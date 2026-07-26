Scroll through the list… you might just learn a genius trick to save an item you can’t let go of.

Some users offered surprisingly practical step-by-step solutions , while others cracked jokes to help make light of a hopeless situation. After all, when dozens of people tell you something can’t be fixed, it either helps you accept defeat or gives you the drive to prove them wrong.

But before pulling out their credit cards to spend hundreds of dollars on replacements, these people turned to Reddit for a Hail Mary fix.

For example, someone was at a total loss after leaving a metal pot on a plastic trash can, only for the sun to melt a chunk right out of it. Another person had a nightmare roommate who left behind a solid block of dried concrete under the bed on his way out.

#1 Hot Pot Melted Into Trashcan. How Do I Get It Out? Earlier today, my mom put a hot pan onto the trashcan. It's now melted into the top and I haven't been able to find a solution that would fix this very rare issue. Thanks in advance for any suggestions!



ihatewinter204:



Put a sign on it that says ONLY THE WORTHY CAN LIFT THIS POT. Then wait.



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#2 Glass Table Top Stuck To Floor MIL has had this glass table top under the bed in the main bedroom for years, it’s an alternate larger top for a table in the house. Quite heavy. It’s been there now so long we believe it may have almost ‘suctioned’ to the floor. Any suggestions on how to remove it? Yes we know to remove the stuff on it first (painting the room)



CptMisterNibbles:



Floss it. No really



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#3 Demon Roommate Left Concrete Under His Bed After Being Asked To Leave Any cleaning tips for this? I really don't want to have to replace the whole carpet



3HisthebestH:



Why is no one saying take him to court? Take this a—hole to small claims. Easily 5k in your favor. Done.



ladymorgahnna:



Do you have a large closet with the same carpet you can patch here? Then just recarpet the closet with a new piece? I’m so sorry that someone so mean did this. The immaturity I see posted on Reddit is beyond me, sometimes.



It’s no secret that the number one reason people try to fix something themselves is to save money. Calling a professional for a basic plumbing leak can cost anywhere between $150 and $800 in the US. In a 2026 survey by Today’s Homeowner, 82% of US homeowners said at least one area of the home needs maintenance, and 59% are putting off repairs because they can’t afford them. ADVERTISEMENT Also, with the rising cost of living, more people are trying to repair broken items instead of replacing them with a new purchase.

#4 Previous Owners Cut This Hole In The Tub For Accessibility. Any Ideas On How To Fix, Or At Least Get A Door Or Something On? CaptMeatPockets:



Just wait 35 years and it’ll be useful for you



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#5 Lg 60” TV Turning Blue – Fixed It Myself For £30 Instead Of Replacing It My LG 60UM7100PLB started developing a blue tint. At first I only really noticed it when taking photos and the TV was in the background, but once I saw it, I couldn’t unsee it.



The TV is built into a media wall with a cutout made specifically for a 60 inch screen. I planned to replace it, only to realise that hardly anyone even makes 60 inch TVs anymore. To make things worse, every repair shop I contacted quoted almost the same price as buying a new TV.



After doing some digging, I found out this is a pretty common issue with these models. Apparently the backlight LEDs degrade over time due to substandard components used by the manufacturer, which causes the blue tint.



So I decided to have a go at fixing it myself. I ordered replacement backlights from eBay for £30 (about $40) and followed a few YouTube tutorials.



All in, it took me about two hours — and it actually worked. Picture is back to normal and I’m absolutely over the moon.

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#6 Husband Accidentally Used Harsh Cleaner On Copper Sink With 15 Years Of Patina My family’s lakehouse has a copper sink that’s been here for 15 years. My husband wanted to help clean up as we have been staying here for several days. He wasn’t thinking, and used a lime away cleaner. The water here is very hard, and has a lot of lime that builds on the metal here. My husband is freaking out and panicked that he beefed this up beyond repair. The patina on the sink was very dark, as you can see on the sides of the sink. My dad has never cleaned the sink to be shiny like some people have their copper sinks, and he has preferred it to be dark. Can this be fixed?



PetriDishCocktail:



It will get fixed... Just give it a year or two. Seriously, a sink is meant to be used. The patina is going to ebb and grow and change overtime with use.



guff1988:



Probably won't even take that long, there's oxygen in the water there's oxygen in the air. Copper oxides will form very quickly.



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Every time someone decides to fix a broken item, the planet also gets to celebrate a little win. It helps reduce waste, conserve natural resources, and shrinks our carbon footprint. According to official data, repairable goods waste in the US — such as electronics, appliances, and furniture — contributes millions of tons to landfills annually. In Europe, it creates 35 million tons of waste and over 260 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

#7 Fiance Sprayed Bug Spray In Oven Clock Hole, Oven Now Doesn't Work But Stove Top Does. How Do I Fix It?! This is the stupidest post I have ever had to make but here we are. Happened as the title says, there was a break in the clock face before but he cut a bigger opening into the clock and sprayed bug spray in the clock hole to get rid of a gnat while I was at work. The stove top burners still work but the oven won't turn on. We live with his cousins and they're expecting us to pay for a whole new oven if I can't fix it. Help me!





OppositeSupport9498:



Get a new fiancé.





Flint_Westwood:



You do not personally have the ability to fix this stove. Call a local appliance repair shop and get a quote. You will probably spend less money replacing it. Sorry for your loss.



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#8 My Little Sis Changed The Code Of My Suite Case And Now She Forgot, I Have To Leave In 1 Hr What To Do? And There Are No Shops Nearby! BS-75_actual:



Pretty easy to hack the combination; shine a light into the number wheels or insert a sharp object, line up the gates and rotate all three simultaneously until it unlocks



#9 Need Some Hints On How To Fix This. It Used To Work But Recently Has Become Very Unreliable pew42:



Boris Johnson please quit search answers in reddit



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To combat the throwaway culture, lawmakers in the European Union have introduced new Right-to-Repair regulations. They aim to make spare parts more affordable and repairs easier, as well as extend the lifespan of everyday products. “At the most basic level, we want to fix our relationship with the products we buy. This means regaining the confidence to repair products when they break and reconnecting with the ‘why’ this should be a priority,” says Ugo Vallauri, co-founder of The Restart Project in the UK. ADVERTISEMENT “We can all extend the lifespans of the products we own and appreciate the environmental impact of the materials involved in production.”

#10 Insulation Guy Tacked Right Through This Brand New Roof. How Can I Fix This? Learned my lesson about going with the cheapest guy who was begging for work.



lickitysplit56:



Roofer Here. Temporary fix for this would be Henrys Roof Cement. You can find it in the roofing section at your home depot. It will be a blue tube with a Yellow head. Safely climb up and put a small dab around each location. Permenant fix would be to pull the affected shingles and use a hammer to smash the tabs down. Replace the few shingles affected. voila



#11 Please Help We are renting and currently moving out and just discovered this awful damage.



One of the metal legs under my bed broke and was dangling and we must’ve moved the bed not knowing it was dangling and it scratched the HELL out of the floor. Gah.



It’s laminate flooring if that helps at all.



TeamFast77:



The damage deposit is going to come into play here. There's no fixing those planks. They must be replaced.



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#12 Did Someone Try To Burglarize Me? Just saw these window this way when I was washing it. I didn’t notice these last time I came out a month ago. Did someone try to pry the window open with a crowbar?



avalisk:



Put some toddler toys in your yard, that way everybody knows all your good stuff is already broken



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Saving money and helping the planet are great perks, but DIY fixes offer an even bigger reward. Research shows that fixing something with your own hands boosts your mood, builds confidence, and lifts your mental well-being. Taking a wrench to a leaky garden hose or supergluing a broken mug handle triggers your brain’s natural reward system. That sudden hit of dopamine turns a potential headache into a proud victory.

#13 Kid Cleaned Stainless Steel Fridge With An Abrasive Sponge How do I fix this? It’s really bad, the pictures don’t do it justice. Can I get it smooth again?



Help! mbb1989:



Polish it? Maybe use a fine grit and go in a uniform direction to at least even the pattern



Bright-Ad4601:



Get into magnet collecting.



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#14 Generational Rocking Horse Slammed Down To The Floor And The Legs Snapped Hi there. My toddler knocked over his rocking horse and the legs snapped with the impact. This is something that we wanted to hand down for generations. Please tell me if there is a fix for this? And if so, what would it be. The position of the snap, I think, would allow for gluing and clamping.I just don't know if that would be adequate.



Scalzoc:



If you truly expect it to last generations, I would suggest you take to someone who repairs wood furniture professionally. Any DIY fix you do is likely to be temporary.



#15 How Can I Fix These Wrinkles In My New Oven? Used less than 5 times!



fruitmask:



This is one of those things that you fix by getting your money back. I don't even know wtf I'm looking at, but I'd bet my extended warranty that it's not fixable



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Fixing things is also a form of active meditation. When you’re busy glued to your phone or TV, your mind constantly wanders. But when you’re forced to focus on replacing a broken seal or sanding down a rough edge, your brain shifts into total concentration. Studies have found that this kind of immersive focus lowers stress hormones and leaves you feeling surprisingly calm.

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#16 Cracked Wall During Neighbors Remodeling We live in a townhouse and the neighbors next door are doing a full remodeling. We just noticed some cracks in the wall in the attic and in one of them you can actually see through. There are no bricks or anything like that and it just looks like drywall and plaster to me but I don’t have a lot of knowledge on this. We are contacting our insurance and their contractors and such but in the event they tell us to kick rocks and we have to fix it ourselves… what’s the best way to approach this? Thank you!



State_Dea:



That damage was caused by the ceiling settling,,, this WAS NOT caused by someone hitting it from the other side. My guess is they removed a support structure and the downward pressure pushed your wall out. Get an expert to look at this,,, RIGHT NOW unless a support system is put back in place the issue will get much worse.. even dangerous



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#17 Installer Dropped The Shower Glass Door On The Corner And Chipped It. Is It Safe To Use And How To Cover It Up If Yes? Installer dropped the glass causing the chip as in the picture. Is it compromised? If not, any ideas on how to cover it up?



WALLY_5000:



Tempered glass is more prone to shatter when chipped like this. A hot shower on a cold day might be all it takes to set it off. They need to replace it.



#18 I Stupidly Fell Over My Somewhat New Dishwasher And Dented It. Now It Won't Close. Is This Salvageable? SnooSquirrels8280:



It’ll leak forever every time you use it if you do manage to close it. Get a replacement door. Hopefully you’re okay.



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The mental perks of fixing things also last a lifetime. A study by the Mayo Clinic found that people who regularly did hands-on crafts like woodworking, sewing, and manual repairs were 45% less likely to develop memory loss as they aged. ADVERTISEMENT “Our team found that persons who performed these activities at least one to two times per week had less cognitive decline than those who engaged in the same activities only two to three times per month or less,” says Yonas Geda, M.D., psychiatrist and behavioral neurologist at Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus.

#19 To Everyone Who Said It Wasn’t Worth Fixing And I Should Just Buy A New One You were probably right. Between the wheel, primer, paint, hardware and way too much time and labor, the repairs cost a little over $100. But, I was committed to fixing it and I always like having a little project to work on.



It isn’t perfect but it wasn’t supposed to be. I had originally intended to sand it down to bare metal but after like an hour I said screw that. I knocked back most of the worst rust and then lightly sanded all the other areas for better paint adhesion. The pitting was worse than I thought but not as bad as it looks (probably)



On the tub, 2 coats of clean metal primer (because I bought it when I thought I was going to have clean metal) 2 coats of paint and 1 coat of clear rubberized coating.



For the other parts, I used whatever left over spray paints I had in my shed (hence the different colors)



After all is said and done, I was pretty happy with the outcome and it’s been doing a fine job of wheelbarrowing since



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#20 Quoted $14,000 To Fix. Is This Correct? Hello! I’m not entirely sure if I’m in the right sub but I’d like to know if this quote is correct. A relative of mine owns a roofing company and the contractors that he works with are telling him his workers broke a window. They stated that one of his workers dropped a tape measure and as it was falling “the wind blew it” and hit this window on the 18th floor. The building has 20 floors in total. The contractors are now quoting him $14,000 for the window but I’d like to see if the quote is correct before he forks over the money. I only have one photo of the window and I’m unable to get photos myself as I live states away. If more photos are needed I’ll try to get more from him. Thank you.



theteedo:



I’m a commercial glazier and replace windows in high rises often. I can’t tell from the picture but it looks like the window is glazed from the outside. If this is a case you have to setup a swing stage to access it (or use the permanent stage if the building has one). The cost of rigging a swing stage is not cheap. Then it’s the labour and materials. A hurricane rated window is going to be much more expensive than a regular heat strengthened double pane window. This is most likely triple glazed and the outer layer is laminated. Those are not cheap windows to manufacture. Now is the window into regular pressure plate and cap? Or is it a silicone capture style curtain wall? That matters a lot as the process are different and you have to use specialized materials to bond the new window to the frame. This is a two part mixed product that cures almost fully in 10-15mins. Or you use regular structural silicone and have to come back in a few days to remove the clips holding the window in, then seal those holes. I work in a different country so standards are different and I’m not sure about the costs in Florida but you would be surprised with how much a replacement can cost in a tower. Not sure if this helped but here’s some more Information anyway. If you Post more pictures I could get a better ideas on how it’s glazed.



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#21 What Could Cause My Glasses To Come Out Of My Near-New Dishwasher Like This? Hi all, I bought a new Bosch 3 series dishwasher last year and I'm finding it's not really cleaning the glasses well. I've cleaned the filter but it hasn't made a difference. What could be causing this please? My wife insists on using a natural dishwashing powder but I doubt that's the issue? Any guidance would be super helpful!



Late-Stage-Dad:



Try using CLR on one of the glasses. If it comes clean it is calcium build up from the hard water. If it doesn't, then it's etching from using too much or the wrong kind of soap. If your dishwasher has "Crystal dry" try running a cycle without it. We have hard water, but we also have a softener. We found out we were using too much detergent (we needed about half as much) and our glasses and pyrex bowls were getting etched. Also read the manual for correct loading techniques.



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At the end of the day, a successful DIY project gives you way more than just a fixed household item. Every time you tackle a tricky repair, you learn a new skill and sharpen your problem-solving abilities. So, the next time something breaks in your home, embrace the mess, ask for help, and give it a go — you might just surprise yourself with what you can accomplish.

#22 Went To Put The Glass Back In The Patio Table And It Doesn’t Fit I’m guessing the table is wrought iron. It and the chairs are pretty heavy. We’ve had this set for years now, always kept covered and outside during New England winters. But this year, when we went to put the glass back in, it seemed to shrink?? I took a softish bristle wire brush, then a blower, then soap and a rag to clean off where the glass sits. So it not debris in the way. It seems like the table actually did shrink. And now I’m in trouble of course. My wife likes to bring all this trash into the basement during the winter, but I hate the mess in the basement. So I won the battle, but it seems the war may be lost. Please help!





ohmslaw54321:



Rotate the glass 90 degrees and try again. The table might not be exactly square.



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#23 We Rent, The Landlord Won’t Do Anything About The Weird Peeling Countertops. What Can I I Do To Cover This While I Live Here? The whole counter is covered in whatever this is, it’s a nightmare to clean and if any food gets stuck on it and we try to scrape it off, more of this grey stuff comes off. It’s so stressful. Any help or ideas would be most welcome.



No-Guarantee-6249:



How big an area do you have to cover? Depending I'd say buy a large cutting board and mount it over that counter. I'm thinking of an under rim that would keep it from sliding around. The plastic stuff is high density polyethylene (HDPE) and there are industrial sources.



#24 Help! Granite Countertop Please help :/



AsYouAnswered:



Blame your kids. If you don't have kids, blame the neighbour kids. If they don't have kids, blame the neighbour. You'll still have to pay a professional, but at least your partner or spouse won't be angry at you about it



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#25 We Painted Our House And I Hate It To make a long story short, I was having a hard time picking out colors and I was rushed for time. Our house was a pale yellow with faded blue gray shutters beforehand, so it is better, but I still hate it. I need some feedback, does it look okay? Does it look bad or good? How can I make it not look so outdated?



Venaalex:



I think it's really cheery. I wouldn't have done the garage doors though, can you paint those back white?



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#26 What Causes The Heating Element To Twist Like This? Previous-Parfait-999:



Well, I haven’t seen this before



I_Makes_tuff:



I was curious so I did a little digging and this is the best response I found on another forum and here's a photo (that isn't nearly as bad): Bad mounting. Metal expands when it gets hot. This means that this ~2 Meter heating strip becomes ~25mm longer per 100 degree rise in temperature. When you have a steel tube fixed in two points and make it longer by heating it, something must give. Either the mounting must allow the expansion or the tube will bend. These steel tubes contain heat conducting ceramic sand an a resistive wire for that carries the heating current. This wire is coiled to allow for bending and expansion. However, when the bending radius is too tight, or a thermal cycling pumping effect moves the sand away, you will get a short circuit. However, since everything expands and contracts by heat the short may not become noticeable until the heater gets to a certain temperature. When designing mounting for heaters like this there may only be one rigid point. All other mounts must allow for sliding or other movement to give room to the expansion. (the clicking noises in your oven) The reason for this element to fail is probably the horizontal mounting bar in the middle. It provided too much rigidity causing the element to buckle.



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#27 Help! My Ring Is Stuck On My Index Finger And Soap/Oil Isn't Working My ring is stuck on my index finger and soap/water isn't working, it's starting to swell. Any advice to get it off quickly would be a lifesaver!



No_Equivalent_4412:



Don’t pull on it, it will make the swelling worse. Rotate only. You might need to get the ring cut off at this point though



#28 Help Get These Off My daughter decided to draw little body less people on the couch. Pretty sure it's a faux leather of some sort. I have tried rubbing alcohol, shaving cream, and even micellar water. I tried them on other smaller spots and they're just a little lighter. Rubbing alcohol definitely worked the best but it's still very much there.



CYPH3R_22:



I buy the all purpose kitchen cleaner from the dollar store and a tooth brush. Works great. It’ll take you about 30 seconds and $5. Don’t brush too hard or it’ll be super clean then you’ll have to clean the rest of the seat to match lol



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#29 Can Anyone Help Me With These? I’d Prefer Fixing Them Myself But I Have No Idea How imasaxman:



All these comments telling you to clean are avoiding the real issue here. That's water hammer and that can occur at any pressure. But because your T&P is also leaking I'm inclined to say your PRV has failed. Get a pressure reader from home Depot and test it. It should be in the 55-65 range, give or take. If it's 80+, it's likely the PRV has failed and needs to be replaced. Most plumbing issues are only a symptom of a much bigger issue, so start to eliminate variables. Also, while you're at home Depot, grab some Clorox wipes and clean your damn sink. It's nasty.



#30 Heeelppppp I Have Till Friday To Fix This bucobill:



This is caused from putting tile on drywall in a wet environment. You need concrete backer boards. Then retile. Good luck.



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#31 The 1 Stone In The Facade Of My House Is Crumbling. What Do I Do About It? needtopickbettername:



That's just an unstable piece of sandstone. It happens. It's not wood. It's not sucking up water. I forget the term for it but it's just a rock that shouldn't have been used in your wall in the first place. Get a mason to remove and replace it. If you're not married to the idea of another piece of sandstone, there are many different rocks to choose from. And stop playing with it! Hair will grow on your palms.



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#32 Wife Took A Candlelit Bath And Melted A Hole In The Shower Shelf. Any Ideas? Her candle placement was less than optimal and she realized after a little while she had melted a hole into the plastic shell of the shower. I don't even know where to start. Putty/Spackle, paint, then clear coat epoxy? Any other ideas?



Patacrow:



I used to repair these fiberglass tubs professionally. I couldn't tell you where to get your hands on the proprietary solution WE would spray but it was very similar to a boat gel coat. Lowe's/Home depot have a similar solution in cans though. As to filling the hole, get a piece of card board put a screw in it and get it inside the hole, use a two part filler and fill it in holding the cardboard firmly against the repair, allow it to cure unscrew the screw and fill the smaller hole with more filler, sand smooth and coat with the spray can tub repair stuff from a big box hardware store



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#33 I'm Renting A Very Expensive Place And Messed Up The Balcony, Can This Be Fixed Or Am I Screwed? :( Is there ANY way I can fix this? Or at least hide the damage enough to get back my deposit? I was using a charcoal BBQ chimney to heat up some coals, and after it was finished I laid it down on the balcony. I thought it was cement, but the chimney melted into the surface. I'm pretty handy so I'm willing to give anything a try, I just have no idea where to start. I don't even know what this surface actually is. :( Very upset with myself, and panicking a little. Pls help and thank you in advance if you can ❤️



Puzzleheaded_Two9510:



I could definitely fix it - at least enough to get the deposit back. I would carefully sand the high ridges until the ring was smooth. Then I would take a two-part epoxy putty (you can buy it at hardware stores) and carefully fill the groove in. While the epoxy is still pliable, use your fingertip and a little bit of rubbing alcohol and smooth it out. Once it cures in an hour or two, carefully sand it smooth. Then I would take some acrylic artist paints and a fine tipped brush, and I would paint the ring to match the table. It would require some experimenting/mixing to get the color perfect, but it could be done.



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#34 How To Remove These Two Glasses Without Breaking One Of Them I accidentally put my glass inside the 1L mug not thinking too much of it. Little did I know, the two glasses got stuck to each other. I love these 2 glasses a lot and really want to separate them without having to destroy either one of them. I've tried hot/cold water and dish soap, both to no avail.



Narrow-Height9477:



Add a few drops of cooking oil around the rim of the wine glass. Swirl it around all the edges. Put stein into warm water while holding base of wine glass. Hold it so the base of the stein is an inch above the bottom of your pan/sink in the water bath. You want the water warm enough to expand the glass of the stein but not so hot as to thermally shock and shatter it.



#35 How Do I Fix Moisture Marks I was ironing my clothes on my wooden table and ended up causing this. Please help me fix it.



DirtGirl32:



Put down a brown banner bag. Iron the table through the bag . Edit: Brown Paper Bag. I such at typing.



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#36 Chair Bent From Someone Sitting. How Can I Fix It? My chair is bent from someone heavy sitting in it. I have taken it apart and tried heating up the elbows to square it again. I tried boiling hot water, using a lighter, and a hammer. Nothing I tried made the metal budge. Any tips? I have another chair for comparison to show how it’s not square.



triumph_over_machine:



Have them sit in the other chair so they match.



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#37 New Oven Handle Hits Drawer We got a new oven to have all new appliances for selling our house. We didn’t realize till to late that the stupid spice drawer would hit this massive handle. Any thoughts on how to fix this? Or just hope no one notices?



devandroid99:



I would very cut out an appropriate section of the drawer to allow it to clear the handle, then glue that section to the cabinet face so it clears when opening and looks more or less closed (use a coping saw) when... closed.



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#38 GF Was Cooking Her Dog Food And Left The Hot Skillet On My Counter/Cutting Board. We Are Renting... Anyway To Fix This? TwitterJackBNimble:



Need to sand it and apply finish.



#39 Lino Got Damaged When Putting The Washing Machine In; How Can I Fix Before My Landlord Inspection This Weekend?? I'm in the UK if that affects the advice lol



BikerBoy1960:



Get a strong friend to help you move the wash machine out, onto a clean piece of cardboard. Then, using a surgically sharp linoleum knife and a straightedge, cut out the complete square which is damaged. In the space which houses the machine, trim out an identical square, remove it, swap the two, using a clear-drying adhesive and some heavy weights to keep the pieces perfectly flat. Then move the machine into place. Then, start looking for a new place to live; he’ll find it eventually…



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#40 This Stupid Thing Beeps Even After Changing Battery. Why?!?! Am I Supposed To Do Something More? wdcpdq:



CO monitors expire. There should be a date on the back. 5 years maybe? If it’s expired, you’ll need a new one.



#41 My Dishwasher Barely Doesn't Fit. Any Ideas On How To Make It Possible? I bought a new dishwasher and its like 0.3cm away from fitting perfectly. I was thinking to remove this metal side until i saw it has a seal which goes to the door. Any ideas help



stylezLP:



Does it have feet for levelling? Can you remove/unscrew the feet?



#42 I Have A Gas Stove, The Fire Wont Go Out Through The Spreader I cleaned my stove yesterday. I used my stove appropriately after cleaning it. Today the stove wont ignite unless I remove the lid and provide a fire directly to the gas. Once I put the lid back on, the fire wont go through the spreader. Video attached. How to fix?



Crypt0-n00b:



Classic sign on low pressure, probably maintenance in your area. Check if not might be a valve on your end.



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#43 Room Smells Like Foul Eggs, How To Seal Hole? Hey everyone. I just moved and it seems when I don't open the windows for a couple hours, the rooms starts to smell like foul eggs. I suspect that it might come from the heating pipes (somehow) and id like to seal the hole in the floor off in an airtight, while still being able to remove the seal once I move out. Do you guys have any idea on how to achieve this or what other causes might there be? (I currently live in the Netherlands) Looking forward to your advice :)



DingoBingo1654:



Gas leak smells like foul eggs. Are you sure there is no gas leak nearby?



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#44 I Broke My Girlfriend’s Special Glass Display Cover. Is It Over? The other piece is one chunk if that helps.



ac54:



It’s a cake cover. Buy a new one.



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#45 How Do I Go About Repairing This Door? My ex-stepdad broke this in one of his violent temper tantrums. He’s been gone for years, but I never learned building or repairing or anything like that. How would I go about fixing this for my mom? It’s in her room and I feel bad she’s had to keep looking at it every day.



Anonymous:



You replace it. its a hollow core door. You can get a slab door and remove hardware and use the old door as a template. OR you can get a whole pre-hung door and frame. remove trim and remove old frame. Install, shim and level door frame and replace door trim.



#46 Candle Burned Down And Damaged The Sink Countertop. I'm Renting, How Screwed Am I? Jimmyjames150014:



Buy a rattle can of gloss white appliance epoxy paint. Will last at least long enough to get your deposit back



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#47 Broke Glass While Cleaning For Move Out In 32 Hours While struggling to remove baby lock off a glass cabinet, I broke the glass. I’m freaking out. I move out in 32 hours and have spent hours getting this place in tip top shop to get my deposit back. Can I fix this? Is it worth it? How would I go about fixing it? Please help, I need the deposit back.



xrmttf:



Take off the door and take it with you to a window repair shop They should be able to cut glass and install it while you wait



#48 Accidentally Set Hot Cast Iron On (Granite?) Countertop. Any Ideas On How To Fix? Any advice would be helpful



onlythecrooked:



That is a composite top. You should be able to find a composite worktop fitter to come and fix it or find what they call a 'magic man' to come and touch it up with dyes, sanding and a seale



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#49 My Roommate Knocked A Giant Bottle Of Laundry Detergent On The Carpet. This Is After We Wiped Up As Much As We Could With Paper Towels. How Do We Fix? Help?!?!? keepinitoldskool:



Water and a shop vac. Or rent one of those rug doctors, just don't add soap to it. Laundry detergent isn't such a pain in the bum to clean up because it doesn't foam up much.



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#50 Found Out My Back Door Does This When It Rains (I Live In A Basement Apartment) How Can I Fix This? spazmcgraw:



Tell the landlord, have them fix it.



#51 Cat Broke Toilet, Can It Be Fixed? My cat knocked a glass cup off the counter and apparently it hit the side of the toilet just right. Broke off a chunk. No damage to any areas that transport water or waste thankfully. Is reattaching the broken piece feasible? If so, any suggestions?



Mtolivepickle:



Replace the toilet. No ifs, and, buts, or maybes. That will cut you faster than you can imagine. It’s not worth it.



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#52 Skin Tones In Particular Appearing Turquoise On TV (Ps4 Connected Through Hdmi Cable) Hi! From what I can tell online this is most likely due to the HDMI cord so I will try replacing it. Just wanted to check if you guys had any further suggestions to explore if this doesn't work? We don't really have the money for a new TV and even less so a new PlayStation...... :( The TV is a Samsung, unsure of model will check and update if I can find it!



thisisAgador:



FIXED IT! (can't edit my original post sorry) Just sharing for anyone who experiences the same issue in future - I "power cycled" the TV, which varies a bit in terms of how the internet says to do it but what I did was: Unplugged the power source while the TV was on Pressed and held down the power button on the TV for ~10 seconds Left the TV unplugged for half an hour or so Plugged it back in and turned on again - all seems fine!



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#53 My House Sweats Like Crazy During The Winter And It’s Causing Mold.. Please Help!! My house is BRAND new, literally finished construction in August of 2024. I live in the Midwest so of course it gets very cold in the winter. Last year, the windows of our house were sweating so badly every time the outside temp was under 30°f that water was pooling up on the windowsills and we called the construction company (we were still under new build warranty) and they told us to always have the house fan running and to turn on our ceiling fans. That worked for a time and the condensation wasn’t as bad after that. It started to warm up shortly after and we didn’t have anymore issue. Flash forward to this past week, it’s been in the negatives here. There is SO much condensation on my windows that mold is starting to grow, our curtains are freezing stuck to the glass in some rooms, and it’s attracting gnats somehow?! I don’t even know where the hell they’re coming from with the weather like this. I’m constantly cleaning and I feel so so so disgusted with all this going on, what can I do to fix it? Please help!



engineeringmanager69:



Had the same issue. Insulation was not enough around the window and caused the window and walls tho sweat. Had to rip out the drywall around the window and windowsill and replace with much better and thicker insulation. Have not had an issue since. Yes and trickle helps too



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#54 Bathroom Door Is Jammed By Unknown Object On The Other Side HELP!! I was sitting in my living room and all of the sudden I hear 3-4 huge bangs. It sounded like the house was falling down. I looked everywhere and didn’t see anything until I went in my bedroom and the bathroom door was shut. When I went to open it, the door handle moves like normal but I cannot open the door (it doesn’t budge at all). There’s no other way to get in because the tiny window attached is locked. I went outside to see if I could see what is jamming it but the blinds were closed. I’m thinking that the glass shower door fell off and somehow wedged the door shut. The hinges of the bathroom door are on the inside so I cannot go that route and I tried looking under the door but there’s less than a cm of space. Does anyone have ANY ideas on how I can get this darn door open without busting it down? I appreciate any help in advance.



seizuriffic:



You don't have to destroy the door in this situation. Use a pry bar to pull off the trim around the door. Cut the caulk / paint with a box knife if necessary first to prevent peeling the wall paint as you pull them off. If you do it carefully you can limit the damage. The frame for most interior doors are shimmed between the frame and the 2x4 wood framing to the sides, which will give you a little bit of room to work with. Use a hacksaw or short bladed sawsall to cut the nails holding the door frame to the 2x4s and remove the shims. Check along the top of the frame for any additional nails holding it in place. At this point the only thing holding the door is the trim on the inside of the frame. With some careful pulling and your pry bar you should be able to pull the whole door frame towards you into the hall. Depending on your flooring height you may have to lift the frame a little as you pull forward. At a minimum you should be able to pull the top into the hall enough to see what happened. Once the mess is cleared up, reverse the process to reinstall the door, being careful to square up the frame before you nail it back in. A little caulk around the trim and you should be good as new.



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#55 Two Ceramic Pots Perfectly Got Stuck Together😭 I’ve Tried Soaking Them, Dawn, Goo Gone. Can’t Get Them Apart, There’s A Tiny Bit Of Wiggle Room. Any Tips Without Breaking Them? Funkdamentalist:



Does the top one still rotate? Could be locked in by some variation in the ridges. Perhaps you need to find the correct angle. Put a tab of tape on each pot to better visualize the relative rotation and start working your way through all 360 degrees.



#56 Right On The Bus To School, Am I Cooked Any solutions?



Nesman64:



If you close it with pins, turn it inside out when you pin it so that most of the hardware will be hidden when you turn them right side out.



#57 Best Long-Lasting Fix? Heyo, I'm a uni student and I got my bedframe secondhand. A few days ago it finally ended up snapping. Anyone got any ideas for a long-lasting fix? I really like this bed so I'd prefer not to have to replace it, plus I don't have much money lol. I've stabilized it with a few textbooks my friend isn't using in the meantime.



CU-tony:



Turn the frame around so the broken side is against the wall. Support with bricks, books, whatever and deal with it for a few more months until you can move out and toss that broken frame.



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#58 How Do I Get This Off My Glass? I’ve Tried Everything In This Photo (Plus Mix Of Vinegar And Dawn). It Will Not Come Off I need help before I lose my everloving mind. I’ve sunk sooo much $$$ into DIY and commercial products and this will not come off at all. Even tried a magic sponge. I have well water



Chumsicle:



Razor blade scraper to knock down the scale, then give Bio-Clean Hard Water Stain Remover a shot.



#59 This Water Heater Only Fills 1/4 Bathtub Before Running Cold bootsboys:



Drain all the sludge out of that mofo



#60 Help! Drain Snake Snapped In Two And I Can't Get The Drain Cover Off. It's The Only Shower In The House And Guests Are Arriving Tomorrow! Not sure if that's even called a drain cover, but that metal piece doesn't come off easily. Do I need to use more force? Twist or pull? Will it damage the bathtub if I take it out? It has no visible screws. Google only gave me results for removing a drain "stopper" (none of which looked remotely like mine) so I wasn't sure how to proceed.



SheWhoSweatsGl1tt3r:



OP - I broke one of those off in my tub. I used needle nose pliers to remove the broken plastic from the drain. I also pulled up about 2 lbs of hair with it.



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#61 My Garlic Press Is Assembled Incorrectly The 2 parts are assembled incorrectly and one part needs to be rotated for the press to work. To do that, I need to remove the 'screw' thing. I tried unscrewing it with a tiny allen key but it does not work. I (softly) tried to hammer it out but also cannot get I to move. Can I fix this or do I need to buy a new one?



MisterProfGuy:



Are you quite sure it doesn't go the flat way to press the garlic and then the nubby way to clean it?



#62 Landlord's Table. What Can I Do? How Screwed Am I? Coin For Scale Philks_85:



Slide that coin over two inches to the right, problem solved.



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#63 Samsung Washer Full Of Smoke After Cycle Opened my 15 year old Samsung front loader after a wash cycle and found it full of smoke. Not good, obviously. Any idea what would cause this? Worth trying to fix myself? Worth paying a technician? Or time for a new washer? FWIW, this is after I had the door open for 30 seconds or so. It was initially even more smoky!



michaelz08:



Have you put the model number into google? Around 2016 Samsung was recalling washers for fire hazards.



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#64 I Didn’t Realize My Planter Had A Hole At The Bottom For A Month - Help Me Save My Security Deposit! It's almost a foot in diameter, any chance I can salvage this?



GarbanzoBenne:



You can try peroxide. I've had very good luck using it to lighten or remove water spots in sanded/unfinished wood. Even though this floor is finished, the water penetrated the finish, so I expect the peroxide will be able to as well. I would just start with a little bit on a q-tip in a small area and see if it makes a difference and doesn't cause any other damage. As I mentioned, I've only done it on unfinished wood before.



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#65 Electricians Left Us Several Of These Holes After Replacing Knob And Tube As the title states, we hired electricians to replace our knob and tube, and they left us some significant mess. There are some spots where the lathe is cut away. They warned us there would be some holes, but I wasn't expecting this level destruction. Too late now! Is this the kind of thing I can use a mesh patch on, or does anyone have any experience or guidance repairing this?



cheekymonkey516:



I’ve fixed holes this size on plaster walls. Put some sort of thin solid backer into the hole. Scrap wood, fiberboard, whatever. Glue or screw it to the lathe. Mix Sheetrock mud with powdered Rock Hard. Slap it in place, let it dry, repeat until built up to level. Feather the edges over the existing plaster. Lightly sand, prime, paint. Takes a few days with dry time but it’s easy. The rock hard reinforces the loosy edges of the plaster and helps the mud set.



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#66 Would This Be Why My Clothes Take 2+ Cycles To Dry? What To Do? Potential_Fishing942:



I don't know, but seems like you're on you're way to a house fire.



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#67 Just Moved In And Made A Lovely Design Change To My Heated Wood Floors! SKatieRo:



Similar thing happened to me. Get some Restor-Finish. Rub it into the scratch with a rag and wipe off the excess. It will be waaaay less noticable.



#68 Help Me Fix Apartment Floor Damage From Bed Fame Dopplerganager:



Next apartment use felt feet or something.



PiperAce24:



Use walnuts. Rub and basically fill in the marks as the nuts break apart. YouTube it



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#69 Locked Inside Apartment, Help Hello, the door knob for my front door fell off and I literally cant get out of my apartment. Is there anything I can do or should I call the firefighters ? The knob isn’t reattaching at all and nothing I try to insert fits Edit : I managed to fix it! My roommate woke up and helped me with opening the door from the inside. The knob disconnected because the outside knob got somehow pushed all the way out, leaving the inside one with nothing to latch onto. I'm not sure what my roommate did but if she hadn't been here, this could've been fixed by having someone from the outside push the knob in. I reattached the door handle again but I'll be in contact with my landlord to get it replaced.



builtfromscratch416:



That should slide onto the square rod sticking out of the door. Then you tighten the little screw into the hole on handle so it "grabs" rod. If there's no square rod, it has fallen out the other side. In this case. You will see a square hole. Wedge something into the square hole (flat head screwdriver, spoon handle whatever) now turn so the square hole rotates. Probably left but whatever. Easy peasy



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#70 Why Is My Toilet Flashing Red? The light is flashing twice per second, turned off power twice but it just comes back, what's causing this and how to fix it?



eternal_ttorment:



I finally figured out that the issue is outdated firmware and that the filter needs replacement. The toilet is Geberit DuoFresh if anyone ever needs it. Thanks everyone for trying to help.



#71 Landlord Wants Me To Pay For Tile Repair About 10 ceramic floor tiles in my NYC apartment have been gradually loosening and cracking over the past couple years. Is this considered normal wear and tear or an issue with the installation? Landlord wants me to pay for tile replacement, although it doesn’t seem fair considering I have never done anything with the tiles other than walking on them as normal.



Full_Recognition6230:



Not your problem at all, as the others said it is 100% from poor instalation. Knock on it. I bet it sounds hollow. 25 year tile installer.



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#72 Does Anybody Know What Would Cause This Water Jug To Do This ? This Is My 10th Jug And This Is The First Time This Has Happened aviwrekz:



There is a clog in the airline... You typically would get a glugluglug after dispensing water, which I'm sure you are not. Needs to be cleaned



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#73 Sink Just Gave In While Doing Dishes. Anyone Know How To Fix This? Anonymous:



Hi OP. Plumber here. If you are somewhat handy it’s an easy fix. First, you’re going to need some material. Silicone (I prefer clear when working with stainless sinks) and metal 1/2” steel strapping(the ones with holes in it to screw through) You can find this at your local hardware store. You’ll also need 4 small screws 3/4”-1” screws (you can use longer screws but please keep in mind you have to be careful not to screw all the way or you’ll penetrate into the next cabinet space). Next you’ll need something to hold the sink right in place while you fiddle with the strapping. I usually use a piece of 2x4 to wedge it up to the counter top while I strap the sink in place. To install: clean both surfaces that will be pressed up against the countertop and sink. Clean them well. Apply silicone to the sink surface, apply liberally, this will be to seal the sink from water NOT to hold the sink. Lift the sink into place carefully lining it up to where you want it. Once you have it pressed in place quickly wedge it with the 2x4 vertically. Make sure it’s held in place well. Next install 2 straps across the underneath of the sink with metal strapping, ensuring that they are very tight. This is what’s holding your sink. Clean the silicone from the countertop/sink. Helps if you wet your finger a bit. Reconnect drain line (it’s most likely busted from the sink falling on it)



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#74 Slipped And Broke The Shower Wall. I Plan On Remodeling In About A Year, Any Temporary Fixes For This Until Then So Moisture Doesn't Get Behind It? WNJohnnyM:



I had that happen 10 years ago in my house. I started the remodel sooner than I wanted.



#75 I’ve Fixed Drywall, But Never Wood, What Am I In For? Aftermath of a bad mental health incident, take care of yourselves y’all



TheFishBanjo:



That is 1970's style paneling that someone painted over. Determine thickness. Buy a sheet of paneling. Find the seam to the left. Remove the whole sheet top to bottom. You might need to lift some trim to get out from under the baseboard and door trim. Cut and nail up new paneling as a rectangle. Paint. Restore trim.



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#76 My Two Year Old Put A Screw In The Power In Of My Guitar Amp How can I get this screw out? It’s wedged pretty far in.



Financial_Put648:



Tiny dab of hot glue on the end of a screwdriver. Once it dries, gently pull out. Like most things it's going to depend on how jammed in there it is, but I think that this is an easy fix. Edit: I see magnets popping up several points in this thread and I had considered that but the reason that I'm suggesting hot glue over the magnets is that as somebody who's done a lot of computer repair I never use magnetized screwdrivers out of fear of ruining a hard drive. I'm not an expert on musical instruments but I'm not trying to get a magnet near the amp if it can potentially mess something up. Now maybe that's just me being overly cautious and maybe there's no actual risk of the magnetism but that is why I recommended the hot glue was out of potential fear of the unknown.



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#77 It’s Been Folded Since 1969. How Do I Get Rid Of The Creases Without Ruining It? My mom suggested ironing, but I’m a little leery of trying that. Other than piling a bunch of books on top of it, are there any good suggestions?



kspice094:



Archivist here. Put it under a towel and gently iron it on high heat with steam, moving the iron constantly, until the creases give way. This will probably take 1-2 minutes. Remove the towel. Find something flat (like a book) that’s bigger than the print and lay that flat thing on top of the print for 48 hours.

