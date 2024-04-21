When it comes to protecting ourselves, Rebecca says the best way to steer clear of scammers is to face new/unfamiliar communications with a sense of distrust from the start. “This doesn’t mean you have to be paranoid or start wearing a tin foil hat, but that you should be proactive in verifying that an email, text, DM, or call is legitimate and from the person or company it claims to be from,” she noted.

“When it comes to phone calls, the best advice is not to answer unknown or suspicious calls and let it go to voicemail. If you do answer, don’t say ‘yes’ or confirm any information,” the expert continued. “Sometimes scammers are testing the waters just to see if a number is legit—then they often continue to pursue you. If you do answer and it feels off, trust your gut and hang up immediately. If you stay on the phone, ask for their information and say you’ll call them back. Ask for their name, employee ID, department, direct line, and supervisor, If they won’t provide that information, hang up.”