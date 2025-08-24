Doctor Reveals 11 Push-Ups Challenge And Claims It Can Change A Woman’s Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Orthopedic surgeon and self-proclaimed “longevity doc,” Dr. Vonda Wright claims that 11 push-ups can change a woman’s life.

The concept has since become a viral trend with TikTokkers replicating it 60,000 times over.

Wright herself surfaced on one of the platform’s videos and then again recently in an interview with author Mel Robbins to double down on her claims.

Podcaster Mel Robbins spoke of her journey with the exercise trend

Image credits: Mel Robbins

“What is Dr. Vonda’s approach? Smart, simple, doable,” said Robbins, lording Wright’s idea in the July 21 release.

“And here’s the thing that I love: 60,000 people have already tried this recommendation.”

She went on to describe her own journey with the trend.

“First time I tried it, I got to four [done] on [my] knees. My triceps were not that strong,” she explained.

“They’re getting stronger, though, because now I’m up to 11 on the knees.”

Image credits: Mel Robbins

“I could do 11 against the wall from the beginning, but on the floor with gravity and the leverage and everything else and terrible form.”

“But I did four and I felt proud because I showed up.”

Experts in the field have since surfaced to say that it is not all about the number 11

But not everyone is enthusiastic, specifically about eleven pushups.

Image credits: kegfire/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Health and wellness platform Welltica, cites personal trainer Christina Brown who describes the trend as a “great number to aim for” but emphasizes goals like these differ from person to person.

The platform stipulates that 11–15 push-ups per day in a single set are suitable for women in their 20s.

For those in their 30s, 9–13 pushups is a realistic goal, while females between 39 and 49 should aim for 6–10 repetitions.

The outlet further states that for women in their 50s, between four and seven pushups should be enough.

Harvard Health confirms that the number of pushups a person can do is proportionate to one’s level of fitness

Brown goes on to say that while not vitally important, exceeding these age-grouped goals is a sign that the individual is fitter than average.

“For example, 12 or more push-ups is exceptional for women over 50,” the outlet elaborates.

Dr. Edward Phillips, an assistant professor of physical medicine at Harvard, corroborates Brown’s statement.

“How many you can do at one time offers a real-time measurement of your strength and muscular endurance and is an easy tool to help you improve,” the Harvard Health website quotes him saying.

Brown suggested that keeping track of one’s progress is more important than making a specific number an ultimate goal

Image credits: Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Welltica further notes that the older one gets, the more important exercise becomes.

“Push-ups don’t just tone your arms – they strengthen bones, improve cardiovascular health, and help fight off the effects of aging, especially for post-menopausal women.”

Another reason for exercising daily is the fact that muscles deteriorate 3-8% every decade after the age of 30.

Image credits: InfiniteFlow/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The physical regimen can mitigate the effect and fend off the risk of “falls, fractures, and chronic diseases.”

Brown says that more important than aiming for these popular eleven pushups or the age-specific plateaus she proposed, is keeping track of one’s fitness and “build[ing] strength over time.”

The best kind of pushup starts with an upward-facing plank

Wellness outlet, Healthline, mirrors these sentiments and writes:

“Doing pushups every day can be effective if you’re looking for a consistent exercise routine to follow. You will likely notice gains in upper body strength if you do pushups regularly.”

Another outlet, Well and Good,offers advice on how to do a “proper pushup.”

“Have your body create a moving plank,” recommends Charlee Atkins in the outlet’s YouTube tutorial.

Image credits: GrowingBolder

She advises placing one’s hands in line with one’s chest, middle fingers pointed forward, and keeping a straight line from head to heels.

Another secret to a good life, according to Robbins, is to stay off the phone

Image credits: Dusan Petkovic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

In her video, Mel Robbins designates pushups as one of three habits that can improve one’s life. The other two are staying off the phone to build connections and maintaining community through relationships.

The internet agrees, describing exercise as one ages as “important”

