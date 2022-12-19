39 Of The Most Spot-On Memes And Reactions About The 2022 FIFA World Cup
Once every four years, even those people who usually don't like football, or simply call it "soccer", focus their closest attention on a green rectangle, a colorful ball and twenty-two guys desperately running after it. Yes, the 2022 FIFA World Cup recently ended in Qatar, and it would not be an exaggeration to say that the whole world followed it with the greatest tension and enduring interest.
Even if you think that Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT, you can't help but admit that this was Lionel Messi's tournament, in which he finally "completed football" and won the only big title that had not yet submitted to him. It was an incredible finale, with an enchanting goal 'gunplay' between Leo and Kylian Mbappe, a breathtaking penalty shootout, and lots of awesome moments that we will remember forever and will tell and re-tell our children and grandchildren.
Messi and the legacy of Maradona, Mbappe and President Macron, Elon Musk at the finale (where would we be without him?), brave Saudi Arabia and sensational Morocco, crying Germans and discouraged Spaniards, CR7 on the bench and an Argentine goalie doing something completely obscene yet so amusing with the Golden Glove trophy - that's just a small part of what we will recall these few weeks at the end of 2022 for.
Bored Panda has collected for you a special selection of the funniest, wittiest and the most ridiculous memes and reactions about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so just mark those you like best and maybe add your own in the comments to this list. And by the way, you also can reminisce with our similar selection from 2018, and think about what memes have remained relevant since those 'ancient' times. Anyway, now, please feel free to scroll with greatest pleasure to the very end of this list - and you'll never scroll alone!
This post may include affiliate links.
Argentina be like: *loses to Saudi Arabia**Wins the World Cup anyways*
Finally it’s settled, but Ronaldo is still a great player.
Can any Indian panda who’s seen more Bollywood than me explain this?
Exciting final. Happy for Messi. Morocco can feel proud of themselves. No-one in FIFA goes to jail. Qatar keeps killing migrant workers and putting LGBTQs in prison. Could life get any better!?
Overpaid sport stars getting richer whilst the rest of us struggle with the spiralling cost of living?
I mean no one in fifa is going to jail but there’s that one lady that was topless in the stands facing jail time 😐
A moment of silence for the 6500 foreign laborers sacrificed to build Qatar's World Cup facilities.
Given that this World Cup was in a Muslim country, then they could not use an inflated pigs bladder to play the game with? Which inflated animal bladder did they end up using?
The common Polyvinylus Carbonus.
Exciting final. Happy for Messi. Morocco can feel proud of themselves. No-one in FIFA goes to jail. Qatar keeps killing migrant workers and putting LGBTQs in prison. Could life get any better!?
Overpaid sport stars getting richer whilst the rest of us struggle with the spiralling cost of living?
I mean no one in fifa is going to jail but there’s that one lady that was topless in the stands facing jail time 😐
A moment of silence for the 6500 foreign laborers sacrificed to build Qatar's World Cup facilities.
Given that this World Cup was in a Muslim country, then they could not use an inflated pigs bladder to play the game with? Which inflated animal bladder did they end up using?
The common Polyvinylus Carbonus.