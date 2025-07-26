ADVERTISEMENT

Life feels like a non-stop action movie sometimes. But when you stop rushing, take a breather, and look around, you can be pleasantly surprised by what you find. No matter how urban or rural your local area might be, there’s always a bit of nature and wildlife there to catch your attention. Some photographers—amateur and veteran alike—snap a pic because they can’t help but amuse everyone online.

It’s these photos that our team at Bored Panda has carefully picked from the vast digital wilds of the internet for your entertainment. Keep scrolling for some of the funniest nature pics from around the web, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cactus Trying To Escape

Gallery mode Cactus with unusual arm shapes against rocky terrain, showcasing funny nature moments people had to snap a pic of.

lg240 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What say you - Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, or Doctor Who?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Found A Raccoon In This Exact Position

    Gallery mode Raccoon hilariously caught mid-air between two tree trunks in a funny nature moment snapped by a passerby.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Freaky Cactus

    Gallery mode Tall cactus with a funny face-like pattern in a backyard, a perfect example of nature being so funny people had to snap a pic.

    MushySoup63838 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re like us, Pandas, then you love spending time out in the great outdoors. We’re fans of picnics, for instance, but we also love more dynamic activities, too, from hiking and jogging to volleyball, swimming, and tennis. When the weather’s great, it’s wonderfully calming yet energizing to be out and about in nature, no matter what you do. And it’s not just a subjective positive feeling, either. The link between spending time outdoors and better health is backed by research.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Obviously, spending more time in nature sounds like common sense. And it is. But it can be easy to forget this when you’re all wrapped up in your daily responsibilities. It can take an old trend, repackaged in a more modern way, to remind you of what’s important. Take forest bathing, aka shinrin-yoku, as an example. It is an old concept that has gained global popularity in recent years.
    #4

    My Friend's Cat Playing With The Lizards

    Gallery mode Cat holding a lizard in its mouth, showcasing a funny nature moment people had to snap a pic of.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Human, I require your assistance to remove this uppity miniscule dinosaur!"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Nature Censored This Safety Sign At Work, So I Can Post It Without NSWF Label

    Gallery mode Sidewalk walking symbol with green plant on asphalt, a funny nature moment people just had to snap a pic of.

    cukorbogyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    When I Took This Picture I Was Definitely Expecting To Find A Subreddit That Would Fit So Perfectly

    Gallery mode Dog wearing a bright harness with its head inside a funny tree formation in nature, capturing a humorous nature moment.

    wyb2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Japan Times reports that shinrin-yoku, now a well-established concept in Japan, was first coined back in 1982 by Tomohide Akiyama, who was the chief of the Forestry Agency at the time.

    The idea behind forest bathing is to relax and heal by taking in the forest through all of your senses.
    #7

    A True Rebel

    Gallery mode Turtle humorously caught climbing a gate with a no trespassing sign, showcasing funny moments in nature photography.

    Noctulus , viiralvx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Cactus Has Grown A Messed Up Chicken Face

    Gallery mode Funny nature moment showing a cactus resembling a bird with a long neck and a beak in a desert setting.

    Jaffa3105 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Drift Sloth Wants To Be Painted Like One Of Your French Girls

    Gallery mode Funny nature moment captured as driftwood resembles a reclining figure on sandy beach in a hilarious natural scene.

    stephenmjay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It had long been common sense that you can reduce stress by immersing yourself in a beautiful Japanese forest, but it wasn’t proven with evidence at all. It was only in 2004 that the government gave grants of ¥150 million to look into the science of it to a team of researchers, which I was part of,” Qing Li, a clinical professor at Nippon Medical School in Tokyo, told The Japan Times.
    #10

    I Tiny Bird With A Bowl Cut

    Gallery mode Funny nature moment showing a yellow bird with an unusual feather pattern resembling a bowl haircut inside a cage.

    doesthisnameworkAHHH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Well, You Just Never Know What You Are Going To See In South Texas. These Photos Were Taken With A Game Cam

    Gallery mode Nighttime nature photo of a monkey riding on a wild pig, capturing a funny moment in nature photography.

    Under The Texas Sky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Birb Looks Fed Up

    Gallery mode A small bird peeks out of a trash bin with a handwritten sign, showcasing a funny moment in nature captured on camera.

    physioelise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The main proven benefits of spending time forest bathing include:

    1. Enhanced immune cell activity
    2. Lower blood pressure
    3. Lower heart rate
    4. Reduced stress hormones
    5. Less anxiety, depression, and anger

    “If you go on one forest bathing trip of three days once a month, immune levels in the human body can always be kept at high levels,” Li explains.
    #13

    Whacky Inflatable Arm Flailing Tree Man

    Gallery mode Tree trunk with funny natural face shape, showcasing nature humor that made people snap a pic outdoors on a sunny day.

    Dojodog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Lil Guy Leaving A Trail Behind

    Gallery mode Frog climbing on foggy window glass with funny nature pattern left behind, captured in a close-up shot.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Raccoon Broke Into My Brother's Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau

    Gallery mode Raccoon lying on back amid torn snack bags and spilled trash, showcasing funny nature moment caught on camera.

    Zerrish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Li, aromatic substances that trees and grass release to protect themselves from insects, bacteria, and fungi, known as phytoncides, are a key part of the health benefits.

    These aromatic substances account for a bit under a third (30%) of the therapeutic benefits of forest bathing. The rest of the benefits come from other sensory experiences.

    The main difference between forest bathing and nature walks or hikes is that, in the former case, you emphasize awakening your senses and mindfully observing nature.
    #16

    Went Looking For My Cat After I Hadn’t Seen Her For A Couple Hours, And This Is How I Found Her

    Gallery mode Cat and crab face off in an unusual encounter, showcasing funny moments in nature captured by people snapping a pic.

    She is in the middle of a 90s kid movie adventure. Best to just let her be.

    RemIsBestGirl78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    These Look Like Floating Mouths Saying, “Are You Just Gonna Pass By Without Saying "Hey?”

    Gallery mode Close-up of red flowers with funny shapes resembling open mouths, showcasing nature's humorous moments captured in a snap.

    imgur.com , Hội Thánh Tin Lành Giám Lý Chi Hội Văn Chương Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    My Eye Doctor's Cactus Knows No Bounds

    Gallery mode Tall cactus growing through office ceiling with amusing nature moment captured by people snapping a pic

    ldr452 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ontariocanada avatar
    Ontario Canada
    Ontario Canada
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Instead of putting the flower pot on the floor you cut a whole in the ceiling

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    According to the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, spending time in green spaces is linked to physical and mental health benefits.

    What’s more, you’re much more likely to lower your overall mortality rate when you spend more time outdoors. To put it simply, being outside lowers your blood pressure, reduces your risk of chronic disease, and leads to better quality sleep.
    #19

    That’s A Weird Looking Bird

    Gallery mode Black bear perched funny on a bird feeder at night in a backyard, showcasing a rare and amusing nature moment.

    ratwhale86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    It Looks Like It's Only Raining Over One House

    Gallery mode A rare dust devil swirling under dark clouds in a suburban neighborhood, showcasing funny nature moments captured on camera.

    chalupa4me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I Went Outside To Pick My Wife A Rose. I Think I Found The Perfect One

    Gallery mode Yellow and white flower in green foliage, capturing a funny moment in nature that made people snap a pic.

    razor10000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This boost to your physical health is most likely due to the fact that people who spend more time outdoors also exercise more. But nature also affects your mental health.

    When you spend more time in green spaces, you take a break from the overstimulation that you’re often subjected to in urban environments. The result is less anxiety and improved mindfulness.
    #22

    My Mom Said That A Monkey Was Sitting Outside Her Window And Kept Licking It. I Found It Hard To Believe. She Then Sent Me This Gem

    Gallery mode Monkey pressing its face against a window making a funny expression, showcasing humorous moments in nature photography.

    Scharfestahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Trash Panda Lives Up To Its Name

    Gallery mode Raccoon stuck in a trash bin, showcasing a funny moment in nature captured by people snapping a pic.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Deer Running From A Flying Squirrel Caught On A Trail Camera

    Gallery mode Deer caught in a funny moment at night with glowing eyes and a butterfly above, showcasing nature's humor and surprise.

    Deerhuntingprob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you want to spend more time in nature, then there's no real alternative to getting off the couch and physically going outdoors.

    That being said, not everyone has easy access to green spaces like forests, parks, etc. You may need to get there in your car or take public transport. It requires effort, especially when you're exhausted after work or your studies, and bingeing Netflix would be easier.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But that little bit of extra effort is well worth the temporary discomfort.
    #25

    Still Snowing From Yesterday's Blizzard. Hope Mother Nature Gets The Message

    Gallery mode Stop sign nearly buried in deep snow during a winter storm in nature, showing a funny natural scene.

    restless57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Looks Like Someone Got Their Stimulus Check

    Gallery mode Seagull standing on a sneaker on the beach with ocean waves in the background in a funny nature moment.

    justbrad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    My Sister Accidentally Caught This Pikes Peak Proposal On Camera

    Gallery mode Two animals on a rocky ledge share a funny moment in nature with snowy mountains in the background.

    xar42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Pandas, let us know what you think in the comments! Which of these nature pics made you chuckle the most? How much time do you spend outdoors, on average, every week? What’s your favorite outdoor activity? What is the funniest photo you’ve taken of a plant or animal recently? Share your experiences (and photos!) below.
    #28

    It’s Called A Walking Palm Tree Because It Does Actually Walk. When It Chooses A Location To Go Towards, It Grows New Roots In That Direction And Lets The Trailing Roots Die Back

    Gallery mode Tall tropical trees with unusual exposed roots in a lush green forest showing nature being funny and unique.

    protosphinx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    My Plant Grew A Pair Of Legs

    Gallery mode Hand holding a potted plant with roots growing out the bottom, showing a funny nature moment captured in a photo.

    tytonidaeus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cut the pot, don't try to turn it upside down and shake it. Be careful when you re -pot it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera

    Gallery mode Swallows nesting on a security camera inside a building, showcasing a funny moment in nature captured by a photo.

    9999monkeys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Barn Swallow nest? Looks like the ones we had back on the farm.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    River Cruise - Fully Booked

    Gallery mode A group of birds resting on a floating piece of ice in a river near urban buildings, showing funny nature moments.

    vinkulelu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    This Tree Grew Inside The Stop Sign

    Gallery mode Stop sign with a small tree growing through the pole, showcasing a funny and unexpected nature moment captured by people.

    So a plant can grow inside a stop sign on a sidewalk, but not in my well watered and sunlit pot? Do I invest in a stop sign now? Looks like plants only like to defy what's asked of them.

    m1nus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A local bank has a sign out front - a brick pedestal set on a patch of grass. Atop the pedestal is a big sign with the bank's logo, made of glass, two sided with fluorescent lights inside to light it up at night, top and sides are sealed. Lately, in the evening, when it's lit, we can see the shadow of the tree that has grown up *inside* the sign.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Family Friend Went Camping And Heard A Noise Outside The Tent. Instead Of Peaking Her Head Out, She Reached Her Hand Out With Her Disposable Camera. This Is What She Saw

    Gallery mode A group of raccoons gathered on grass at night in a funny nature moment captured by people snapping a pic.

    Deplorable_17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Laid In The Grass And Found A Teeny-Tiny Scarecrow

    Gallery mode Dandelion seeds clinging humorously by a lake with houses in the background, capturing funny nature moments.

    dannypants143 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A Hungry, Hungry Groundhog Has Been Caught On Camera Chowing Down In A Delaware Man’s Garden — And He’s Turned It Into A Viral Youtube Series

    Gallery mode Groundhogs humorously eating vegetables and fruits in a backyard, capturing funny moments in nature photography.

    Chunk The Groundhog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I Was Baffled At How Many Seed Blocks We Were Going Through Until I Found The Culprit Today

    Gallery mode Squirrel hanging upside down from a tree branch near a bird feeder in a funny nature moment captured.

    dougan25 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Found A Pigeon With One Feather Sticking Out Of Its Head

    Gallery mode Pigeon with a long feather on its head, captured in a funny nature moment that people had to snap a pic of.

    Volmarras Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Got Me

    Gallery mode A piece of driftwood on sand resembling a dog, showcasing funny nature moments captured by people.

    smol-milk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Tree Gets It

    Gallery mode Leaning tree supported by a wooden frame on a sidewalk, a funny nature moment captured outdoors.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    "No, I Won't Smile For The Photo". He Gave Us His Most Beautiful Grimace, Before Going Back To Sleep In The Sun, Peacefully On His Rock

    Gallery mode Goat with curved horns resting on rocky terrain making a funny face, capturing a hilarious moment in nature photography.

    sylvainchapot1978 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Today I Saw The Impossible

    Gallery mode Two birds humorously interacting mid-flight, capturing a funny moment in nature that people just had to snap a pic.

    AndroidPharaoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Ever Wondered What The Opposite Of A Stork Was?

    Gallery mode Bird in flight carrying a wire hanger in its beak above a building, capturing a funny nature moment.

    The_Human_Event Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're thinking what I'm thinking, that's horribly unfunny.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Went Outside And Was Challenged To A Knife Fight

    Gallery mode Squirrel in nature holding a knife on a wooden railing, a funny moment people just had to snap a pic.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Today I Met Master Splinter

    Gallery mode A funny nature moment showing a rat squeezed between two city recycling bins at night in an urban setting.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    A Gift From Mother Nature

    Gallery mode Unusually shaped purple vegetable resembling an animal limb showcasing funny nature moments captured in a photo.

    powlow88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Trees Failing At Staying Out Of Beach Pictures

    Gallery mode Group of friends sitting on beach under a bent palm tree in a funny nature moment captured by people snapping a pic.

    The_Spot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    My Neighbor's Sunflower Has A Comically Small Bloom For Its Massive Size

    Gallery mode Tall sunflower growing unexpectedly high next to a car and house, showcasing funny moments in nature captured by people.

    PopGunner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Went To The Rocky Mountain National Forest And Saw This Little Guy

    Gallery mode Close-up of a funny nature moment with a squirrel puffing cheeks on a rock surrounded by trees and large boulders.

    orion262 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    A Stick I Found That Looks Like A Frog Posing Like One Of Your French Girls

    Gallery mode Funny nature moment showing a oddly shaped stick on grass that looks like a reclining figure, captured by a passerby.

    Drenge1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    This Pigeon Just Screamed At Me And I Still Don’t Know Why

    Gallery mode Black pigeon standing on pavement with beak open, a funny nature moment captured by a quick snap.

    erikmagkekse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Wild Boar Chilling With Humans

    Gallery mode Wild boar sitting near people having an outdoor picnic showcasing funny moments in nature photography.

    YungSoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Cassowary Stopping In At A Random D**g And Breath Test In North Queensland

    Gallery mode Cassowary crossing a wet road near police officers capturing funny nature moments with cameras and phones.

    Rd28T Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Duck Diving Butt Looks Full Derp

    Gallery mode Funny nature moment of a duck diving underwater with legs up, captured in a humorous nature photo.

    letsagochamp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    You Have To Stay 10 Feet Away From The Wild Ponies On Assateague, Even If They Steal Your Spot

    Gallery mode Two horses on a sunny beach with people and umbrellas, a funny nature moment snapped by visitors.

    poop_artist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Well, Fred, you *knew* the job was dangerous when you took it."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Just An Owl Carrying A Stick Horse, Nothing To See Here

    Gallery mode Owl perched on a horse garden decoration in a tree, showcasing a funny moment in nature captured by a snap.

    bogbunzhun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nearsighted owl. He thought it was the BIGGEST Tootsie Pop he ever did SEE!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    This Orthodontist Office Has A Fish That Looks Like A Potential Patient

    Gallery mode Close-up of a funny-looking fish with striped patterns and a unique facial expression underwater in a colorful coral environment.

    clshifter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Kung-Fu Fighting

    Gallery mode Deer caught mid-jump over raccoons in a nighttime forest scene, showcasing funny nature moments snapped on camera.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    This Duck With Hair I Found

    Gallery mode White ducks waddling and pecking on rocky ground showcasing funny moments in nature people had to snap a pic

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Bug In Matrix

    Gallery mode Two seagulls on a sandy beach, one standing on the back of the other, a funny moment captured in nature photography.

    bumann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Duck The System

    Gallery mode A funny nature moment with a duck inside an exhibit labeled no animals, capturing humor in nature photography.

    chilidog17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    I Think The Squirrels I Am Fighting In My Backyard Are Just Casually Mocking Me At This Point

    Gallery mode Squirrel hanging upside down on a bird feeder showing funny nature behavior captured in a backyard.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    This Raccoon Climbing To Get Seeds In My Backyard

    Gallery mode Raccoon perched on a funny nature scene by bird feeders in a backyard, capturing a funny moment in nature.

    Epona21382 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Hawk Stole And Then Clumsily Dropped Bagel

    Gallery mode Hawk amusingly eating a pastry on a roof captured in nature funny moments and wildlife photography.

    saintleelyon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    A Turkey Found My Wildlife Camera

    Gallery mode Close-up funny nature photo of a curious bird poking its head near the camera in a forest setting.

    btraven1882 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!