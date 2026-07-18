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We’ve surely all come across a meme that captures exactly what it feels like to be us. That’s kind of the whole point of memes. They spread because they’re relatable, because someone, somewhere, paired the right image with the right words to express the exact thing you didn’t know how to say. And that’s a small but real reminder: whatever you’re feeling, you’re probably not the only one.

That’s where pages like “Girly” come in. Between the retail therapy chaos and the who-viewed-my-story spirals, the page has built a following by making women feel a little less alone in their everyday quirks and frustrations.

But you don’t have to have identified with any of the “girl” labels thrown around these days to find something here that lands. Some things, like overthinking, exhaustion, and laughing so you don’t cry, don’t really belong to one group. They’re just what it feels like to be tired, human, and online.

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#1

An anime woman in a white dress, holding a glowing scepter, surrounded by pink light and glitter, with two cats, reflecting funny posts about being a woman.

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The internet has no shortage of labels for the shared experiences of modern womanhood. And you don't need to have mastered the (loosely defined) culinary excellence of the "girl dinner," be well-versed in "girl math," or have jokingly said "I'm just a girl," to be able to recognize them.

Over the years, we've seen the It Girl, the Not-Like-Other-Girls Girl, the Cool Girl, the Girlboss, the Hot Girl, Soft Girl, Pick-Me Girl, Clean Girl—the list goes on. If nothing else, they show that there's no single way to be a woman (something most women have known all along). And if "in my ___ girl era" has taught us anything, it's that these identities are as fluid as the trends themselves.

In each of these examples, however, whatever the trend or archetype, the word doing the heavy lifting is always the same: "girl."

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    #2

    A woman with a face mask, towel on her head, and pink pajamas on a couch with a laptop, reflecting funny posts about being a woman.

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    #3

    Funny posts about being a woman: Lois Griffin in bed using her phone at 1:30 am and tired at 6 am.

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    One page that fully leans into this idea of "girlhood" is the 785K-follower-strong Facebook page, "Girly," whose posts we're sharing with you today. The page shares a mix of memes: some are arguably pretty universally relatable, while others speak to a very particular brand of chaos only a woman (or the group chat) might understand.

    While simple, the name of this page is smart. It plays into the word's more traditional denotation: an adjective used to describe something typically feminine or associated with girls or women. But it could also hint at the word's broader, more modern meaning.

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    #4

    Funny posts about being a woman: A split image showing a woman's forehead, clear on a normal day vs. breakouts for events.

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    #5

    Funny posts about being a woman: A text message exchange about a diet, ending with chocolate creme eggs instead of boiled.

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    After all, we're not talking about actual "girls" here—girl dinners and girl math aren't activities performed by children but by (mostly responsible if slightly chaotic) grown women.

    And while it has its critics, there's also a reason the word of choice is "girl" and not "woman." As writer Hillary Keeney put it, no one says "woman dinner" because it's simply too serious. "Girl," on the other hand, carries lightness, room for mess, permission to be a little ridiculous, in a way "woman" doesn't always allow.

    And perhaps that's why so many of these labels stick. They're rarely literal descriptions of women, and they're not really about femaleness at all. Instead, they're playful ways of naming everyday experiences that happen to be framed through the language of "girlhood."

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    Terms like "girlie" and "girlypop" work the same way. They’re less about describing who someone is and more about creating a sense of belonging.
    #6

    Funny posts about what being a woman is like, showing a woman with her face in her hands, embarrassed.

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    #7

    Funny posts about what being a woman is like, showing Cinderella with dark circles under her eyes, tired.

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    #8

    Funny post: Born to Hello Kitty lifestyle vs. forced to early alarms and studying. Relatable funny posts about being a woman.

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    This kind of stretch in meaning isn't new, either. Like many popular colloquialisms, "girl" has a history in Black and queer communities, where it's long been used to acknowledge a shared experience or signal a subtle form of solidarity—the kind only those in the know would recognize.

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    Nowadays, as one 28-year-old writer explained to the New York Times, a "girl" online can sometimes be just "anyone on the internet." And as such, a Vanity Fair piece explains, "Self-selection as 'one of the girlies' is not a matter of gender, but an inside joke."
    #9

    A funny post featuring a distorted face showing both sadness and happiness, capturing the complexity of what being a woman is like.

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    #10

    A sad-looking doll with large eyes and dark hair, reflecting funny posts about being a woman and missing moments.

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    #11

    Funny posts about being a woman: a hot dog wearing a crown and holding a star wand.

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    The word, then, performs as a kind of shorthand—an identifying codeword that establishes an in-group and creates a particular kind of bond. The posts we're sharing with you here today work off that same logic. Some may be more "girly" in the traditional sense, but the point was never really about gender. It's an invitation to relate.

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    Whether they're about overthinking a text, impulse shopping, or simply trying to hold it together, the best memes work for the same reason they always have: they remind us someone else has been there too.

    So whether you're a certified girlypop or just someone who's had a long week, scroll on. There's a decent chance that at least one of these memes is about to feel a little too accurate.
    #12

    Funny posts about being a woman: Princess Jasmine looking happily in a mirror, text says Life is beautiful (I just washed my hair).

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    #13

    Funny posts about what being a woman is like, featuring a cartoon woman sleeping peacefully in a pink bed.

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    #14

    A funny post showing a person in a horror game setting, representing ibuprofen searching for pain in a woman's body.

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    #15

    Funny post about a woman eating only ice after watching Victoria's Secret show, highlighting the reality of being a woman.

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    #16

    Funny post about a woman crying tears of joy as she unboxes a new handbag.

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    #17

    A funny post showing a child lying on the floor, deeply moved by music lyrics, a relatable experience for women.

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    #18

    Funny posts about being a woman: A man in a grey hoodie looking relieved and comfortable at home.

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    #19

    Funny posts about being a woman: A small brown chihuahua dog with wide eyes, looking embarrassed after deleting a story.

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    #20

    Funny posts about being a woman: a text message conversation about a swollen hand.

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    #21

    Funny posts about being a woman: a woman wearing glasses with an amazed expression.

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    #22

    Funny posts about being a woman: A doll with messy hair and a knowing smirk, illustrating confusion.

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    #23

    Funny posts about being a woman: A split image showing a Barbie aisle vs. a Sephora makeup store, illustrating the same feeling at different ages.

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    #24

    Funny posts about what being a woman is like, depicting Dexter from Dexter's Laboratory looking at a disappointing outfit in the mirror.

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    #25

    Funny posts about what being a woman is like, with a potato meme representing waking up before an alarm.

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    #26

    Funny post of a sleepy child wrapped in a blanket, depicting the struggle of mornings, a funny post about being a woman.

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    #27

    Funny post of an animated woman lying on the floor, exhausted, stating being hot is exhausting, reflecting what being a woman is like.

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    #28

    Funny post: Monkey in a red vest and pants, pondering hiding money from self. A funny post about the struggles of being a woman.

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    #29

    Funny post about a woman looking at her old self, proud of her journey and growth.

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    #30

    A funny post showing a stylized pink figure glowing, ready to teleport, representing a woman entering her best life era.

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    #31

    A funny post showing a woman shopping online, highlighting how easily money is spent, a common experience for women.

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    #32

    A funny post depicting a Barbie doll crying in a mirror after three hours, illustrating a relatable moment for women.

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    #33

    Funny posts about being a woman: Fran Fine from The Nanny excitedly talking on the phone, holding a heart-shaped box.

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    #34

    Funny posts about being a woman: Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods with a chihuahua serving girly girl with a brain.

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    #35

    Funny post about being a woman, displaying a woman doing makeup, desiring to be her best self at night.

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    #36

    A grid of female emojis depicting various relaxed activities at home, a funny post about being a woman.

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    #37

    Funny post about being a woman, showing a clown with a terrifying face in a meme about being crazy.

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    #38

    Funny post about being a woman, depicting a monkey in sunglasses and clothes, illustrating a financial struggle meme.

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    #39

    Funny post about being a woman, with a woman applying mascara, reflecting on peace and losing people.

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    #40

    Funny posts about being a woman: a man looks at a woman walking out of the ocean at sunset.

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    #41

    Funny post comparing dreams: one about a person dreaming of another, and a woman dreaming of gifts, travel, and a car, showing what being a woman is like.

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    #42

    Funny post about a man on a train listening to music in an unknown language, relatable to funny posts about being a woman.

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    #43

    Funny post: Bratz doll DJ with headphones, celebrating new songs. A humorous take on what being a woman is like.

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    #44

    Funny post: Woman with closed eyes and large earrings, regretting wasted money. Captures the funny side of being a woman.

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    #45

    Funny post: Cartoon characters in bed, one awake and clingy, the other smiling. Relatable funny posts about being a woman.

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    #46

    Funny post about what being a woman is like, two women hugging, one representing me and the other representing coffee, Pinterest, art, and books.

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    #47

    A funny post featuring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from The Simple Life, discussing being a woman and not needing jobs.

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    #48

    A funny post comparing a distressed emoji for spending money and a happy emoji for having new stuff, relating to being a woman.

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    #49

    A funny post featuring Violet from The Incredibles looking annoyed, representing a woman who works on Saturdays.

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    #50

    Funny post about a woman, Little Mermaid, peacefully sleeping and avoiding arguments with people who dont understand themselves.

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    #51

    Funny post about a woman doing makeup, pretending not to have pending assignments, exams, or a mental breakdown.

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    #52

    A funny post with a classic painting of a knight proposing to a lady, humorously captioned about what being a woman is like.

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    #53

    Funny posts about being a woman: A monkey lying in bed on a laptop, complaining about being tired at 2 am.

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    #54

    A fluffy white kitten with sad eyes on a bed, illustrating funny posts about being a woman.

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    #55

    A woman working on a laptop in bed at 3 am, representing funny posts about being a woman.

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    #56

    A person hugging a monstrous creature labeled My cat, depicting funny posts about being a woman.

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    #57

    A woman at a desk with an assertive caption, reflecting funny posts about being a woman.

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    #58

    A large yellow emoji face with text about staying home, embodying funny posts about being a woman.

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    #59

    Beautiful floral dress displayed on a mannequin, showcasing what being a woman is really like.

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    #60

    Funny post by a woman lamenting that it's not Friday, Thursday, or even Wednesday.

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    #61

    Funny post comparing a woman and her coworker to Sharkboy and Lavagirl, with text about coworkers not being friends.

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    #62

    Funny post about a woman reconnecting with materialism, featuring Kim Kardashian with shopping bags.

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    #63

    Funny post about a woman's desire for new restaurants, good food, cocktails, travel, money, love, and laughter.

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    #64

    A person surrounded by makeup products on the floor, a funny post about what being a woman is like.

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    #65

    Funny post about being a woman, featuring a ginger cat with headphones on a train, for a meme about shyness.

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    #66

    Funny post about being a woman: cartoon image of Sandy Cheeks showing difficulty expressing feelings without crying.

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    #67

    Funny post about being a woman: Cillian Murphy meme saying I'm not rude, I'm selectively nice and you weren't selected.

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    #68

    Funny post about being a woman: text reads how it feels to have a sweet soul but you are just so angry and sad all the time.

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    #69

    A woman in a car with the text been called dramatic but never boring, a funny post about being a woman.

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    #70

    A man holding a phone with a funny post text: I replaced you with peace and success, not another person. We aren't the same. about being a woman.

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    #71

    Cardi B with a head wrap and red robe, with text Me looking at the ugly clothes in my closet that I wasted my money on. Funny posts about being a woman.

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    #72

    A person hunched over with their face hidden and text the pressure of life is so real. Funny posts about being a woman.

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    #73

    A 3D render of a crying man with his hand on his face, with text Just spent my money on something i needed. Funny posts about being a woman.

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    #74

    A woman wearing sunglasses with text Only difference between me and the fbi is they get paid. Funny posts about being a woman.

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    #75

    A man with a caption about dreaming of being rich, not having a job, relating to funny posts about being a woman.

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    #76

    Text about hating birthdays due to unmet love expectations, a relatable funny post about being a woman.

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    #77

    A woman in a robe with legs up, on a laptop in bed, captioned recharging social battery after an event, a funny post about being a woman.

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    #78

    A Barbie doll with various phone notifications like mute and block, illustrating funny posts about being a woman.

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    #79

    A woman poses with a humorous caption about being a simple girl, reflecting funny posts about being a woman.

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    #80

    Funny post about what being a woman is really like, a smiling woman reacting to remembered details.

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    #81

    Funny post about what being a woman is really like, a cat with big eyes and a quote about working.

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    #82

    Funny post about what being a woman is really like, a woman sitting in silence after accepting.

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    #83

    Funny post about what being a woman is really like, a woman lying down with a quote about expectations.

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    #84

    Funny post about what being a woman is really like, handwritten quote on a wall about bad people.

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    #85

    Funny post comparing a barren tree (2020-2025) to a vibrant rose bush (2026), illustrating a woman's journey.

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    #86

    Funny post with a line of evolving heart emojis, symbolizing a woman's changing emotional state through the years 2021-2026.

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    #87

    Funny post with text: May my daughter always know she is strong, smart & beautiful. A reminder of empowering women.

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    #88

    Funny post featuring a monkey with wide, surprised eyes, representing a woman's reaction to having no savings.

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    #89

    Funny post comparing a woman's hair in 2016 (long, wavy) vs. 2026 (shorter, less styled), highlighting the reality of being a woman.

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    #90

    A child with pigtails reacts to a hand touching her head, with text How I feel when someone touches my head, a funny post about being a woman.

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    #91

    Funny post about being a woman: tweet reads ik black clothes hate seeing me coming with a crying emoji.

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    #92

    Funny post about being a woman: tweet lists the real luxuries in life including time, health, and a quiet mind.

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    #93

    An illustration of a woman in curlers doing makeup with text Me doing girly things while listening to my not so girly playlist. Funny posts.

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