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There’s nothing quite like wholesomeness and cuteness to remind you that, yes, the internet can be a happy place. Adorable and humorous animal content is the perfect antidote to all the stress, doomscrolling, and endless personal and global crises you’re dealing with right now.

That’s where the massively popular ‘Animals Doing Things’ social media project comes in. Its curators entertain their millions of followers with memes and animal-related content that can’t help but bring a smile to your face. We’ve picked out the funniest of the bunch to bring some well-deserved sunshine into your life. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to show your favorite memes with your pets at home.

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