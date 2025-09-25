Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viral TikTok Trend Leaves 17-Year-Old Lifeless And 20-Year-Old With “Catastrophic Injuries”
Teenage boy smiling outdoors with red autumn leaves in the background referencing viral TikTok trend injuries.
Crime, Society

Viral TikTok Trend Leaves 17-Year-Old Lifeless And 20-Year-Old With “Catastrophic Injuries”

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenagers in Pennsylvania have been charged after a 17-year-old lost his life and a 20-year-old sustained severe head injuries while participating in dangerous TikTok trends.

Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta announced the charges in a press conference on Tuesday (September 22), stating that the county has had “two criminal investigations involving the dangerous and reckless use of an automobile to create what are known as stunt challenges.”

Highlights
  • Two teenagers in Pennsylvania have been charged after participating in TikTok challenges with their friends.
  • A 17-year-old driver tied a table to his car, causing a friend riding on it to be "whipped" into a parked vehicle.
  • In a separate case, a 19-year-old drove with a friend standing on her trunk at 35 mph.

Baratta said involuntary manslaughter charges were brought against a 17-year-old male driver following a stunt challenge held on June 1 at the Freedom High School parking lot.

RELATED:

    Young person performing a viral TikTok trend outdoors, captured on smartphone mounted on tripod during golden hour.

    Two teenagers have been charged after participating with their friends in dangerous TikTok stunt challenges
    Young person performing a viral TikTok trend outdoors, captured on smartphone mounted on tripod during golden hour.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Trigger warning: this article contains descriptions of fatal and severe injuries and reckless behavior involving vehicles

    The juvenile driver is accused of tying a folding table upside-down to the back of his vehicle with a rope and pulling it through the parking lot while a 17-year-old friend, identified in reports as David Nagy, rode on top.

    The driver “recklessly operated his vehicle at significant speed such that it whipped the rider sitting on the table into another parked vehicle,” resulting in his fatality.

    In a separate incident, 19-year-old Eniya Serina Alvarado faces multiple charges after allegedly operating her vehicle while her 20-year-old female friend stood on the trunk.

    Teen wearing helmet rides table on street at night, illustrating viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Teen wearing helmet rides table on street at night, illustrating viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Image credits: kodiak_boys/Instagram

    Baratta said the challenge “involved a friend surfing on the back of a moving vehicle as it drove through the park-and-ride parking lot on William Penn Highway” in Northampton County.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Unfortunately, the friend was thrown from the moving vehicle and received catastrophic head injuries that will be permanent in nature.”

    The two separate incidents resulted in a 17-year-old losing his life and a 20-year-old sustaining severe head injuries

    Suburban high school building exterior with parking lot and traffic signs, relating to viral TikTok trend injuries.

    Suburban high school building exterior with parking lot and traffic signs, relating to viral TikTok trend injuries.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Alvarado was reportedly driving at 35 mph while her friend stood on the trunk and rear windshield before falling and striking her head on the pavement.

    The woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson in Bethlehem, where she was listed as being in critical condition and later transferred to a rehabilitation center, as per The Independent.

    The 19-year-old faces charges including aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, careless driving, and persons hanging on a vehicle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenage boy smiling outdoors in front of autumn red leaves, related to viral TikTok trend injuries and incidents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenage boy smiling outdoors in front of autumn red leaves, related to viral TikTok trend injuries and incidents.

    Image credits: Connell Funeral Homes

    The district attorney hopes to highlight the dangers of blindly following online challenges that can have harmful or even fatal consequences.

    “It’s important for the public to understand that these challenges can have severe, real-world consequences, creating significant risk to participants and sometimes the bystanders as well,” said Baratta.

    “The families did have a closeness and a trust with these close friends. I mean, they knew them very well. That’s what’s so heartbreaking in this case.”

    Image credits: CBS Philadelphia

    Comment expressing condolences for victims affected by viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences for victims affected by viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    While investigations in both cases remain open, Baratta added that neither driver had “criminogenic thinking,” meaning they didn’t plan to injure the victims with the stunts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, he determined that “the action of these drivers was so grossly negligent and reckless that it constituted a criminal, culpable state of mind.”

    According to Baratta, the parents of both victims said their children had “agreed to participate” in the TikTok challenges.

    Despite their children’s consent to participate in the stunts, the parents want the accused, both of whom are first-time offenders, to be held accountable for causing the fatalities.

    “These challenges can have severe, real-world consequences, creating significant risk to participants and sometimes the bystanders as well,” said DA Baratta

    Hand holding smartphone showing TikTok app logo, representing viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Hand holding smartphone showing TikTok app logo, representing viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Image credits: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from Sweet Pea Paula warning about TikTok’s negative impact on young impressionable kids.

    Facebook comment from Sweet Pea Paula warning about TikTok’s negative impact on young impressionable kids.
    They are “concerned that if no charges were brought, only the victims would pay the ultimate price for their injuries and not the drivers who actually caused the injuries,” Baratta added.

    “These parents do not want other families to go through the same horror and pain that they had to endure.

    “I promised these families that in return for the admission by these drivers that they engaged in this criminally reckless behavior, there will be public accountability and that after a successful completion of a period of supervision, these defendants will have the opportunity to ask that their criminal charges be expunged.”

    Teen riding door being towed by SUV, highlighting dangers of viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Teen riding door being towed by SUV, highlighting dangers of viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Image credits: ryanorell/YouTube Shorts

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a woman urging parents to keep children off TikTok due to a viral TikTok trend causing lifeless and catastrophic injuries.

    Comment from a woman urging parents to keep children off TikTok due to a viral TikTok trend causing lifeless and catastrophic injuries.
    The DA hopes that the accidents underscore the “moral obligation” of social media companies to take action against “dangerous stunts” shared on their platforms.

    Speaking with ABC News, a TikTok spokesperson said that content that “promotes dangerous behavior which may lead to serious injury” will be removed from the platform.

    “To further discourage such content from being posted or replicated, we redirect related searches such as ‘table surfing’ to our resources support page for online challenges,” they stated.

    The video-sharing platform said that between January and March, it proactively took down 99.8% of the videos that violated its “dangerous activities and challenges policy,” with 92.4% of them being identified in time to receive no views.

    The incidents involved David Nagy, 17, “surfing” on top of a table tied to a car, and a woman, 20, standing on her friend’s moving vehicle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police car with flashing lights parked near a building responding to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Police car with flashing lights parked near a building responding to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Comment expressing sadness over a viral TikTok trend causing serious injuries and a teenage death.

    Alt text: Comment expressing sadness over a viral TikTok trend causing serious injuries and a teenage death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person falling on street at night, related to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries and lifeless teen.

    Person falling on street at night, related to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries and lifeless teen.

    Image credits: kodiak_boys/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Both cases are expected to be resolved outside of court, without going to trial.

    The dangerous “car surfing” trend is not new. Last year, Fox 13 reported that 15-year-old high school sophomore Ava Broadhead was rushed into brain surgery in Utah after hitting her head on the pavement while “surfing” on top of a moving vehicle.

    In 2023, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado warned residents about the challenge following the fatal injuries sustained by a teenager. DCSO also reported that deputies had responded to six calls involving young people engaging in car surfing, as per KDVR.

    “I hope others will learn from this,” one commenter wrote, as others blamed TikTok for the tragedies

    Comment from Terry Farrell expressing disappointment about a challenge, related to viral TikTok trend with severe injuries.

    Comment from Terry Farrell expressing disappointment about a challenge, related to viral TikTok trend with severe injuries.

    Comment from Chickie Bennett reacting to a viral TikTok trend causing severe injuries and lifelessness in teens.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Chickie Bennett reacting to a viral TikTok trend causing severe injuries and lifelessness in teens.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing internet problems amid viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing internet problems amid viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Derek Shockley stating Darwinism at its finest related to a viral TikTok trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Derek Shockley stating Darwinism at its finest related to a viral TikTok trend.

    Comment by Cindy Estojak on a social media post reflecting on risky behavior linked to viral TikTok trend injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cindy Estojak on a social media post reflecting on risky behavior linked to viral TikTok trend injuries.

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a viral TikTok trend causing severe injuries to teens.

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a viral TikTok trend causing severe injuries to teens.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sadness about teenagers participating in risky viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Comment expressing sadness about teenagers participating in risky viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    A social media comment expressing grief over a viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries and lifelessness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment expressing grief over a viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries and lifelessness.

    Comment by Tiff Kyttle warning children should not be behind the wheel of a moving object amid viral TikTok trend injuries.

    Comment by Tiff Kyttle warning children should not be behind the wheel of a moving object amid viral TikTok trend injuries.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing viral TikTok trend and its tragic impact on teenagers causing catastrophic injuries.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing viral TikTok trend and its tragic impact on teenagers causing catastrophic injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Mary Mozloom Davis expressing sympathy and hope others learn from viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Mary Mozloom Davis expressing sympathy and hope others learn from viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    Text message from Tanya Trump warning parents about social media dangers amid viral TikTok trend causing severe injuries.

    Text message from Tanya Trump warning parents about social media dangers amid viral TikTok trend causing severe injuries.

    Comment on social media calling for TikTok regulation due to death-promoting stunts causing catastrophic injuries.

    Comment on social media calling for TikTok regulation due to death-promoting stunts causing catastrophic injuries.

    Comment stating TikTok is a weapon, highlighting reactions to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating TikTok is a weapon, highlighting reactions to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Andrew Gier discussing reckless actions leading to catastrophic injuries related to a viral TikTok trend.

    Comment from Andrew Gier discussing reckless actions leading to catastrophic injuries related to a viral TikTok trend.

    Comment discussing reckless behavior related to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries and lifeless 17-year-old.

    Comment discussing reckless behavior related to viral TikTok trend causing catastrophic injuries and lifeless 17-year-old.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    12

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Late entries to September 2025 Dawin awards.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But let’s make a Chinese company liable for these things! How hard could it be? Well just tell ‘em they hafta pay for the losses of lives and limbs. That’ll learn ‘em! 😉

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it very difficult to have sympathy for people so catastrophically stupid.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (First, let me point out that I am in no way condoning what these two kids did. I am so sorry the one kid lost his life and the other’s life is now ruined. So don’t go jumping into my s**t about my comment. OK? OK.) Our brains, and consequently our critical thinking skills, aren’t fully developed until we’re in our mid-twenties, so a teenager will not think of all the possible outcomes from doing something that, to an adult, looks to be stupid and dangerous. They also don’t think about any potential fallout if things go wrong, and all the other people who will be badly affected by it, like parents other family, and friends. All they’re thinking about is the rush from doing it. That’s how it’s been with kids doing stupid s**t since forever. Nowadays you can add uploading the video of them doing it to social media so their friends can see it and be impressed. So it’s pointless to go applying grownup critical thinking to a kid whose brain is still ten years out from that level of development. (Hell, there are grown adults well past their mid-twenties who apparently still haven’t developed critical thinking skills.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TikTok should just be a paid service. An expensive one. No free trial at all. Pay or go away. If you can’t afford it on your own, or your parents don’t buy it, you are SOL to access it. That might cut down on a lot of this horseshit.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Late entries to September 2025 Dawin awards.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But let’s make a Chinese company liable for these things! How hard could it be? Well just tell ‘em they hafta pay for the losses of lives and limbs. That’ll learn ‘em! 😉

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it very difficult to have sympathy for people so catastrophically stupid.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (First, let me point out that I am in no way condoning what these two kids did. I am so sorry the one kid lost his life and the other’s life is now ruined. So don’t go jumping into my s**t about my comment. OK? OK.) Our brains, and consequently our critical thinking skills, aren’t fully developed until we’re in our mid-twenties, so a teenager will not think of all the possible outcomes from doing something that, to an adult, looks to be stupid and dangerous. They also don’t think about any potential fallout if things go wrong, and all the other people who will be badly affected by it, like parents other family, and friends. All they’re thinking about is the rush from doing it. That’s how it’s been with kids doing stupid s**t since forever. Nowadays you can add uploading the video of them doing it to social media so their friends can see it and be impressed. So it’s pointless to go applying grownup critical thinking to a kid whose brain is still ten years out from that level of development. (Hell, there are grown adults well past their mid-twenties who apparently still haven’t developed critical thinking skills.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TikTok should just be a paid service. An expensive one. No free trial at all. Pay or go away. If you can’t afford it on your own, or your parents don’t buy it, you are SOL to access it. That might cut down on a lot of this horseshit.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT