Why Is ‘Group 7’ Blowing Up On TikTok? Hilarious Backstory Behind Viral Trend Revealed
Two people reacting with curiosity, illustrating the viral Group 7 trend blowing up on TikTok.
Social Issues, Society

Why Is 'Group 7' Blowing Up On TikTok? Hilarious Backstory Behind Viral Trend Revealed

A new trend is taking over TikTok, leaving For You Pages flooded with references to Group 7

What started as a creative experiment by U.S. musician Sophia James has now turned into a full-blown internet phenomenon, with videos amassing millions of views and celebrities, influencers, and even brands joining the fun. 

Needless to say, the trend has captured the collective attention of the online world, with everyone wanting to know if they are also in Group 7.

  • The “Group 7” TikTok trend is exploding online, with videos hitting millions of views.
  • Celebrities like Madelyn Cline and influencers, including Hayleyy Baylee, have joined in.
  • Even brands such as Hyundai USA and Aveeno have playfully engaged with the trend.
    Group 7 started as a singer’s simple test for TikTok’s FYP algorithm

    Image credits: TikTok/sophiajamesmusic

    Close-up of a woman looking sideways with text overlay about group 7 in the viral TikTok trend blowing up online.

    Image credits: TikTok/sophiajamesmusic

    Former American Idol Season 18 contestant Sophia James, 26, ended up creating the trend while promoting her new song, So Unfair

    She posted seven videos on TikTok, each one labeled with a different group number. Her idea was simple.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    TikTok app open on a smartphone screen highlighting viral trend related to Group 7 blowing up on the platform.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    She wanted to test TikTok’s algorithm and see which videos reached the widest audience.

    By her fourth video, she started labeling the clips and the fans that encountered them in their For You Page (FYP).

    “If you’re seeing this, you are in Group 4,” James explained. “I am posting a bunch of videos and seeing which ones reach the most viewers. This is the fourth post of the batch, so you are Group 4.”

    Her final video designated viewers as Group 7. In the video, she simply stated, “If you are watching this video, you are in Group 7. I have posted seven videos tonight, and this is the seventh one.”

    @sophiajamesmusicGroup 7 who are you♬ So Unfair – Sophia James

    “Just a little science experiment to see what kind of video gets the most reach.”

    The internet immediately declared that Group 7 was the group to belong to, and before long, everyone wanted in. 

    TikTok comment by user _daureen saying the perks of being chronically online with dancing woman emoji and 13 likes.

    TikTok comment by user _daureen saying the perks of being chronically online with dancing woman emoji and 13 likes.

    Newsweek noted that on TikTok, Group 7 has since become synonymous with being elite, a baddie, or simply winning at the chronically online lifestyle.

    Millions of TikTok users now scroll their feeds hoping to land in Group 7, which has already racked up 35.9 million views as of writing.

    Image credits: TikTok/sophiajamesmusic

    Person dancing energetically indoors with text about Group 7 blowing up on TikTok viral trend.

    Image credits: TikTok/sophiajamesmusic

    Celebrities and brands promptly jumped on the Group 7 trend

    Person engaging with TikTok viral trend explaining groups 4 and 5 as part of Group 7 blowing up on TikTok.

    Person engaging with TikTok viral trend explaining groups 4 and 5 as part of Group 7 blowing up on TikTok.

    Image credits: TikTok/sophiajamesmusic

    The allure of Group 7 hasn’t escaped public figures. Actress Madelyn Cline posted a TikTok that’s been viewed over 4.6 million times, greeting fans with: “Good morning group 7 baddies how we doing.” 

    Influencer Hayleyy Baylee replied to James’ Group 7 video in a comment liked over 160,000 times: “I think we are all in group 7.” Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran also jumped on board.

    @rebeccapousma group 7 meaning explanation @Sophia James #group7#fyp#sophiajames♬ So Unfair – Sophia James

    Even brands have joined the online party. The official TikTok accounts of skincare brand Aveeno commented, “I heard group 7 has really great skin…” while Hyundai USA cheekily replied, “Group 7 is superior.” 

    Even Blue Man Group tweeted: “Happy to be here,” and HBO Max piled on, echoing some Group 7 members’ sentiments by writing, “Judging Groups 1-6.”

    Image credits: TikTok/hellahgood

    Two people looking at a phone with text about finding out what group they are in for viral Group 7 TikTok trend.

    Image credits: TikTok/hellahgood

    Technically, TikTok’s algorithm decides which “group” a viewer sees, meaning users would need to catch Sophia James’ video on their For You page to officially know their group. 

    However, with the overwhelming popularity of James’ Group 7 TikTok, most users are being served the final, coveted video, granting them instant “elite” status online.

    @hellahgood YESSSS #group7♬ 7 years latch – favsoundds

    Group 7 has been a massive success for James’ new song, and now things are getting real

    Image credits: TikTok/shanewhalley/madelynclineagain

    Two TikTok users reacting to the viral Group 7 trend with playful expressions and text captions.

    Image credits: TikTok/shanewhalley/madelynclineagain

    While her test might be simple, the viral nature of Group 7 means that James was able to successfully get millions of people to stream, share, and memefy So Unfair without spending a cent on traditional advertising, according to Fast Company.

    @madelynclineagain god i love #group7#groupseven♬ What Dreams Are Made Of – Hilary Duff

    Some members of Group 7 have even started referring to the song as the official “Group 7 anthem,” effectively making Sophia James the internet’s latest marketing genius. 

    Image credits: mazwiake

    Cartoon showing Group 7 enjoying a bright scenic bus view while everyone else faces a dark rocky wall, symbolizing the viral TikTok trend.

    Image credits: mazwiake

    Since Group 7 went viral, James has gained over 100,000 new TikTok followers, and her music has seen an uptick in streams. 

    James, for her part, revealed that she was caught off guard by the sudden viral nature of Group 7, according to Today.

    Image credits: TikTok/steelers/northeasternu

    A football player wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform with text about how it feels to be in group 7 viral trend on TikTok.

    Image credits: TikTok/steelers/northeasternu

    “I woke up the next morning and you know, like, the Group 7 video had hit the algorithm, and people just made it explode, and it became this hilarious, unexpected internet moment,” she said.

    @steelers Group 7 clears #steelers#nfl#group7♬ NOW OR NEVER – TKANDZ & CXSPER

    On her official website, James noted that she was organizing an official Group 7 meetup in London on Friday, October 24.

    A similar meetup is reportedly being planned for Los Angeles Group 7 members as well. 

    Image credits: Instagram/sophiajamesmusic

    Young woman wearing a red paper crown and camo pants posing on a chair embodying the Group 7 TikTok viral trend.

    Image credits: Instagram/sophiajamesmusic

    “This is the funniest thing I have ever seen and I think you should all meet in real life,” James wrote on her website. 

    The internet has reacted to the emergence of Group 7 on social media

    Image credits: TikTok comments

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment saying I think we are all in group 7, highlighting the viral Group 7 trend on TikTok.

    TikTok comment from user Hannah expressing confusion about the viral Group 7 trend on the platform.

    TikTok comment from user Hannah expressing confusion about the viral Group 7 trend on the platform.

    TikTok comment mentioning group 7 going viral, expressing excitement and laughter about the trend from the start.

    TikTok comment mentioning group 7 going viral, expressing excitement and laughter about the trend from the start.

    Comment on TikTok post saying So what it is An inside joke with laughing emoji, related to Group 7 viral trend.

    Comment on TikTok post saying So what it is An inside joke with laughing emoji, related to Group 7 viral trend.

    TikTok comment by Jes Lopez stating immediate beef with groups 1-6, related to Group 7 viral trend discussion on TikTok.

    TikTok comment by Jes Lopez stating immediate beef with groups 1-6, related to Group 7 viral trend discussion on TikTok.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment mentioning group 7 and hinting at the viral trend's hilarious backstory online.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment mentioning group 7 and hinting at the viral trend's hilarious backstory online.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment referencing group 7, highlighting its viral and hilarious backstory on the platform.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment referencing group 7, highlighting its viral and hilarious backstory on the platform.

    Comment describing Group 7 qualities as attractive, witty, darkly humored, artistic, playful, and self confident on TikTok trend.

    Comment describing Group 7 qualities as attractive, witty, darkly humored, artistic, playful, and self confident on TikTok trend.

    TikTok comment from TikTok for Business expressing excitement with 6,686 likes about the Group 7 viral trend.

    TikTok comment from TikTok for Business expressing excitement with 6,686 likes about the Group 7 viral trend.

    TikTok comment praising group 7 as the baddest, reflecting the viral trend and hilarious backstory behind group 7 on TikTok.

    TikTok comment praising group 7 as the baddest, reflecting the viral trend and hilarious backstory behind group 7 on TikTok.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment saying if you’re not group 7 you can’t sit with us, highlighting group 7 viral trend.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment saying if you’re not group 7 you can’t sit with us, highlighting group 7 viral trend.

    TikTok comment mentioning group 6 as part of the viral trend related to why group 7 is blowing up on TikTok.

    TikTok comment mentioning group 6 as part of the viral trend related to why group 7 is blowing up on TikTok.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment saying group 7 for life, highlighting the viral trend behind group 7 blowing up on TikTok.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment saying group 7 for life, highlighting the viral trend behind group 7 blowing up on TikTok.

    Social media comment praising group 7 with a thoughtful emoji, highlighting why group 7 is blowing up on TikTok.

    Social media comment praising group 7 with a thoughtful emoji, highlighting why group 7 is blowing up on TikTok.

    Hyundai USA comment stating group 7 is superior with a smiley face emoji and 78,631 likes on a social media post.

    Hyundai USA comment stating group 7 is superior with a smiley face emoji and 78,631 likes on a social media post.

    Comment on TikTok from Aveeno saying I heard group 7 has really great skin with 79,299 likes.

    Comment on TikTok from Aveeno saying I heard group 7 has really great skin with 79,299 likes.

    Comment from TikTok user DeMoynedre about being in group 7, highlighting viral trend and rise on TikTok.

    Comment from TikTok user DeMoynedre about being in group 7, highlighting viral trend and rise on TikTok.

    Comment on TikTok mentioning group 7 going viral, with over 65,000 likes showing the trend's popularity.

    Comment on TikTok mentioning group 7 going viral, with over 65,000 likes showing the trend's popularity.

    Comment on TikTok reading Taking attendance for group 7 with over 122,000 likes highlighting group 7 viral trend.

    Comment on TikTok reading Taking attendance for group 7 with over 122,000 likes highlighting group 7 viral trend.

    Comment on TikTok post asking where people met in group 7, highlighting viral trend and discussion about Group 7 blowing up.

    Comment on TikTok post asking where people met in group 7, highlighting viral trend and discussion about Group 7 blowing up.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

