After all, if you think about it, there's nothing bad about the objects we dislike. For example, how stupid does it seem to dislike the opposite side of a sports rivalry, right? (Okay, this is written by a Cowboys fan who was incredibly upset when the Eagles won the Super Bowl ...)

Over the past few years, I have heard from many wise people that the social development of our society has not kept up with technological progress. That is, in some moments of our lives, we still haven't moved far from people of the Middle Ages - only now we have smartphones and social media... All this concerns our susceptibility to various superstitions or completely unfounded hatred of something or someone.

#1 Old people doing young people trends. They just want to be a part of the social life fun !

#2 Black Cats



They are not evil and they don't bring bad luck.

#3 Pineapple on Pizza.

On the Internet, you can find several threads, the authors of which ask the question: "What is something that gets an unnecessary amount of hate?" The resulting lists contain a huge number of people, phenomena and things, food and services, behavior patterns... and literally everything that surrounds us. And do you know what the most frightening thing about all these lists is? Many of the elements in them are 100% true.

#4 Twilight. If you've trashed a book/movie to the point where people don't even want to admit they've read or seen it, you've probably gone too far. Let people enjoy things, it doesn't have to be the height of sophistication.

#5 Actors who played characters that fans dislike.



Also I feel like bad actors get way too much flack, they didn't cast themselves and like most of us they wanted to simply succeed in their careers. Blame directors and casting directors that went for a look rather than a strong performer... actually going back to my first point if you don't like a piece of media it is absolutely okay to not hate anyone.

#6 Middle-aged women....like anything they like is just ripped to s**t. Give them a break, why can't we let them be happy?

For example, one of the most popular things found in some lists is the situation when older people are interested in things that society usually associates with youth. In fact, there is nothing reprehensible in this, but how much hate was poured out on the "old people" doing "the things of the young!" ADVERTISEMENT The most interesting thing is that usually the authors of such digs are also older people. Perhaps this is just a manifestation of envy? Envy that someone dares to live life to the fullest, enjoy every moment of their life, and at a very respectable age? Once, many years ago, I played tennis with a guy in his mid-70s, and, damn, I was almost as happy with his every successful hit as he was...

#7 Being a virgin. I don't understand how it's used as an insult or how people that are virgins actually go into depression over it. There is nothing wrong with it.

#8 Abortion.

#9 Mint choc icecream.

There's also the old belief that black cats bring bad luck. This is actually an echo of Medieval superstitions that associated cats - and especially black ones - with witches and sorcerers. As a result, thousands of cats met their sad end at the stake of the Inquisition along with their owners - and when the plague came from the East, European cities didn't have enough cats to catch the rats that carried the epidemic... The most interesting thing is that we now know about this, too - but we still feel somehow uneasy when another black cat crosses our path. At least once, I caught myself spitting over my left shoulder in such a case. This is despite the fact that I do consider myself a fairly rational person. Echoes of our ancestors' magical thinking? Well, it's quite possible.

#10 Mimes.



Some of them *are* a bit creepy. But unlike every other kind of street entertainer, they are not obnoxious.



They don't say anything, they don't sing with tuneless voices, they don't play music that you don't like, they don't touch you, they don't even throw anything in the air. They just do their thing. They're very easy to ignore.

#11 The word moist. Not sure why everyone decided to jump on the bandwagon that they hate the word.

#12 Teachers, they just do their work.

"The emergence of various superstitions now would seem to be almost impossible - after all, people have the opportunity to find out literally any information on the Internet," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. "In fact, this is precisely the problem, the incredible availability of information." "If earlier, centuries ago, people simply didn't have enough sources of information - and what they were told often turned out to be fairy tales that couldn't be verified, today literally anyone can spread information. Without particularly caring about its reliability. And if this person becomes popular enough, they begin to be trusted unconditionally."

#13 Music. It's okay to not like a certain band or musician or singer, but people will become outright hateful and [mean] to one another over taste.

#14 Stereotypically feminine things. Sewing and crocheting requires patience and some skill. Pink colour is just a normal colour. Flowers are pretty. Make-up is art, as well as fashion. Writing and reading romance is okay. Long baths with candles around can be fun. Caring for your body is good. I don't like any of these but it's not my role to tell others what to do in their free time and to judge them. Just let people enjoy things.

#15 Young teenagers doing cringy stuff. Everyone did it, no reason to hate on them so much.



Also, influencers going viral "for nothing" or "undeservingly". I understand if that influencer is a confirmed, bad person overall — like committed an actual crime — but if it's a random kid playing Minecraft or a girl lip-syncing to a song... Really, why are people getting so pressed? If they're getting views, then some people are enjoying it. If you don't, just... ignore them? I don't get the hate.

"Hence the tendency to transfer negative emotions from, for example, movie or TV series characters to the actors who played them. Some actors who played villains, especially talented ones, later said that they even received threats by mail or on the Internet. Addressed, of course, to the characters. And even now, in the 21st century, many of us are unable to make such a simple distinction..." Valery concludes. By the way, another sad trend follows from here - threats from sports fans to athletes who make critical mistakes. For example, if even thirty-odd years ago Scott Norwood, who missed the decisive field goal in the last seconds of the Super Bowl, received many threats by mail - it's scary to think what would have happened to him today, in the era of social media... Alas, our social evolution really hasn't kept up with technical progress.

#16 Young girls/teenage girls



Whenever people want to point how s****y something is they say teen girls like that, and usually just whatever they do is extremely criticized.



What they wear, what they listen to, what they watch....



And kids in general are cringey but I feel like it's so much worse for girls.

#17 People minding their own business and living how they want.

#18 Universal Healthcare.



Like wow, affordable healthcare. I'll never understand nor honor any argument that ever claims that it is bad for everyone. Simply because not a lot of people really grasp that concept.

Perhaps, reading this selection, you will find something in it that will remind you of your own negative emotions directed at something or someone. And then, who knows - maybe you will try to reconsider your own attitude to this - and there will be a little more goodness and positivity in this world. At least, I sincerely believe and hope in this, so let's go on scrolling and reading!

#19 Coldplay. The first two albums are good, the rest I just don't really care about. There are plenty of posers about to mock, people should get off the bandwagon and spread it about a bit.

#20 Joining a fandom late 😂 People LOVE to gatekeep like no one could become a true fan after they did.



Same with bandwagon sports fans. Like just let people have fun.

#21 Literally all pets that are not stuff like cats and dogs.



Rodents, reptiles ect can all be very loveable in their ways too.



Funny story I randomly felt like sharing



My first pet after moving out of my parents place was a few years later with a mouse. I had never owned a rodent before.



I was working at walmart at the time and was forced to go do some of that bs computer training in the back when I noticed a weird box in the computer room with things like "I'm friendly" written on it, so I looked and there was this little boy mouse that someone had just abandoned. Hr lady said she was gonna take him to am animal shelter so I said f that and adopted him. He lived with me a little over 2 years before he eventually passed. RIP Gunther



I never expected to like rodents but I did after that and now I have 4 female rats who are being cared for by a friend atm due to a complicated living situation. My friends mom has a garden and gives them veggies as fresh as you can possibly get them lol.

#22 Men with kids.



The looks you get if your a guy with your son or sibling is something that needs to change.

#23 Large weddings. If people want to spend their money on a large celebration when they get married, why shouldn't they? I'd ont understand the hate and derision or gets. There's a real backlash and reverse snobbery I see where anyone who spends more than £30 on a wedding is an idiot, and there's a one-upmanship about who spent the least/had the smallest/quietest wedding. There's also vague anecdotes about how those who spend more than a fiver are more likely to divorce and the marriage is doomed... If the couple want a big elaborate party and are willing to pay for it, just let them have their day. You're not better than them because you got married in jeans at the registry office followed by a couple of pints in the pub, and they spent money on a big dress and nice venue and 3 course meal.

#24 Vegans.

#25 Fanfic. It’s just hobby writing, everyone who thinks it’s dumb needs to grow up, and there’s thousands of writers writing novel length literature for fun, free online to read, and updated regularly. That’s mind blowing.

#26 People who post their achievements on social media.

#27 Nickelback.

#28 Dubbed anime.



Like I'm not sorry I enjoy the same thing differently. Plus the work the English voice talent does is truly appreciated on my end.

#29 The opposite sports team.



We get it, you really like your team. Doesn't mean you have the right to trash whoever is designated your rival team, their players, and their fans.