From strange texts, and surprise “you have won!” messages to people impersonating everything from bank representatives to loved ones, internet scammers are constantly trying new tricks to steal your hard-earned money. Fortunately, there are some folks out there who really should not be messed with. 

The “Scambait” internet community shares the best examples of people getting back at and wasting the time of online scammers. So get comfortable, prepare to take some notes, and be sure to upvote your favorites. 

I Need To Use This Lmao

I Need To Use This Lmao

cgainespromo avatar
Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my goodness yes! We demand a cat driving a tractor!

Nigerian Scammer

Nigerian Scammer

Got A Wrong Number Scam Text, Had Some Fun With Mallard Facts (Thanks To The User That Created It)! Will Be Using Mallard Facts Again!

Got A Wrong Number Scam Text, Had Some Fun With Mallard Facts (Thanks To The User That Created It)! Will Be Using Mallard Facts Again!

While these examples are quite funny, as it’s always enjoyable to see bad things happen to bad people, it’s best to be safe when in any way coming into contact with scammers. While many are, apparently, too dumb to do honest work, there are very clever, manipulative, and insidious folks out there.

So it can be helpful to understand some basics of protecting yourself online and in life. In general, most places like banks, government offices, and social media sites will never reach out to you first. If someone calls you out of the blue, claiming to be a representative of your bank, it’s best to simply drop the call. 
My First One, How Did I Do?!

My First One, How Did I Do?!

First Time Ever Interacting With A Scammer, Me And My GF Had A Laugh

First Time Ever Interacting With A Scammer, Me And My GF Had A Laugh

Given the fact that most of us hate phone calls anyway and might not even respond to a person we know, scammers have switched to texts and email. You may have already experienced getting a text message claiming to the postal service or a delivery company that claims to need you to “update your address” on some sketchy link.
Funniest Scam I've Ever Gotten

Funniest Scam I've Ever Gotten

Tired Of These Text Scammers

Tired Of These Text Scammers

This One Really Cracked Me Up

This One Really Cracked Me Up

The long and short of it is, don’t click on any links you aren’t sure about. Unfortunately, while most emails will flag suspicious, unsolicited messages, scammers have taken to hacking or impersonating people on social media, then using this trust to get people to click on dangerous links. 
I Am Not Happy

I Am Not Happy

Maybe I Shouldn’t Have Cut Corners

Maybe I Shouldn’t Have Cut Corners

This particular strategy is called phishing. In short, the idea is to trick or manipulate a person into clicking a link to a visually harmless website, which in fact allows them to access sensitive information. Sometimes the goal is simply identity fraud, but it’s also been used in larger ransomware attacks, where institutions such as banks and hospitals are blackmailed. 
Sometimes, the cybersecurity teams of larger organizations will even test how likely their employees are to fall to phishing attempts. They will make fake emails and attempt to solicit clicks or information from workers. So if you have had to sit through a cybersecurity seminar at your workplace, there is a solid chance it’s because someone did not pass this test. 
Confused Scammer Had To Start The Script Over

Confused Scammer Had To Start The Script Over

Here's My Favorite Interaction With A Scammer So Far

Here's My Favorite Interaction With A Scammer So Far

Fortunately, avoiding phishing just means not clicking on a link. As with so many other things in life, just think twice, or even thrice if you have time. Even if the source seems legitimate, try to get confirmation through a third party. If your IT manager is emailing you to “reset your password,” perhaps text them or, even better, ask them in person if it’s really them. 
Sometimes I Get Started Just Right

Sometimes I Get Started Just Right

Attempted To Steal 20+ Apple Ids

Attempted To Steal 20+ Apple Ids

juliaartigue avatar
juice
juice
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well don't some scammers purposefully spell things wrong? because the people who believe it's genuine are way easier to scam / usually have less means to retaliate?

And even when the source seems legitimate, always think about the questions you are being asked. Most companies don’t randomly start asking you for your banking or credit card information unless you are literally making a purchase. There are almost no cases where anyone will ever need your login information. 
Funny Scam Texts

Funny Scam Texts

Curry Quest

Curry Quest

Similarly, no one at Google, Apple, or Microsoft will call you over a “virus” on your device. They do not have the time and inclination to fix it even if there is legitimate malware on your computer. Similarly, too-good-to-be-true “investment opportunities” simply do not exist. These are just scams. 
Found In Tumblr

Found In Tumblr

Free Wine

Free Wine

It’s not that there aren’t stocks that are underappreciated out there, but, realistically, if a broker or analyst did find one, they would probably approach a significantly more wealthy person and not through random cold calls. In other words, would you really take financial advice from a random internet stranger? If yes, I have some plots of land on the Moon to sell you. 
Being Nice To The Scammers

Being Nice To The Scammers

acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those who don’t know, Sihanoukville in Cambodia is notorious for scam call centers. People are held there against their will for years.

Gave Them The Number Of Another Scammer

Gave Them The Number Of Another Scammer

So in all things, better safe than sorry. While it can be fun to mess with a scammer, it’s probably best to avoid all possible risks. Never divulge information online, don’t click on strange links and always remember that tech support will never need to be “paid” in gift cards. If you want to see more, similar content, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our previous article on this topic. 
I Can't Tell What The End Game Of These Random Texts Are. I've Stopped Caring And Gotten Creative

I Can't Tell What The End Game Of These Random Texts Are. I've Stopped Caring And Gotten Creative

Felt Like Messing With A Spammer

Felt Like Messing With A Spammer

Short And Sweet (I Really Need To Stop Coming On So Strong But It’s So Hard Not To Lol)

Short And Sweet (I Really Need To Stop Coming On So Strong But It’s So Hard Not To Lol)

My Buddy’s FB Account Got Stolen And I Already Knew About It. This Was Fun

My Buddy’s FB Account Got Stolen And I Already Knew About It. This Was Fun

One Shot

One Shot

Apparently They Didn’t Want A Dentis

Apparently They Didn’t Want A Dentis

Scamming The Scammer

Scamming The Scammer

Did I Do This Correctly

Did I Do This Correctly

So Proud! My 15 Yr Old Shut One Down Fast

So Proud! My 15 Yr Old Shut One Down Fast

Never Gets Old

Never Gets Old

