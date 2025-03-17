ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few years, I have heard from many wise people that the social development of our society has not kept up with technological progress. That is, in some moments of our lives, we still haven't moved far from people of the Middle Ages - only now we have smartphones and social media... All this concerns our susceptibility to various superstitions or completely unfounded hatred of something or someone.

After all, if you think about it, there's nothing bad about the objects we dislike. For example, how stupid does it seem to dislike the opposite side of a sports rivalry, right? (Okay, this is written by a Cowboys fan who was incredibly upset when the Eagles won the Super Bowl...)

#1

Man wearing a red cap and holding a skateboard with a cartoon sticker, illustrating things that get undue criticism. Old people doing young people trends. They just want to be a part of the social life fun !

thenameofmeklark , 30 Rock Official Report

libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We are still alive fgs! Let us live. Do you deny your cats and dogs their playtime just cos they are getting older? No, you are happy that they are still healthy and happy.

    #2

    Three black cats sit gracefully on a ledge, framed by wrought iron railings, highlighting overlooked charm. Black Cats

    They are not evil and they don't bring bad luck.

    SuvenPan , Diana Prots Report

    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    100% agree. I had a little black cat turn up on my doorstep a few years ago, a little black ball of floof. Took her in and she was so intelligent and so loving (as long as the other cats weren't looking) and the only one of the cats that I allowed on the bed, as she would sleep next to me when I was working night shifts. Sadly she got killed by a car when she was only about 4 years old.

    #3

    Pizza with pineapple and ham, a dish often receiving more hate than deserved, topped with cheese and herbs. Pineapple on Pizza.

    TogbeG , chandlervid85 Report

    On the Internet, you can find several threads, the authors of which ask the question: "What is something that gets an unnecessary amount of hate?" The resulting lists contain a huge number of people, phenomena and things, food and services, behavior patterns... and literally everything that surrounds us. And do you know what the most frightening thing about all these lists is? Many of the elements in them are 100% true.
    #4

    Person with focused expression in a blue shirt and jacket, illustrating a moment often criticized online. Twilight. If you've trashed a book/movie to the point where people don't even want to admit they've read or seen it, you've probably gone too far. Let people enjoy things, it doesn't have to be the height of sophistication.

    SquilliamFancySon95 , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was a teen when the movies came out. A lot of us swooned over the "romance" and it was definitely a precursor to current romantasy novels. However, as we got older, we noticed some big red flags that now have us worried about teens glorifying some of the things in the books. For a lot of us, that's where the hate stems from. If you like the books/movies and you're old enough to discern what's healthy vs not, then enjoy.

    #5

    A character in a gold and black outfit standing in a battle scene, surrounded by debris. Actors who played characters that fans dislike.

    Also I feel like bad actors get way too much flack, they didn't cast themselves and like most of us they wanted to simply succeed in their careers. Blame directors and casting directors that went for a look rather than a strong performer... actually going back to my first point if you don't like a piece of media it is absolutely okay to not hate anyone.

    anon , Marvel Studios Report

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never hate actors for playing a villain, if anything I respect them even more. It is because they are such amazing actors that I wanna punch their character's face so bad (looking at you Sauron in the Lord of the ring series)

    #6

    Person examining a small pot at a wooden table with paints and brushes, engaging in a hobby often underrated by many. Middle-aged women....like anything they like is just ripped to s**t. Give them a break, why can't we let them be happy?

    MD564 , EyeEm Report

    For example, one of the most popular things found in some lists is the situation when older people are interested in things that society usually associates with youth. In fact, there is nothing reprehensible in this, but how much hate was poured out on the "old people" doing "the things of the young!"

    The most interesting thing is that usually the authors of such digs are also older people. Perhaps this is just a manifestation of envy? Envy that someone dares to live life to the fullest, enjoy every moment of their life, and at a very respectable age? Once, many years ago, I played tennis with a guy in his mid-70s, and, damn, I was almost as happy with his every successful hit as he was...
    #7

    Person sitting on a bed, hugging a pillow, reflecting on things that get more hate than they deserve. Being a virgin. I don't understand how it's used as an insult or how people that are virgins actually go into depression over it. There is nothing wrong with it.

    redditisfknghey , freepik Report

    #8

    Woman receiving an ultrasound from a medical professional, showcasing a procedure that gets more criticism than deserved. Abortion.

    anon , Getty Images Report

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abortion is healthcare and should never be restrained, for any reasons.

    #9

    Hand holding a mint ice cream cone outdoors, showcasing a treat that gets more hate than it deserves. Mint choc icecream.

    anon , __Checan27__ CK Report

    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love mint choc ice cream. My waistline, however, does not like mint choc ice cream...

    There's also the old belief that black cats bring bad luck. This is actually an echo of Medieval superstitions that associated cats - and especially black ones - with witches and sorcerers. As a result, thousands of cats met their sad end at the stake of the Inquisition along with their owners - and when the plague came from the East, European cities didn't have enough cats to catch the rats that carried the epidemic...

    The most interesting thing is that we now know about this, too - but we still feel somehow uneasy when another black cat crosses our path. At least once, I caught myself spitting over my left shoulder in such a case. This is despite the fact that I do consider myself a fairly rational person. Echoes of our ancestors' magical thinking? Well, it's quite possible.
    #10

    Mime performer with white face paint and black beret enacting a gesture, wearing a striped shirt and red bowtie. Mimes.

    Some of them *are* a bit creepy. But unlike every other kind of street entertainer, they are not obnoxious.

    They don't say anything, they don't sing with tuneless voices, they don't play music that you don't like, they don't touch you, they don't even throw anything in the air. They just do their thing. They're very easy to ignore.

    Osato , nomadsoul1 Report

    #11

    Raindrops on glass, a close-up capturing the beauty of droplets, often getting more hate than deserved. The word moist. Not sure why everyone decided to jump on the bandwagon that they hate the word.

    Significant-Water-18 , Pixabay Report

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took me years to discover through a friends comments it has to do with some badly scripted lines in pornographic movies....I look at people who hate that word in a different way now.

    #12

    Smiling teacher in a blue blazer standing in a colorful classroom, embodying things that receive undue hate. Teachers, they just do their work.

    yarrig- , Andrej Lišakov Report

    "The emergence of various superstitions now would seem to be almost impossible - after all, people have the opportunity to find out literally any information on the Internet," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. "In fact, this is precisely the problem, the incredible availability of information."

    "If earlier, centuries ago, people simply didn't have enough sources of information - and what they were told often turned out to be fairy tales that couldn't be verified, today literally anyone can spread information. Without particularly caring about its reliability. And if this person becomes popular enough, they begin to be trusted unconditionally."
    #13

    Guitarist performing live on stage with enthusiastic crowd, concert lighting, and vibrant atmosphere. Music. It's okay to not like a certain band or musician or singer, but people will become outright hateful and [mean] to one another over taste.

    _ASG_ , concert band Report

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially if you are a Kpop fan or if you like any woman singer like Sabrina Carpenter or Taylor Swift, then everybody laugh at you.

    #14

    Man knitting colorful yarn on a couch, representing things that get more hate than deserved. Stereotypically feminine things. Sewing and crocheting requires patience and some skill. Pink colour is just a normal colour. Flowers are pretty. Make-up is art, as well as fashion. Writing and reading romance is okay. Long baths with candles around can be fun. Caring for your body is good. I don't like any of these but it's not my role to tell others what to do in their free time and to judge them. Just let people enjoy things.

    DrunkPunkRat , EyeEm Report

    #15

    Two friends smiling and taking a selfie in a cozy book-filled room, highlighting things that get more hate than deserved. Young teenagers doing cringy stuff. Everyone did it, no reason to hate on them so much.

    Also, influencers going viral "for nothing" or "undeservingly". I understand if that influencer is a confirmed, bad person overall — like committed an actual crime — but if it's a random kid playing Minecraft or a girl lip-syncing to a song... Really, why are people getting so pressed? If they're getting views, then some people are enjoying it. If you don't, just... ignore them? I don't get the hate.

    Always-bi-myself , cottonbro studio Report

    "Hence the tendency to transfer negative emotions from, for example, movie or TV series characters to the actors who played them. Some actors who played villains, especially talented ones, later said that they even received threats by mail or on the Internet. Addressed, of course, to the characters. And even now, in the 21st century, many of us are unable to make such a simple distinction..." Valery concludes.

    By the way, another sad trend follows from here - threats from sports fans to athletes who make critical mistakes. For example, if even thirty-odd years ago Scott Norwood, who missed the decisive field goal in the last seconds of the Super Bowl, received many threats by mail - it's scary to think what would have happened to him today, in the era of social media... Alas, our social evolution really hasn't kept up with technical progress.
    #16

    Three friends on steps taking a selfie, smiling and enjoying coffee, highlighting misunderstood social trends. Young girls/teenage girls

    Whenever people want to point how s****y something is they say teen girls like that, and usually just whatever they do is extremely criticized.

    What they wear, what they listen to, what they watch....

    And kids in general are cringey but I feel like it's so much worse for girls.

    Carmelioz , tirachardz Report

    #17

    Man in a plaid shirt and hat, sitting on a porch, contemplating opinions that get more hate than deserved. People minding their own business and living how they want.

    anon , alexkich Report

    #18

    Healthcare worker using a stethoscope to check heartbeats, highlighting undeserved hate in healthcare professions. Universal Healthcare.

    Like wow, affordable healthcare. I'll never understand nor honor any argument that ever claims that it is bad for everyone. Simply because not a lot of people really grasp that concept.

    anon , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People resenting their tax dollars going toward saving another person's life or debilitating pain freaks me out. How could a dollar be spent any better than that? I mean, get real. And it's conservative family values Christians you hear the resentment from the most.

    Perhaps, reading this selection, you will find something in it that will remind you of your own negative emotions directed at something or someone. And then, who knows - maybe you will try to reconsider your own attitude to this - and there will be a little more goodness and positivity in this world. At least, I sincerely believe and hope in this, so let's go on scrolling and reading!
    #19

    A band on stage, four members smiling and embracing, with fans capturing the moment, exemplifying popularity despite criticism. Coldplay. The first two albums are good, the rest I just don't really care about. There are plenty of posers about to mock, people should get off the bandwagon and spread it about a bit.

    OnceIWasYou , Raph_PH Report

    #20

    People on their phones, some in cosplay costumes, capturing moments. Joining a fandom late 😂 People LOVE to gatekeep like no one could become a true fan after they did.

    Same with bandwagon sports fans. Like just let people have fun.

    Milesandsmiles123 , Quyn Phạm Report

    #21

    A woman relaxing on a couch, cuddling a black and white rabbit, symbolizing things that get more hate than deserved. Literally all pets that are not stuff like cats and dogs.

    Rodents, reptiles ect can all be very loveable in their ways too.

    Funny story I randomly felt like sharing

    My first pet after moving out of my parents place was a few years later with a mouse. I had never owned a rodent before.

    I was working at walmart at the time and was forced to go do some of that bs computer training in the back when I noticed a weird box in the computer room with things like "I'm friendly" written on it, so I looked and there was this little boy mouse that someone had just abandoned. Hr lady said she was gonna take him to am animal shelter so I said f that and adopted him. He lived with me a little over 2 years before he eventually passed. RIP Gunther

    I never expected to like rodents but I did after that and now I have 4 female rats who are being cared for by a friend atm due to a complicated living situation. My friends mom has a garden and gives them veggies as fresh as you can possibly get them lol.

    Skyheart42 , freepik Report

    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have crested geckos. Currently have 4, but at one point I had 14. They all have their own personalities, and are amazing pets. They might not play fetch, might not cuddle up with you, but they are very entertaining. The gecko in my profile picture was Paul - he loved to watch sci-fi films with me, and sit and watch me playing on the XBox. Massive little character that I miss every day.

    #22

    Father carrying a baby in a park, showcasing things that get more hate than they deserve. Men with kids.

    The looks you get if your a guy with your son or sibling is something that needs to change.

    TwistedDecayingFlesh , freepik Report

    #23

    Large gathering in a decorated tent with people seated at tables, celebrating with festive decorations all around. Large weddings. If people want to spend their money on a large celebration when they get married, why shouldn't they? I'd ont understand the hate and derision or gets. There's a real backlash and reverse snobbery I see where anyone who spends more than £30 on a wedding is an idiot, and there's a one-upmanship about who spent the least/had the smallest/quietest wedding. There's also vague anecdotes about how those who spend more than a fiver are more likely to divorce and the marriage is doomed... If the couple want a big elaborate party and are willing to pay for it, just let them have their day. You're not better than them because you got married in jeans at the registry office followed by a couple of pints in the pub, and they spent money on a big dress and nice venue and 3 course meal.

    Apple22Over7 , Trung Nguyen Report

    #24

    Person in a pink shirt holding a tomato in a kitchen with a variety of fresh vegetables displayed on the counter. Vegans.

    Iammeimei , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    GirlFriday
    GirlFriday
    GirlFriday
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It isn't the fact that someone is vegan that I hate. Everyone is free to make their own choices. My issue with vegans is that they treat it like a religion and are always preaching about how you are wrong for eating animal products and trying to convert you. Um...I have a serious health issue and cannot be a vegetarian or vegan. They still try to convert me.

    #25

    Person smiling while writing in a notebook, highlighting underrated activities that get more hate than they deserve. Fanfic. It’s just hobby writing, everyone who thinks it’s dumb needs to grow up, and there’s thousands of writers writing novel length literature for fun, free online to read, and updated regularly. That’s mind blowing.

    the_grays_of_ink , benzoix Report

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some fanfictions made me cry harder than "normal books" and marked me for ever.

    #26

    A man photographing a mountain landscape, highlighting items undeservedly criticized online. People who post their achievements on social media.

    jammenna , lookstudio Report

    #27

    Group of men at the American Music Awards 2011, standing in a line and smiling. Nickelback.

    Ahpla , JKMusicGroup Report

    #28

    Anime characters enjoying outdoors, exemplifying things that get more hate than deserved. Dubbed anime.

    Like I'm not sorry I enjoy the same thing differently. Plus the work the English voice talent does is truly appreciated on my end.

    Shef43 , Crunchyroll Report

    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have been into anime for over 30 years. I remember watching poor quality VHS copies with fan subtitles or watching the original Japanese dub (whilst trying to figure out the plot). I personally prefer English language dubs over subtitles, as I feel I get more out of enjoying the plot, rather than missing some of the on screen action whilst trying to read the subtitles. There have been some amazing English language dubs that are still very faithful to the original content (Miyazaki films spring immediately to mind). Still won't stop me from watching something with subtitles though, but give me the English dub any day!

    #29

    People cheering inside a bar, enjoying a game while holding drinks, showing excitement and unity. The opposite sports team.

    We get it, you really like your team. Doesn't mean you have the right to trash whoever is designated your rival team, their players, and their fans.

    lgndk11r , rawpixel.com Report

    GirlFriday
    GirlFriday
    GirlFriday
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must have been written by soft-spined BoSox fan.

    #30

    Woman enjoying iced coffee, symbolizing things that get more hate than deserved. In the UK we judge people for how much milk people put in their tea/coffee. The more milk the worse?

    Burtipo , freepik Report

    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not judges so much with coffee (essentially a latte), but there is certainly a lot of judgement over the amount of milk in tea...

