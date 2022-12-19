Once every four years, even those people who usually don't like football, or simply call it "soccer", focus their closest attention on a green rectangle, a colorful ball and twenty-two guys desperately running after it. Yes, the 2022 FIFA World Cup recently ended in Qatar, and it would not be an exaggeration to say that the whole world followed it with the greatest tension and enduring interest.

Even if you think that Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT, you can't help but admit that this was Lionel Messi's tournament, in which he finally "completed football" and won the only big title that had not yet submitted to him. It was an incredible finale, with an enchanting goal 'gunplay' between Leo and Kylian Mbappe, a breathtaking penalty shootout, and lots of awesome moments that we will remember forever and will tell and re-tell our children and grandchildren.

Messi and the legacy of Maradona, Mbappe and President Macron, Elon Musk at the finale (where would we be without him?), brave Saudi Arabia and sensational Morocco, crying Germans and discouraged Spaniards, CR7 on the bench and an Argentine goalie doing something completely obscene yet so amusing with the Golden Glove trophy - that's just a small part of what we will recall these few weeks at the end of 2022 for.

Bored Panda has collected for you a special selection of the funniest, wittiest and the most ridiculous memes and reactions about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so just mark those you like best and maybe add your own in the comments to this list. And by the way, you also can reminisce with our similar selection from 2018, and think about what memes have remained relevant since those 'ancient' times. Anyway, now, please feel free to scroll with greatest pleasure to the very end of this list - and you'll never scroll alone!