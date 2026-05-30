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There’s nothing quite like wholesomeness and cuteness to remind you that, yes, the internet can be a happy place. Adorable and humorous animal content is the perfect antidote to all the stress, doomscrolling, and endless personal and global crises you’re dealing with right now.

That’s where the massively popular ‘Animals Doing Things’ social media project comes in. Its curators entertain their millions of followers with memes and animal-related content that can’t help but bring a smile to your face. We’ve picked out the funniest of the bunch to bring some well-deserved sunshine into your life. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to show your favorite memes with your pets at home.

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#1

Deer and dog standing together showing opposite but matching vibes

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    #2

    Close-up of dog with bubble on nose during allergy season meme

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    #3

    Three bats hanging on branch bat animal memes

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    Animals, like many other topics—food, relationships, money, work, parenting, what have you—are fundamentally interesting to us, human beings.

    Consuming animal-related content is a wonderful way to take a break, destress, and enjoy something that transcends cultural and language barriers.

    What’s more, animal memes are in many ways a way to deepen or maintain your social connections.

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    #4

    Animal memes feature a real deer and skunks resembling a cartoon interaction to help you feel better

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    #5

    Tiny hamster hugging carrot in couch corner animal memes

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    #6

    Mouse and turtles on wood surface animal memes

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    Sending your family, friends, and coworkers some animal memes is an easy, fun, low-intensity way to show them that you care about them and that you’re thinking of them.

    We personally call that ‘friendly spamming,’ but the technical term is ‘pebbling,’ named after penguins who, during courtship, look for pebbles to give to their crush as a small gift.

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    #7

    Pigeon tracks in snow showing funny pattern animal memes

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    #8

    Dog wolf in movie with CGI tail animal memes

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    #9

    Animated donkey looking confused about boiling water on stove animal meme

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    “Pebbling is a behaviour practised by Gentoo penguins who present pebbles to desired mates as tokens of affection. Our research observes a similar behaviour in humans interacting on social media,” Professor Ghalia Shamayleh, an assistant professor in the Marketing Department at ESSEC Business School, who led a recent study about pet-based social media accounts, told BBC Science Focus.

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    #10

    Blurry image representing cows' blurry vision of a driver passing by animal memes

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    #11

    Close-up of a duckling encouraging self-care and happiness animal meme

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    #12

    Rabbit sitting at desk in office chair animal memes

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    Shamayleh explained that the images, videos, and posts we share online are like pebbles to a penguin. “We share them with our loved ones as a token of affection, to reinforce our relationships.”

    According to the study, content creators “imbue their love, joy and amusement into their social media posts.”

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    #13

    Cat sitting on ceiling fan blades watching owner animal memes

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    #14

    Woman wearing a helmet with hummingbird feeders surrounded by hummingbirds animal memes

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    #15

    Dolphin and cow jumping out of the ocean showing strong animal friendship meme

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    As per BBC Science Focus, the study’s authors found that people used pet-related images and videos to draw on shared experiences when sending them to loved ones. They were, essentially, recalling their shared history and reaffirming it through the content.

    In other words, people tend to put quite a bit of thought into what they share with their loved ones and friends. There’s a level of behind-the-scenes content personalization happening that might not seem obvious at first glance.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Turtle climbing laptop keyboard near Excel icon meme

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    #17

    Japanese dwarf flying squirrels looking cute on tree

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    #18

    Hamster meme about stress eating unhealthy food

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    In the meantime, the Wildlife Conservation Network emphasizes that the connection between human beings and animals runs deep. On the one hand, you have the “deeply-engrained psychological throwback to the times when the vast majority of human civilization thrived alongside animals.”

    On the other hand, we might love them “because we instinctively know that coexistence with animals is good for us – borne out by the multitudes of studies showing the emotional and physical health benefits of companion animals.”

    #19

    Small opossum on floor at grocery store looking around lost meme

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    #20

    Bear wanders into city hall building in California animal meme

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    #21

    Dog chest pattern resembles a cat mid sneeze animal meme

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    That’s on top of the fact that we, humans, connect with animals because we identify with their perceived characteristics. “The wise owl, the worker bee, the lazy sloth, the protective mama bear, the sneaky rat, and the mischievous raccoon,” WCN notes.

    There are also plenty of similarities between animals and us when it comes to emotional expressions. “That feeling when your hair stands on end when something creepy or threatening is around the corner? That’s a physical fear response also exhibited by dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, lions, hyenas, antelopes, bats, and rodents.”

    #22

    Fat baby seal lying in snow, funny animal meme

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    #23

    Squirrels landing like superheroes in animal memes

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    #24

    Two colorful birds and their babies in animal memes

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    ‘Animals Doing Things’ is one of the most well-known animal and humor-related social media projects out there online. Its curators explain that they serve up some of “the most hysterical and culturally-relevant animal content on the internet.”

    Their wholesome and humorous content has seen massive success online over the past decade.

    #25

    Mountain lion in forest during hiking animal memes

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    #26

    Harvest mice sleeping inside flowers showing cute animal behavior in animal memes

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    #27

    Gecko shedding skin looks like wearing a gecko onesie held in hand

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    At the time of writing, the ‘Animals Doing Things’ Instagram account boasts 5.6 million followers—a mind-melting number. Moreover, another 2.1 million internet users follow the project’s Facebook page.

    The project’s curators joke that their page is rated the best “by every single animal.” And though we can’t read the minds of animals (or anyone’s mind, to be fair), it’s fair to say that the project has won over millions of people’s hearts with its approach to adorable viral content.

    #28

    Reddit birdwatching joke with no bird photo for animal memes

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    #29

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes late night animal memes

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    #30

    Sparrow stealing french fry from friends at lunch animal meme

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    We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, Pandas! After you’ve upvoted all of your fave memes, swing by the comments at the bottom of this list to share your opinions with your fellow readers.

    Which memes did you love the most and why? How do you avoid doomscrolling in this day and age? If you had to pick just two favorite animals, which ones would you choose and why? We’ll be waiting to read what you have to say.
    #31

    Two Shetland ponies in sweaters promoting Scotland tourism

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    #32

    Two guinea pigs with a meme about not growing like Rottweilers

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    #33

    Rat happily holding pasta after being fed

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    #34

    Bear sticking head through cat door looking sad

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    #35

    Chicken sitting in a pot in the ocean with meme comments

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    #36

    Cows sitting on grass like dogs funny animal memes

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    #37

    Black and white puppy sitting on grass next to cows looking up meme

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    #38

    Brown photogenic goat sitting on knees outdoors with green field meme

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    #39

    Lizard sleeping curled up in a plush pet bed meme animal memes

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    #40

    Otter holding stick looking like a guide for a quest in the grass

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    #41

    Baby penguin looks like an angry kiwi fruit animal meme

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    #42

    Text about parrot's calming voice helping with conflict de-escalation

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    #43

    Funny wild tiger meme showing a relaxed tiger in water

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    #44

    Cute baby bison walking, adorable baby animal photo

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    #45

    Dog in car humorously compared to actor Will Ferrell

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    #46

    Cats with unique fur patterns resembling heart and skull shapes featured in animal memes

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    #47

    Calf sitting in car floor for animal memes

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    #48

    Crow holding pen outside classroom window animal memes

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    #49

    Underwater otter holding pipes humorously captioned otter space animal meme

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    #50

    Man in suit with small rabbit in jacket pocket close up

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    #51

    Cartoon and real baby hippo side by side showing cuteness

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    #52

    Horse dressed in tailored three-piece suit standing outdoors

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    #53

    Crab left on balcony railing by crow for animal memes

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    #54

    Tiger looking at pickle with funny caption for animal memes

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    #55

    Cute puppy with flower and blue outfit for animal memes

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    #56

    Elephant standing in a kitchen animal memes

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    #57

    Tiny bunny lifting barbell at gym funny animal meme

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    #58

    Chubby tiger sitting on snow in funny animal meme

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    #59

    Cute hamster holding pink toy phone looking surprised in animal memes

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    #60

    Ferret wrapped in a robe ready for a day indoors meme

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    #61

    Collage of crows eating fruit cute crow humor animal memes

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    #62

    Group of wild rabbits called a fluffle eating greens animal meme

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    #63

    Round orb seal swimming underwater from nature documentary

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    #64

    Great eared nightjar bird resembling a dragon bird on leafy branches

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    #65

    Two rabbits sitting on another rabbit using it as couch animal memes

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    #66

    Man in safety vest with small deer passenger forklift animal memes

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    #67

    Sheep standing on grassy roof beside stone house animal memes

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    #68

    Cute polar bear cub standing beside human feet animal memes

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    #69

    Kangaroo standing in grass humorously called a T-Rex deer

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    #70

    Enormous lion roaring and then smiling, showcasing animal intelligence meme

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    #71

    Frog in green container for animal memes

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    #72

    Small tortoise walking around store floor for animal memes

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    #73

    Angry bunny with bow having time of my life animal meme

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    #74

    Small turtle weighing 2 grams on scale animal meme

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    #75

    Cat wearing green hat heading to pub animal meme

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    #76

    Dog wearing an explosive dog vest meme about petting carefully

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    #77

    Tiny mouse held gently with caption about going alone animal meme

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