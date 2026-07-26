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Cats don’t have to do much to become the center of attention. One oddly timed expression, an ambitious attempt to squeeze into a box, or a completely unprovoked burst of chaos is often enough to make them the funniest creature in the room. Even when they’re simply sitting still, they somehow manage to look dramatic, offended, majestic, or deeply suspicious.

The Facebook page 'Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress' brings together these amusing little moments, sharing everything from mischievous kittens and sleepy cuddle sessions to grown cats caught making questionable decisions. Bored Panda has featured images shared by the page in several previous collections, covering plenty of lovable animals and, naturally, more than a few rounds dedicated entirely to cats. The photos offer a simple reminder that sometimes a brief encounter with a delightfully strange animal is all it takes to make the day feel a little lighter.

Scroll down to enjoy another dose of feline comedy, and upvote the photos that made you smile the most. Be sure to let us know in the comments which cat captured your mood or reminded you of one you know.

More info: Facebook