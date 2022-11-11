As you pack your bags for your upcoming holiday, the last thing you expect is your luggage to be delayed, mishandled, or lost. After all, nothing turns a trip sour faster than facing troubles from the start while you're still standing at the baggage carousel. But let me tell you, the only thing worse than a delayed piece of luggage is a damaged one. And no, not a little worse for the wear, we mean completely destroyed.

Although airlines are getting much better at making sure passengers' belongings are safe and sound, an unfortunate fact is that dozens, if not hundreds, of bags are being ruined every day. So our team at Bored Panda has taken up the task to scour the internet and collect the most shocking and frustrating pictures people have ever shared online.

From broken suitcases to shattered laptops and clothes ripped into thousand miniature pieces, we've gathered a collection of examples you wouldn't wish on even the most annoying traveler. So continue scrolling to check them all out, and remember to upvote the most unexpected ones. Then be sure to share your thoughts, as well as personal experiences, with us in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

TSA Spilling His Mothers Ashes

TSA Spilling His Mothers Ashes

AJFrancis410 Report

31points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am really sorry this happened.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#2

My Uncle's Suitcase After His Flight

My Uncle's Suitcase After His Flight

an0nym0ose Report

27points
POST
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they drag the suitcase behind the plane? XD

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

At Least He Could See The Funny Side

At Least He Could See The Funny Side

karen_nowland Report

27points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this guy and what an awesome wife too 😀

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#4

Air Italy Completely Destroyed My Bag

Air Italy Completely Destroyed My Bag

tigermilk26 Report

23points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“We ran out of space sorry, just popped that baby in the engine.”

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Laptop Run Over By An Airport Baggage Cart

Laptop Run Over By An Airport Baggage Cart

This was fortunately not my laptop! Felt sorry for the poor guy though - his entire bag was run over and torn to shreds.

Soul_Redeemer7 Report

23points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always keep laptop in carry on bag and close to your chest 😀

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#6

“Rare” Delta Damaged Baggage

“Rare” Delta Damaged Baggage

moosechildd Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#7

Stealing Video Games From Someone's Luggage

Stealing Video Games From Someone's Luggage

michael14375 Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#8

Airport Forklift Went Through Pelican Case And 2 Computers Inside

Airport Forklift Went Through Pelican Case And 2 Computers Inside

Worked at a fruit stand for a while as a "smart person", one day a fairly popular music group came in frantic cause they had a show that night. Ends up that they checked in the computers on the flight and when they got them the pelican case had a sizable crack in it. They opened the case to find the computer(pictured) "stabbed" and the one under it with a destroyed screen. Ends up the forklift the airport was using stabbed the case and destroyed the computers within. A co-worker spent a few hours moving hard drives (they had SSDs) and reinstalling the OS to have everything work on the new machines.

ImA13x Report

21points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

have you put it in rice

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Airport Authorities Did This To My Favorite Backpack (Nike Air Max)

Airport Authorities Did This To My Favorite Backpack (Nike Air Max)

jeebitsfapper Report

19points
POST
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get it - what is it supposed to look like? Have they popped the bubbles or something?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

I Feel Bad For The Suitcase Owner

I Feel Bad For The Suitcase Owner

emmy_emma Report

19points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'We've looked into your complaint sir, but we cannot fathom how the damage occurred.'

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

When You Get This Instead Of Your Luggage

When You Get This Instead Of Your Luggage

jimirev Report

19points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah sure it is exactly what we had in our bags!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

Airline Ruined My Bag And Everything Inside It

Airline Ruined My Bag And Everything Inside It

brenn4rose Report

18points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn’t that a backpack? You could’ve had it in front of you or in the upper cabinet thingies on the plane I think

1
1point
reply
#13

This Luggage Left On The Airport Tarmac

This Luggage Left On The Airport Tarmac

becca_becs_bec-kawh Report

18points
POST
Paul Morris
Paul Morris
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks intact! Oh no he's circling around to squash it!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

So Much For "Fragile." I Filed A Claim For Damaged Baggage. Do You Know How Fast And Hard This Needs To Be Running Against A Surface To Get This Damaged?

So Much For "Fragile." I Filed A Claim For Damaged Baggage. Do You Know How Fast And Hard This Needs To Be Running Against A Surface To Get This Damaged?

Lennethxvii Report

18points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

did they dump it in a vat of razor-infused acid

0
0points
reply
#15

TAP Air Portugal Just Returned My Luggage They Lost Last Week. Not Only Did They Destroy The Brand-New Suitcase, Lots Of Stuff Is Missing

TAP Air Portugal Just Returned My Luggage They Lost Last Week. Not Only Did They Destroy The Brand-New Suitcase, Lots Of Stuff Is Missing

It was a nice way to cap off an anniversary trip.

critically_gingered Report

17points
POST
#16

I Had A Flight With RyanAir And My Checked-In Baggage And My Things Were Completely Destroyed

I Had A Flight With RyanAir And My Checked-In Baggage And My Things Were Completely Destroyed

Broken devices, broken perfumes, torn cables, lost clothes. What should I do after filing a claim at the airport?

YazanShawish Report

17points
POST
#17

Someone Flying Out Of DFW Is Going To Have A Rough Time In A Few Hours

Someone Flying Out Of DFW Is Going To Have A Rough Time In A Few Hours

mrplinko Report

17points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks so lonely I want to give it a hug

1
1point
reply
#18

This Happened Last Year. They Told Us Our Suitcase Must Have Fallen Off The Transport Truck. Everything Inside Was Gone, Yet They Managed To Retrieve The Bag

This Happened Last Year. They Told Us Our Suitcase Must Have Fallen Off The Transport Truck. Everything Inside Was Gone, Yet They Managed To Retrieve The Bag

CatchyUrchin Report

17points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would they think that you’d believe such a shitty lie…

1
1point
reply
#19

Came From An 8-Hour Flight Just To Find That The People Of The Airport Broke Into My Luggage

Came From An 8-Hour Flight Just To Find That The People Of The Airport Broke Into My Luggage

Cardans1328 Report

16points
POST
#20

Thank You, Airport Staff, For Crushing My Luggage Enough To Ruin My Steelbook Case. At Least The Discs Were Not Harmed

Thank You, Airport Staff, For Crushing My Luggage Enough To Ruin My Steelbook Case. At Least The Discs Were Not Harmed

Prowl3000 Report

16points
POST
#21

This Is Just Sad

This Is Just Sad

ellablack0071 Report

16points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this makes me want to do things to the culprit that will be VERY CENSORED on this site

0
0points
reply
#22

Heads Up Everyone, United Airlines Has Proven To Me Once Again Why They Are The Worst Airline

Heads Up Everyone, United Airlines Has Proven To Me Once Again Why They Are The Worst Airline

Multiple times this year this has happened. Lost my boards, broke my boards but said they couldn’t do anything because “the board bag wasn’t damaged”. Now we have Boards, Wetsuits, AND board bags damaged and wetsuits missing. I would like to get some money for this from United but countless times this year they have rejected my claims. At least my favorite board is in one place.

kirrapink Report

16points
POST
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this happened multiple times to you on the same airline, why do you keep flying with them? Fool me once, fool me twice....

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Malindo Air I Have Been Struggling To Reach Someone Responsible At Your Organization For Damaged Baggage During My Travel From Perth To Cochin

Malindo Air I Have Been Struggling To Reach Someone Responsible At Your Organization For Damaged Baggage During My Travel From Perth To Cochin

peterjim13 Report

16points
POST
#24

Delta Rolled Over And Destroyed My Luggage And Now They Want Me To Provide Receipts

Delta Rolled Over And Destroyed My Luggage And Now They Want Me To Provide Receipts

CBTtoolbox Report

15points
POST
#25

"I Thought If I Covered It In Clothes I Could Check It In On My Flight And It Would Be Ok!"

"I Thought If I Covered It In Clothes I Could Check It In On My Flight And It Would Be Ok!"

BreeCleave Report

15points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cant even imagine leaving my laptop in someone else’s care.

0
0points
reply
#26

If You Ever Wondered About The Results Of Airline Workers Throwing Bags, This Is The Surprise You Get At Luggage Claim. And Lots Of Dirty Clothes

If You Ever Wondered About The Results Of Airline Workers Throwing Bags, This Is The Surprise You Get At Luggage Claim. And Lots Of Dirty Clothes

bass-masta Report

15points
POST
#27

Abysmal Service From Jet2, Before Boarding A Flight For My Holiday. Do Not Feel Pressured Into Accepting An Inferior Bag, After They Have Destroyed Your Suitcase

Abysmal Service From Jet2, Before Boarding A Flight For My Holiday. Do Not Feel Pressured Into Accepting An Inferior Bag, After They Have Destroyed Your Suitcase

Very poor customer care, think twice about using this company!

katieroemus Report

14points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aw the poor suitcase it was so happy, a beautiful color, traveling the world, and then THIS happens

0
0points
reply
#28

So I Just Picked My Bag Up At The Airport And It Looks Like This

So I Just Picked My Bag Up At The Airport And It Looks Like This

Sheeps92 Report

14points
POST
#29

My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket

My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket

sempiternal24 Report

14points
POST
#30

Paris CDG Airport. Someone Will Have A Bad Day

Paris CDG Airport. Someone Will Have A Bad Day

4lphaZed Report

14points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

someone’s having a bad day and it’s not the suitcase

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

The Aftermath Of Your Routine Baggage Inspection At The San Diego Airport

The Aftermath Of Your Routine Baggage Inspection At The San Diego Airport

Klunkster14 Report

14points
POST
#32

How A Friend Of Mine Found His Luggage On The Carousel After A United Flight

How A Friend Of Mine Found His Luggage On The Carousel After A United Flight

brotini Report

14points
POST
#33

This Is How Spirit Airlines Treated My Brand New $4,000 PC On My Flight From LA To Florida. This PC Is My Job. It's Destroyed

This Is How Spirit Airlines Treated My Brand New $4,000 PC On My Flight From LA To Florida. This PC Is My Job. It's Destroyed

ChristalRaine Report

14points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you GOTTA be able to sue

0
0points
reply
#34

No One From The SpiceJet Airlines Team Has Come Back To Me About My Broken Baggage. I Am Traveling Back On Friday. How Do You Expect Me To Take My Luggage?

No One From The SpiceJet Airlines Team Has Come Back To Me About My Broken Baggage. I Am Traveling Back On Friday. How Do You Expect Me To Take My Luggage?

AnneteMenezes Report

14points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Alaska Airlines And I Got Beef

Alaska Airlines And I Got Beef

Respectfully I would assume they threw my bag and it busted open.

kamiapapaya Report

13points
POST
#36

American Airlines Leaving My Bags Out In The Rain

American Airlines Leaving My Bags Out In The Rain

Nat20downcliff Report

13points
POST
#37

The Bag Handle Came Alone On The Luggage Belt

The Bag Handle Came Alone On The Luggage Belt

xl0313 Report

13points
POST
#38

Damaged Bag, Will Delta Compensate? This Is The Pic I Took As Soon As It Came Off The Carousel

Damaged Bag, Will Delta Compensate? This Is The Pic I Took As Soon As It Came Off The Carousel

gummybull Report

13points
POST
#39

Checked Bag Damaged In Transit

Checked Bag Damaged In Transit

jingle_smells Report

13points
POST
#40

Carry On Service For Suitcases At The Airport. Gave It To Them So I Wouldn’t Have To Take It On The Plane. Pick It Up At My Destination Like This

Carry On Service For Suitcases At The Airport. Gave It To Them So I Wouldn’t Have To Take It On The Plane. Pick It Up At My Destination Like This

sethkalisz Report

13points
POST
#41

Be Aware. UA Completely Destroyed My Luggage

Be Aware. UA Completely Destroyed My Luggage

I never experienced or saw something like this! This is what happens when you travel with United! The luggage was delayed one day and clearly, they don’t care about your luggage! The ridiculous thing was the agent told me to try to fix my luggage. How?

HKCaliStar Report

13points
POST
#42

United Airlines Completely Ruined My Bag. In Fact It Looks Like They Ran Over It

United Airlines Completely Ruined My Bag. In Fact It Looks Like They Ran Over It

Customer service agent is telling me I have to return to Houston Bush Airport (which is 1 hour away) for reimbursement for my loss. That is completely unacceptable.

TexasPalmetto Report

13points
POST
#43

Just Got My Bag Off The Baggage Return In Kansas City And This Is What It Looked Like

Just Got My Bag Off The Baggage Return In Kansas City And This Is What It Looked Like

danielbruff Report

13points
POST
#44

Even Though We Filed A Claim At The Airport. Spirit Airlines Are Now Telling Me They Have No Record Of It, And Because Of That I Will Not Be Reimbursed For My Damaged Bag

Even Though We Filed A Claim At The Airport. Spirit Airlines Are Now Telling Me They Have No Record Of It, And Because Of That I Will Not Be Reimbursed For My Damaged Bag

To say that I'm irritated is an understatement. We will never fly Spirit again.

4LeafCloverGirl Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

PSA: Alaska Isn't Responsible For Ski/Snowboard Equipment, Even When They Do This To Your Bag. Frustrating Thing Was The Flight Never Left The Airport

PSA: Alaska Isn't Responsible For Ski/Snowboard Equipment, Even When They Do This To Your Bag. Frustrating Thing Was The Flight Never Left The Airport

Checked bag, flight canceled, picked up the bag looking like this.

GimpyBallGag Report

13points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THAT’S THE FRUSTRATING THING

0
0points
reply
#46

My Luggage Arrived In A Trash Bag. Thanks, Delta Airlines

My Luggage Arrived In A Trash Bag. Thanks, Delta Airlines

Fazion Report

13points
POST
#47

Everything Was Neatly Folded And Packed Before TSA Ransacked It

Everything Was Neatly Folded And Packed Before TSA Ransacked It

ScourgeofWorlds Report

13points
POST
#48

TSA Unpacked But Didn’t Repack My Favorite Haunted Mansion Mug But Left A Note

TSA Unpacked But Didn’t Repack My Favorite Haunted Mansion Mug But Left A Note

Fewsick Report

13points
POST
#49

About £100 Of Damage, When Gatwick Burnt And Ruined My Suitcase And I Get £37.50 Back A Month Later. Just Gotta Laugh Really

About £100 Of Damage, When Gatwick Burnt And Ruined My Suitcase And I Get £37.50 Back A Month Later. Just Gotta Laugh Really

sophie_doye Report

13points
POST
#50

To Everyone Awaiting BCC-Exclusive Covers Of Aberrant And Banjax. I Had My Entire Stock (Several Hundred Dollars) Ruined. Thanks To A Forced Gate Check By American Airlines

To Everyone Awaiting BCC-Exclusive Covers Of Aberrant And Banjax. I Had My Entire Stock (Several Hundred Dollars) Ruined. Thanks To A Forced Gate Check By American Airlines

My suitcase arrived 12 hours after I landed literally dripping wet.

rylendgrant Report

13points
POST
#51

Wish I Hadn’t Paid To Check This Bag... Kinda Curious How They Managed To Break Both Zippers Though

Wish I Hadn’t Paid To Check This Bag... Kinda Curious How They Managed To Break Both Zippers Though

lindster Report

13points
POST
#52

Having To Pay To Have My Luggage Treated Like This

Having To Pay To Have My Luggage Treated Like This

rammerjammer205 Report

13points
POST
#53

Flying And Lost Your Luggage? Maybe It's In This Airport Dumpster

Flying And Lost Your Luggage? Maybe It's In This Airport Dumpster

ecargeolhc Report

13points
POST
#54

The Airport Lost My Luggage 2 Weeks Ago. It Just Arrived At My House Today Like This

The Airport Lost My Luggage 2 Weeks Ago. It Just Arrived At My House Today Like This

markusx06 Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

What The TSA Do With Your Luggage When They Can't Close It Back

What The TSA Do With Your Luggage When They Can't Close It Back

derickb24 Report

13points
POST
#56

I Brought My Luggage (PC) Through Indigo Airlines Today, But The PC Is Fully Damaged. I Have Asked Them To Put A Fragile Tag And Handle It Carefully

I Brought My Luggage (PC) Through Indigo Airlines Today, But The PC Is Fully Damaged. I Have Asked Them To Put A Fragile Tag And Handle It Carefully

MelloHarsh Report

13points
POST
#57

Just Got Offered $250 From WestJet For Their Complete Destruction Of My Suitcase. Special Touch That They Caved In The Fragile Sticker On The Bag

Just Got Offered $250 From WestJet For Their Complete Destruction Of My Suitcase. Special Touch That They Caved In The Fragile Sticker On The Bag

twitter.com Report

13points
POST
#58

Pretty Heavy Damage And Deformation

Pretty Heavy Damage And Deformation

mjayme Report

13points
POST
#59

Just Curious Norwegian Airlines Why Does My Suitcase Look Like It's Spent The Entirety Of Its Journey In Your Plane Getting Battered By Football Hooligans?

Just Curious Norwegian Airlines Why Does My Suitcase Look Like It's Spent The Entirety Of Its Journey In Your Plane Getting Battered By Football Hooligans?

Pala Report

13points
POST
#60

Two Weeks And A Half After I Land This Is How My Very Delayed Luggage Arrived With Things Missing

Two Weeks And A Half After I Land This Is How My Very Delayed Luggage Arrived With Things Missing

blueeyedcanvas Report

13points
POST
#61

Turkish Airlines Were You Carrying A Wild Animal In The Hold, As The Amount Of Damage, You Caused To My Luggage Is Crazy

Turkish Airlines Were You Carrying A Wild Animal In The Hold, As The Amount Of Damage, You Caused To My Luggage Is Crazy

hkrobinson Report

13points
POST
#62

The Airline Delivers Broken Luggage, Steals From People, And Takes Advantage Of Flight Delays

The Airline Delivers Broken Luggage, Steals From People, And Takes Advantage Of Flight Delays

evacabrera Report

13points
POST
#63

The Baggage Was Damaged And Broken Into. Various Items Were Stolen. We're Most Heartbroken About The Missing Wedding Gifts

The Baggage Was Damaged And Broken Into. Various Items Were Stolen. We're Most Heartbroken About The Missing Wedding Gifts

RobinAdamsZA Report

13points
POST
#64

I Only Had Them For 2-Weeks, And They Already Ruined

I Only Had Them For 2-Weeks, And They Already Ruined

I searched my whole bag, and nothing spilled. Let alone anything red. I don't know what happened.

taylorndean Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!