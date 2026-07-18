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People like to say humans are resilient. But try telling me that the next time something breaks—the Wi-Fi cuts out, a drawer falls off its track, the car makes That Noise. My first instinct is to panic, not problem-solve.

Turns out, though, that in some corners of the internet, people are proving we’re not quite as helpless as many of our meltdowns might suggest. Often armed with little more than duct tape or a paperclip and what can only be described as unshakable confidence, these self-appointed MacGyvers have been solving the kind of small, everyday hiccups that would send most of us into a tailspin (or straight to the dump).

Their fixes look ridiculous. Yet they also somehow work. And together, they’re proof that with a little creative thinking, and maybe a hope and a prayer, we’ll be just fine.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gas Station Does Not Have The Option To Pay At The Pump...so They Put Cameras On The Pumps To Know How Much To Charge The Customer After They Pump

Wild and unhinged way to fix a broken gas pump with a security camera dangling from the top.

confused_boner Report

6points
POST

Communities like r/techsupportmacgyver and r/Macgyverhacks are built around a simple idea: when everyday life throws you a curveball, you don’t need the right parts, tools, or even the right skills. You just need to be willing to try.

To the moderators of r/techsupportmacgyver, it doesn’t even matter if the repair works; they want to see it all. Because to them, as one of their group rules states, it’s all about “the spirit of the endeavor.”

In other words, it’s more about the “MacGyver” in the sub’s name and less about the “tech support”—a point driven home by their next rule, which explains that “It doesn’t have to be a computer or even electronics. It just has to be MacGyver-y.”
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    #2

    Wife Wanted A Fitbit. Do You Think She'll Like It?

    An arm wearing a complex electronic device with wires and a glowing light, strapped on as an unhinged way to fix something.

    5ilver Report

    5points
    POST
    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me guess, nothing you ever do is good enough for her?/s Edited to add the sarcasm modifier

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    #3

    My Remote Control Ain't Need No Keys

    A hand holding a TV remote with a missing back cover, showing foil used as a wild fix for the battery compartment.

    DestinationVoid Report

    5points
    POST
    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You terrify me

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    0points
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    Those who grew up watching MacGyver in the ’80s will already know exactly what the moderators mean by this. For everyone else, the word traces back to the titular character of the action series.

    He became iconic for staying cool under pressure and overcoming any obstacle, no matter how hopeless it looked, by building a solution out of whatever happened to be within reach—think “Someone who can jump-start a truck with a cactus,” as one of the earliest Urban Dictionary entries for the term, added in 2003, puts it.

    That might be one of the more playful definitions out there, but the word has since made its way into several major dictionaries, too. Merriam-Webster, for example, defines it as a slang verb that means “to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on hand.”
    #4

    Saved A Students Thesis

    A circuit board attached to a cardboard piece, connected to a USB cable, showing a wild way to fix something.

    Fatboy125 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #5

    My Building’s PA Microphone Was Broken. These Were The Only Supplies I Could Scavenge At The Front Desk

    A bandage and paperclip used to hold together frayed wires, an unhinged way to fix something with household items.

    ItsJustTheSmells Report

    5points
    POST

    And while I’d say it’s pretty impressive for a TV show character to inspire an official dictionary entry, there’s actually a decades-old concept in anthropology that helps explain what made MacGyver’s improvisation so satisfying to watch in the first place.

    Back in 1962, French anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss coined the term “bricolage” (from the French verb bricoler, “to tinker”) to describe this same instinct: building something functional from whatever happens to be on hand. As Associate Professor Colleen Sharen of Western University puts it, bricolage is essentially “a kind of MacGyver experience.”

    Lévi-Strauss drew a distinction between the engineer, who designs a purpose-built solution using the correct materials for the job, and the bricoleur, who instead works within whatever’s already available. That doesn’t make the bricoleur any less capable; they just approach problems differently. Instead of relying on the “right” tool, they understand what’s available and what each piece could become.

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    #6

    I Built Myself Secret Bluetooth Headphones In My Earmuffs So I Can Listen To Podcasts At Work

    A yellow ear defender with its cover removed, showing internal wiring, a battery, and a speaker, a wild way to fix it.

    Sebi1324 Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Couldn't Find A Big Enough Flash Drive So I'm Installing Windows From My Drone

    A drone sits on top of a PC case, serving as an unhinged way to fix something on a desk with monitors.

    Yooserneam Report

    5points
    POST
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    #8

    My 6 Year Old Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him

    Aluminum foil and a spring replace batteries inside a toy, showing a wild way to fix something.

    cZyOlk2Hs09 Report

    5points
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    This mindset, that of the bricoleur or MacGyver, is also arguably becoming increasingly important at a time when repairing things is often harder than replacing them.

    According to the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor 2024, global e-waste nearly doubled in just 12 years, rising from 34 billion kg (37.5 million tons) in 2010 to a record 62 billion kg (68 million tons) in 2022. It’s expected to reach 82 billion kg (90 million tons) by 2030. Although more e-waste is being formally recycled than ever before, the report says it’s not happening nearly fast enough to keep up with the amount being generated.

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    Part of the problem, the report says, is that many products have shorter lifespans and are increasingly difficult to repair. Combined with limited repair options and inconsistent recycling systems, it’s often easier (and sometimes more realistic) to replace something rather than fix it.

    That’s the challenge the Right to Repair movement is trying to solve. It argues that consumers should have access to the parts, tools, software, and manuals needed to repair the products they own instead of being forced to replace them.
    #9

    What Do You Mean Be "Hard Coded" In The Program - Me:

    An adjustable wrench is strapped to a control panel, demonstrating an unhinged way to fix something.

    Bastl34 Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    I Slept Through All Of My Phone Alarms Today So I Rigged A Tens Unit To An Alarm Clock. It Hurts A Lot

    A person with electrode pads on their arm connected to wires and a digital clock, an unhinged way to fix something.

    second_to_fun Report

    5points
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    #11

    I Believe This Fits Here

    A person found a wild way to fix weighing a gas canister using a Wii Fit system.

    skymcgowin Report

    5points
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    Perhaps it could be said that on some small level, the MacGyvers and bricoleurs of Reddit are doing exactly what governments and environmental groups are now trying to legislate on a global scale: keeping things in use rather than adding to a 68-million-ton pile that’s growing too quickly for anyone to keep up with.

    Of course, nobody’s suggesting that adding Velcro to a loose charging port is going to solve the e-waste crisis. But the instinct behind it—repairing, reusing, or adapting what’s already in front of you instead of immediately replacing it—is exactly the mindset today’s repair movement is trying to encourage.

    Turns out there may be a little more wisdom in these chaotic “MacGyver-y” fixes than first meets the eye. Now, scroll through the rest of them, upvote your favorites, and let us know which ones you found the most amusing or ingenious!
    #12

    Watch Out For The Earthquake

    A wild and unhinged way to fix earthquake detection with a paper sign and googly eyes.

    Skadoodle69 Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    My PC Was Running Hot So I Replaced The Side Panel With This

    An unhinged way to fix overheating issues with a large grid of computer fans.

    rocher-tmtc Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    My Laptop Charger Kept Falling Out. Presenting Velcsafe

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a laptop charging port with Velcro, securing the charger in place.

    siddv Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    A Teacher Asked If I Could Recover What Was On This Broken Flash Drive. I Said Give Me 20 Minutes And A Soldering Iron. (Worked)

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a USB drive with exposed wires connecting a USB plug to a circuit board.

    thomasreddits227 Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    There Was No Air Condition In My Room And I Did This

    An unhinged way to fix a room temperature using a long blue plastic tube connected to an AC unit.

    theksm Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    LEGO Technic Piece Makes Perfect Nib Replacement For Dell Clitmouse

    An unhinged way to fix a laptop keyboard with a LEGO piece stuck on the B key.

    braveduckgoose Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Used A Heatsink To Replace A Torn Clutch Pedal Pad

    A wild and unhinged way to fix a car pedal with a metal cover over the original pedal.

    digital_treesloth Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Touch Screen Broken? No Problem!

    A smartphone connected to a mouse via multiple adapters, showcasing a wild way to fix something.

    SPRX97 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    No Adapter, No Problem... Vol2

    Copper wire and an audio jack are used in a wild way to fix something on a speaker's input panel.

    pierros Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Ghetto Rgb: Changed The Colour Of My MacBook Pro Keyboard Backlight To Replicate The Colours From The Old Apple Logo Using Coloured Cellophane

    An open laptop revealing rainbow-colored plastic sheets and a screen displaying Apple's Think Different slogan, a wild fix.

    AwakeOrStillDreaming Report

    4points
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    #22

    When You Need To Charge Your Phone During A Hurricane

    A DIY power bank made from Amazon Basics batteries, paperclips, and a USB car charger to fix a d**d phone.

    Turttel_ Report

    4points
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    #23

    Fixed The Thumbstick Drift On My Controller With Rubber Bands

    An unhinged way to fix an Xbox controller with multiple rubber bands holding down joysticks.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #24

    It Grade Night Light

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a computer mouse by plugging its charger into a wall socket.

    AL_O0 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Cat Kept Stepping On My Power Button So I Installed A "Molly Guard"

    A wild way to fix a computer case power button using a red Lego brick.

    ItsGotToMakeSense Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    I Have Found The Specific Spot Where I Have To Apply Pressure On Such That The Disc Tray Of My Ps2 Is Counting As „closed“

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a tilted PlayStation 2 console with a Rubiks Cube to level it.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    My iPad Will Kernel Panic When I Lock It If Nothing's Running In The Background... Solution: Infinitely Loop A Silent Mp3

    A wild and unhinged way to fix a broken iPad screen by displaying a calm background and music player.

    yenwah Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Brought The PC On A Work Trip, But Didn't Bring The WiFi/Bluetooth Antenna. Swiped A Twist Tie From The Back Of The TV, And We're Back In Business

    The back of a computer with Wi-Fi antennas plugged into audio jacks, an unhinged way to fix a setup.

    WonderWeasel91 Report

    4points
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    #29

    A Rig I've Made Few Years Ago When My Old iPhone Was Overheating

    A smartphone with attached cooling fans on its back, a wild way to fix something.

    henry_potter Report

    4points
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    #30

    I Needed To Sharpen My Craft Knife, So I Made This

    An open hard drive with an abrasive disk, a wild way to fix something.

    -broke-it- Report

    4points
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    #31

    Perfect Homemade Parabolic Reflector For The Job

    A DIY device made of foil and a can to fix something by boosting wifi signal across the street.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Didn't Have The Necessary Female To Female Adapters But Still Managed Organic Audio

    Carrots used in a wild and unhinged way to fix audio cables, acting as makeshift connectors.

    Boltz999 Report

    4points
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    #33

    Should I Be In Jail For This?

    Wild and unhinged way to fix monitor cooling with an attached liquid cooler.

    HadesHawk Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    I Forgot Chip’s Leash So I Walked Him With A Cat

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a dog leash using an ethernet cable.

    mikebellman Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Turned My Old, Rarely Used Vape Into A Soldering Iron

    A wild and unhinged way to fix something, using a small, portable soldering iron with an 8.0W display.

    McUsername621 Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Hottest Day Of The Year Hits The UK. Luckily, I Have A Box Of Old PC Parts Lying Around

    A person gives a thumbs-up to a wild, unhinged PC cooling system with multiple fans and a power supply.

    Darkfrost Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Young Man Showing Off His Home-Made Excavator. 1950s

    A young boy sitting in a homemade, unhinged wooden contraption with wheels, a wild way to fix playtime.

    snuzet Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Flash Drive Was Getting Too Hot So I Installed A Monster Heatsink

    A Monster Energy drink used to unhinged ways to fix something with a USB drive into a laptop.

    TehSavior Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Parents Knocked Over The Router, One Of The Cables Was Missing The Clip And It Fell Out. This Is How They Fixed It Haha

    A cat looks at a router with unhinged ways to fix something with tape holding wires.

    cyproyt Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Cable Ties

    A creative cable management solution using multiple zip ties to fix something, demonstrating wild and unhinged ways.

    Moss_Piglet_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Door Exit Switch

    A computer mouse is taped to a wall, serving as a door opener, a wild way to fix something.

    Revilingcactus Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Articulated Monitor Arms Are Way Too Expensive In My Country, So I Built One

    A monitor attached to a wooden, unhinged stand, demonstrating a wild way to fix something.

    marcos_marp Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Barcode Scanner Broke. So Fixed It. Oh And Rehoused It

    A wild and unhinged way to fix and modify a Nintendo Zapper gun with internal components labeled.

    TheSolderking Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Does This Count?

    A tablet held upright by a plunger suctioned to its back, a wild and unhinged way to fix a stand.

    mikkelkpt Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    My Dad Couldn't Find A Power Cable For The TV, So He Dremelled His MacBook Power Cable Until It Fit

    A hand holds a broken laptop charger, a wild way to fix something.

    iAmAddicted2R_ddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    My Powers Out. 19v Is 19v. Now Killed All 3 Drill Batteries And Down To 12%

    A laptop being charged by a Dewalt battery, an unhinged way to fix something.

    mb300sd Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Cheater

    A magnifying glass taped to a screen to zoom in on a video game, an unhinged way to fix visibility.

    Pirate_Redbeard Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Gear Shift Knob Snapped, But Now Its Got A "Turbo" Button

    A car interior featuring a joystick as a gear shifter, an unhinged way to fix something.

    MinerGateHelp Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Half Of The Screen Was Blacked Out, But When I Applied Pressure It Went Back To Normal! So A Clamp Came To The Rescue!

    A C-clamp used to fix something by holding a computer monitor together, showing unhinged ways to fix.

    Ruansonder_R Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Don’t Forget To Restart Your Doorbell!

    A tweet about writing a script to fix something by rebooting a doorbell daily, showing unhinged ways to fix.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    The Laptop Case Of One Of My Friends Broke, So He Build Him Self A New One

    An open laptop with internal components exposed, displaying a BP logo, an unhinged way to fix or build.

    Schokofabrik Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    I Love Reshelling Broken Flash Drives With Older Capacitor Shells

    Two USB drives fashioned from large capacitors, showcasing a wild and unhinged way to fix storage.

    elusive_cure Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    The Sensor In Our Dishwasher Is Malfunctioning And It Will Only Stay Running If There Is Continuous Pressure On The Door. This Was My Dad's Solution

    A wild and unhinged way to fix a cabinet with a tension rod in a kitchen.

    gantzypants Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    I Didn’t Have An Ethernet Cord Long Enough So I Used The Air Vent As A Shortcut

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a network connection by running a cable through a vent.

    atomicdragon136 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Using Xone Controller As External Audio Card

    Wild and unhinged way to fix audio connections using a red Xbox controller.

    Backdoorek Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    In My Wife' Office They Customized The AC

    A wild and unhinged way to fix an air conditioner, using a cardboard duct extension on a ceiling.

    benpiller Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Keeping A 20yo Hdd From Overheating (Yes I Know Hdds Dont Typically Overheat But Im Doing Everything I Can To Keep This Thing Alive)

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a hard drive with a large CPU cooler on top.

    ChengliChengbao Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    I Built A Linux PC Inside An Ibm Keyboard And Attached A Small Screen. The Least Practical Battery Powered Laptop?

    A wild and unhinged way to fix an old keyboard, powered by a modern power bank on a glass table outdoors.

    Kirkwood1994 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    When Your Proprietary Psu Dies

    A wild and unhinged way to fix a computer, showing an external power supply attached to a PC tower.

    G4M3B0Y_4DV4NC3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    My Calculator Was Overheating So I Added A Fan

    A wild and unhinged way to fix a calculator, with its back cover off revealing the circuit board.

    twwyt Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Have Fun Dying Now You Big Battery Having Bitch

    Digital calipers being used as a battery holder, a wild and unhinged way to fix something.

    TheSolderking Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Found On My Facebook Feed. At Least The Tech Painted It To Match The House

    An open utility box with wires exposed, a wild and unhinged way to fix something.

    string97bean Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    This Atrocity

    A computer case with a graphics card unhinged and sticking out, demonstrating a wild way to fix something.

    cruisin5268d Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Raspberrypi Has Really Stepped Up Their Game, My New Pi Was Shipped With A Free, Customizable Case!

    A hand holds a cardboard box with an unhinged small circuit board and charging cable inside, a wild fix.

    Zciurus Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Easy Coffee Maker Made From A Jar

    Hot water being poured into a jar through a makeshift hole in the lid, showing a wild and unhinged way to fix something.

    JohnsonCDN Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    No Smartphone Bike Mount? Popsocket And Cable Ties... Has Held 30km On Road, Gravel And Cobblestones With 0 Problems

    A smartphone attached to a bicycle handlebar with a cable tie, showcasing an unhinged way to fix it.

    thefirstdetective Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Had To Prevent Coffee Spilling Everywhere While Working And Discovered The Roll Of Duct Tape Is Great For That

    A white mug with a green interior placed on a roll of grey duct tape, a wild and unhinged fix.

    MrDougTape Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Before I Finally Made My Own Key For The Paper Towel Dispenser At School (Out Of Two Popsicle Sticks And Duct Tape Of Course), This Worked Far Better Than You’d Imagine

    A roll of paper towels held by an unhinged paint roller handle, showing a wild way to fix something.

    beardedpeck Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Brita Hack

    A water filter pitcher precariously propped to fill from a sink faucet, illustrating unhinged ways to fix something.

    NoLog527 Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    They Said They Needed 10 Computers In The Middle Of Nowhere And They Wanted An Attractive Drop On No Budget. Yes, That Is A Shower Rod

    Library computers with many ways to fix something, and bookshelves filled with books.

    puckbeaverton Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    My Roku Was Overheating

    A Roku streaming stick fixed on a TV with unhinged ways to fix something with tape.

    Similar_Link8510 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Lowered The Input Volume To The Amp Chip On My Son's TV To Solve An Audio Clipping Issue

    Close-up of a circuit board with resistors, capacitors, and a chip, displaying unhinged ways to fix something.

    5ilver Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    User Said I Was The Second Person To Take A Picture Of It This Week

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a monitor mount using wooden boards and rubber bands.

    CasuallyTJ Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    My Raspberry Pi Heatsink

    A Raspberry Pi with an unusual, tall spiral heatsink, showcasing wild and unhinged ways to fix something.

    samtonatorn Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Needed To Mute A TV. Did Not Find The Remote

    A red audio jack bent and inserted into a USB 2 port, exemplifying wild and unhinged ways to fix something.

    beuluis Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    My Old Pocket Ssd Is Constantly Overheating And Throttling, So I Mounted A Tiny 15mm Fan On Its Metal Casing

    A USB drive with a miniature fan attached for cooling, a wild and unhinged way to fix something.

    B1N4RY Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Clever Workaround To The Buzzer

    An Alcatel flip phone is taped to a wall as a buzzer system, a wild way to fix something.

    mzlange Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Working In Digital Signage I Occasionally Have To Deal With Ir Sensors That Are Not Easily Accessible Due To The Fixtures. Last Night I Extended The Ir Diode And Created The Slimjim Of Remote Controls

    A Samsung remote control is attached to a long, winding cable, an unhinged way to fix something.

    cboogie Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Wanted To Brake Out The Old Wii But Couldn't Find The Sensor Bar So I Googled It And Apparently Candles Work As One

    An old CRT television displays a faint menu, a wild way to fix something with an outdated device.

    JTech625 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Directional Antenna To Provide WiFi To My Office Located In Another Building

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a Wi-Fi signal using aluminum foil on an antenna.

    StefanPaulNoack Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    I Couldn’t Afford A Case, Deskjet Gamer

    Wild and unhinged fix: a computer tower built into an Epson printer with a glowing fan.

    rockefellerbr Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    No Adapter, No Problem!

    Two audio jacks crudely connected with wire and plastic, a wild way to fix a missing adapter.

    pierros Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Didn't Have Enough Batteries For Our Portable Radio

    Wild and unhinged fix: a house key used as a spacer in a radio battery compartment.

    ThymoNL Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    It Worked

    A tangle of red, white, and black audio cables, showing an unhinged way to fix connectivity.

    minesim22 Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Connectivity Issues You Say? 🤔 Fixed!

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a mini-SIM card connected to a circuit board with wires and solder.

    McFurryTek Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    I Needed A Webcam

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a phone mount using colorful Lego bricks attached to a computer monitor.

    yonatan8070 Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Roommates Monitor Stand

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a Samsung monitor propped up by two empty soda cans.

    supplex44 Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Found On Facebook. Does This Count?

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a blue Tesla charging on the side of a road with a caution triangle.

    Brino21 Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    We Have Power Outages From Time To Time At Work, But The PC Needs To Stay On, So I Installed A Compooter Rebooter

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a computer case with an external digital display on the front.

    Tomble Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    My Brother Got Tired Of Holding His iPad Up

    A modified fork acts as an iPad stand, showcasing an unhinged way to fix something.

    projectolivine Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    When I Moved The Ps4 Out Of The Living Room, I Needed Something Else Rigid And Useless To Take Its Place As The Shelf

    Wild and unhinged way to fix a lack of shelf space by mounting a MacBook to the wall.

    SnodOfficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    Using A Jewellers Setter Arm Rest With My Mouse

    A hand on a computer mouse next to VR equipment, using an arm rest as a wild way to fix wrist discomfort.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    My Friend's Phone's Touchscreen Stopped Working So He's Using A Mouse

    A student asleep with his head on his hand while using a mouse, showing an unhinged way to fix tiredness.

    axxenmardok Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow