Happy birthday to Peter Dinklage , Hugh Laurie , and Joshua Jackson ! June 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer Peter Dinklage, 57 An American actor known for his compelling performances, Peter Dinklage rose to international fame playing Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones series, earning widespread critical acclaim. Beyond that, he also made a significant impact with his breakthrough role in the independent film The Station Agent.



Little-known fact: Few know that Peter Dinklage was once part of a punk-funk-rap band called Whizzy in the early 1990s.

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#2 Actor and Screenwriter Hugh Laurie, 67 Renowned for his versatile acting, English actor and musician Hugh Laurie became a household name through his cynical yet brilliant portrayal of Dr. Gregory House. He is also celebrated for his comedy partnership with Stephen Fry and his acclaimed blues albums.



Little-known fact: Laurie was a world-class oarsman at Cambridge University but was forced to abandon his Olympic rowing aspirations due to glandular fever.

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#3 Actor Joshua Jackson, 48 Renowned for his charismatic presence, Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson rose to fame as Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek and as Charlie Conway in The Mighty Ducks film series. Beyond these iconic roles, Jackson has anchored acclaimed television series like Fringe and earned critical praise for his dramatic work in The Affair and Dr. Death.



Little-known fact: He learned sign language for his 2018 Broadway debut in Children of a Lesser God.

#4 Singer Jorja Smith, 29 Renowned for her soulful voice and thoughtful lyrics, Jorja Smith emerged from Walsall, England, to become a prominent British singer and songwriter. She gained widespread attention with her critically acclaimed debut album, Lost & Found, and her impactful single "Blue Lights."



Little-known fact: Before focusing on singing, Jorja Smith wrote a church nativity play at eight years old, awarding herself the solo.

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#5 Television Host Mehmet Oz, 66 An American television personality and physician, Mehmet Oz rose to fame as a regular health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He later hosted his own popular syndicated program, The Dr. Oz Show, offering daily advice on wellness. Oz has authored multiple best-selling books and now serves as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.



Little-known fact: Mehmet Oz played safety on Harvard's football team and was a goalkeeper for the varsity water polo team during his college years.

#6 Youtuber Daniel Howell, 35 With a unique blend of dry wit and relatable honesty, British YouTuber Daniel Howell rose to prominence through his influential online presence and comedic vlogs. He is celebrated for bestselling books like The Amazing Book Is Not on Fire and champions mental health awareness through his impactful work.



Little-known fact: Before his YouTube success, Daniel Howell worked at retail chains Focus DIY and Asda.

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#7 Actress Claire Holt, 38 An Australian-American actress renowned for her work in supernatural dramas, Claire Holt first gained fame on H2O: Just Add Water. Holt cemented her status with a compelling portrayal of Rebekah Mikaelson across The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, captivating a global audience. Off-screen, she is a dedicated mother and philanthropist.



Little-known fact: Claire Holt holds a black belt in Tae-Kwon-Do, a skill she developed during her active childhood in Australia.

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#8 Actor Charlie Tahan, 28 American actor Charlie Tahan is celebrated for his nuanced portrayals in film and television. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Wyatt Langmore in the Netflix series Ozark, earning critical praise. Tahan also lent his voice to the lead character Victor Frankenstein in Tim Burton's Frankenweenie.



Little-known fact: Charlie Tahan was obsessed with Monty Python in preschool.

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#9 Actress Adrienne Barbeau, 81 A versatile American actress and author, Adrienne Barbeau captivated audiences with her powerful stage presence and distinctive voice. She rose to prominence as Broadway's original Betty Rizzo in Grease, earning a Tony Award nomination. Barbeau also found widespread recognition as Carol Traynor in the hit sitcom Maude and became a horror film icon.



Little-known fact: She initially worked as a go-go dancer in New York City before making her Broadway debut.

#10 Singer and Guitarist Donnie Van Zant, 74 An American singer-songwriter, Donnie Van Zant rose to prominence as a founding member and lead vocalist of the Southern rock band 38 Special. He is widely recognized for the band's numerous hit singles and albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s.



Van Zant also collaborated with his brother Johnny Van Zant, forming the country-rock duo Van Zant, known for albums like Get Right with the Man.



Little-known fact: Donnie Van Zant once considered leaving the music industry to take a job with the railroad.

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