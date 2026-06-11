Who Is Daniel Howell? Daniel James Howell is an English YouTuber and author, recognized for his distinct dry wit and relatable online persona. His impactful content, spanning humor and mental health discussions, has cultivated a large and devoted global audience. Howell first gained widespread public attention with his main YouTube channel, originally “danisnotonfire,” launched in 2009. His early comedic videos quickly garnered millions of subscribers, solidifying his role as a pioneering figure in online entertainment.

Full Name Daniel James Howell Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship With Phil Lester Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Education The Forest School, University Of Manchester Siblings Adrian Howell

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Wokingham, England, Daniel Howell’s early life saw his father work as a DJ and producer, while his mother was a philosophy graduate. He shares a close bond with his younger brother, Adrian Howell. Howell attended The Forest School, later enrolling at the University Of Manchester to study law before ultimately dropping out. His burgeoning interest in watching and creating YouTube videos during a gap year foreshadowed his future career.

Notable Relationships Currently in a long-term relationship with fellow YouTuber Phil Lester, Daniel Howell publicly confirmed their romance in October 2025 after years of fan speculation. They have been together since meeting online in 2009, with their bond a significant part of their public identities. Howell has no children and remains focused on his career alongside Lester, with whom he shares a home in London. Their collaborative work and personal partnership continue to evolve in the public eye.

Career Highlights Daniel Howell launched his main YouTube channel in 2009, quickly gaining millions of subscribers for his comedic vlogs and commentary. Alongside Phil Lester, he co-created the highly popular Dan and Phil gaming channel, which rapidly became one of YouTube’s fastest-growing channels. Beyond digital content, Howell co-authored The Amazing Book Is Not on Fire, a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, and embarked on successful global tours. He also co-hosted the BBC Radio 1 show Dan and Phil, earning a Sony Golden Headphones Award. Howell’s solo book, You Will Get Through This Night, addressed mental health, further cementing his influence as a compassionate voice in modern digital culture.