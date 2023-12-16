While these examples are quite funny, as it’s always enjoyable to see bad things happen to bad people, it’s best to be safe when in any way coming into contact with scammers. While many are, apparently, too dumb to do honest work, there are very clever, manipulative, and insidious folks out there.

So it can be helpful to understand some basics of protecting yourself online and in life. In general, most places like banks, government offices, and social media sites will never reach out to you first. If someone calls you out of the blue, claiming to be a representative of your bank, it’s best to simply drop the call.