#1 Convincing people that low fat foods are more healthy.

#2 That I'm the most handsome young man my mother knows.

#3 Diamonds. S**t is not rare anymore at all. But yeah, got to buy that diamond ring for her because reasons. The reason being marketing btw.

Perhaps one of the most audacious scams ever pulled was the so-called “sale” of the Eiffel Tower. In 1925, Austro-Hungarian con artist Victor Lustig capitalized on debates about the landmark’s maintenance costs and potential removal. Forging government documents and posing as an official, he invited a carefully selected group of scrap metal dealers to place bids on the supposed demolition project. A man named André Poisson, the most eager in the group, paid a hefty sum to secure the monumentally bogus contract. After getting paid, Lustig hightailed it to Austria to enjoy his ill-gotten gains. Proving that truth is stranger than fiction, though, he later returned to Paris to attempt the con again, but when his next target grew suspicious and tipped off the authorities, Lustig escaped once more, this time to the US. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Working to make other people rich.

#5 That you'll get your reward in heaven, so stop complaining about being poor and downtrodden in this life.

#6 That America is the best place on earth. It's not. Your dreams will be crushed and you'll still be poor if you move here. The American Dream is dead. I've lived here my entire life and I'm poor as f**k.

Fast forward to 2015 and we have “Dieselgate”, a scam of epic proportions. In an effort to cheat emissions regulations, German car giant Volkswagen (VW) fitted a “defeat device” to their diesel engines. The software detected when they were being tested, changing the performance to con the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). After being busted for violations of the Clean Air Act, though, VW recalled millions of cars worldwide and was forced into a multi-billion-dollar settlement. That resulted in the company posting its first quarterly loss for 15 years of €2.5bn, but perhaps the true cost was that of a severely tarnished reputation for the previously beloved auto brand.

#7 Printer Ink.

#8 "we care about your privacy".

#9 Organized religion. Nothing tops it.

Some scams go on for a while before they’re found out. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes made the covers of both Forbes and Inc. and was once even touted as the next Steve Jobs. Holmes managed to persuade investors that her breakthrough medical tech would allow scientists to conduct a wide variety of tests using just a single drop of blood. ADVERTISEMENT Holmes, however, misled investors and the media about the capabilities of the technology - the company used conventional machines from other manufacturers to perform tests while claiming the results came from their Edison device. Ultimately, Holmes and former COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani both received prison sentences.

#10 Ticketmaster convenience fees.

#11 Casinos.

#12 Scientology.

Of course, we couldn’t publish this article without mentioning the notorious 419 scam, AKA the Nigerian Prince scam. This type of fraud involves convincing victims to provide money upfront with the promise of a large financial reward later. The term "419" comes from the section of the Nigerian Penal Code that addresses fraud. Lonely, older, and cash-strapped folks who aren’t webwise fall prey to this scam often. ADVERTISEMENT In his 2015 TED talk, writer and comedian James Veitch recounts his tale of an attempted 419 scam and finds the funny side of choosing to reply to, rather than just delete, one of these hoax emails. The backwards and forwards between Veitch and his supposed scammer is truly hilarious and well worth the watch.

#13 That higher education will get you a good life and high high-paying job.. I can't believe I didn't realize it was just a way to play parent's fear button and put children in massive life-altering debt before they have made any clear decisions or know themselves. So many of my friends and their parents are estranged or don't talk anymore over college debt.... so evil to exploit people for wanting a secure future they robbed them of it.



Why should these universities get rich because you are smart and want to learn? So wrong. Creates so many avenues of division and jealousy etc.... why? We all just want to feel secure.

#14 Most insurances in general. Most recent ones I heard is the burial insurance from a friend. The uncle passed away and paid for the burial insurance for years. However the funeral home refused and said we will give you back the money he paid into. Forgot the exact amount but it was a few thousands. However the money was paid YEARS ago and thousands back then is not the same as thousands now.



But yeah, imagine a loved one died and you gotta deal with all that.

#15 Food pyramid, low fat diets, breakfast as most important meal and that we need three meals a day.

#16 The energy crisis. Our country (Denmark and Norway) Keeps talking about energy crisis, we have no electricity and we need to prepare for brownouts. However, they build new data-centers for TikTok that requires 200 MW.. How does that make sense then?

#17 Paying for college / university.

#18 That whoever is leading county/state/empire/nation has our best interest in mind.

#19 Money can't buy happiness..

#20 Probably debt. Unless it is periodically reset it usually doesn't work. and debt has existed for far, far longer than any kind of physical money has.

what would happen is some guy would end up with a lot of people owing him a lot, and people would catch on that he was exploiting them or the system somehow, and the guy would get beaten up or killed by the indebted, lol. some forgave all debt and survived.

#21 Politicians. They create problems then take our money promising to fix them, but never seem to actually get around to it. Somehow they get insanely wealthy in the process.

#22 Homeopathy.

#23 Food packaging with 80% air inside.

#24 Paying to exist.

#25 Well... money is backed by nothing and it funnels to the people that make all the rules for the masses to follow... seems like a red flag.

#26 Everything about owning a car in the United States. Most cities are built with no public transit, so if you live in one of those, you have to get a car to go anywhere. To own a car, you, of course, have to buy it, but then you have to pay to register your car and then pay every year to keep it registered. Then, you legally have to get insurance, which is a monthly payment. It's literally the perfect example of creating the problem and then creating the solution for said problem so you can profit off of the problem that you created.

#27 Taxes.

#28 Ability to claim ownership of lands already occupied by area natives. Put up a flag and say it's mine now.