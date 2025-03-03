Someone asked the internet, “What’s a scam so good that people don’t even realize they’re falling for it?” and netizens didn’t hold back in their disdain of everything from dental insurance to streaming services. Here’s a collection of the top offenders.

We all like to think of ourselves as savvy consumers, capable of spotting a scam from a mile away. But the reality is that some scams are so well-disguised, so seamlessly woven into everyday life, that we don’t even recognize them for what they are.

#1 Social Media.



The "social" pales in comparison to the "media" part. It's all advertising being pumped right into your brain.

#2 US dental insurance often has a yearly maximum benefit of less than $1500. It makes health insurance look like a benevolent institution. Yes the two are separate because teeth are not part of your health apparently.

#3 Convenience fees, you're paying extra just for the privilege of paying.

The scams we’re talking about today aren’t outright frauds, but rather cleverly designed traps that make us part with our hard-earned cash without a second thought. From hidden fees to psychological tactics, let’s take a deep dive into some of the most common scams that subtly drain our wallets. ADVERTISEMENT Let’s start with extended warranties, a.k.a. the ultimate upsell. The sales pitch makes it sound like your new gadget is destined to fail the moment you take it home. But the truth is products already come with manufacturer warranties that cover defects, and the cost of an extended warranty is often close to or even higher than a typical repair.

#4 Large sized products - you don’t need the large but the small is a bit too small and the medium is too expensive for the size.

#5 Credit Card processing fee. These companies are taking 3.5% of every transaction. It's 160 BILLION per year. And that's not including another $120 billion in interest and fees direct to the consumer.



The EU had set the processing fee at 0.3%. In modern times with computers and the internet it doesn't cost the processors that much to maintain the networks. It's a price-setting with just four processors (Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, and Discover).



It's a huge wealth transfer with no real competition.

#6 Thinking that HR is on your side when you complain against your workplace.

Now let’s talk about subscription traps, or the neverending “free trial”. Have you ever signed up for a free trial and completely forgotten about it until you saw a charge on your statement? That’s not an accident. Companies count on this happening, and they design their sign-up process to ensure you fall into the trap. They ask for a credit card upfront (ensuring you’ll be charged automatically if you forget to cancel), then they bury the cancellation process deep in their website or make it overly complicated. To add insult to injury, they’ll auto-renew at full price without giving you a proper warning. Isn’t that just a little despicable?

#7 Propaganda in general. It's usually so good that the people who fall for it have no idea they're being manipulated. And we all fall for some of it.

#8 Paying for (multiple) streaming services...





Paying extra to gain access to content on those services (you're already paying for)...





Paying even more to "buy" specific movies or TV shows (no actual tangible ownership)...

#9 Food delivery apps! Way overpriced for fast food munchies lol.

Then there are the instances where you’re effectively paying for nothing. We’re looking at you, service fees and “convenience” charges. Ever booked a flight, bought concert tickets, or checked into a hotel, only to see the final bill stuffed with hidden fees? These exist solely to increase the company’s profit margin and often have no real justification. Ticketing websites charge "convenience fees" for online purchases, hotels add mandatory “resort fees” (even if you don’t use the amenities), and some airlines are even charging baggage fees for carry-on luggage now. These fees make advertised prices look lower, tricking consumers into thinking they’re getting a deal, but it’s raw. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 American insurance. As a European, why the f**k would you pay for insurance that half of the time just doesn't cover??

#11 Expensive vodka. Vodka is vodka is vodka is vodka. It's distilled nothingness. I really don't think pouring it over a crystal you found in a ditch on the moon can change distilled potato juice into anything other than distilled potato juice.

#12 Prosperity gospel religions.

Things get even shiftier when it comes to dynamic pricing. Ever noticed that flight prices seem to go up after you’ve checked them a couple of times? That’s because companies use dynamic pricing, which adjusts based on various factors, including your browsing history, demand (cough, cough, ride-sharing apps), and your device (Apple users have been known to be charged more). ADVERTISEMENT We all know the banks are scamming us, but did you know exactly how much? Banks love to nickel-and-dime their customers with sneaky fees, such as overdraft charges that spiral into the hundreds, minimum balance fees on supposedly “free” accounts, and ATM fees that charge you twice—once by your bank and once by the ATM owner.

#13 Modern Conservativism was created by a coalition led by Ronald Reagan and Pat Roberts to convince the working class to vote against their interests in order to transfer wealth to the wealthiest ruling class.



It's all a f*****g lie and we are at the logical end point.

#14 Trickle down economics.

#15 Whatever the f**k Trump and Elon are doing.

You’d expect that kind of behavior from bankers, but not wellness practitioners, surely? Alas, the wellness industry is filled with overpriced, unproven products. Common offenders? Detox teas that do nothing, “metabolism boosters” with no scientific backing, and “superfoods” that cost a fortune but have little real benefit over healthy eating. Of course, we couldn’t finish this piece without calling out real estate agent commissions (overpriced and outdated) and multi-level marketing (MLM) that only pays the people at the top. Sheer trickery. Which scams in this list resonated with you most? Upvote your worst and don’t forget to leave a comment if you feel the urge.

#16 Charities that are about “raising awareness”.

#17 Mormonism. You are required to give the church 10% of all your income your entire life :/ and its just awful on top of it all (I was a member for almost 30 years).

#18 Tipping culture in the US.



Corporations have successfully brainwashed the population into thinking that paying retail workers’s wage is customer’s job.



Employees and customers fight tooth and nail with each other over the amount of tips making it even a political issue at times all the while saving dollars for corporations. Pretty good scam.

#19 The stock market- nothing but a huge legal Ponzi scheme -all the prices based off of potential future earnings- not actual profits-it’s how Elon has made so much while he’s really run pretty poorly run companies ( they really haven’t made much, if any, profit). It’s a huge huge house of cards.

#20 Tax refunds. People think the government is giving them money. It’s not. It’s just paying back the zero interest loan you gave them.

#21 Life. We’re thrust into this world, forced to work for things that, in the grand scheme of the universe, hold no real value. We spend most of our lives just trying to survive, only to catch brief, fleeting moments where we actually feel alive. It’s a cruel trade-off, sacrificing time for mere glimpses of life’s true beauty.

#22 I just switched from paying T-Mobile $198 a month for two lines (not paying for anything else!) to metro (owned by T-Mobile using the same network) and am now paying $45 a month. *that* is the scam of a lifetime.

#23 Valentine’s Day and/or diamonds.

#24 Voting in a two party system.

#25 Supporting billionaires.



They’re billionaires because they’re f*****g over the average citizen. .

#26 Multi level marketing aka pyramid schemes.

#27 The 'wellness' industry.

#28 There is no reason to buy expensive bottled water. It's WATER for f**k sake.

#29 Crypto and NFTs.

#30 A Presidential crypto currency.

#31 The american dream.

