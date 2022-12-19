Once every four years, even those people who usually don't like football, or simply call it "soccer", focus their closest attention on a green rectangle, a colorful ball and twenty-two guys desperately running after it. Yes, the 2022 FIFA World Cup recently ended in Qatar, and it would not be an exaggeration to say that the whole world followed it with the greatest tension and enduring interest.

Even if you think that Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT, you can't help but admit that this was Lionel Messi's tournament, in which he finally "completed football" and won the only big title that had not yet submitted to him. It was an incredible finale, with an enchanting goal 'gunplay' between Leo and Kylian Mbappe, a breathtaking penalty shootout, and lots of awesome moments that we will remember forever and will tell and re-tell our children and grandchildren.

Messi and the legacy of Maradona, Mbappe and President Macron, Elon Musk at the finale (where would we be without him?), brave Saudi Arabia and sensational Morocco, crying Germans and discouraged Spaniards, CR7 on the bench and an Argentine goalie doing something completely obscene yet so amusing with the Golden Glove trophy - that's just a small part of what we will recall these few weeks at the end of 2022 for.

Bored Panda has collected for you a special selection of the funniest, wittiest and the most ridiculous memes and reactions about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so just mark those you like best and maybe add your own in the comments to this list. And by the way, you also can reminisce with our similar selection from 2018, and think about what memes have remained relevant since those 'ancient' times. Anyway, now, please feel free to scroll with greatest pleasure to the very end of this list - and you'll never scroll alone!

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The winner of the golden shovel.

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

TrollFootball Report

Колю Майката
Колю Майката
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Argentina be like: *loses to Saudi Arabia**Wins the World Cup anyways*

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

>Cleans the changing rooms to oblivion

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

Football Memes Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

gabsique95 Report

Antz Online
Antz Online
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was finally his time 😄😄

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This Photoshop is next level. Excellent!!!

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

SmnLlyd5 Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

SherifEmad_ Report

Antz Online
Antz Online
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally it’s settled, but Ronaldo is still a great player.

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

PeanutBrainTS Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

Ankaman616 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Billy Connolly with short hair?

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mbappe carried France, absolute legend.

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

DarkskalX Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

theftblrealm Report

Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Collecting them like an award dragon . Cool

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

HongKong CarCam Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

OMyles90 Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

brianphillips Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

classfootie Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

LFC_Moski Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

footebate Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

GiridharaRaam Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

theftblrealm Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

theftblrealm Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

GFFN Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did he use twitter to poll who SHOULD win the World Cup? Has he offered to buy the World Cup yet and run it into the ground? How about buying the World Cup and banning any National Teams from countries where the journalists have criticised him?

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

怪叔叔の散步道 Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

priyaadivarekar Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

pythoroshan Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can any Indian panda who’s seen more Bollywood than me explain this?

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

theftblunion Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

Football Memes Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

theftblrealm Report

World-Cup-Memes-Football-Soccer-Fifa

theftblunion Report

