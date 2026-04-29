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A handful of crackers. Some cheese that has been in the fridge for longer than anyone is admitting. A few grapes, maybe an olive, something leftover from Tuesday that technically still counts as food. That's girl dinner. It is the meal that requires absolutely no cooking, no planning, and no explanation to anyone. It is chaotic, it is liberating, and it is very, very relatable.

But here is the thing about Girl Dinner that the trend does not always make room for. Sometimes the random plate of snacks assembled at 9pm is not just laziness or a quirky aesthetic choice. Sometimes it is what dinner looks like on the hard nights. The nights after a breakup, or a job loss, or a diagnosis, or just the kind of exhaustion that does not have a single specific cause but sits heavy all the same.

These women shared their Girl Dinner photos and then did something unexpectedly brave, they shared what was really going on behind them. Some of these stories are heartbreaking, some are deeply moving, and some are both at the same time. Get a snack. You are going to want one.