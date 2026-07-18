Their fixes look ridiculous. Yet they also somehow work. And together, they’re proof that with a little creative thinking , and maybe a hope and a prayer, we’ll be just fine.

Turns out, though, that in some corners of the internet, people are proving we’re not quite as helpless as many of our meltdowns might suggest. Often armed with little more than duct tape or a paperclip and what can only be described as unshakable confidence, these self-appointed MacGyvers have been solving the kind of small, everyday hiccups that would send most of us into a tailspin (or straight to the dump).

People like to say humans are resilient. But try telling me that the next time something breaks—the Wi-Fi cuts out, a drawer falls off its track, the car makes That Noise. My first instinct is to panic, not problem-solve.

#1 Gas Station Does Not Have The Option To Pay At The Pump...so They Put Cameras On The Pumps To Know How Much To Charge The Customer After They Pump

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Communities like r/techsupportmacgyver and r/Macgyverhacks are built around a simple idea: when everyday life throws you a curveball, you don’t need the right parts, tools, or even the right skills. You just need to be willing to try. To the moderators of r/techsupportmacgyver, it doesn’t even matter if the repair works; they want to see it all. Because to them, as one of their group rules states, it’s all about “the spirit of the endeavor.” In other words, it’s more about the “MacGyver” in the sub’s name and less about the “tech support”—a point driven home by their next rule, which explains that “It doesn’t have to be a computer or even electronics. It just has to be MacGyver-y.”

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#2 Wife Wanted A Fitbit. Do You Think She'll Like It?

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#3 My Remote Control Ain't Need No Keys

Those who grew up watching MacGyver in the ’80s will already know exactly what the moderators mean by this. For everyone else, the word traces back to the titular character of the action series. He became iconic for staying cool under pressure and overcoming any obstacle, no matter how hopeless it looked, by building a solution out of whatever happened to be within reach—think “Someone who can jump-start a truck with a cactus,” as one of the earliest Urban Dictionary entries for the term, added in 2003, puts it. That might be one of the more playful definitions out there, but the word has since made its way into several major dictionaries, too. Merriam-Webster, for example, defines it as a slang verb that means “to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on hand.”

#4 Saved A Students Thesis

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#5 My Building’s PA Microphone Was Broken. These Were The Only Supplies I Could Scavenge At The Front Desk

And while I’d say it’s pretty impressive for a TV show character to inspire an official dictionary entry, there’s actually a decades-old concept in anthropology that helps explain what made MacGyver’s improvisation so satisfying to watch in the first place. Back in 1962, French anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss coined the term “bricolage” (from the French verb bricoler, “to tinker”) to describe this same instinct: building something functional from whatever happens to be on hand. As Associate Professor Colleen Sharen of Western University puts it, bricolage is essentially “a kind of MacGyver experience.” Lévi-Strauss drew a distinction between the engineer, who designs a purpose-built solution using the correct materials for the job, and the bricoleur, who instead works within whatever’s already available. That doesn’t make the bricoleur any less capable; they just approach problems differently. Instead of relying on the “right” tool, they understand what’s available and what each piece could become. ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I Built Myself Secret Bluetooth Headphones In My Earmuffs So I Can Listen To Podcasts At Work

#7 Couldn't Find A Big Enough Flash Drive So I'm Installing Windows From My Drone

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#8 My 6 Year Old Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him

This mindset, that of the bricoleur or MacGyver, is also arguably becoming increasingly important at a time when repairing things is often harder than replacing them. According to the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor 2024, global e-waste nearly doubled in just 12 years, rising from 34 billion kg (37.5 million tons) in 2010 to a record 62 billion kg (68 million tons) in 2022. It’s expected to reach 82 billion kg (90 million tons) by 2030. Although more e-waste is being formally recycled than ever before, the report says it’s not happening nearly fast enough to keep up with the amount being generated. ADVERTISEMENT Part of the problem, the report says, is that many products have shorter lifespans and are increasingly difficult to repair. Combined with limited repair options and inconsistent recycling systems, it’s often easier (and sometimes more realistic) to replace something rather than fix it. That’s the challenge the Right to Repair movement is trying to solve. It argues that consumers should have access to the parts, tools, software, and manuals needed to repair the products they own instead of being forced to replace them.

#9 What Do You Mean Be "Hard Coded" In The Program - Me:

#10 I Slept Through All Of My Phone Alarms Today So I Rigged A Tens Unit To An Alarm Clock. It Hurts A Lot

#11 I Believe This Fits Here

Perhaps it could be said that on some small level, the MacGyvers and bricoleurs of Reddit are doing exactly what governments and environmental groups are now trying to legislate on a global scale: keeping things in use rather than adding to a 68-million-ton pile that’s growing too quickly for anyone to keep up with. Of course, nobody’s suggesting that adding Velcro to a loose charging port is going to solve the e-waste crisis. But the instinct behind it—repairing, reusing, or adapting what’s already in front of you instead of immediately replacing it—is exactly the mindset today’s repair movement is trying to encourage. Turns out there may be a little more wisdom in these chaotic “MacGyver-y” fixes than first meets the eye. Now, scroll through the rest of them, upvote your favorites, and let us know which ones you found the most amusing or ingenious!

#12 Watch Out For The Earthquake

#13 My PC Was Running Hot So I Replaced The Side Panel With This

#14 My Laptop Charger Kept Falling Out. Presenting Velcsafe

#15 A Teacher Asked If I Could Recover What Was On This Broken Flash Drive. I Said Give Me 20 Minutes And A Soldering Iron. (Worked)

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#16 There Was No Air Condition In My Room And I Did This

#17 LEGO Technic Piece Makes Perfect Nib Replacement For Dell Clitmouse

#18 Used A Heatsink To Replace A Torn Clutch Pedal Pad

#19 Touch Screen Broken? No Problem!

#20 No Adapter, No Problem... Vol2

#21 Ghetto Rgb: Changed The Colour Of My MacBook Pro Keyboard Backlight To Replicate The Colours From The Old Apple Logo Using Coloured Cellophane

#22 When You Need To Charge Your Phone During A Hurricane

#23 Fixed The Thumbstick Drift On My Controller With Rubber Bands

#24 It Grade Night Light

#25 Cat Kept Stepping On My Power Button So I Installed A "Molly Guard"

#26 I Have Found The Specific Spot Where I Have To Apply Pressure On Such That The Disc Tray Of My Ps2 Is Counting As „closed“

#27 My iPad Will Kernel Panic When I Lock It If Nothing's Running In The Background... Solution: Infinitely Loop A Silent Mp3

#28 Brought The PC On A Work Trip, But Didn't Bring The WiFi/Bluetooth Antenna. Swiped A Twist Tie From The Back Of The TV, And We're Back In Business

#29 A Rig I've Made Few Years Ago When My Old iPhone Was Overheating

#30 I Needed To Sharpen My Craft Knife, So I Made This

#31 Perfect Homemade Parabolic Reflector For The Job

#32 Didn't Have The Necessary Female To Female Adapters But Still Managed Organic Audio

#33 Should I Be In Jail For This?

#34 I Forgot Chip’s Leash So I Walked Him With A Cat

#35 Turned My Old, Rarely Used Vape Into A Soldering Iron

#36 Hottest Day Of The Year Hits The UK. Luckily, I Have A Box Of Old PC Parts Lying Around

#37 Young Man Showing Off His Home-Made Excavator. 1950s

#38 Flash Drive Was Getting Too Hot So I Installed A Monster Heatsink

#39 Parents Knocked Over The Router, One Of The Cables Was Missing The Clip And It Fell Out. This Is How They Fixed It Haha

#40 Cable Ties

#41 Door Exit Switch

#42 Articulated Monitor Arms Are Way Too Expensive In My Country, So I Built One

#43 Barcode Scanner Broke. So Fixed It. Oh And Rehoused It

#44 Does This Count?

#45 My Dad Couldn't Find A Power Cable For The TV, So He Dremelled His MacBook Power Cable Until It Fit

#46 My Powers Out. 19v Is 19v. Now Killed All 3 Drill Batteries And Down To 12%

#47 Cheater

#48 Gear Shift Knob Snapped, But Now Its Got A "Turbo" Button

#49 Half Of The Screen Was Blacked Out, But When I Applied Pressure It Went Back To Normal! So A Clamp Came To The Rescue!

#50 Don’t Forget To Restart Your Doorbell!

#51 The Laptop Case Of One Of My Friends Broke, So He Build Him Self A New One

#52 I Love Reshelling Broken Flash Drives With Older Capacitor Shells

#53 The Sensor In Our Dishwasher Is Malfunctioning And It Will Only Stay Running If There Is Continuous Pressure On The Door. This Was My Dad's Solution

#54 I Didn’t Have An Ethernet Cord Long Enough So I Used The Air Vent As A Shortcut

#55 Using Xone Controller As External Audio Card

#56 In My Wife' Office They Customized The AC

#57 Keeping A 20yo Hdd From Overheating (Yes I Know Hdds Dont Typically Overheat But Im Doing Everything I Can To Keep This Thing Alive)

#58 I Built A Linux PC Inside An Ibm Keyboard And Attached A Small Screen. The Least Practical Battery Powered Laptop?

#59 When Your Proprietary Psu Dies

#60 My Calculator Was Overheating So I Added A Fan

#61 Have Fun Dying Now You Big Battery Having Bitch

#62 Found On My Facebook Feed. At Least The Tech Painted It To Match The House

#63 This Atrocity

#64 Raspberrypi Has Really Stepped Up Their Game, My New Pi Was Shipped With A Free, Customizable Case!

#65 Easy Coffee Maker Made From A Jar

#66 No Smartphone Bike Mount? Popsocket And Cable Ties... Has Held 30km On Road, Gravel And Cobblestones With 0 Problems

#67 Had To Prevent Coffee Spilling Everywhere While Working And Discovered The Roll Of Duct Tape Is Great For That

#68 Before I Finally Made My Own Key For The Paper Towel Dispenser At School (Out Of Two Popsicle Sticks And Duct Tape Of Course), This Worked Far Better Than You’d Imagine

#69 Brita Hack

#70 They Said They Needed 10 Computers In The Middle Of Nowhere And They Wanted An Attractive Drop On No Budget. Yes, That Is A Shower Rod

#71 My Roku Was Overheating

#72 Lowered The Input Volume To The Amp Chip On My Son's TV To Solve An Audio Clipping Issue

#73 User Said I Was The Second Person To Take A Picture Of It This Week

#74 My Raspberry Pi Heatsink

#75 Needed To Mute A TV. Did Not Find The Remote

#76 My Old Pocket Ssd Is Constantly Overheating And Throttling, So I Mounted A Tiny 15mm Fan On Its Metal Casing

#77 Clever Workaround To The Buzzer

#78 Working In Digital Signage I Occasionally Have To Deal With Ir Sensors That Are Not Easily Accessible Due To The Fixtures. Last Night I Extended The Ir Diode And Created The Slimjim Of Remote Controls

#79 Wanted To Brake Out The Old Wii But Couldn't Find The Sensor Bar So I Googled It And Apparently Candles Work As One

#80 Directional Antenna To Provide WiFi To My Office Located In Another Building

#81 I Couldn’t Afford A Case, Deskjet Gamer

#82 No Adapter, No Problem!

#83 Didn't Have Enough Batteries For Our Portable Radio

#84 It Worked

#85 Connectivity Issues You Say? 🤔 Fixed!

#86 I Needed A Webcam

#87 Roommates Monitor Stand

#88 Found On Facebook. Does This Count?

#89 We Have Power Outages From Time To Time At Work, But The PC Needs To Stay On, So I Installed A Compooter Rebooter

#90 My Brother Got Tired Of Holding His iPad Up

#91 When I Moved The Ps4 Out Of The Living Room, I Needed Something Else Rigid And Useless To Take Its Place As The Shelf

#92 Using A Jewellers Setter Arm Rest With My Mouse