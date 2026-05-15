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Full disclosure, Pandas, we absolutely love the Great Outdoors. Hiking, camping, and spending time in nature—away from screens, technology, and the hustle and bustle of civilization—make life so much better.

We want to share our obsession with you, too, so we scoured social media for the best, funniest, and most relatable memes about hiking and camping that we could find. Keep scrolling to check them out for a good laugh, whether you’re currently in the middle of a long trek or desperately trying to convince your friends to hike to Mount Doom with you.