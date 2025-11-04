ADVERTISEMENT

Behold the "girl dinner": the undisputed art form of the low-effort meal. It’s a culinary masterpiece born from the simple, universal truth that sometimes, you just cannot be bothered to cook. And this trend isn't about nutrition as much as it is about pure, goblin-mode convenience.

It’s a chaotic symphony of snacks like a handful of chips, some cheese, a few lonely olives, and maybe a dollop of peanut butter for good measure. The viral trend celebrates these glorious "struggle meals," and we’ve gathered the most hilarious and deeply relatable examples from an online thread. Prepare to feel seen.

More info: Reddit