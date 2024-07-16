Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals
Animals, News

Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

A dog and a baby, along with hundreds of people, were caught in the middle of a violent stampede that occurred outside the Hard Rock Stadium, Florida, on July 14th, 2024. The incident, sparked by fans waiting to enter the finals of the Copa América football tournament between Argentina and Colombia, saw a containment barrier break, which then caused an avalanche of people to overflow and trample each other.

Among the visibly vulnerable were children, including a baby, and a small dog, who got lost in the chaos.

RELATED:

    A dog and baby were caught in the middle of a violent Copa América stampede

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Image credits: Briggs/Getty

    A shocking video from the venue showed adults, children, and a dog almost getting stomped on as ticketless fans rushed out of their lines to attend the Copa América football championship finals.

    The clip showed a massive crowd barely being contained behind bars as they waited to enter the stadium. Soon enough, screeches of women and children could be heard as the sounds of the mass became deafening.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Image credits: Briggs/Getty

    Security was seen rushing to get some infants out of the massive group of people as it quickly devolved into a stampede.

    Officials were seen fighting with some rowdy fans, and others appeared to be checking in on the children to see if they were injured. As the screaming got even louder, the containment bars collapsed, leading to instant chaos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CristoAtado

    Many fell on the floor, women and children included. A pet dog was seen lost in the middle of the riot, and men started fighting, punching, and shoving each other while women cried and security officials struggled to contain the situation.

    A girl and a small dog appeared to get lost in the video as the mother and the owner desperately looked for them

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Image credits: r/sports

    The camera then panned to crying children and a desperate woman wearing an Argentina shirt, desperately calling out for a girl who apparently went missing in the mayhem. She didn’t seem to be the only one, as another woman — this time wearing a shirt of the Colombian team — was also seen screaming and looking around aimlessly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the back, a security guard was seen violently slamming a rioter to the floor. Moments later, the chaos started subsiding, and, luckily for the Argentinian fan, police approached her with the girl she had been looking for.

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Image credits: r/sports

    The dog was also rescued, seemingly unharmed, by a security guard, who delivered the pet to their owner. Reunited with his pet, the man took the small dog to safety inside of a backpack.

    Netizens reacted in disbelief at the violence and chaos provoked by the sports event

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Image credits: r/sports

    “Who brings a dog?!? Honestly,” said one user on Reddit, receiving close to 5,000 likes. 

    Another one added to the shock and responded, “How about a newborn?” sharing a tweet in which a mother is seen carrying a baby of no more than 5 months of age. The translated caption read:

    “When you’ve been through the Darién river, the Bravo river and you’re about to accomplish another feat alongside mom.”

    “No ear protection with all those screaming people around? What shitty parents,” responded one user. “Why not just get a babysitter?” asked another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Security measures at the 2024 Copa América have been under scrutiny, with previous incidents of fans breaking barriers prompting calls for increased vigilance and improved protocols

    Image credits: r/sports

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: r/sports

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: r/sports

    Just a few days ago, on July 13th, 2024, Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa heavily criticized both the South America Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the United States after another incident involving Colombian fans caused Uruguay’s players Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo to get into a fight.

    The altercation was sparked by Colombian fans forcibly entering a section of the steps reserved for the Uruguayan public. Araujo and Nunez suddenly intervened in defense of their compatriots, which Bielsa defended. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you see that they are attacking their girlfriends, their mothers, a baby, their wives — what would you do?”

    “United States, they are not ready for the World Cup,” said one commenter, while others bemoaned the security measures at the sporting event

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chaos Erupts Outside Hard Rock Stadium During Copa América Finals

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    7

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Journalist. Motorbike rider and dog lover.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Journalist. Motorbike rider and dog lover.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

    Read less »
    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

    Read less »
    What do you think?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacintafinn avatar
    I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
    I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm confused, we're people trying to get in without tickets or could they be purchased there? Either way seems like very bad organization. At sporting events where I am you can't even get with 500m of the gate without a ticket. Crazy stuff.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    diddylavanza avatar
    Daniela Lavanza
    Daniela Lavanza
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rule is simple: DON'T bring animals or infants at sport events. No exception. If you have no one to look after them, don't come. Even if the organization was clearly awful, this doesn't mean spectators themselves shouldn't be responsible.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    jacintafinn avatar
    I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
    I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm confused, we're people trying to get in without tickets or could they be purchased there? Either way seems like very bad organization. At sporting events where I am you can't even get with 500m of the gate without a ticket. Crazy stuff.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    diddylavanza avatar
    Daniela Lavanza
    Daniela Lavanza
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rule is simple: DON'T bring animals or infants at sport events. No exception. If you have no one to look after them, don't come. Even if the organization was clearly awful, this doesn't mean spectators themselves shouldn't be responsible.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda