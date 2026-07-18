93 Funny Posts About What Being A Woman Is Really Like
We’ve surely all come across a meme that captures exactly what it feels like to be us. That’s kind of the whole point of memes. They spread because they’re relatable, because someone, somewhere, paired the right image with the right words to express the exact thing you didn’t know how to say. And that’s a small but real reminder: whatever you’re feeling, you’re probably not the only one.
That’s where pages like “Girly” come in. Between the retail therapy chaos and the who-viewed-my-story spirals, the page has built a following by making women feel a little less alone in their everyday quirks and frustrations.
But you don’t have to have identified with any of the “girl” labels thrown around these days to find something here that lands. Some things, like overthinking, exhaustion, and laughing so you don’t cry, don’t really belong to one group. They’re just what it feels like to be tired, human, and online.
This post may include affiliate links.
The internet has no shortage of labels for the shared experiences of modern womanhood. And you don't need to have mastered the (loosely defined) culinary excellence of the "girl dinner," be well-versed in "girl math," or have jokingly said "I'm just a girl," to be able to recognize them.
Over the years, we've seen the It Girl, the Not-Like-Other-Girls Girl, the Cool Girl, the Girlboss, the Hot Girl, Soft Girl, Pick-Me Girl, Clean Girl—the list goes on. If nothing else, they show that there's no single way to be a woman (something most women have known all along). And if "in my ___ girl era" has taught us anything, it's that these identities are as fluid as the trends themselves.
In each of these examples, however, whatever the trend or archetype, the word doing the heavy lifting is always the same: "girl."
One page that fully leans into this idea of "girlhood" is the 785K-follower-strong Facebook page, "Girly," whose posts we're sharing with you today. The page shares a mix of memes: some are arguably pretty universally relatable, while others speak to a very particular brand of chaos only a woman (or the group chat) might understand.
While simple, the name of this page is smart. It plays into the word's more traditional denotation: an adjective used to describe something typically feminine or associated with girls or women. But it could also hint at the word's broader, more modern meaning.
After all, we're not talking about actual "girls" here—girl dinners and girl math aren't activities performed by children but by (mostly responsible if slightly chaotic) grown women.
And while it has its critics, there's also a reason the word of choice is "girl" and not "woman." As writer Hillary Keeney put it, no one says "woman dinner" because it's simply too serious. "Girl," on the other hand, carries lightness, room for mess, permission to be a little ridiculous, in a way "woman" doesn't always allow.
And perhaps that's why so many of these labels stick. They're rarely literal descriptions of women, and they're not really about femaleness at all. Instead, they're playful ways of naming everyday experiences that happen to be framed through the language of "girlhood."
Terms like "girlie" and "girlypop" work the same way. They’re less about describing who someone is and more about creating a sense of belonging.
This kind of stretch in meaning isn't new, either. Like many popular colloquialisms, "girl" has a history in Black and queer communities, where it's long been used to acknowledge a shared experience or signal a subtle form of solidarity—the kind only those in the know would recognize.
Nowadays, as one 28-year-old writer explained to the New York Times, a "girl" online can sometimes be just "anyone on the internet." And as such, a Vanity Fair piece explains, "Self-selection as 'one of the girlies' is not a matter of gender, but an inside joke."
The word, then, performs as a kind of shorthand—an identifying codeword that establishes an in-group and creates a particular kind of bond. The posts we're sharing with you here today work off that same logic. Some may be more "girly" in the traditional sense, but the point was never really about gender. It's an invitation to relate.
Whether they're about overthinking a text, impulse shopping, or simply trying to hold it together, the best memes work for the same reason they always have: they remind us someone else has been there too.
So whether you're a certified girlypop or just someone who's had a long week, scroll on. There's a decent chance that at least one of these memes is about to feel a little too accurate.