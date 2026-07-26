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Cats don’t have to do much to become the center of attention. One oddly timed expression, an ambitious attempt to squeeze into a box, or a completely unprovoked burst of chaos is often enough to make them the funniest creature in the room. Even when they’re simply sitting still, they somehow manage to look dramatic, offended, majestic, or deeply suspicious.

The Facebook page 'Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress' brings together these amusing little moments, sharing everything from mischievous kittens and sleepy cuddle sessions to grown cats caught making questionable decisions. Bored Panda has featured images shared by the page in several previous collections, covering plenty of lovable animals and, naturally, more than a few rounds dedicated entirely to cats. The photos offer a simple reminder that sometimes a brief encounter with a delightfully strange animal is all it takes to make the day feel a little lighter.

Scroll down to enjoy another dose of feline comedy, and upvote the photos that made you smile the most. Be sure to let us know in the comments which cat captured your mood or reminded you of one you know.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny cat photos: A white cat with black markings is stretched over a small white stool in a room, cute cat photos.

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    #2

    A fluffy, funny cat photo shows a cat sleeping on its back in a soft grey bed in a sunbeam.

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    #3

    Funny cat photos, a tabby cat comically squeezed into a small white box, with wide, surprised eyes looking at the viewer.

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    #4

    Two funny and cute cats playfully swatting at each other's faces on a kitchen counter.

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    #5

    Tiny, cute cat peeking from under a blue rainbow-patterned blanket, a funny cat photo that might make you smile.

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    #6

    Cute cat stretching in sun-drenched green foliage, a beautiful cat photo that might make you smile.

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    #7

    A funny, cute cat, an orange tabby, lounging on a green and yellow chair with legs stretched high, making viewers smile.

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    #8

    Funny cat photos: A tortoiseshell cat is captured mid-air, jumping towards the camera, cute cat photos.

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    #9

    Close-up of a funny and cute cat with black and white fur, squinting its eyes with a content smile.

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    #10

    A funny and cute cat, black and white, stands on its hind legs looking up, showcasing its playful nature.

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    #11

    A close-up of a funny and cute cat with orange fur and a grumpy expression looking directly at the camera.

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    #12

    A sleeping funny and cute cat on a bed, while two other kittens play in the background.

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    #13

    A funny and cute cat curled up in a grey pet bed, with only its tail and a paw showing.

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    #14

    Black cat with yellow eyes lying gracefully on a gray sofa, a cute cat photo that might make you smile.

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    #15

    A cute cat lays on its back on a brown couch with a green cloth on its belly in a funny cat photo.

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    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Fluffy white and orange cat curled up inside a wicker basket, a cute cat photo.

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    #17

    Funny cat photos: A black and white cat is sleeping on its back under a leopard-print blanket, cute cat photos.

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    #18

    A funny, cute cat, a tiny ginger kitten in a blue sweater, sitting on grey bedding, making viewers smile.

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    #19

    Two cute cat photos, an orange and a black kitten, snuggled together under a soft blanket, looking peaceful and warm.

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    5points
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    #20

    Four funny and cute cat photos show cats sitting on a window sill, looking outside.

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    5points
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    #21

    Two funny cats playfully wrestling in a cardboard box, an amusing cat photo.

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    #22

    A tiny, cute cat with wide eyes sits next to white earbuds on a beige blanket, making for a funny cat photo.

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    5points
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    #23

    A cute cat, black and white, sleeps peacefully tucked under a blanket, a heartwarming cat photo.

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    5points
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    #24

    A funny and cute white cat hangs upside down from a chair next to a desk, an amusing cat photo.

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    5points
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    #25

    A funny and cute cat, orange and white, lies in a cardboard box next to a toy laptop, looking up at the camera.

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    5points
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    #26

    Funny cat photos: A grey and white cat with green eyes is lying in a laundry basket on a cat pillow, cute cat photos.

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    #27

    A funny and cute cat, orange and white, lying on a beige bag on a gray rug with paw prints.

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    #28

    Two funny and cute cats on a carpeted floor, one tabby and one white and orange, looking playful.

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    #29

    Funny cat photos: A black cat with bright yellow eyes is bundled in a light blue blanket, cute cat photos.

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    5points
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    #30

    A funny, cute cat, an orange and white cat with a kitten perched on its head, making viewers smile.

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    5points
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    #31

    Four funny, cute cat photos of a grey cat with a fluffy orange tail, making viewers smile.

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    5points
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    #32

    A funny, cute cat, a tabby kitten, sleeping on a stack of books, making viewers smile.

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    5points
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    #33

    A fluffy, funny and cute cat with grey fur relaxing on a blue armchair, looking directly at the camera.

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    4points
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    #34

    A cute cat with brown, white, and tabby fur sleeps on a blue yoga mat, a funny cat photo showing relaxation.

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    #35

    A funny and cute cat, orange and white, sleeping on a striped blanket with anchors, curled up tightly.

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    #36

    A funny and cute black cat with wide green eyes looking up, with an orange cat in the blurred background.

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    4points
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    #37

    A funny and cute cat, black and white, peeks out from under a large cardboard box, exploring its new hideout.

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    3points
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