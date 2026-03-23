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These days, people are becoming more conscious about the environment and are looking for ways to make a difference, even as large corporations continue flooding the market with tons of low-quality products. Fast fashion is one area in particular that needs improvement, and consumers are starting to understand the impact it has on the planet.

While some people don’t mind replacing items as soon as they get damaged, others choose to put in the effort to repair and restore them. Not only does this make the item wearable again, but in many cases, it can even enhance its look, making it unique and stylish.

On Reddit, 'Visible Mending' celebrates this approach. Members share DIY fixes for textiles, clothing, accessories, and even furniture like couches and other household items. Scroll down to see some of the most recent posts from this creative and inspiring community.