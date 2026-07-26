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Every now and then, life hands people a problem that didn’t come with an instruction manual.

For example, someone was at a total loss after leaving a metal pot on a plastic trash can, only for the sun to melt a chunk right out of it. Another person had a nightmare roommate who left behind a solid block of dried concrete under the bed on his way out.

But before pulling out their credit cards to spend hundreds of dollars on replacements, these people turned to Reddit for a Hail Mary fix.

Some users offered surprisingly practical step-by-step solutions, while others cracked jokes to help make light of a hopeless situation. After all, when dozens of people tell you something can’t be fixed, it either helps you accept defeat or gives you the drive to prove them wrong.

Scroll through the list… you might just learn a genius trick to save an item you can’t let go of.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hot Pot Melted Into Trashcan. How Do I Get It Out?

A small pot placed on a green trash bin outside, illustrating everyday problems and fixing things around the house.

Earlier today, my mom put a hot pan onto the trashcan. It's now melted into the top and I haven't been able to find a solution that would fix this very rare issue. Thanks in advance for any suggestions!

ihatewinter204:

Put a sign on it that says ONLY THE WORTHY CAN LIFT THIS POT. Then wait.

barbsrock Report

9points
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angelynpoole avatar
Angelyn Poole
Angelyn Poole
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fill pan with ice and keep it as frozen as possible for a few hours. Pan should pop off. Put bags of ice on plastic lid surrounding the bottom pan. Will need to do for hours.

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    #2

    Glass Table Top Stuck To Floor

    A makeshift computer setup on a glass table, illustrating people asking for help fixing things in home offices.

    MIL has had this glass table top under the bed in the main bedroom for years, it’s an alternate larger top for a table in the house. Quite heavy. It’s been there now so long we believe it may have almost ‘suctioned’ to the floor. Any suggestions on how to remove it? Yes we know to remove the stuff on it first (painting the room)

    CptMisterNibbles:

    Floss it. No really

    YulRun Report

    8points
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    #3

    Demon Roommate Left Concrete Under His Bed After Being Asked To Leave

    A cluttered floor with spilled debris and empty boxes, asking for help fixing things and finding answers to problems.

    Any cleaning tips for this? I really don't want to have to replace the whole carpet

    3HisthebestH:

    Why is no one saying take him to court? Take this a—hole to small claims. Easily 5k in your favor. Done.

    ladymorgahnna:

    Do you have a large closet with the same carpet you can patch here? Then just recarpet the closet with a new piece? I’m so sorry that someone so mean did this. The immaturity I see posted on Reddit is beyond me, sometimes.

    Terrible-Target-4031 Report

    7points
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    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks dry(ish). Sweep up and vacuum? Or you can break it up with a hammer maybe. Some evidence of it's having been there but mostly ok.

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    It’s no secret that the number one reason people try to fix something themselves is to save money. Calling a professional for a basic plumbing leak can cost anywhere between $150 and $800 in the US.

    In a 2026 survey by Today’s Homeowner, 82% of US homeowners said at least one area of the home needs maintenance, and 59% are putting off repairs because they can’t afford them.

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    Also, with the rising cost of living, more people are trying to repair broken items instead of replacing them with a new purchase.
    #4

    Previous Owners Cut This Hole In The Tub For Accessibility. Any Ideas On How To Fix, Or At Least Get A Door Or Something On?

    An old bathtub with a temporary non-slip mat, showing people asking for help fixing things like bathroom safety.

    CaptMeatPockets:

    Just wait 35 years and it’ll be useful for you

    cptvere Report

    7points
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    #5

    Lg 60” TV Turning Blue – Fixed It Myself For £30 Instead Of Replacing It

    Before and after images of a living room entertainment setup, showing how to fix things in home decor.

    My LG 60UM7100PLB started developing a blue tint. At first I only really noticed it when taking photos and the TV was in the background, but once I saw it, I couldn’t unsee it.

    The TV is built into a media wall with a cutout made specifically for a 60 inch screen. I planned to replace it, only to realise that hardly anyone even makes 60 inch TVs anymore. To make things worse, every repair shop I contacted quoted almost the same price as buying a new TV.

    After doing some digging, I found out this is a pretty common issue with these models. Apparently the backlight LEDs degrade over time due to substandard components used by the manufacturer, which causes the blue tint.

    So I decided to have a go at fixing it myself. I ordered replacement backlights from eBay for £30 (about $40) and followed a few YouTube tutorials.

    All in, it took me about two hours — and it actually worked. Picture is back to normal and I’m absolutely over the moon.

    bunburgerbun Report

    7points
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    #6

    Husband Accidentally Used Harsh Cleaner On Copper Sink With 15 Years Of Patina

    A dirty kitchen sink that needs fixing things. The sink is made of copper and has a dark patina.

    My family’s lakehouse has a copper sink that’s been here for 15 years. My husband wanted to help clean up as we have been staying here for several days. He wasn’t thinking, and used a lime away cleaner. The water here is very hard, and has a lot of lime that builds on the metal here. My husband is freaking out and panicked that he beefed this up beyond repair. The patina on the sink was very dark, as you can see on the sides of the sink. My dad has never cleaned the sink to be shiny like some people have their copper sinks, and he has preferred it to be dark. Can this be fixed?

    PetriDishCocktail:

    It will get fixed... Just give it a year or two. Seriously, a sink is meant to be used. The patina is going to ebb and grow and change overtime with use.

    guff1988:

    Probably won't even take that long, there's oxygen in the water there's oxygen in the air. Copper oxides will form very quickly.

    _jtwell Report

    6points
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    Every time someone decides to fix a broken item, the planet also gets to celebrate a little win. It helps reduce waste, conserve natural resources, and shrinks our carbon footprint.

    According to official data, repairable goods waste in the US — such as electronics, appliances, and furniture — contributes millions of tons to landfills annually.

    In Europe, it creates 35 million tons of waste and over 260 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
    #7

    Fiance Sprayed Bug Spray In Oven Clock Hole, Oven Now Doesn't Work But Stove Top Does. How Do I Fix It?!

    Dirty oven controls with a broken digital display, seeking help fixing things and finding answers to problems.

    This is the stupidest post I have ever had to make but here we are. Happened as the title says, there was a break in the clock face before but he cut a bigger opening into the clock and sprayed bug spray in the clock hole to get rid of a gnat while I was at work. The stove top burners still work but the oven won't turn on. We live with his cousins and they're expecting us to pay for a whole new oven if I can't fix it. Help me!


    OppositeSupport9498:

    Get a new fiancé.


    Flint_Westwood:

    You do not personally have the ability to fix this stove. Call a local appliance repair shop and get a quote. You will probably spend less money replacing it. Sorry for your loss.

    GlassStain Report

    6points
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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hooray you're not married to someone this unhinged.

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    #8

    My Little Sis Changed The Code Of My Suite Case And Now She Forgot, I Have To Leave In 1 Hr What To Do? And There Are No Shops Nearby!

    A close-up of a luggage lock with a missing number, a common problem people ask for help fixing things related to travel gear.

    BS-75_actual:

    Pretty easy to hack the combination; shine a light into the number wheels or insert a sharp object, line up the gates and rotate all three simultaneously until it unlocks

    ArgumentPristine1594 Report

    6points
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    #9

    Need Some Hints On How To Fix This. It Used To Work But Recently Has Become Very Unreliable

    People ask others for help fixing problems in a large, formal assembly hall.

    pew42:

    Boris Johnson please quit search answers in reddit

    boli99 Report

    6points
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't substitute the current US equivalency. It's massively worse.

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    To combat the throwaway culture, lawmakers in the European Union have introduced new Right-to-Repair regulations. They aim to make spare parts more affordable and repairs easier, as well as extend the lifespan of everyday products.

    “At the most basic level, we want to fix our relationship with the products we buy. This means regaining the confidence to repair products when they break and reconnecting with the ‘why’ this should be a priority,” says Ugo Vallauri, co-founder of The Restart Project in the UK.

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    “We can all extend the lifespans of the products we own and appreciate the environmental impact of the materials involved in production.”
    #10

    Insulation Guy Tacked Right Through This Brand New Roof. How Can I Fix This?

    Close-up of a damaged shingle roof with many exposed nails sticking out, showing problems to be fixed.

    Learned my lesson about going with the cheapest guy who was begging for work.

    lickitysplit56:

    Roofer Here. Temporary fix for this would be Henrys Roof Cement. You can find it in the roofing section at your home depot. It will be a blue tube with a Yellow head. Safely climb up and put a small dab around each location. Permenant fix would be to pull the affected shingles and use a hammer to smash the tabs down. Replace the few shingles affected. voila

    ecwworldchampion Report

    6points
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    #11

    Please Help

    Image of a messy wooden floor with a white substance. People ask for help fixing things.

    We are renting and currently moving out and just discovered this awful damage.

    One of the metal legs under my bed broke and was dangling and we must’ve moved the bed not knowing it was dangling and it scratched the HELL out of the floor. Gah.

    It’s laminate flooring if that helps at all.

    TeamFast77:

    The damage deposit is going to come into play here. There's no fixing those planks. They must be replaced.

    Clear_Lawfulness_656 Report

    5points
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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Damage deposit? You won't get it back, but even before this happened, I doubt you would have gotten it anyway.

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    #12

    Did Someone Try To Burglarize Me?

    Image of a damaged window frame with a dent. People ask for help fixing things.

    Just saw these window this way when I was washing it. I didn’t notice these last time I came out a month ago. Did someone try to pry the window open with a crowbar?

    avalisk:

    Put some toddler toys in your yard, that way everybody knows all your good stuff is already broken

    jchasinga Report

    5points
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    Saving money and helping the planet are great perks, but DIY fixes offer an even bigger reward. Research shows that fixing something with your own hands boosts your mood, builds confidence, and lifts your mental well-being.

    Taking a wrench to a leaky garden hose or supergluing a broken mug handle triggers your brain’s natural reward system. That sudden hit of dopamine turns a potential headache into a proud victory.
    #13

    Kid Cleaned Stainless Steel Fridge With An Abrasive Sponge

    A two-panel image showing a stainless steel refrigerator with visible streaks and smudges, an example of something needing help fixing things.

    How do I fix this? It’s really bad, the pictures don’t do it justice. Can I get it smooth again?

    Help! mbb1989:

    Polish it? Maybe use a fine grit and go in a uniform direction to at least even the pattern

    Bright-Ad4601:

    Get into magnet collecting.

    onlytruth306 Report

    5points
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    #14

    Generational Rocking Horse Slammed Down To The Floor And The Legs Snapped

    A broken wooden rocking horse needing help fixing things, highlighting common problems people face.

    Hi there. My toddler knocked over his rocking horse and the legs snapped with the impact. This is something that we wanted to hand down for generations. Please tell me if there is a fix for this? And if so, what would it be. The position of the snap, I think, would allow for gluing and clamping.I just don't know if that would be adequate.

    Scalzoc:

    If you truly expect it to last generations, I would suggest you take to someone who repairs wood furniture professionally. Any DIY fix you do is likely to be temporary.

    o0jeannie0o Report

    5points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Epoxy glue. Just make sure to clean any smears outside breaks lightly with acetone. May have to touch up the stain/varnish as acetone will remove.

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    #15

    How Can I Fix These Wrinkles In My New Oven?

    People ask others for help fixing a damaged oven door interior with racks visible.

    Used less than 5 times!

    fruitmask:

    This is one of those things that you fix by getting your money back. I don't even know wtf I'm looking at, but I'd bet my extended warranty that it's not fixable

    National_Problem_335 Report

    5points
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    Fixing things is also a form of active meditation. When you’re busy glued to your phone or TV, your mind constantly wanders. But when you’re forced to focus on replacing a broken seal or sanding down a rough edge, your brain shifts into total concentration.

    Studies have found that this kind of immersive focus lowers stress hormones and leaves you feeling surprisingly calm.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Cracked Wall During Neighbors Remodeling

    A two-panel image showing severe cracks in a white wall, highlighting significant problems needing fixing.

    We live in a townhouse and the neighbors next door are doing a full remodeling. We just noticed some cracks in the wall in the attic and in one of them you can actually see through. There are no bricks or anything like that and it just looks like drywall and plaster to me but I don’t have a lot of knowledge on this. We are contacting our insurance and their contractors and such but in the event they tell us to kick rocks and we have to fix it ourselves… what’s the best way to approach this? Thank you!

    State_Dea:

    That damage was caused by the ceiling settling,,, this WAS NOT caused by someone hitting it from the other side. My guess is they removed a support structure and the downward pressure pushed your wall out. Get an expert to look at this,,, RIGHT NOW unless a support system is put back in place the issue will get much worse.. even dangerous

    sukene Report

    5points
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    #17

    Installer Dropped The Shower Glass Door On The Corner And Chipped It. Is It Safe To Use And How To Cover It Up If Yes?

    A close-up shot of a cracked glass panel, showing damage that needs fixing.

    Installer dropped the glass causing the chip as in the picture. Is it compromised? If not, any ideas on how to cover it up?

    WALLY_5000:

    Tempered glass is more prone to shatter when chipped like this. A hot shower on a cold day might be all it takes to set it off. They need to replace it.

    No-Pomegranate3162 Report

    5points
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    #18

    I Stupidly Fell Over My Somewhat New Dishwasher And Dented It. Now It Won't Close. Is This Salvageable?

    An open dishwasher door, showcasing a household item that might need help fixing problems.

    SnooSquirrels8280:

    It’ll leak forever every time you use it if you do manage to close it. Get a replacement door. Hopefully you’re okay.

    mabbzie3 Report

    5points
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    The mental perks of fixing things also last a lifetime.

    A study by the Mayo Clinic found that people who regularly did hands-on crafts like woodworking, sewing, and manual repairs were 45% less likely to develop memory loss as they aged.

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    “Our team found that persons who performed these activities at least one to two times per week had less cognitive decline than those who engaged in the same activities only two to three times per month or less,” says Yonas Geda, M.D., psychiatrist and behavioral neurologist at Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus.
    #19

    To Everyone Who Said It Wasn’t Worth Fixing And I Should Just Buy A New One

    A side-by-side image shows a worn-out wheelbarrow and a newly fixed wheelbarrow in a lawn.

    You were probably right. Between the wheel, primer, paint, hardware and way too much time and labor, the repairs cost a little over $100. But, I was committed to fixing it and I always like having a little project to work on.

    It isn’t perfect but it wasn’t supposed to be. I had originally intended to sand it down to bare metal but after like an hour I said screw that. I knocked back most of the worst rust and then lightly sanded all the other areas for better paint adhesion. The pitting was worse than I thought but not as bad as it looks (probably)

    On the tub, 2 coats of clean metal primer (because I bought it when I thought I was going to have clean metal) 2 coats of paint and 1 coat of clear rubberized coating.

    For the other parts, I used whatever left over spray paints I had in my shed (hence the different colors)

    After all is said and done, I was pretty happy with the outcome and it’s been doing a fine job of wheelbarrowing since

    coltd89 Report

    4points
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    #20

    Quoted $14,000 To Fix. Is This Correct?

    A shattered window looking out onto a cityscape and ocean, needing help fixing things and finding answers to problems.

    Hello! I’m not entirely sure if I’m in the right sub but I’d like to know if this quote is correct. A relative of mine owns a roofing company and the contractors that he works with are telling him his workers broke a window. They stated that one of his workers dropped a tape measure and as it was falling “the wind blew it” and hit this window on the 18th floor. The building has 20 floors in total. The contractors are now quoting him $14,000 for the window but I’d like to see if the quote is correct before he forks over the money. I only have one photo of the window and I’m unable to get photos myself as I live states away. If more photos are needed I’ll try to get more from him. Thank you.

    theteedo:

    I’m a commercial glazier and replace windows in high rises often. I can’t tell from the picture but it looks like the window is glazed from the outside. If this is a case you have to setup a swing stage to access it (or use the permanent stage if the building has one). The cost of rigging a swing stage is not cheap. Then it’s the labour and materials. A hurricane rated window is going to be much more expensive than a regular heat strengthened double pane window. This is most likely triple glazed and the outer layer is laminated. Those are not cheap windows to manufacture. Now is the window into regular pressure plate and cap? Or is it a silicone capture style curtain wall? That matters a lot as the process are different and you have to use specialized materials to bond the new window to the frame. This is a two part mixed product that cures almost fully in 10-15mins. Or you use regular structural silicone and have to come back in a few days to remove the clips holding the window in, then seal those holes. I work in a different country so standards are different and I’m not sure about the costs in Florida but you would be surprised with how much a replacement can cost in a tower. Not sure if this helped but here’s some more Information anyway. If you Post more pictures I could get a better ideas on how it’s glazed.

    Inevitable_Flower326 Report

    4points
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    #21

    What Could Cause My Glasses To Come Out Of My Near-New Dishwasher Like This?

    A hand holding a cloudy glass, likely with hard water stains, seeking help fixing things and finding answers to problems.

    Hi all, I bought a new Bosch 3 series dishwasher last year and I'm finding it's not really cleaning the glasses well. I've cleaned the filter but it hasn't made a difference. What could be causing this please? My wife insists on using a natural dishwashing powder but I doubt that's the issue? Any guidance would be super helpful!

    Late-Stage-Dad:

    Try using CLR on one of the glasses. If it comes clean it is calcium build up from the hard water. If it doesn't, then it's etching from using too much or the wrong kind of soap. If your dishwasher has "Crystal dry" try running a cycle without it. We have hard water, but we also have a softener. We found out we were using too much detergent (we needed about half as much) and our glasses and pyrex bowls were getting etched. Also read the manual for correct loading techniques.

    Too_kewl_for_my_mule Report

    4points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's CLR? I hate lazy acronyms without clarification.

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    At the end of the day, a successful DIY project gives you way more than just a fixed household item. Every time you tackle a tricky repair, you learn a new skill and sharpen your problem-solving abilities.

    So, the next time something breaks in your home, embrace the mess, ask for help, and give it a go — you might just surprise yourself with what you can accomplish.
    #22

    Went To Put The Glass Back In The Patio Table And It Doesn’t Fit

    Outdoor table with a reflective black surface, showing tree reflections, seeking help fixing things and finding answers.

    I’m guessing the table is wrought iron. It and the chairs are pretty heavy. We’ve had this set for years now, always kept covered and outside during New England winters. But this year, when we went to put the glass back in, it seemed to shrink?? I took a softish bristle wire brush, then a blower, then soap and a rag to clean off where the glass sits. So it not debris in the way. It seems like the table actually did shrink. And now I’m in trouble of course. My wife likes to bring all this trash into the basement during the winter, but I hate the mess in the basement. So I won the battle, but it seems the war may be lost. Please help!


    ohmslaw54321:

    Rotate the glass 90 degrees and try again. The table might not be exactly square.

    rumhammr Report

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    #23

    We Rent, The Landlord Won’t Do Anything About The Weird Peeling Countertops. What Can I I Do To Cover This While I Live Here?

    Image of a peeling countertop with a damaged surface. People ask for help fixing things.

    The whole counter is covered in whatever this is, it’s a nightmare to clean and if any food gets stuck on it and we try to scrape it off, more of this grey stuff comes off. It’s so stressful. Any help or ideas would be most welcome.

    No-Guarantee-6249:

    How big an area do you have to cover? Depending I'd say buy a large cutting board and mount it over that counter. I'm thinking of an under rim that would keep it from sliding around. The plastic stuff is high density polyethylene (HDPE) and there are industrial sources.

    trulymadlybigly Report

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    #24

    Help! Granite Countertop

    Cracked kitchen counter needing fixing things. People ask for help with this common household problem.

    Please help :/

    AsYouAnswered:

    Blame your kids. If you don't have kids, blame the neighbour kids. If they don't have kids, blame the neighbour. You'll still have to pay a professional, but at least your partner or spouse won't be angry at you about it

    _snowqueenoftexas Report

    4points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2-part Epoxy cement but not the fast cure. Suggest a countertop professional.

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    #25

    We Painted Our House And I Hate It

    A two-story blue house with dark blue garage doors, representing people asking for help fixing things related to home exteriors.

    To make a long story short, I was having a hard time picking out colors and I was rushed for time. Our house was a pale yellow with faded blue gray shutters beforehand, so it is better, but I still hate it. I need some feedback, does it look okay? Does it look bad or good? How can I make it not look so outdated?

    Venaalex:

    I think it's really cheery. I wouldn't have done the garage doors though, can you paint those back white?

    FutureMrs0918 Report

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    #26

    What Causes The Heating Element To Twist Like This?

    Inside view of a dirty oven with a detached heating element, highlighting the need for help fixing things.

    Previous-Parfait-999:

    Well, I haven’t seen this before

    I_Makes_tuff:

    I was curious so I did a little digging and this is the best response I found on another forum and here's a photo (that isn't nearly as bad): Bad mounting. Metal expands when it gets hot. This means that this ~2 Meter heating strip becomes ~25mm longer per 100 degree rise in temperature. When you have a steel tube fixed in two points and make it longer by heating it, something must give. Either the mounting must allow the expansion or the tube will bend. These steel tubes contain heat conducting ceramic sand an a resistive wire for that carries the heating current. This wire is coiled to allow for bending and expansion. However, when the bending radius is too tight, or a thermal cycling pumping effect moves the sand away, you will get a short circuit. However, since everything expands and contracts by heat the short may not become noticeable until the heater gets to a certain temperature. When designing mounting for heaters like this there may only be one rigid point. All other mounts must allow for sliding or other movement to give room to the expansion. (the clicking noises in your oven) The reason for this element to fail is probably the horizontal mounting bar in the middle. It provided too much rigidity causing the element to buckle.

    CryptographerIcy31 Report

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    #27

    Help! My Ring Is Stuck On My Index Finger And Soap/Oil Isn't Working

    A hand with a gold ring stuck on the thumb, showcasing a common problem and asking for help fixing things.

    My ring is stuck on my index finger and soap/water isn't working, it's starting to swell. Any advice to get it off quickly would be a lifesaver!

    No_Equivalent_4412:

    Don’t pull on it, it will make the swelling worse. Rotate only. You might need to get the ring cut off at this point though

    Desperate-Health3504 Report

    4points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a trick you can do with the tape style dental floss. If you're ever in this situation, look up how to do it. So long as you can poke the end of the floss between the ring and your finger, and your finger isn't too far gone, it will work.

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    #28

    Help Get These Off

    Purple pen scribbles on a light-colored leather couch, showing a common problem that people ask others for help fixing.

    My daughter decided to draw little body less people on the couch. Pretty sure it's a faux leather of some sort. I have tried rubbing alcohol, shaving cream, and even micellar water. I tried them on other smaller spots and they're just a little lighter. Rubbing alcohol definitely worked the best but it's still very much there.

    CYPH3R_22:

    I buy the all purpose kitchen cleaner from the dollar store and a tooth brush. Works great. It’ll take you about 30 seconds and $5. Don’t brush too hard or it’ll be super clean then you’ll have to clean the rest of the seat to match lol

    ChainNo7042 Report

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    #29

    Can Anyone Help Me With These? I’d Prefer Fixing Them Myself But I Have No Idea How

    Image of a faucet with running water and a water pipe with leaves on the ground. People ask for help fixing things.

    imasaxman:

    All these comments telling you to clean are avoiding the real issue here. That's water hammer and that can occur at any pressure. But because your T&P is also leaking I'm inclined to say your PRV has failed. Get a pressure reader from home Depot and test it. It should be in the 55-65 range, give or take. If it's 80+, it's likely the PRV has failed and needs to be replaced. Most plumbing issues are only a symptom of a much bigger issue, so start to eliminate variables. Also, while you're at home Depot, grab some Clorox wipes and clean your damn sink. It's nasty.

    pootie_too_good Report

    4points
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    #30

    Heeelppppp I Have Till Friday To Fix This

    Image of a bathtub with missing tiles and debris. People ask for help fixing things.

    bucobill:

    This is caused from putting tile on drywall in a wet environment. You need concrete backer boards. Then retile. Good luck.

    rollingswirls Report

    4points
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    #31

    The 1 Stone In The Facade Of My House Is Crumbling. What Do I Do About It?

    A close-up of a person's finger pointing at a severely damaged, rotting wooden structure, illustrating a need for help fixing things.

    needtopickbettername:

    That's just an unstable piece of sandstone. It happens. It's not wood. It's not sucking up water. I forget the term for it but it's just a rock that shouldn't have been used in your wall in the first place. Get a mason to remove and replace it. If you're not married to the idea of another piece of sandstone, there are many different rocks to choose from. And stop playing with it! Hair will grow on your palms.

    vshawk2 Report

    4points
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    #32

    Wife Took A Candlelit Bath And Melted A Hole In The Shower Shelf. Any Ideas?

    A white shower caddy with a purple bottle of shampoo and a blue sponge, revealing a common household item that needs help fixing things.

    Her candle placement was less than optimal and she realized after a little while she had melted a hole into the plastic shell of the shower. I don't even know where to start. Putty/Spackle, paint, then clear coat epoxy? Any other ideas?

    Patacrow:

    I used to repair these fiberglass tubs professionally. I couldn't tell you where to get your hands on the proprietary solution WE would spray but it was very similar to a boat gel coat. Lowe's/Home depot have a similar solution in cans though. As to filling the hole, get a piece of card board put a screw in it and get it inside the hole, use a two part filler and fill it in holding the cardboard firmly against the repair, allow it to cure unscrew the screw and fill the smaller hole with more filler, sand smooth and coat with the spray can tub repair stuff from a big box hardware store

    Fuzzybutt738 Report

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    #33

    I'm Renting A Very Expensive Place And Messed Up The Balcony, Can This Be Fixed Or Am I Screwed? :(

    Close-up shots of a circular outline on a textured surface, a problem that someone might need help fixing or understanding.

    Is there ANY way I can fix this? Or at least hide the damage enough to get back my deposit? I was using a charcoal BBQ chimney to heat up some coals, and after it was finished I laid it down on the balcony. I thought it was cement, but the chimney melted into the surface. I'm pretty handy so I'm willing to give anything a try, I just have no idea where to start. I don't even know what this surface actually is. :( Very upset with myself, and panicking a little. Pls help and thank you in advance if you can ❤️

    Puzzleheaded_Two9510:

    I could definitely fix it - at least enough to get the deposit back. I would carefully sand the high ridges until the ring was smooth. Then I would take a two-part epoxy putty (you can buy it at hardware stores) and carefully fill the groove in. While the epoxy is still pliable, use your fingertip and a little bit of rubbing alcohol and smooth it out. Once it cures in an hour or two, carefully sand it smooth. Then I would take some acrylic artist paints and a fine tipped brush, and I would paint the ring to match the table. It would require some experimenting/mixing to get the color perfect, but it could be done.

    shyborn641 Report

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    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A good recommendation. Fixing the vinyl will be crazy expensive. Spend the time channeling your inner Michaelangelo!

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    #34

    How To Remove These Two Glasses Without Breaking One Of Them

    A large, clear beer stein with a smaller glass inverted and placed on its top, showcasing creative problem solving for fixing things.

    I accidentally put my glass inside the 1L mug not thinking too much of it. Little did I know, the two glasses got stuck to each other. I love these 2 glasses a lot and really want to separate them without having to destroy either one of them. I've tried hot/cold water and dish soap, both to no avail.

    Narrow-Height9477:

    Add a few drops of cooking oil around the rim of the wine glass. Swirl it around all the edges. Put stein into warm water while holding base of wine glass. Hold it so the base of the stein is an inch above the bottom of your pan/sink in the water bath. You want the water warm enough to expand the glass of the stein but not so hot as to thermally shock and shatter it.

    circanvicta Report

    4points
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    #35

    How Do I Fix Moisture Marks

    A long, wooden table with several white, ghostly marks, showing someone needs help fixing things, perhaps water damage.

    I was ironing my clothes on my wooden table and ended up causing this. Please help me fix it.

    DirtGirl32:

    Put down a brown banner bag. Iron the table through the bag . Edit: Brown Paper Bag. I such at typing.

    Background_Topic9458 Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rub with mayonnaise.

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    #36

    Chair Bent From Someone Sitting. How Can I Fix It?

    People ask others for help fixing problems with two vintage-style chairs with chrome frames and upholstered seats.

    My chair is bent from someone heavy sitting in it. I have taken it apart and tried heating up the elbows to square it again. I tried boiling hot water, using a lighter, and a hammer. Nothing I tried made the metal budge. Any tips? I have another chair for comparison to show how it’s not square.

    triumph_over_machine:

    Have them sit in the other chair so they match.

    pastelpaintbrush Report

    4points
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Find friends who know how to sit on furniture without ruining it.

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    #37

    New Oven Handle Hits Drawer

    People ask others for help fixing an issue with a kitchen drawer next to a stove, filled with spice jars.

    We got a new oven to have all new appliances for selling our house. We didn’t realize till to late that the stupid spice drawer would hit this massive handle. Any thoughts on how to fix this? Or just hope no one notices?

    devandroid99:

    I would very cut out an appropriate section of the drawer to allow it to clear the handle, then glue that section to the cabinet face so it clears when opening and looks more or less closed (use a coping saw) when... closed.

    Pharmdpositivek Report

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    #38

    GF Was Cooking Her Dog Food And Left The Hot Skillet On My Counter/Cutting Board. We Are Renting... Anyway To Fix This?

    People ask others for help fixing a dark, circular stain on a light wooden table.

    TwitterJackBNimble:

    Need to sand it and apply finish.

    pawnbroker00 Report

    4points
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    #39

    Lino Got Damaged When Putting The Washing Machine In; How Can I Fix Before My Landlord Inspection This Weekend??

    A damaged section of a grey tiled floor where a piece of tile has broken off, indicating a problem needing fixing.

    I'm in the UK if that affects the advice lol

    BikerBoy1960:

    Get a strong friend to help you move the wash machine out, onto a clean piece of cardboard. Then, using a surgically sharp linoleum knife and a straightedge, cut out the complete square which is damaged. In the space which houses the machine, trim out an identical square, remove it, swap the two, using a clear-drying adhesive and some heavy weights to keep the pieces perfectly flat. Then move the machine into place. Then, start looking for a new place to live; he’ll find it eventually…

    MissMagrat Report

    4points
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    #40

    This Stupid Thing Beeps Even After Changing Battery. Why?!?! Am I Supposed To Do Something More?

    A person's hand holding a First Alert carbon monoxide alarm, presenting a safety device that might need checking or fixing.

    wdcpdq:

    CO monitors expire. There should be a date on the back. 5 years maybe? If it’s expired, you’ll need a new one.

    playadefaro Report

    4points
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    #41

    My Dishwasher Barely Doesn't Fit. Any Ideas On How To Make It Possible?

    A close-up of a broken counter and wall, showing a gap that needs fixing things.

    I bought a new dishwasher and its like 0.3cm away from fitting perfectly. I was thinking to remove this metal side until i saw it has a seal which goes to the door. Any ideas help

    stylezLP:

    Does it have feet for levelling? Can you remove/unscrew the feet?

    Puzzleheaded-Being75 Report

    4points
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    #42

    I Have A Gas Stove, The Fire Wont Go Out Through The Spreader

    A two-panel image showing a gas stove burner with a flame and a hand fixing things by placing a cap on it.

    I cleaned my stove yesterday. I used my stove appropriately after cleaning it. Today the stove wont ignite unless I remove the lid and provide a fire directly to the gas. Once I put the lid back on, the fire wont go through the spreader. Video attached. How to fix?

    Crypt0-n00b:

    Classic sign on low pressure, probably maintenance in your area. Check if not might be a valve on your end.

    ronrori Report

    4points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t fool around with gas appliances. Call the actual gas company and they will send someone out. Pay the bill. So much better than blowing up your house.

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    #43

    Room Smells Like Foul Eggs, How To Seal Hole?

    A radiator pipe entering a hole in a wooden floor, highlighting a problem that needs fixing things.

    Hey everyone. I just moved and it seems when I don't open the windows for a couple hours, the rooms starts to smell like foul eggs. I suspect that it might come from the heating pipes (somehow) and id like to seal the hole in the floor off in an airtight, while still being able to remove the seal once I move out. Do you guys have any idea on how to achieve this or what other causes might there be? (I currently live in the Netherlands) Looking forward to your advice :)

    DingoBingo1654:

    Gas leak smells like foul eggs. Are you sure there is no gas leak nearby?

    SchokoBaroni Report

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    #44

    I Broke My Girlfriend’s Special Glass Display Cover. Is It Over?

    A hand holding a large, clear glass bowl that has a significant chip in its rim, demonstrating a problem needing fixing.

    The other piece is one chunk if that helps.

    ac54:

    It’s a cake cover. Buy a new one.

    SAMMYBOY4593 Report

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    #45

    How Do I Go About Repairing This Door?

    A white door with large cracks and damage across its panels, representing a home maintenance issue requiring help fixing things.

    My ex-stepdad broke this in one of his violent temper tantrums. He’s been gone for years, but I never learned building or repairing or anything like that. How would I go about fixing this for my mom? It’s in her room and I feel bad she’s had to keep looking at it every day.

    Anonymous:

    You replace it. its a hollow core door. You can get a slab door and remove hardware and use the old door as a template. OR you can get a whole pre-hung door and frame. remove trim and remove old frame. Install, shim and level door frame and replace door trim.

    Agitated-Telephone62 Report

    4points
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By buying a new cheap a*s door.

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    #46

    Candle Burned Down And Damaged The Sink Countertop. I'm Renting, How Screwed Am I?

    A bathroom sink with a rusted spot near the faucet, indicating a common household problem that people often ask others for help fixing.

    Jimmyjames150014:

    Buy a rattle can of gloss white appliance epoxy paint. Will last at least long enough to get your deposit back

    FunSpongeLLC Report

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    #47

    Broke Glass While Cleaning For Move Out In 32 Hours

    Someone trying to fix things, a cracked glass cabinet door with visible damage and a hand trying to fix it.

    While struggling to remove baby lock off a glass cabinet, I broke the glass. I’m freaking out. I move out in 32 hours and have spent hours getting this place in tip top shop to get my deposit back. Can I fix this? Is it worth it? How would I go about fixing it? Please help, I need the deposit back.

    xrmttf:

    Take off the door and take it with you to a window repair shop They should be able to cut glass and install it while you wait

    dowoma Report

    4points
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    #48

    Accidentally Set Hot Cast Iron On (Granite?) Countertop. Any Ideas On How To Fix?

    A distinct circular stain on a speckled kitchen countertop, an example of problems to be fixed.

    Any advice would be helpful

    onlythecrooked:

    That is a composite top. You should be able to find a composite worktop fitter to come and fix it or find what they call a 'magic man' to come and touch it up with dyes, sanding and a seale

    TheForNoReason Report

    4points
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    #49

    My Roommate Knocked A Giant Bottle Of Laundry Detergent On The Carpet. This Is After We Wiped Up As Much As We Could With Paper Towels. How Do We Fix? Help?!?!?

    Someone trying to fix things, cleaning a blue spill on a carpet with dark stains.

    keepinitoldskool:

    Water and a shop vac. Or rent one of those rug doctors, just don't add soap to it. Laundry detergent isn't such a pain in the bum to clean up because it doesn't foam up much.

    compiledexploit Report

    4points
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    #50

    Found Out My Back Door Does This When It Rains (I Live In A Basement Apartment) How Can I Fix This?

    Someone trying to fix things, a brown liquid spill on a grey wooden floor near a white door.

    spazmcgraw:

    Tell the landlord, have them fix it.

    ReginaBicman Report

    4points
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    #51

    Cat Broke Toilet, Can It Be Fixed?

    A white toilet with a broken seat, revealing a gap where something is missing, a frequent problem people ask others for help fixing things.

    My cat knocked a glass cup off the counter and apparently it hit the side of the toilet just right. Broke off a chunk. No damage to any areas that transport water or waste thankfully. Is reattaching the broken piece feasible? If so, any suggestions?

    Mtolivepickle:

    Replace the toilet. No ifs, and, buts, or maybes. That will cut you faster than you can imagine. It’s not worth it.

    IntelligentTerm7914 Report

    4points
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    #52

    Skin Tones In Particular Appearing Turquoise On TV (Ps4 Connected Through Hdmi Cable)

    Two faces with blue discoloration, a common problem people ask others for help fixing.

    Hi! From what I can tell online this is most likely due to the HDMI cord so I will try replacing it. Just wanted to check if you guys had any further suggestions to explore if this doesn't work? We don't really have the money for a new TV and even less so a new PlayStation...... :( The TV is a Samsung, unsure of model will check and update if I can find it!

    thisisAgador:

    FIXED IT! (can't edit my original post sorry) Just sharing for anyone who experiences the same issue in future - I "power cycled" the TV, which varies a bit in terms of how the internet says to do it but what I did was: Unplugged the power source while the TV was on Pressed and held down the power button on the TV for ~10 seconds Left the TV unplugged for half an hour or so Plugged it back in and turned on again - all seems fine!

    thisisAgador Report

    4points
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    #53

    My House Sweats Like Crazy During The Winter And It’s Causing Mold.. Please Help!!

    Condensation and mold on a window frame, showing common household issues and solutions for fixing things.

    My house is BRAND new, literally finished construction in August of 2024. I live in the Midwest so of course it gets very cold in the winter. Last year, the windows of our house were sweating so badly every time the outside temp was under 30°f that water was pooling up on the windowsills and we called the construction company (we were still under new build warranty) and they told us to always have the house fan running and to turn on our ceiling fans. That worked for a time and the condensation wasn’t as bad after that. It started to warm up shortly after and we didn’t have anymore issue. Flash forward to this past week, it’s been in the negatives here. There is SO much condensation on my windows that mold is starting to grow, our curtains are freezing stuck to the glass in some rooms, and it’s attracting gnats somehow?! I don’t even know where the hell they’re coming from with the weather like this. I’m constantly cleaning and I feel so so so disgusted with all this going on, what can I do to fix it? Please help!

    engineeringmanager69:

    Had the same issue. Insulation was not enough around the window and caused the window and walls tho sweat. Had to rip out the drywall around the window and windowsill and replace with much better and thicker insulation. Have not had an issue since. Yes and trickle helps too

    BelleSchu Report

    3points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Invest in a dehumidifier. That mold will ki ll you. Go the legal route and push to get this fixed properly before it rots your house from the inside out.

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    #54

    Bathroom Door Is Jammed By Unknown Object On The Other Side

    A white door with apparent damage and marks, an example of problems people ask for help fixing.

    HELP!! I was sitting in my living room and all of the sudden I hear 3-4 huge bangs. It sounded like the house was falling down. I looked everywhere and didn’t see anything until I went in my bedroom and the bathroom door was shut. When I went to open it, the door handle moves like normal but I cannot open the door (it doesn’t budge at all). There’s no other way to get in because the tiny window attached is locked. I went outside to see if I could see what is jamming it but the blinds were closed. I’m thinking that the glass shower door fell off and somehow wedged the door shut. The hinges of the bathroom door are on the inside so I cannot go that route and I tried looking under the door but there’s less than a cm of space. Does anyone have ANY ideas on how I can get this darn door open without busting it down? I appreciate any help in advance.

    seizuriffic:

    You don't have to destroy the door in this situation. Use a pry bar to pull off the trim around the door. Cut the caulk / paint with a box knife if necessary first to prevent peeling the wall paint as you pull them off. If you do it carefully you can limit the damage. The frame for most interior doors are shimmed between the frame and the 2x4 wood framing to the sides, which will give you a little bit of room to work with. Use a hacksaw or short bladed sawsall to cut the nails holding the door frame to the 2x4s and remove the shims. Check along the top of the frame for any additional nails holding it in place. At this point the only thing holding the door is the trim on the inside of the frame. With some careful pulling and your pry bar you should be able to pull the whole door frame towards you into the hall. Depending on your flooring height you may have to lift the frame a little as you pull forward. At a minimum you should be able to pull the top into the hall enough to see what happened. Once the mess is cleared up, reverse the process to reinstall the door, being careful to square up the frame before you nail it back in. A little caulk around the trim and you should be good as new.

    Necessary-Amount-582 Report

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    #55

    Two Ceramic Pots Perfectly Got Stuck Together😭 I’ve Tried Soaking Them, Dawn, Goo Gone. Can’t Get Them Apart, There’s A Tiny Bit Of Wiggle Room. Any Tips Without Breaking Them?

    Two views of a person holding a blue and beige ceramic planter, showcasing things people need help identifying or fixing.

    Funkdamentalist:

    Does the top one still rotate? Could be locked in by some variation in the ridges. Perhaps you need to find the correct angle. Put a tab of tape on each pot to better visualize the relative rotation and start working your way through all 360 degrees.

    pulldownyourplants Report

    3points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put ice water in top pot and dip bottom in hot water. The bottom pot may expand enough to break the seal

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    #56

    Right On The Bus To School, Am I Cooked

    A person's legs in ripped blue jeans, sitting with a tear near the c****h, a common problem needing fixing things.

    Any solutions?

    Nesman64:

    If you close it with pins, turn it inside out when you pin it so that most of the hardware will be hidden when you turn them right side out.

    Anti_akwardtheturtle Report

    3points
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    #57

    Best Long-Lasting Fix?

    A two-panel image showing a damaged wooden bed frame with a crack, a clear example of fixing things.

    Heyo, I'm a uni student and I got my bedframe secondhand. A few days ago it finally ended up snapping. Anyone got any ideas for a long-lasting fix? I really like this bed so I'd prefer not to have to replace it, plus I don't have much money lol. I've stabilized it with a few textbooks my friend isn't using in the meantime.

    CU-tony:

    Turn the frame around so the broken side is against the wall. Support with bricks, books, whatever and deal with it for a few more months until you can move out and toss that broken frame.

    jindoe0 Report

    3points
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    #58

    How Do I Get This Off My Glass? I’ve Tried Everything In This Photo (Plus Mix Of Vinegar And Dawn). It Will Not Come Off

    A shower door covered in water spots and soap scum, next to cleaning products like CLR, illustrating common problems and solutions.

    I need help before I lose my everloving mind. I’ve sunk sooo much $$$ into DIY and commercial products and this will not come off at all. Even tried a magic sponge. I have well water

    Chumsicle:

    Razor blade scraper to knock down the scale, then give Bio-Clean Hard Water Stain Remover a shot.

    Mods_R_Morons Report

    3points
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    #59

    This Water Heater Only Fills 1/4 Bathtub Before Running Cold

    A Whirlpool water heater, showing the temperature setting at 125°F (52°C), highlighting a common home appliance people need help fixing.

    bootsboys:

    Drain all the sludge out of that mofo

    Twig_Scampi Report

    3points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you do this via that spigot pictured in the left hand photo at the bottom of the tank.

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    #60

    Help! Drain Snake Snapped In Two And I Can't Get The Drain Cover Off. It's The Only Shower In The House And Guests Are Arriving Tomorrow!

    A hand fixing a clogged drain in a bathtub using an orange tool to extract hair and debris, addressing common plumbing problems.

    Not sure if that's even called a drain cover, but that metal piece doesn't come off easily. Do I need to use more force? Twist or pull? Will it damage the bathtub if I take it out? It has no visible screws. Google only gave me results for removing a drain "stopper" (none of which looked remotely like mine) so I wasn't sure how to proceed.

    SheWhoSweatsGl1tt3r:

    OP - I broke one of those off in my tub. I used needle nose pliers to remove the broken plastic from the drain. I also pulled up about 2 lbs of hair with it.

    Li5y Report

    3points
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    #61

    My Garlic Press Is Assembled Incorrectly

    A shiny metal garlic press resting on a wooden surface, ready to help fix cooking problems.

    The 2 parts are assembled incorrectly and one part needs to be rotated for the press to work. To do that, I need to remove the 'screw' thing. I tried unscrewing it with a tiny allen key but it does not work. I (softly) tried to hammer it out but also cannot get I to move. Can I fix this or do I need to buy a new one?

    MisterProfGuy:

    Are you quite sure it doesn't go the flat way to press the garlic and then the nubby way to clean it?

    erik530 Report

    3points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This garlic press is assembled correctly.

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    #62

    Landlord's Table. What Can I Do? How Screwed Am I? Coin For Scale

    A burnt mark on a wooden table next to a coin for scale, illustrating a problem that needs fixing.

    Philks_85:

    Slide that coin over two inches to the right, problem solved.

    Electrical_Peace_292 Report

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    #63

    Samsung Washer Full Of Smoke After Cycle

    A front-loading washing machine emitting a lot of steam, indicating a problem that needs fixing.

    Opened my 15 year old Samsung front loader after a wash cycle and found it full of smoke. Not good, obviously. Any idea what would cause this? Worth trying to fix myself? Worth paying a technician? Or time for a new washer? FWIW, this is after I had the door open for 30 seconds or so. It was initially even more smoky!

    michaelz08:

    Have you put the model number into google? Around 2016 Samsung was recalling washers for fire hazards.

    ChainsawMassacrePGH Report

    3points
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unplug that puppy immediately - this is a fire waiting to happen.

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    #64

    I Didn’t Realize My Planter Had A Hole At The Bottom For A Month - Help Me Save My Security Deposit!

    Someone trying to fix things, a large brown stain on a light wooden floor.

    It's almost a foot in diameter, any chance I can salvage this?

    GarbanzoBenne:

    You can try peroxide. I've had very good luck using it to lighten or remove water spots in sanded/unfinished wood. Even though this floor is finished, the water penetrated the finish, so I expect the peroxide will be able to as well. I would just start with a little bit on a q-tip in a small area and see if it makes a difference and doesn't cause any other damage. As I mentioned, I've only done it on unfinished wood before.

    [deleted] Report

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    #65

    Electricians Left Us Several Of These Holes After Replacing Knob And Tube

    Someone trying to fix things, a damaged wall with exposed wood and electrical wires.

    As the title states, we hired electricians to replace our knob and tube, and they left us some significant mess. There are some spots where the lathe is cut away. They warned us there would be some holes, but I wasn't expecting this level destruction. Too late now! Is this the kind of thing I can use a mesh patch on, or does anyone have any experience or guidance repairing this?

    cheekymonkey516:

    I’ve fixed holes this size on plaster walls. Put some sort of thin solid backer into the hole. Scrap wood, fiberboard, whatever. Glue or screw it to the lathe. Mix Sheetrock mud with powdered Rock Hard. Slap it in place, let it dry, repeat until built up to level. Feather the edges over the existing plaster. Lightly sand, prime, paint. Takes a few days with dry time but it’s easy. The rock hard reinforces the loosy edges of the plaster and helps the mud set.

    Tiny-Table7937 Report

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    #66

    Would This Be Why My Clothes Take 2+ Cycles To Dry? What To Do?

    A damaged, twisted metal object, illustrating a problem people seek help fixing.

    Potential_Fishing942:

    I don't know, but seems like you're on you're way to a house fire.

    jinx771 Report

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    #67

    Just Moved In And Made A Lovely Design Change To My Heated Wood Floors!

    A close-up of a long, thin scratch on dark wood flooring, showing a common problem people ask others for help fixing things.

    SKatieRo:

    Similar thing happened to me. Get some Restor-Finish. Rub it into the scratch with a rag and wipe off the excess. It will be waaaay less noticable.

    Supreme_Junkie21 Report

    3points
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    #68

    Help Me Fix Apartment Floor Damage From Bed Fame

    Scuff marks and residue on a wood floor around a table leg, illustrating a common problem people ask others for help fixing things.

    Dopplerganager:

    Next apartment use felt feet or something.

    PiperAce24:

    Use walnuts. Rub and basically fill in the marks as the nuts break apart. YouTube it

    Surveyor7 Report

    3points
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    #69

    Locked Inside Apartment, Help

    A two-panel image showing a detached L-shaped door handle and a door with a lock but no handle, a problem people ask others for help fixing.

    Hello, the door knob for my front door fell off and I literally cant get out of my apartment. Is there anything I can do or should I call the firefighters ? The knob isn’t reattaching at all and nothing I try to insert fits Edit : I managed to fix it! My roommate woke up and helped me with opening the door from the inside. The knob disconnected because the outside knob got somehow pushed all the way out, leaving the inside one with nothing to latch onto. I'm not sure what my roommate did but if she hadn't been here, this could've been fixed by having someone from the outside push the knob in. I reattached the door handle again but I'll be in contact with my landlord to get it replaced.

    builtfromscratch416:

    That should slide onto the square rod sticking out of the door. Then you tighten the little screw into the hole on handle so it "grabs" rod. If there's no square rod, it has fallen out the other side. In this case. You will see a square hole. Wedge something into the square hole (flat head screwdriver, spoon handle whatever) now turn so the square hole rotates. Probably left but whatever. Easy peasy

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    #70

    Why Is My Toilet Flashing Red?

    A toilet flush plate with exposed red wiring, representing things that need fixing.

    The light is flashing twice per second, turned off power twice but it just comes back, what's causing this and how to fix it?

    eternal_ttorment:

    I finally figured out that the issue is outdated firmware and that the filter needs replacement. The toilet is Geberit DuoFresh if anyone ever needs it. Thanks everyone for trying to help.

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    rebeccahull avatar
    rebecca hull
    rebecca hull
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    .....your toilet needed a software update. Yeah, my transition to boomer is complete now.

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    #71

    Landlord Wants Me To Pay For Tile Repair

    A close-up of a long, thin crack in a light-colored tile floor, a common problem people ask others for help fixing things.

    About 10 ceramic floor tiles in my NYC apartment have been gradually loosening and cracking over the past couple years. Is this considered normal wear and tear or an issue with the installation? Landlord wants me to pay for tile replacement, although it doesn’t seem fair considering I have never done anything with the tiles other than walking on them as normal.

    Full_Recognition6230:

    Not your problem at all, as the others said it is 100% from poor instalation. Knock on it. I bet it sounds hollow. 25 year tile installer.

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    #72

    Does Anybody Know What Would Cause This Water Jug To Do This ? This Is My 10th Jug And This Is The First Time This Has Happened

    A distorted water bottle on a dispenser, highlighting the need for help fixing things.

    aviwrekz:

    There is a clog in the airline... You typically would get a glugluglug after dispensing water, which I'm sure you are not. Needs to be cleaned

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    #73

    Sink Just Gave In While Doing Dishes. Anyone Know How To Fix This?

    A kitchen sink with the basin removed, exposing plumbing and a water filter tank, showing a problem needing help fixing.

    Anonymous:

    Hi OP. Plumber here. If you are somewhat handy it’s an easy fix. First, you’re going to need some material. Silicone (I prefer clear when working with stainless sinks) and metal 1/2” steel strapping(the ones with holes in it to screw through) You can find this at your local hardware store. You’ll also need 4 small screws 3/4”-1” screws (you can use longer screws but please keep in mind you have to be careful not to screw all the way or you’ll penetrate into the next cabinet space). Next you’ll need something to hold the sink right in place while you fiddle with the strapping. I usually use a piece of 2x4 to wedge it up to the counter top while I strap the sink in place. To install: clean both surfaces that will be pressed up against the countertop and sink. Clean them well. Apply silicone to the sink surface, apply liberally, this will be to seal the sink from water NOT to hold the sink. Lift the sink into place carefully lining it up to where you want it. Once you have it pressed in place quickly wedge it with the 2x4 vertically. Make sure it’s held in place well. Next install 2 straps across the underneath of the sink with metal strapping, ensuring that they are very tight. This is what’s holding your sink. Clean the silicone from the countertop/sink. Helps if you wet your finger a bit. Reconnect drain line (it’s most likely busted from the sink falling on it)

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    #74

    Slipped And Broke The Shower Wall. I Plan On Remodeling In About A Year, Any Temporary Fixes For This Until Then So Moisture Doesn't Get Behind It?

    Damaged white tiles in a bathroom, revealing a large hole and broken pieces, a clear problem needing help fixing.

    WNJohnnyM:

    I had that happen 10 years ago in my house. I started the remodel sooner than I wanted.

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    #75

    I’ve Fixed Drywall, But Never Wood, What Am I In For?

    A large, ragged hole in a white ceiling with exposed wood, indicating significant damage requiring help fixing.

    Aftermath of a bad mental health incident, take care of yourselves y’all

    TheFishBanjo:

    That is 1970's style paneling that someone painted over. Determine thickness. Buy a sheet of paneling. Find the seam to the left. Remove the whole sheet top to bottom. You might need to lift some trim to get out from under the baseboard and door trim. Cut and nail up new paneling as a rectangle. Paint. Restore trim.

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    #76

    My Two Year Old Put A Screw In The Power In Of My Guitar Amp

    A close-up of an amplifier's back panel, showing the PWR IN jack and other connections, highlighting a problem to fix.

    How can I get this screw out? It’s wedged pretty far in.

    Financial_Put648:

    Tiny dab of hot glue on the end of a screwdriver. Once it dries, gently pull out. Like most things it's going to depend on how jammed in there it is, but I think that this is an easy fix. Edit: I see magnets popping up several points in this thread and I had considered that but the reason that I'm suggesting hot glue over the magnets is that as somebody who's done a lot of computer repair I never use magnetized screwdrivers out of fear of ruining a hard drive. I'm not an expert on musical instruments but I'm not trying to get a magnet near the amp if it can potentially mess something up. Now maybe that's just me being overly cautious and maybe there's no actual risk of the magnetism but that is why I recommended the hot glue was out of potential fear of the unknown.

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    #77

    It’s Been Folded Since 1969. How Do I Get Rid Of The Creases Without Ruining It?

    A framed map of The Earth's Moon, detailing its surface and phases. This image shows a problem needing help fixing.

    My mom suggested ironing, but I’m a little leery of trying that. Other than piling a bunch of books on top of it, are there any good suggestions?

    kspice094:

    Archivist here. Put it under a towel and gently iron it on high heat with steam, moving the iron constantly, until the creases give way. This will probably take 1-2 minutes. Remove the towel. Find something flat (like a book) that’s bigger than the print and lay that flat thing on top of the print for 48 hours.

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