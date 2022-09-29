78 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Nature Pics To Mildly Amuse You During Your Coffee Break (New Pics)
Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It
The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant
This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about nature photography, so we got in touch with professional photographer Dominic Sberna, from Ohio. He kindly shared his insights about capturing the colors that we see, what to keep in mind if you're just starting out, and the fundamentals to keep in mind.
With autumn in full swing, we're seeing a lot of gorgeous colors popping up everywhere. Unfortunately, there's often quite a big difference between what we see and what capture with our phones and cameras. Many of you Pandas might relate to that. We asked photographer Dominic for his opinion about capturing nature's colors 'as they are.'
He said that it all comes down to remembering what the view looked like and editing and adjusting the photos afterward using digital software.
"A camera can do only such a good job of capturing the colors, but bringing out those details in post-processing is what's going to make your images pop," he explained.
The View In My Airbnb Looks Like A Painting
wow, that's gorgeous! Does anyone know where that might be?
My Chickens Greeting Me When I Come Home From Work
Today's Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat's Head
"Of course, you need to take a good exposure and overall photo in the first place too."
When it comes to advice that the pro would give amateurs who are just now taking their first steps into the realm of nature photography, Dominic said that it's essential not to overthink and just start taking photos.
"Just get out there and shoot. Don't always be so focused on the obvious because you may miss the subtle. Be aware of your surroundings," he gave some tips.
Meanwhile, photographer Dominic said that depending on the type of nature photography that you're doing, it can vary greatly, compared to others forms of the art.
"It [nature photography] is really a catch-all category that has subgroups, but at the core nature and portrait are the same. You need to have good composition and the audience should know what the subject is."
72 Carat Tourmaline
This Little Guy Grabbed An Equally Little Watermelon From My Garden
I Ran Out Of Gas And Got Stuck In The Windows Screensaver
The r/mildlyinteresting community is a real powerhouse not just on Reddit, but on the internet as a whole. The subreddit has a jaw-dropping 20.8 million members who share photos of things and events they thought were low-key fascinating.
In the decade+ that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ online group has existed, it has become one of the most recognizable subreddits online. Putting any possible alien invasions and/or world-ending events aside, we don’t see the sub suddenly losing popularity any time soon.
This Slug Drew A Snail
This Giant Blueberry I Found Today
Came Across A Dual Colored Tulip Today
There’s a lot of subjectivity at work when considering what is and isn’t an ‘interesting’ pic, of course. But the beauty of the sub is just how open and welcoming it is.
Everyone can share their (mild) daily interests, whatever they might be. Only original photos are allowed, though. And we feel that this particular part is what has driven the success of the community as a whole: members are encouraged to be original and active. There’s a ton of interaction here.
Saw This Weird Cloud While Running
It's a contrail of the Space X liftoff.
This Arrow On My Dog Showing Which Way Is Up
The Person Who Lived In My Apartment Before Me Planted Pineapples
What’s more, you get a far broader appreciation of the nuances of living on Planet Earth when you see it from a variety of angles, not just looking at the same pics and screenshots that have been reposted a hundred times.
If you ever plan on being an active member of r/mildlyinteresting, remember that the entire point is what you find interesting. So grab your phone and share a moment from your daily lives, Pandas. Getting upvotes, awards, and positive comments is always nice, but real, deep satisfaction comes from participating in a community and being part of a greater whole. And, hey, if your photo goes viral, it’s just the cherry on top.
Beer Where The Label Matches The Location
This Dead Branch Looks Like A Lion
I Found A Pink Grasshopper
Extremely rare !! Victoria Hillman, a wildlife biologist, photographer and National Geographic Explorer, explains that this rare genetic mutation is called erythrism. She adds that even though this mutation was discovered in 1887 in another species closer to crickets, much is still to be learned about it. What is acknowledged is this recessive gene is similar to the one that causes albinism in animals. Pink grasshoppers are scarce because they don't usually reach adulthood. Pink is obviously not an ideal color for effective camouflage against predators and they easily get caught.
Taking a quality photo of the treeline, a weird vegetable, or the sky can be challenging when you consider all the things you have to take into account. From the lighting and the angle of the photo to how you plan on framing the shot. However, that pales in comparison to how tough it can be when taking pics of nature’s residents, the animals scurrying about and going about their day.
Not too long ago, Bored Panda spoke about animal and pet photography with Toronto-based professional photographer Karen Weiler, of Posh Pets Photography, as well as Michelle Wood, a member of the popular and feel-good Comedy Pet Photography Awards and The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team.
According to pet photographer Karen, the experience of photographing animals depends very much on the species, as well as the individual. She regularly works with cats and dogs, but also takes photos of other domestics, occasionally.
Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg
The Result Of A Moose Scratching Its Antlers Against A Tree During Shedding Season
My Bonsai Tree Kinda Looks Like A Gorilla
"Rabbits, guinea pigs, and hedgehogs are fun, but working with them is completely different. It is all about learning about their behaviors and finding the way that they communicate so that you can capture their attention in a kind and enjoyable way," Karen, the founder of Posh Pets Photography, said.
"The biggest difference between studio and outdoor sessions is the fact that you WILL need additional light in the form of strobe/flash/constant light sources for indoor, studio work. While I personally choose to blend ambient and flash ‘in the wild’ during most of my sessions, there are many photographers that use natural light only outside,” the pet photographer told Bored Panda.
Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart
Snapping Turtle Taking A Breath Under Our Dock
This Perfect Double Colored Leaf On My Plant
“It is good to be able to do both as some pets do react adversely to strobe light. It’s rare, but it happens. So, having the option to photograph using available, natural light is an asset," she said.
Meanwhile, getting to know your camera and anticipating animal behavior will set you up for success. “Also, try to control your lighting—even if it just means altering your position to take the photo from a better angle. But, ultimately, if you see a moment, take the photograph. It is better to have tried and have a chance of capturing the moment than to have missed it completely.”
Large Hole In A Huge Mountain Near Fernie, Bc
Rainbow On (Behind) The Horizon. Origin Is Behind The Curve
Pffftt photoshop. We all know the Earth isn't a sphere like Nasa AKA the lizard illuminati wants us to believe it is. We live on a potato floating in a simulation and if you think otherwise then you probably also believe birds are real 😂 THAT SHOULD BE A POTATO SHAPED RAINBOW WAKE UP SHEEPLE! (In case I wasn't heavy handed enough with the sarcasm, this is 1000000% a joke)
A Random, Big Ice Diamond By The Road. My Lighter For Scale
Michelle, from the Comedy Pet Photography Awards team, noted that when it comes to photography, you often have a lot more control over your pet (unless it’s a cat!) than a wild animal.
"With a pet, it might be possible to help the narrative along a little, with treats, commands, some training, and help from whoever happens to be in the house. It’s a bit trickier out in the bush when observation and patience are key. But there are so many types of amazing wildlife to photograph and some much closer to home than you think. And you always need a bit of luck in both genres," Michelle told us.
One of the best qualities for a photographer to have, according to her, is patience. You need to learn an animal’s habits and routine inside and out, and you can’t rush the process.
One Of Our Barn Kittens Has Both Stripes And Spots
Actual Cashews With The Nut On Top In A Brazilian Supermarket
A Branch I Cut Off Today Had A Little Star In The Center
"It can really help to know, for example, where to position yourself at certain times of the day, when the light is best and you know the animal—wild or domestic will be most at ease being photographed,” she said.
"Photography should be fun and rewarding but sometimes it seems like you have wasted a lot of time when you haven’t got the shot you wanted. We would say, firstly keep your expectations low, see how it goes, enjoy the process not just the outcome, you’ll be learning all the time and sometimes the mistakes teach us more than the brilliant shots. And keep going!! There’s always a new shot to be had.”
This Caterpillar Train I Saw At The Park Today
A Condemned Apartment Complex On My Way To Work Had A Tree Growing Out The Side Of It
There’s A Dried Flower In This 165 Years Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic
Fossilised Ammonite In Airport Wall Tile
My Uncle Found A Huge Puffball Mushroom
The Sun Reflecting Off My Side Mirror Melted A Mirror-Shaped Hole In The Frost On The Window
My Drain Was Blocked So I Pulled It Up And A Frog Came Out
My Son And I Walked Past A Washed Up Skull Of A Humpback Whale Today At Ocean Beach In San Francisco
This Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Jyväskylä Finland
It’s nice that the plant allows the building to exist
I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants , On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars
Kensington Market Garden Car, once more formally known as the "Community Vehicular Reclamation Project", the concept of the re-purposed vehicle was borne via Streets Are For People, a now defunct anti-car advocacy group. In 2006, the group took a four-door sedan salvaged from a scrap yard and spruced it up with greenery, after which it sat on Augusta outside La Palette (which has since moved to Queen West) courtesy of supporters who would pay the parking meter to keep it there. Later that year the City voted to keep the car in the neighbourhood as public art provided that it be insured and removed every winter, and it's been a permanent fixture ever since. https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/gardencar/
Fresh Wolf Print I Came Across While Lost In Denali, Alaska
I understand you're trying to help by using your hand for scale, but we only accept bananas
This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala
This Tree I Found While Hiking Looks Like A T-Rex
This Apple With Two Stems That I Bought
A Spot Where Glacier Water And Water From A Spring Meet
Saw A Cloud That Looked Like Obama, (Louisiana)
The Way These Mushrooms Form An Almost Perfect Circle
Found A Cougar Skull In The Woods
Sahara Dust Over Switzerland's Ski-Regions
There’s A Mini Wetland Growing On The Roof Of This Building
This Weird Caterpillar I Found Outside My House
10 Years Of Waiting. Ucsc Giant Corpse Flower Bloomed Today
Scientifically known as Amorphophallus titanum, native in Sumatra, Indonesia, it's one of the world's largest and rarest flowering structures and emits a pungent smell similar to rotting meat or, aptly, a decaying corpse. As explained by Mo Fayyaz, the greenhouse and garden director at the University of Wisconsin's department of botany, its smell is appetizing for insects. There are about 100 recorded cultivated corpse flowers around the world. They are at present considered as "vulnerable" plant species.
I Found A Rock That Looks Like An Egg
So Called "Blood Rain" Evening Last Week In Gibraltar. No Edit
A 2015 study has unambiguously established that the cause of blood rain was the aerial spores of green microalgae Trentepohlia. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273124757_European_Species_of_Subaerial_Green_Alga_Trentepohlia_annulata_Trentepohliales_Ulvophyceae_Caused_Blood_Rain_in_Kerala_India
A Lonely Remora Attached To My Leg While I Was Snorkeling
A Spider Came Back To Molt In The Same Place On A Book 4 Times
My Chickens Laid A Wrinkled Egg
This Squirrel I Saw Had A Little Canister Strapped Around Its Neck
It could also be the lesser known alpine rescue squirrel.
Making Door Trim And Found A Hunter's Long Lost Bullet
My Banana Has A Bruise That Looks Like A Musical Note
This Drop Of Salt Water Recrystallized Over Night
A Scorpion Drinking The Condensation Off Of My Beverage [oc]
I leave water droplets around on hot days, for the spiders.
This Circle That Appeared In The Evening Sky Over Beijing, China
This is the rehearsal of the paralympic closing ceremony at the bird nest stadium.