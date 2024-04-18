Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nanny Shares Screenshots Of The Most Entitled Things Parents Have Asked For And Goes Viral
Work & Money

Nanny Shares Screenshots Of The Most Entitled Things Parents Have Asked For And Goes Viral

While some folks might see being a nanny as just a babysitting position with better PR, the reality is that it’s a combination of very high responsibilities and uneven hours. In some cases, the nanny even lives with the kids they are looking after, all on a wage that is practically unlivable.

So professional nanny Sophia Pagliuca decided to share some of the worst texts she has gotten from delusional and entitled parents. From absurd wages to weird demands, some folks seemed to think she did her job just for fun.
More info: TikTok

Being a nanny often means a lot of responsibility coupled with long hours

Image credits: lifeofsophiag

So one professional nanny shared texts from parents who offered terrible rates and conditions

Some parents even thought she would be enticed by free housing and no pay

A good nanny has a balance a lot of spinning plates

The folks offering miniscule sums of money, including an hourly wage that falls greatly below the minimum, seem to be living in some strange delusion. If a full time, professional nanny only costs, say, a hundred dollars a week, why doesn’t every single family have one? After all, some babysitters will charge that for a couple of hours, it’s practically a steal! Unfortunately, a proper, professional and self respecting nanny will charge real money.

Unfortunately, like many cheap middle managers or landlords painting over defects in a tenants apartment, some folks seem to not really understand the value of money. Imagine the labor that goes into being a nanny, as well as the responsibility. Something happens to those kids? Your fault.

The nanny has to stay with them, entertain them, often feed and transport them. As Sophia Pagliuca states in a separate video (which can be found below), there are a whole slew of other tasks a nanny might end up doing, from laundry to cleaning the home. Some parents might argue that the nanny isn’t doing anything half the time, as the kids are, for example, sleeping.

Some parents seem deeply misinformed about what things cost

By this logic, night guards or “mall cops” shouldn’t be paid either, as actual break-ins or robberies are few and far between. This is obviously not how the world works. There are days when a farmer does not have as much to do. Many office jobs have their own degree of “busy work” one messes around with until they get an email.

It’s also worth noting that if the nanny is already doing “so little” as to warrant a measly $5 an hour, why can’t one of the parents just do it anyway? After all, it’s so little work they say themselves and never mind that the nanny can be using that hour elsewhere to make a lot more. Part of this may stem from the fact that many of these parents haven’t worked this sort of job in over two decades and don’t seem to understand what a livable wage is. It wouldn’t be the first time that folks don’t understand how the economy has changed over the last few decades.

Similarly, some parents might have quite old fashioned ideas about the classic “babysitter” who gets a handful of dollars. This is not to say that a babysitter should remain underpaid, but once the nanny is chauffeuring the kids around, there is a new level of responsibility which should come with more money. There are no doubt some parents who know that a few college students are so desperate that they will basically take anything they are given, but for the vast majority, these offers are insulting.

Look at it from another perspective, as a parent, if you were going to entrust your kids for hours on end to a stranger, who would also feed them and drive them around, would you not want to pay top dollar for a person with a solid reputation? Unfortunately, entitlement and just being plain ol’ out of touch seems to have done its damage.

Viewers were shocked an appalled

She also posted some helpful tips for other nannies about how to share your rates

@lifeofsophiag Replying to @Francesca Luca Part one!!! How to text parents who youre going to babysit or nanny for!! #nannytok #babysittingtok #babysittingadvice #nannyadvice #nannyvlog #nannysalary #nannylife #nannytiktok #fypシ ♬ original sound – SOPHIA | NANNY LIFESTYLE 💌

802nccs07 avatar
Trundle
Trundle
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve never understood the “I have a kid so you should do everything for cheap/free for me” mentality

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
susanschlee avatar
Susan Schlee
Susan Schlee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because their kids are little angels (Insert eyeroll here), and she'd JUST be sitting on her butt anyway...(another eyeroll)!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
kathmorgan avatar
kath morgan
kath morgan
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People say “but I only make x how do you expect me to pay for it” but also expect their nanny to manage on a fraction the wage!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
susanschlee avatar
Susan Schlee
Susan Schlee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to scream: "If you can't afford to pay a sitter a decent wage, or pay for childcare, then you can't afford children!" People have kids when they can barely afford to take care of themselves. It never occurs to them that they'll need money to raise kids.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
andy_feeney avatar
Costa
Costa
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Free gym membership = my husband will be using the dumbbells and rowing machine in your bedroom!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
