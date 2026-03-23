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These days, people are becoming more conscious about the environment and are looking for ways to make a difference, even as large corporations continue flooding the market with tons of low-quality products. Fast fashion is one area in particular that needs improvement, and consumers are starting to understand the impact it has on the planet.

While some people don’t mind replacing items as soon as they get damaged, others choose to put in the effort to repair and restore them. Not only does this make the item wearable again, but in many cases, it can even enhance its look, making it unique and stylish.

On Reddit, 'Visible Mending' celebrates this approach. Members share DIY fixes for textiles, clothing, accessories, and even furniture like couches and other household items. Scroll down to see some of the most recent posts from this creative and inspiring community.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

60+ Hours Later, It Took 8 Cats And 2 Bees To Repair My Moth-Damaged Vintage Skirt

60+ Hours Later, It Took 8 Cats And 2 Bees To Repair My Moth-Damaged Vintage Skirt

u/Agile_Ad5125 Report

11points
POST
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    #2

    Undoing The Cat's Masterpiece. And Sharing Some Learnings

    Undoing The Cat's Masterpiece. And Sharing Some Learnings

    u/gantian Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Susuwatari Sweater Mend

    Susuwatari Sweater Mend

    u/emberkellyart Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    First Attempt For Husband's Shirt!

    First Attempt For Husband's Shirt!

    u/BlooGloop Report

    8points
    POST
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    #5

    I've Mended My Handbag, Where The Fake Leather Is Flaking

    I've Mended My Handbag, Where The Fake Leather Is Flaking

    u/rebekka_ravels Report

    7points
    POST
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    #6

    A Before And After Of The Saddest Plushie I've Ever Found

    A Before And After Of The Saddest Plushie I've Ever Found

    u/becca354 Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Cat-Scratch Couch Repair

    Cat-Scratch Couch Repair

    U/0904momO2 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Covered A Hole In A Thrifted Office Chair

    Covered A Hole In A Thrifted Office Chair

    u/zanaspark Report

    5points
    POST
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    #9

    I Made The Hole In The Wall Of My BF’s Kitchen Into A Chalkboard!

    I Made The Hole In The Wall Of My BF’s Kitchen Into A Chalkboard!

    u/Immediate-Spinach372 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    The Criminal And The Cover-Up

    The Criminal And The Cover-Up

    shasha_neequa Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Sewing's Not Just For Fabric

    Sewing's Not Just For Fabric

    u/CanRepresentative335 Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Sashiko Knee Repair

    Sashiko Knee Repair

    u/Tough_Bid5213 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #13

    Patched This Slipper After It Got Torn!

    Patched This Slipper After It Got Torn!

    U/shortylongcat Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    "Mommy, Can I Wear My Pants Without Patches On Tuesdays And Thursdays?"

    "Mommy, Can I Wear My Pants Without Patches On Tuesdays And Thursdays?"

    u/TheQueenCimorene Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Inspired By One Of The Users Here - Mended IKEA Coffee Table Our Cat Loves To Scratch

    Inspired By One Of The Users Here - Mended IKEA Coffee Table Our Cat Loves To Scratch

    u/mushroomscansmellyou Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Kids Backpack Repair

    Kids Backpack Repair

    u/emberkellyart Report

    3points
    POST
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    #17

    My Most Ambitious Sock Darn Yet

    My Most Ambitious Sock Darn Yet

    u/emeraldburial Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Peeling Headphones

    Peeling Headphones

    u/username_3579 Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Second Round Provided By My Lovely Wife

    Second Round Provided By My Lovely Wife

    u/AlderanAthletic_5BBY Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    First Try At Felting

    First Try At Felting

    u/chibirdy Report

    2points
    POST
    #21

    You Guys Inspired Me!

    You Guys Inspired Me!

    U/isabellerick Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    Repaired This Princess Dress From The Thrift For My Niece

    Repaired This Princess Dress From The Thrift For My Niece

    u/Liverspots598 Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    Mended A Friend’s Hoodie

    Mended A Friend’s Hoodie

    u/Mimble75 Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    Scrappy Repair

    Scrappy Repair

    u/squ1nt Report

    2points
    POST
    #25

    A Few More Sashiko Repairs I Have Done In The Past Month

    A Few More Sashiko Repairs I Have Done In The Past Month

    u/jcliment Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    Patched My Pants! Bought Some Iron-On Patches And Cut Them Out Into A Little Landscape

    Patched My Pants! Bought Some Iron-On Patches And Cut Them Out Into A Little Landscape

    u/MatthewTheManiac Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    Teeny Cashmere Sweater I Made, Lost, Had Eaten, Mended, And Refitted For My Newest Doll

    Teeny Cashmere Sweater I Made, Lost, Had Eaten, Mended, And Refitted For My Newest Doll

    u/earwig_art Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    I Fixed A Hole In My Jacket By Embroidering Stars

    I Fixed A Hole In My Jacket By Embroidering Stars

    U/Victorious_Invaders Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Stardew Valley Patch Mend

    Stardew Valley Patch Mend

    u/honestghostgirl Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Trying Something New

    Trying Something New

    u/Grandible Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    Update: Finished Corduroy Project!

    Update: Finished Corduroy Project!

    U/boybl4zer Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    I Wear My Heart On My Paint-Stained Old Pants

    I Wear My Heart On My Paint-Stained Old Pants

    u/injury_minded Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    [WIP] Flower Meadow Pants! How To Add In Flowers?

    [WIP] Flower Meadow Pants! How To Add In Flowers?

    u/mensfrightsactivists Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    Used Plarn To Fix A Laundry Basket

    Used Plarn To Fix A Laundry Basket

    u/permanentwallflower Report

    0points
    POST
    #35

    Recent Mends On My Favourite Cargo Pants

    Recent Mends On My Favourite Cargo Pants

    u/OwnOkra2880 Report

    0points
    POST
    #36

    My 7-Year-Old’s Jeans

    My 7-Year-Old’s Jeans

    U/everydaynursemom Report

    0points
    POST
    #37

    Partner Had A Small Hole On The Sleeve Of A Sweater I Made For Her, So I Mended It

    Partner Had A Small Hole On The Sleeve Of A Sweater I Made For Her, So I Mended It

    u/ghost_of_mothman Report

    0points
    POST
    #38

    My Brother Asked Me To Fix The Hole In His Jeans, So I Turned It Into A Lil Embroidebuddy!

    My Brother Asked Me To Fix The Hole In His Jeans, So I Turned It Into A Lil Embroidebuddy!

    U/squirmyworrmy Report

    0points
    POST
    #39

    Thrift Flip

    Thrift Flip

    u/Perfect_Ad_6858 Report

    0points
    POST
    #40

    I Like To Slide On My Knees On The Gym Floor On PE Days So I Can Get Some New Patches

    I Like To Slide On My Knees On The Gym Floor On PE Days So I Can Get Some New Patches

    u/TheQueenCimorene Report

    0points
    POST
    #41

    More Mends

    More Mends

    u/Top_Crazy4640 Report

    0points
    POST
    #42

    Mended My Skirt

    Mended My Skirt

    u/AdAdmirable4650 Report

    -1point
    POST
    #43

    My Favorite Hat

    My Favorite Hat

    u/Quick-Economics4172 Report

    -1point
    POST
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