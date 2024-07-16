Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

ADVERTISEMENT

A dog and a baby, along with hundreds of people, were caught in the middle of a violent stampede that occurred outside the Hard Rock Stadium, Florida, on July 14th, 2024. The incident, sparked by fans waiting to enter the finals of the Copa América football tournament between Argentina and Colombia, saw a containment barrier break, which then caused an avalanche of people to overflow and trample each other.

Among the visibly vulnerable were children, including a baby, and a small dog, who got lost in the chaos.

A dog and baby were caught in the middle of a violent Copa América stampede

Image credits: Briggs/Getty

A shocking video from the venue showed adults, children, and a dog almost getting stomped on as ticketless fans rushed out of their lines to attend the Copa América football championship finals.

The clip showed a massive crowd barely being contained behind bars as they waited to enter the stadium. Soon enough, screeches of women and children could be heard as the sounds of the mass became deafening.

Image credits: Briggs/Getty

Security was seen rushing to get some infants out of the massive group of people as it quickly devolved into a stampede.

Officials were seen fighting with some rowdy fans, and others appeared to be checking in on the children to see if they were injured. As the screaming got even louder, the containment bars collapsed, leading to instant chaos.

Image credits: CristoAtado

Many fell on the floor, women and children included. A pet dog was seen lost in the middle of the riot, and men started fighting, punching, and shoving each other while women cried and security officials struggled to contain the situation.

A girl and a small dog appeared to get lost in the video as the mother and the owner desperately looked for them

Image credits: r/sports

The camera then panned to crying children and a desperate woman wearing an Argentina shirt, desperately calling out for a girl who apparently went missing in the mayhem. She didn’t seem to be the only one, as another woman — this time wearing a shirt of the Colombian team — was also seen screaming and looking around aimlessly.

At the back, a security guard was seen violently slamming a rioter to the floor. Moments later, the chaos started subsiding, and, luckily for the Argentinian fan, police approached her with the girl she had been looking for.

Image credits: r/sports

The dog was also rescued, seemingly unharmed, by a security guard, who delivered the pet to their owner. Reunited with his pet, the man took the small dog to safety inside of a backpack.

Netizens reacted in disbelief at the violence and chaos provoked by the sports event

Image credits: r/sports

“Who brings a dog?!? Honestly,” said one user on Reddit, receiving close to 5,000 likes.

Another one added to the shock and responded, “How about a newborn?” sharing a tweet in which a mother is seen carrying a baby of no more than 5 months of age. The translated caption read:

“When you’ve been through the Darién river, the Bravo river and you’re about to accomplish another feat alongside mom.”

“No ear protection with all those screaming people around? What shitty parents,” responded one user. “Why not just get a babysitter?” asked another.

Security measures at the 2024 Copa América have been under scrutiny, with previous incidents of fans breaking barriers prompting calls for increased vigilance and improved protocols

Image credits: r/sports

Image credits: r/sports

Image credits: r/sports

Just a few days ago, on July 13th, 2024, Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa heavily criticized both the South America Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the United States after another incident involving Colombian fans caused Uruguay’s players Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo to get into a fight.

The altercation was sparked by Colombian fans forcibly entering a section of the steps reserved for the Uruguayan public. Araujo and Nunez suddenly intervened in defense of their compatriots, which Bielsa defended.

“If you see that they are attacking their girlfriends, their mothers, a baby, their wives — what would you do?”

“United States, they are not ready for the World Cup,” said one commenter, while others bemoaned the security measures at the sporting event

