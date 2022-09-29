We hope you’re mildly prepared to mildly feast your eyes on some mildly interesting photos, Pandas! We’re mildly hopeful that you’ll be mildly impressed. Can you tell that we’re talking about the massively popular r/mildlyinteresting subreddit yet? What gave it away?!

Nature’s full of minor daily miracles, and today, we’re sharing some of the best ones with you. From cute animals and gorgeous nature pics to weird fruits and veggies and instances of strange weather, we’ve collected some of the more interesting nature-related images that were shared by the r/mildlyinteresting community.

Scroll down for the best coffee break you’ve had all week, and remember to upvote your fave pics. Which photos did you enjoy looking at the most and why, Pandas? Did any of these pics spark something bigger than merely mild interest? Mosey on down to the comment section and share some of your thoughts with all the other readers. Us? We’re particularly big fans of the teeny-tiny pineapples. Just look at them!

In the mood for some more mildly (or is that ‘wildly’?) interesting nature pics? Check out Bored Panda’s earlier features right over here and right here.

#1

Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It

Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It

CYBERSson Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
6 hours ago

Now that is pretty!

#2

The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant

The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant

ThePeoplesCheese Report

Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
6 hours ago

Would make a pretty brooch

#3

This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep

This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep

McJellyDonuts Report

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
6 hours ago

Now you're a Disney Princess. Officially.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about nature photography, so we got in touch with professional photographer Dominic Sberna, from Ohio. He kindly shared his insights about capturing the colors that we see, what to keep in mind if you're just starting out, and the fundamentals to keep in mind.

With autumn in full swing, we're seeing a lot of gorgeous colors popping up everywhere. Unfortunately, there's often quite a big difference between what we see and what capture with our phones and cameras. Many of you Pandas might relate to that. We asked photographer Dominic for his opinion about capturing nature's colors 'as they are.'

He said that it all comes down to remembering what the view looked like and editing and adjusting the photos afterward using digital software.

"A camera can do only such a good job of capturing the colors, but bringing out those details in post-processing is what's going to make your images pop," he explained.
#4

The View In My Airbnb Looks Like A Painting

The View In My Airbnb Looks Like A Painting

kooriwi Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
6 hours ago

wow, that's gorgeous! Does anyone know where that might be?

#5

My Chickens Greeting Me When I Come Home From Work

My Chickens Greeting Me When I Come Home From Work

eagledragonblood Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
5 hours ago

LIDDLE FLOOFS!!

#6

Today's Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat's Head

Today's Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat's Head

New-Baby5471 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
6 hours ago

Is that the Catsignal for Catwoman?

"Of course, you need to take a good exposure and overall photo in the first place too."

When it comes to advice that the pro would give amateurs who are just now taking their first steps into the realm of nature photography, Dominic said that it's essential not to overthink and just start taking photos.

"Just get out there and shoot. Don't always be so focused on the obvious because you may miss the subtle. Be aware of your surroundings," he gave some tips.

Meanwhile, photographer Dominic said that depending on the type of nature photography that you're doing, it can vary greatly, compared to others forms of the art.

"It [nature photography] is really a catch-all category that has subgroups, but at the core nature and portrait are the same. You need to have good composition and the audience should know what the subject is."
#7

72 Carat Tourmaline

72 Carat Tourmaline

TheDiceMan2 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
6 hours ago
😍

😍

#8

This Little Guy Grabbed An Equally Little Watermelon From My Garden

This Little Guy Grabbed An Equally Little Watermelon From My Garden

bes753 Report

TheHero383
TheHero383
Community Member
1 hour ago
smol

smol

#9

I Ran Out Of Gas And Got Stuck In The Windows Screensaver

I Ran Out Of Gas And Got Stuck In The Windows Screensaver

heithleather Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
6 hours ago

Anyone else hearing The Simpsons theme start playing?

The r/mildlyinteresting community is a real powerhouse not just on Reddit, but on the internet as a whole. The subreddit has a jaw-dropping 20.8 million members who share photos of things and events they thought were low-key fascinating.

In the decade+ that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ online group has existed, it has become one of the most recognizable subreddits online. Putting any possible alien invasions and/or world-ending events aside, we don’t see the sub suddenly losing popularity any time soon.
#10

This Slug Drew A Snail

This Slug Drew A Snail

wollowman Report

Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
4 hours ago

Reincarnated soul trying to leave a message.

#11

This Giant Blueberry I Found Today

This Giant Blueberry I Found Today

meadilicious Report

sally
sally
Community Member
6 hours ago

That is massive

#12

Came Across A Dual Colored Tulip Today

Came Across A Dual Colored Tulip Today

Ietsmetdingen Report

sally
sally
Community Member
6 hours ago

That is beautiful

There’s a lot of subjectivity at work when considering what is and isn’t an ‘interesting’ pic, of course. But the beauty of the sub is just how open and welcoming it is.

Everyone can share their (mild) daily interests, whatever they might be. Only original photos are allowed, though. And we feel that this particular part is what has driven the success of the community as a whole: members are encouraged to be original and active. There’s a ton of interaction here.
#13

Saw This Weird Cloud While Running

Saw This Weird Cloud While Running

It's a contrail of the Space X liftoff.

JVillan Report

Céline Dumont
Céline Dumont
Community Member
6 hours ago

Nope.

#14

This Arrow On My Dog Showing Which Way Is Up

This Arrow On My Dog Showing Which Way Is Up

jaboc7 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
6 hours ago

"Pet here".

#15

The Person Who Lived In My Apartment Before Me Planted Pineapples

The Person Who Lived In My Apartment Before Me Planted Pineapples

Early_Gold_9715 Report

sally
sally
Community Member
6 hours ago

They are so itty bitty and cute

What’s more, you get a far broader appreciation of the nuances of living on Planet Earth when you see it from a variety of angles, not just looking at the same pics and screenshots that have been reposted a hundred times.

If you ever plan on being an active member of r/mildlyinteresting, remember that the entire point is what you find interesting. So grab your phone and share a moment from your daily lives, Pandas. Getting upvotes, awards, and positive comments is always nice, but real, deep satisfaction comes from participating in a community and being part of a greater whole. And, hey, if your photo goes viral, it’s just the cherry on top.
#16

Beer Where The Label Matches The Location

Beer Where The Label Matches The Location

ecksdee007 Report

Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
6 hours ago

Strangely satisfying

#17

This Dead Branch Looks Like A Lion

This Dead Branch Looks Like A Lion

Fluss01 Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
5 hours ago

that took me longer than it should have...

#18

I Found A Pink Grasshopper

I Found A Pink Grasshopper

42gavin Report

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
6 hours ago

Extremely rare !! Victoria Hillman, a wildlife biologist, photographer and National Geographic Explorer, explains that this rare genetic mutation is called erythrism. She adds that even though this mutation was discovered in 1887 in another species closer to crickets, much is still to be learned about it. What is acknowledged is this recessive gene is similar to the one that causes albinism in animals. Pink grasshoppers are scarce because they don't usually reach adulthood. Pink is obviously not an ideal color for effective camouflage against predators and they easily get caught.

Taking a quality photo of the treeline, a weird vegetable, or the sky can be challenging when you consider all the things you have to take into account. From the lighting and the angle of the photo to how you plan on framing the shot. However, that pales in comparison to how tough it can be when taking pics of nature’s residents, the animals scurrying about and going about their day.

Not too long ago, Bored Panda spoke about animal and pet photography with Toronto-based professional photographer Karen Weiler, of Posh Pets Photography, as well as Michelle Wood, a member of the popular and feel-good Comedy Pet Photography Awards and The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team.

According to pet photographer Karen, the experience of photographing animals depends very much on the species, as well as the individual. She regularly works with cats and dogs, but also takes photos of other domestics, occasionally.
#19

Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

eoc1994 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
6 hours ago

Someone's been watching five minute crafts

#20

The Result Of A Moose Scratching Its Antlers Against A Tree During Shedding Season

The Result Of A Moose Scratching Its Antlers Against A Tree During Shedding Season

WillyHeeler Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
5 hours ago

I wanna touch that for some reason....

#21

My Bonsai Tree Kinda Looks Like A Gorilla

My Bonsai Tree Kinda Looks Like A Gorilla

No_Pollution1836 Report

ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
6 hours ago

King Kong you mean.

"Rabbits, guinea pigs, and hedgehogs are fun, but working with them is completely different. It is all about learning about their behaviors and finding the way that they communicate so that you can capture their attention in a kind and enjoyable way," Karen, the founder of Posh Pets Photography, said.

"The biggest difference between studio and outdoor sessions is the fact that you WILL need additional light in the form of strobe/flash/constant light sources for indoor, studio work. While I personally choose to blend ambient and flash ‘in the wild’ during most of my sessions, there are many photographers that use natural light only outside,” the pet photographer told Bored Panda.
#22

Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart

Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart

Shenannegans Report

sally
sally
Community Member
6 hours ago

Amazing

#23

Snapping Turtle Taking A Breath Under Our Dock

Snapping Turtle Taking A Breath Under Our Dock

jimNB Report

Alditekim
Alditekim
Community Member
6 hours ago

Where's underwater banana when you need one?

#24

This Perfect Double Colored Leaf On My Plant

This Perfect Double Colored Leaf On My Plant

LubaLemon Report

TheHero383
TheHero383
Community Member
1 hour ago

hmm...

“It is good to be able to do both as some pets do react adversely to strobe light. It’s rare, but it happens. So, having the option to photograph using available, natural light is an asset," she said.

Meanwhile, getting to know your camera and anticipating animal behavior will set you up for success. “Also, try to control your lighting—even if it just means altering your position to take the photo from a better angle. But, ultimately, if you see a moment, take the photograph. It is better to have tried and have a chance of capturing the moment than to have missed it completely.”
#25

Large Hole In A Huge Mountain Near Fernie, Bc

Large Hole In A Huge Mountain Near Fernie, Bc

skinissues101 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
6 hours ago

Smaug's house?

#26

Rainbow On (Behind) The Horizon. Origin Is Behind The Curve

Rainbow On (Behind) The Horizon. Origin Is Behind The Curve

ruleoffz Report

Céline Dumont
Céline Dumont
Community Member
6 hours ago (edited)

Pffftt photoshop. We all know the Earth isn't a sphere like Nasa AKA the lizard illuminati wants us to believe it is. We live on a potato floating in a simulation and if you think otherwise then you probably also believe birds are real 😂 THAT SHOULD BE A POTATO SHAPED RAINBOW WAKE UP SHEEPLE! (In case I wasn't heavy handed enough with the sarcasm, this is 1000000% a joke)

#27

A Random, Big Ice Diamond By The Road. My Lighter For Scale

A Random, Big Ice Diamond By The Road. My Lighter For Scale

Smile_S77 Report

Steve Bowman
Steve Bowman
Community Member
6 hours ago

Lighter cannot be accepted. Standing by for banana.

Michelle, from the Comedy Pet Photography Awards team, noted that when it comes to photography, you often have a lot more control over your pet (unless it’s a cat!) than a wild animal.

"With a pet, it might be possible to help the narrative along a little, with treats, commands, some training, and help from whoever happens to be in the house. It’s a bit trickier out in the bush when observation and patience are key. But there are so many types of amazing wildlife to photograph and some much closer to home than you think. And you always need a bit of luck in both genres," Michelle told us.

One of the best qualities for a photographer to have, according to her, is patience. You need to learn an animal’s habits and routine inside and out, and you can’t rush the process.
#28

One Of Our Barn Kittens Has Both Stripes And Spots

One Of Our Barn Kittens Has Both Stripes And Spots

DGS_Cass3636 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
6 hours ago

So pretty

#29

Actual Cashews With The Nut On Top In A Brazilian Supermarket

Actual Cashews With The Nut On Top In A Brazilian Supermarket

punkrawke Report

N Gregory
N Gregory
Community Member
6 hours ago

They grow on the tree the other way up so they look like angry gnomes

#30

A Branch I Cut Off Today Had A Little Star In The Center

A Branch I Cut Off Today Had A Little Star In The Center

Nay-the-Cliff Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
56 minutes ago

The life force

"It can really help to know, for example, where to position yourself at certain times of the day, when the light is best and you know the animal—wild or domestic will be most at ease being photographed,” she said.

"Photography should be fun and rewarding but sometimes it seems like you have wasted a lot of time when you haven’t got the shot you wanted. We would say, firstly keep your expectations low, see how it goes, enjoy the process not just the outcome, you’ll be learning all the time and sometimes the mistakes teach us more than the brilliant shots. And keep going!! There’s always a new shot to be had.”
#31

This Caterpillar Train I Saw At The Park Today

This Caterpillar Train I Saw At The Park Today

djazzie Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
6 hours ago

Caterpillar at the front. "CHOO CHOO!"

#32

A Condemned Apartment Complex On My Way To Work Had A Tree Growing Out The Side Of It

A Condemned Apartment Complex On My Way To Work Had A Tree Growing Out The Side Of It

nerdyoats Report

Tiffi
Tiffi
Community Member
3 hours ago

Life will find a way.

#33

There’s A Dried Flower In This 165 Years Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic

There’s A Dried Flower In This 165 Years Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic

yepjeeway Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
6 hours ago

Flowers In The Attic.

#34

Fossilised Ammonite In Airport Wall Tile

Fossilised Ammonite In Airport Wall Tile

dalithop Report

sally
sally
Community Member
6 hours ago
Cool

Cool

#35

My Uncle Found A Huge Puffball Mushroom

My Uncle Found A Huge Puffball Mushroom

SashaShelest Report

Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
6 hours ago

How many people will that feed

#36

The Sun Reflecting Off My Side Mirror Melted A Mirror-Shaped Hole In The Frost On The Window

The Sun Reflecting Off My Side Mirror Melted A Mirror-Shaped Hole In The Frost On The Window

stoptye Report

Stephanie A Mutti
Stephanie A Mutti
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love seeing how science is true.

#37

My Drain Was Blocked So I Pulled It Up And A Frog Came Out

My Drain Was Blocked So I Pulled It Up And A Frog Came Out

infinaflip Report

Jods
Jods
Community Member
2 hours ago

No wonder it looks a little bemused.

#38

My Son And I Walked Past A Washed Up Skull Of A Humpback Whale Today At Ocean Beach In San Francisco

My Son And I Walked Past A Washed Up Skull Of A Humpback Whale Today At Ocean Beach In San Francisco

sharkyhunt Report

Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
6 hours ago

Please stop using your children as bananas!

#39

This Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Jyväskylä Finland

This Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Jyväskylä Finland

DopePingu Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
53 minutes ago

It’s nice that the plant allows the building to exist

#40

I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants , On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars

I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants , On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars

SmoothBrein Report

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
6 hours ago (edited)

Kensington Market Garden Car, once more formally known as the "Community Vehicular Reclamation Project", the concept of the re-purposed vehicle was borne via Streets Are For People, a now defunct anti-car advocacy group. In 2006, the group took a four-door sedan salvaged from a scrap yard and spruced it up with greenery, after which it sat on Augusta outside La Palette (which has since moved to Queen West) courtesy of supporters who would pay the parking meter to keep it there. Later that year the City voted to keep the car in the neighbourhood as public art provided that it be insured and removed every winter, and it's been a permanent fixture ever since. https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/gardencar/

#41

Fresh Wolf Print I Came Across While Lost In Denali, Alaska

Fresh Wolf Print I Came Across While Lost In Denali, Alaska

popebologna Report

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
6 hours ago

I understand you're trying to help by using your hand for scale, but we only accept bananas

#42

This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala

This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala

Yellowman230 Report

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
6 hours ago

Does he make lava cake for dessert?

#43

This Tree I Found While Hiking Looks Like A T-Rex

This Tree I Found While Hiking Looks Like A T-Rex

KillerChickenLoL Report

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
4 hours ago

Welcome...to Jurassic Park

#44

This Apple With Two Stems That I Bought

This Apple With Two Stems That I Bought

CharliesAshes Report

Julieandthephatones
Julieandthephatones
Community Member
5 hours ago

why did i think that it had got nailed!

#45

A Spot Where Glacier Water And Water From A Spring Meet

A Spot Where Glacier Water And Water From A Spring Meet

AngryDoggo22 Report

sally
sally
Community Member
6 hours ago

Stark difference on which I’d prefer to drink

#46

Saw A Cloud That Looked Like Obama, (Louisiana)

Saw A Cloud That Looked Like Obama, (Louisiana)

yellowbracelet Report

Donald Crumb
Donald Crumb
Community Member
5 hours ago

More like Jokowi

#47

The Way These Mushrooms Form An Almost Perfect Circle

The Way These Mushrooms Form An Almost Perfect Circle

spicymustard86 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
6 hours ago

Fairy ring!

#48

Found A Cougar Skull In The Woods

Found A Cougar Skull In The Woods

tomboski Report

tara
tara
Community Member
5 hours ago

What a shame! Cougars are so lovely....are you sure it was dead and you couldn't help it?

#49

Sahara Dust Over Switzerland's Ski-Regions

Sahara Dust Over Switzerland's Ski-Regions

footlettucenr15 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
6 hours ago

I am confused, according to Hollywood this picture shows Mexico?

#50

There’s A Mini Wetland Growing On The Roof Of This Building

There’s A Mini Wetland Growing On The Roof Of This Building

crunluathamac Report

Mary August
Mary August
Community Member
2 hours ago

Not good for the building.

#51

This Weird Caterpillar I Found Outside My House

This Weird Caterpillar I Found Outside My House

UlissesNeverMisses Report

Chris Hooley
Chris Hooley
Community Member
3 hours ago

I love how it looks like it's glowing!

#52

10 Years Of Waiting. Ucsc Giant Corpse Flower Bloomed Today

10 Years Of Waiting. Ucsc Giant Corpse Flower Bloomed Today

Ok_Sandwich8466 Report

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
6 hours ago

Scientifically known as Amorphophallus titanum, native in Sumatra, Indonesia, it's one of the world's largest and rarest flowering structures and emits a pungent smell similar to rotting meat or, aptly, a decaying corpse. As explained by Mo Fayyaz, the greenhouse and garden director at the University of Wisconsin's department of botany, its smell is appetizing for insects. There are about 100 recorded cultivated corpse flowers around the world. They are at present considered as "vulnerable" plant species.

#53

I Found A Rock That Looks Like An Egg

I Found A Rock That Looks Like An Egg

JB_v1 Report

David Eckel
David Eckel
Community Member
3 hours ago

Truly hard boiled

#54

So Called "Blood Rain" Evening Last Week In Gibraltar. No Edit

So Called "Blood Rain" Evening Last Week In Gibraltar. No Edit

GregMeger Report

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
6 hours ago

A 2015 study has unambiguously established that the cause of blood rain was the aerial spores of green microalgae Trentepohlia. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273124757_European_Species_of_Subaerial_Green_Alga_Trentepohlia_annulata_Trentepohliales_Ulvophyceae_Caused_Blood_Rain_in_Kerala_India

#55

This Kiwi With A Heart Shaped Core

This Kiwi With A Heart Shaped Core

Leonarr Report

BINI
BINI
Community Member
1 hour ago

THE LOVE KIWI

#56

A Lonely Remora Attached To My Leg While I Was Snorkeling

A Lonely Remora Attached To My Leg While I Was Snorkeling

Distaplia Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
6 hours ago

What did it feel like?

#57

A Spider Came Back To Molt In The Same Place On A Book 4 Times

A Spider Came Back To Molt In The Same Place On A Book 4 Times

Yoddlydoddly Report

Ed Gomaz
Ed Gomaz
Community Member
2 hours ago

Must have been a good book. Charlette’s web, maybe?

#58

My Chickens Laid A Wrinkled Egg

My Chickens Laid A Wrinkled Egg

missingrussian Report

ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
6 hours ago

Kinda cold out there...

#59

This Squirrel I Saw Had A Little Canister Strapped Around Its Neck

This Squirrel I Saw Had A Little Canister Strapped Around Its Neck

Saw_the_sign Report

Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
4 hours ago

It could also be the lesser known alpine rescue squirrel.

#60

Making Door Trim And Found A Hunter's Long Lost Bullet

Making Door Trim And Found A Hunter's Long Lost Bullet

Dovetrail Report

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
6 hours ago

You hope hunter

#61

My Banana Has A Bruise That Looks Like A Musical Note

My Banana Has A Bruise That Looks Like A Musical Note

epsilonik Report

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
6 hours ago

Singing banana.

#62

This Drop Of Salt Water Recrystallized Over Night

This Drop Of Salt Water Recrystallized Over Night

here-for-the-_____ Report

Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cool

#63

A Scorpion Drinking The Condensation Off Of My Beverage [oc]

A Scorpion Drinking The Condensation Off Of My Beverage [oc]

elpierce Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
6 hours ago

I leave water droplets around on hot days, for the spiders.

#64

This Circle That Appeared In The Evening Sky Over Beijing, China

This Circle That Appeared In The Evening Sky Over Beijing, China

This is the rehearsal of the paralympic closing ceremony at the bird nest stadium.

TheAcademy_ Report

Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Community Member
2 hours ago

Thought that was a mothership

#65

My Dog's Nose From Really Close

My Dog's Nose From Really Close

Megumiku Report

