Nintendo Switch Lite listed at $19,999.99, resembling a shameless scam.

    HyperGameGuy Report

    #71

    Just A Straight Scam On Snapchat Ads

    Apple store with scam offer on AirPods Pro testing, red circle highlighting a deceptive promotion.

    eesaa123 Report

    #72

    New Scam Text Message Acts Like An Emergency Broadcast (I Don’t Bank With This Bank Btw)

    SMS scam alert mimicking ANZ Plus, notifying of unauthorized $1900 Apple transaction.

    Zed_Ko Report

    #73

    Bought A New Home. Been Getting These Vaguely Threatening Scam Letters Every Day Trying To Scare Me Into Buying Supplemental Insurance And Other Nonsense

    Envelopes and notices resembling official documents, possibly shameless scams targeting homeowners.

    BugOperator Report

    #74

    Article About Survey Scam Requires Survey To Read

    "Online scam alert about fake Facebook survey offering Walmart gift card."

    mattfata Report

    #75

    These Unescapable Scam Pop-UPS

    Pop-up scam alert claiming prize of $1000 Amazon gift card; a typical shameless scam to avoid.

    Lynskey4 Report

    #76

    When People Put This Many Ads Up

    Multiple identical car listings on a website, highlighting shameless scams targeting potential buyers.

    Relaxedmass Report

    #77

    Youtube Allowing Straight-Up Scams To Advertise On Their Platform

    In-game screenshot showing "New Glitch" with 1,600,150 currency as a potential shameless scam.

    reesercollins Report

    #78

    When You’re So Bad At Scamming People You Use The Old App Store Icon

    Fake virus warning on a webpage, seemingly from App Store, urging quick action to remove alleged threats.

    NotChuggaconroy Report

    #79

    This Obvious Scam That Keeps Forcibly Opening Chrome On My Phone, I Don't Know Why, And I Haven't Clicker On Anything Shady

    Scam notification claiming a 17.24-billionth Google search win with a prize selection button.

    ElectroshockGamer Report

    #80

    Called 8 Times In 3 Minutes. They Left A Voicemail, It’s A Scam Of Which I’ve Already Blocked 3 Of Their Other Numbers. How Is This Legal?

    "Phone screen displaying multiple 'No Caller ID' entries, representing shameless scams targeting users."

    pizzaisperfection Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eh? It's not legal. Why do you think that would stop scammers?

    #81

    Click On This Scam Bait Link To Remove Scam Bait Texts

    Text message scam claiming too many spam messages, urging user to click link.

    tara_constance Report

    #82

    All The Scam Accounts That Follow You On Instagram When You Follow Someone New

    Multiple Instagram accounts with similar names following a user, showcasing potential scams targeting intelligence.

    Lost_my_fish Report

    #83

    Scammer Uncovered. I’m Out $30

    Text conversation showing unresolved order issues, potential scam involving Jewelry Dept., page not found error.

    Character_County_183 Report

    #84

    My Steam Gift Card

    Person holding a Steam wallet card with terms, conditions, and scam warning visible.

    Top_Estimate3812 Report

    #85

    These Youtube Scams

    YouTube comments urging users to click profile pictures, a potential scam targeting users' intelligence.

    Actual_Cancerrr Report

    #86

    It Said Free Iq Test. Sure The Test Was Free, But The Score Was 15 Dollars. This Is A Scam I Hate Everyone Who Makes This

    IQ test website offering intelligence profile for $14.95.

    GD-Boye Report

    #87

    I Get These Scam Messages, Often Worded Exactly The Same Only With Different Burner Accounts

    Telegram message promoting a scam for high-quality products with quick delivery.

    Xenu66 Report

    #88

    A Lot Of Scam Bot Channels Are Invading Me And The Reports Are Getting Ignored

    Notifications list showing a scam message about getting Robux, highlighting shameless scams.

    FlorenzFIRE Report

    #89

    Ordered Inflatable Hot Tub From Amazon, Received Scam Gift Card Instead. They Refuse To Refund Until Card Is Returned

    Amazon delivery notification and a person holding a Sumbuy gift card.

    reddit.com Report

    #90

    Youtube Is Yet Again Promoting Scams

    "Colorful cartoon avatar promoting a Roblox code, suggesting potential shameless scams."

    CosmicMinun59 Report

    #91

    My It Teacher Sent A Scam To Our Class Group

    Text message scam offering free KFC snack buckets, highlighting shameless scam tactics.

    lukamotakato Report

    #92

    Scammers Gonna Scam

    Text message scam offering free Netflix due to COVID-19 outbreak, with suspicious link.

    WildlyInfuriatingBot Report

