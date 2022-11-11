From broken suitcases to shattered laptops and clothes ripped into thousand miniature pieces, we've gathered a collection of examples you wouldn't wish on even the most annoying traveler. So continue scrolling to check them all out, and remember to upvote the most unexpected ones. Then be sure to share your thoughts, as well as personal experiences, with us in the comments!

Although airlines are getting much better at making sure passengers' belongings are safe and sound, an unfortunate fact is that dozens, if not hundreds, of bags are being ruined every day. So our team at Bored Panda has taken up the task to scour the internet and collect the most shocking and frustrating pictures people have ever shared online.

As you pack your bags for your upcoming holiday, the last thing you expect is your luggage to be delayed, mishandled, or lost. After all, nothing turns a trip sour faster than facing troubles from the start while you're still standing at the baggage carousel. But let me tell you, the only thing worse than a delayed piece of luggage is a damaged one. And no, not a little worse for the wear, we mean completely destroyed.

#1 TSA Spilling His Mothers Ashes

#2 My Uncle's Suitcase After His Flight

#3 At Least He Could See The Funny Side

#4 Air Italy Completely Destroyed My Bag

#5 Laptop Run Over By An Airport Baggage Cart This was fortunately not my laptop! Felt sorry for the poor guy though - his entire bag was run over and torn to shreds.



#6 “Rare” Delta Damaged Baggage

#7 Stealing Video Games From Someone's Luggage

#8 Airport Forklift Went Through Pelican Case And 2 Computers Inside Worked at a fruit stand for a while as a "smart person", one day a fairly popular music group came in frantic cause they had a show that night. Ends up that they checked in the computers on the flight and when they got them the pelican case had a sizable crack in it. They opened the case to find the computer(pictured) "stabbed" and the one under it with a destroyed screen. Ends up the forklift the airport was using stabbed the case and destroyed the computers within. A co-worker spent a few hours moving hard drives (they had SSDs) and reinstalling the OS to have everything work on the new machines.



#9 Airport Authorities Did This To My Favorite Backpack (Nike Air Max)

#10 I Feel Bad For The Suitcase Owner

#11 When You Get This Instead Of Your Luggage

#12 Airline Ruined My Bag And Everything Inside It

#13 This Luggage Left On The Airport Tarmac

#14 So Much For "Fragile." I Filed A Claim For Damaged Baggage. Do You Know How Fast And Hard This Needs To Be Running Against A Surface To Get This Damaged?

#15 TAP Air Portugal Just Returned My Luggage They Lost Last Week. Not Only Did They Destroy The Brand-New Suitcase, Lots Of Stuff Is Missing It was a nice way to cap off an anniversary trip.



#16 I Had A Flight With RyanAir And My Checked-In Baggage And My Things Were Completely Destroyed Broken devices, broken perfumes, torn cables, lost clothes. What should I do after filing a claim at the airport?



#17 Someone Flying Out Of DFW Is Going To Have A Rough Time In A Few Hours

#18 This Happened Last Year. They Told Us Our Suitcase Must Have Fallen Off The Transport Truck. Everything Inside Was Gone, Yet They Managed To Retrieve The Bag

#19 Came From An 8-Hour Flight Just To Find That The People Of The Airport Broke Into My Luggage

#20 Thank You, Airport Staff, For Crushing My Luggage Enough To Ruin My Steelbook Case. At Least The Discs Were Not Harmed

#21 This Is Just Sad

#22 Heads Up Everyone, United Airlines Has Proven To Me Once Again Why They Are The Worst Airline Multiple times this year this has happened. Lost my boards, broke my boards but said they couldn’t do anything because “the board bag wasn’t damaged”. Now we have Boards, Wetsuits, AND board bags damaged and wetsuits missing. I would like to get some money for this from United but countless times this year they have rejected my claims. At least my favorite board is in one place.



#23 Malindo Air I Have Been Struggling To Reach Someone Responsible At Your Organization For Damaged Baggage During My Travel From Perth To Cochin

#24 Delta Rolled Over And Destroyed My Luggage And Now They Want Me To Provide Receipts

#25 "I Thought If I Covered It In Clothes I Could Check It In On My Flight And It Would Be Ok!"

#26 If You Ever Wondered About The Results Of Airline Workers Throwing Bags, This Is The Surprise You Get At Luggage Claim. And Lots Of Dirty Clothes

#27 Abysmal Service From Jet2, Before Boarding A Flight For My Holiday. Do Not Feel Pressured Into Accepting An Inferior Bag, After They Have Destroyed Your Suitcase Very poor customer care, think twice about using this company!



#28 So I Just Picked My Bag Up At The Airport And It Looks Like This

#29 My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket

#30 Paris CDG Airport. Someone Will Have A Bad Day

#31 The Aftermath Of Your Routine Baggage Inspection At The San Diego Airport

#32 How A Friend Of Mine Found His Luggage On The Carousel After A United Flight

#33 This Is How Spirit Airlines Treated My Brand New $4,000 PC On My Flight From LA To Florida. This PC Is My Job. It's Destroyed

#34 No One From The SpiceJet Airlines Team Has Come Back To Me About My Broken Baggage. I Am Traveling Back On Friday. How Do You Expect Me To Take My Luggage?

#35 Alaska Airlines And I Got Beef Respectfully I would assume they threw my bag and it busted open.



#36 American Airlines Leaving My Bags Out In The Rain

#37 The Bag Handle Came Alone On The Luggage Belt

#38 Damaged Bag, Will Delta Compensate? This Is The Pic I Took As Soon As It Came Off The Carousel

#39 Checked Bag Damaged In Transit

#40 Carry On Service For Suitcases At The Airport. Gave It To Them So I Wouldn’t Have To Take It On The Plane. Pick It Up At My Destination Like This

#41 Be Aware. UA Completely Destroyed My Luggage I never experienced or saw something like this! This is what happens when you travel with United! The luggage was delayed one day and clearly, they don’t care about your luggage! The ridiculous thing was the agent told me to try to fix my luggage. How?



#42 United Airlines Completely Ruined My Bag. In Fact It Looks Like They Ran Over It Customer service agent is telling me I have to return to Houston Bush Airport (which is 1 hour away) for reimbursement for my loss. That is completely unacceptable.



#43 Just Got My Bag Off The Baggage Return In Kansas City And This Is What It Looked Like

#44 Even Though We Filed A Claim At The Airport. Spirit Airlines Are Now Telling Me They Have No Record Of It, And Because Of That I Will Not Be Reimbursed For My Damaged Bag To say that I'm irritated is an understatement. We will never fly Spirit again.



#45 PSA: Alaska Isn't Responsible For Ski/Snowboard Equipment, Even When They Do This To Your Bag. Frustrating Thing Was The Flight Never Left The Airport Checked bag, flight canceled, picked up the bag looking like this.



#46 My Luggage Arrived In A Trash Bag. Thanks, Delta Airlines

#47 Everything Was Neatly Folded And Packed Before TSA Ransacked It

#48 TSA Unpacked But Didn’t Repack My Favorite Haunted Mansion Mug But Left A Note

#49 About £100 Of Damage, When Gatwick Burnt And Ruined My Suitcase And I Get £37.50 Back A Month Later. Just Gotta Laugh Really

#50 To Everyone Awaiting BCC-Exclusive Covers Of Aberrant And Banjax. I Had My Entire Stock (Several Hundred Dollars) Ruined. Thanks To A Forced Gate Check By American Airlines My suitcase arrived 12 hours after I landed literally dripping wet.



#51 Wish I Hadn’t Paid To Check This Bag... Kinda Curious How They Managed To Break Both Zippers Though

#52 Having To Pay To Have My Luggage Treated Like This

#53 Flying And Lost Your Luggage? Maybe It's In This Airport Dumpster

#54 The Airport Lost My Luggage 2 Weeks Ago. It Just Arrived At My House Today Like This

#55 What The TSA Do With Your Luggage When They Can't Close It Back

#56 I Brought My Luggage (PC) Through Indigo Airlines Today, But The PC Is Fully Damaged. I Have Asked Them To Put A Fragile Tag And Handle It Carefully

#57 Just Got Offered $250 From WestJet For Their Complete Destruction Of My Suitcase. Special Touch That They Caved In The Fragile Sticker On The Bag

#58 Pretty Heavy Damage And Deformation

#59 Just Curious Norwegian Airlines Why Does My Suitcase Look Like It's Spent The Entirety Of Its Journey In Your Plane Getting Battered By Football Hooligans?

#60 Two Weeks And A Half After I Land This Is How My Very Delayed Luggage Arrived With Things Missing

#61 Turkish Airlines Were You Carrying A Wild Animal In The Hold, As The Amount Of Damage, You Caused To My Luggage Is Crazy

#62 The Airline Delivers Broken Luggage, Steals From People, And Takes Advantage Of Flight Delays

#63 The Baggage Was Damaged And Broken Into. Various Items Were Stolen. We're Most Heartbroken About The Missing Wedding Gifts