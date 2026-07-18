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We’ve surely all come across a meme that captures exactly what it feels like to be us. That’s kind of the whole point of memes. They spread because they’re relatable, because someone, somewhere, paired the right image with the right words to express the exact thing you didn’t know how to say. And that’s a small but real reminder: whatever you’re feeling, you’re probably not the only one.

That’s where pages like “Girly” come in. Between the retail therapy chaos and the who-viewed-my-story spirals, the page has built a following by making women feel a little less alone in their everyday quirks and frustrations.

But you don’t have to have identified with any of the “girl” labels thrown around these days to find something here that lands. Some things, like overthinking, exhaustion, and laughing so you don’t cry, don’t really belong to one group. They’re just what it feels like to be tired, human, and online.