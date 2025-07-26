It’s these photos that our team at Bored Panda has carefully picked from the vast digital wilds of the internet for your entertainment. Keep scrolling for some of the funniest nature pics from around the web, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!

Life feels like a non-stop action movie sometimes. But when you stop rushing, take a breather, and look around, you can be pleasantly surprised by what you find. No matter how urban or rural your local area might be, there’s always a bit of nature and wildlife there to catch your attention. Some photographers—amateur and veteran alike—snap a pic because they can’t help but amuse everyone online.

#2 Found A Raccoon In This Exact Position Gallery mode Share icon

If you’re like us, Pandas, then you love spending time out in the great outdoors. We’re fans of picnics, for instance, but we also love more dynamic activities, too, from hiking and jogging to volleyball, swimming, and tennis. When the weather’s great, it’s wonderfully calming yet energizing to be out and about in nature, no matter what you do. And it’s not just a subjective positive feeling, either. The link between spending time outdoors and better health is backed by research. ADVERTISEMENT Obviously, spending more time in nature sounds like common sense. And it is. But it can be easy to forget this when you’re all wrapped up in your daily responsibilities. It can take an old trend, repackaged in a more modern way, to remind you of what’s important. Take forest bathing, aka shinrin-yoku, as an example. It is an old concept that has gained global popularity in recent years.

#4 My Friend's Cat Playing With The Lizards Gallery mode Share icon

#5 Nature Censored This Safety Sign At Work, So I Can Post It Without NSWF Label Gallery mode Share icon

#6 When I Took This Picture I Was Definitely Expecting To Find A Subreddit That Would Fit So Perfectly Gallery mode Share icon

The Japan Times reports that shinrin-yoku, now a well-established concept in Japan, was first coined back in 1982 by Tomohide Akiyama, who was the chief of the Forestry Agency at the time. The idea behind forest bathing is to relax and heal by taking in the forest through all of your senses.

#8 My Cactus Has Grown A Messed Up Chicken Face Gallery mode Share icon

#9 Drift Sloth Wants To Be Painted Like One Of Your French Girls Gallery mode Share icon

“It had long been common sense that you can reduce stress by immersing yourself in a beautiful Japanese forest, but it wasn’t proven with evidence at all. It was only in 2004 that the government gave grants of ¥150 million to look into the science of it to a team of researchers, which I was part of,” Qing Li, a clinical professor at Nippon Medical School in Tokyo, told The Japan Times.

#10 I Tiny Bird With A Bowl Cut Gallery mode Share icon

#11 Well, You Just Never Know What You Are Going To See In South Texas. These Photos Were Taken With A Game Cam Gallery mode Share icon

The main proven benefits of spending time forest bathing include: Enhanced immune cell activity Lower blood pressure Lower heart rate Reduced stress hormones Less anxiety, depression, and anger “If you go on one forest bathing trip of three days once a month, immune levels in the human body can always be kept at high levels,” Li explains.

#13 Whacky Inflatable Arm Flailing Tree Man Gallery mode Share icon

#14 This Lil Guy Leaving A Trail Behind Gallery mode Share icon

#15 Raccoon Broke Into My Brother's Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau Gallery mode Share icon

According to Li, aromatic substances that trees and grass release to protect themselves from insects, bacteria, and fungi, known as phytoncides, are a key part of the health benefits. These aromatic substances account for a bit under a third (30%) of the therapeutic benefits of forest bathing. The rest of the benefits come from other sensory experiences. The main difference between forest bathing and nature walks or hikes is that, in the former case, you emphasize awakening your senses and mindfully observing nature.

#16 Went Looking For My Cat After I Hadn’t Seen Her For A Couple Hours, And This Is How I Found Her Gallery mode Share icon She is in the middle of a 90s kid movie adventure. Best to just let her be.



#17 These Look Like Floating Mouths Saying, “Are You Just Gonna Pass By Without Saying "Hey?” Gallery mode Share icon

#18 My Eye Doctor's Cactus Knows No Bounds Gallery mode Share icon

According to the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, spending time in green spaces is linked to physical and mental health benefits. What’s more, you’re much more likely to lower your overall mortality rate when you spend more time outdoors. To put it simply, being outside lowers your blood pressure, reduces your risk of chronic disease, and leads to better quality sleep.

#20 It Looks Like It's Only Raining Over One House Gallery mode Share icon

#21 I Went Outside To Pick My Wife A Rose. I Think I Found The Perfect One Gallery mode Share icon

This boost to your physical health is most likely due to the fact that people who spend more time outdoors also exercise more. But nature also affects your mental health. When you spend more time in green spaces, you take a break from the overstimulation that you’re often subjected to in urban environments. The result is less anxiety and improved mindfulness.

#22 My Mom Said That A Monkey Was Sitting Outside Her Window And Kept Licking It. I Found It Hard To Believe. She Then Sent Me This Gem Gallery mode Share icon

#23 Trash Panda Lives Up To Its Name Gallery mode Share icon

#24 Deer Running From A Flying Squirrel Caught On A Trail Camera Gallery mode Share icon

If you want to spend more time in nature, then there's no real alternative to getting off the couch and physically going outdoors. That being said, not everyone has easy access to green spaces like forests, parks, etc. You may need to get there in your car or take public transport. It requires effort, especially when you're exhausted after work or your studies, and bingeing Netflix would be easier. ADVERTISEMENT But that little bit of extra effort is well worth the temporary discomfort.

#25 Still Snowing From Yesterday's Blizzard. Hope Mother Nature Gets The Message Gallery mode Share icon

#26 Looks Like Someone Got Their Stimulus Check Gallery mode Share icon

#27 My Sister Accidentally Caught This Pikes Peak Proposal On Camera Gallery mode Share icon

#28 It’s Called A Walking Palm Tree Because It Does Actually Walk. When It Chooses A Location To Go Towards, It Grows New Roots In That Direction And Lets The Trailing Roots Die Back Gallery mode Share icon

#29 My Plant Grew A Pair Of Legs Gallery mode Share icon

#30 People Kept Pointing Their Phones At The CCTV Camera Gallery mode Share icon

#32 This Tree Grew Inside The Stop Sign Gallery mode Share icon So a plant can grow inside a stop sign on a sidewalk, but not in my well watered and sunlit pot? Do I invest in a stop sign now? Looks like plants only like to defy what's asked of them.



#33 Family Friend Went Camping And Heard A Noise Outside The Tent. Instead Of Peaking Her Head Out, She Reached Her Hand Out With Her Disposable Camera. This Is What She Saw Gallery mode Share icon

#34 Laid In The Grass And Found A Teeny-Tiny Scarecrow Gallery mode Share icon

#35 A Hungry, Hungry Groundhog Has Been Caught On Camera Chowing Down In A Delaware Man’s Garden — And He’s Turned It Into A Viral Youtube Series Gallery mode Share icon

#36 I Was Baffled At How Many Seed Blocks We Were Going Through Until I Found The Culprit Today Gallery mode Share icon

#37 I Found A Pigeon With One Feather Sticking Out Of Its Head Gallery mode Share icon

#40 "No, I Won't Smile For The Photo". He Gave Us His Most Beautiful Grimace, Before Going Back To Sleep In The Sun, Peacefully On His Rock Gallery mode Share icon

#42 Ever Wondered What The Opposite Of A Stork Was? Gallery mode Share icon

#43 Went Outside And Was Challenged To A Knife Fight Gallery mode Share icon

#46 Trees Failing At Staying Out Of Beach Pictures Gallery mode Share icon

#47 My Neighbor's Sunflower Has A Comically Small Bloom For Its Massive Size Gallery mode Share icon

#48 I Went To The Rocky Mountain National Forest And Saw This Little Guy Gallery mode Share icon

#49 A Stick I Found That Looks Like A Frog Posing Like One Of Your French Girls Gallery mode Share icon

#50 This Pigeon Just Screamed At Me And I Still Don’t Know Why Gallery mode Share icon

#52 Cassowary Stopping In At A Random D**g And Breath Test In North Queensland Gallery mode Share icon

#53 Duck Diving Butt Looks Full Derp Gallery mode Share icon

#54 You Have To Stay 10 Feet Away From The Wild Ponies On Assateague, Even If They Steal Your Spot Gallery mode Share icon

#55 Just An Owl Carrying A Stick Horse, Nothing To See Here Gallery mode Share icon

#56 This Orthodontist Office Has A Fish That Looks Like A Potential Patient Gallery mode Share icon

#58 This Duck With Hair I Found Gallery mode Share icon

#61 I Think The Squirrels I Am Fighting In My Backyard Are Just Casually Mocking Me At This Point Gallery mode Share icon

#62 This Raccoon Climbing To Get Seeds In My Backyard Gallery mode Share icon

#63 Hawk Stole And Then Clumsily Dropped Bagel Gallery mode Share icon