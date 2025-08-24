Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctor Reveals 11 Push-Ups Challenge And Claims It Can Change A Woman’s Life
Woman trainer coaching another woman doing push-ups during fitness challenge in gym setting
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctor Reveals 11 Push-Ups Challenge And Claims It Can Change A Woman’s Life

Orthopedic surgeon and self-proclaimed “longevity doc,” Dr. Vonda Wright claims that 11 push-ups can change a woman’s life.

The concept has since become a viral trend with TikTokkers replicating it 60,000 times over.

Wright herself surfaced on one of the platform’s videos and then again recently in an interview with author Mel Robbins to double down on her claims.

Highlights
  • Dr. Vonda Wright says 11 push-ups a day can transform women’s health.
  • Trend went viral on TikTok with more than 60,000 replications.
  • Harvard Health confirms push-up counts reflect strength and endurance
    Podcaster Mel Robbins spoke of her journey with the exercise trend

    Woman with red glasses speaking into a microphone during a podcast about the push-ups challenge changing a woman’s life.

    Image credits: Mel Robbins

    “What is Dr. Vonda’s approach? Smart, simple, doable,” said Robbins, lording Wright’s idea in the July 21 release.

    “And here’s the thing that I love: 60,000 people have already tried this recommendation.”

     She went on to describe her own journey with the trend. 

    “First time I tried it, I got to four [done] on [my] knees. My triceps were not that strong,” she explained. 

    “They’re getting stronger, though, because now I’m up to 11 on the knees.”

    Woman in glasses discussing doctor reveals push-ups challenge on a podcast with microphone and books in the background

    Image credits: Mel Robbins

    “I could do 11 against the wall from the beginning, but on the floor with gravity and the leverage and everything else and terrible form.” 

    “But I did four and I felt proud because I showed up.”

    Experts in the field have since surfaced to say that it is not all about the number 11

    But not everyone is enthusiastic, specifically about eleven pushups.

    Woman performing push-ups on a mat indoors, demonstrating the 11 push-ups challenge for women’s fitness and health benefits.

    Image credits: kegfire/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Health and wellness platform Welltica, cites personal trainer Christina Brown who describes the trend as a “great number to aim for” but emphasizes goals like these differ from person to person.

    The platform stipulates that 11–15 push-ups per day in a single set are suitable for women in their 20s. 

    For those in their 30s, 9–13 pushups is a realistic goal, while females between 39 and 49 should aim for 6–10 repetitions.

    @samanthabanwer while health recommendations can be incredibly valuable, it’s important to remember that there is no universal standard for “every.” Every body is unique — health and happiness should not be reduced to a single number. The ability to do 11 push-ups doesn’t necessarily correlate with being healthy, happy, and/or confident. True personal growth should be measured by how you feel in your own body each day, rather than by arbitrary metrics such as the number of push-ups you can do. #fitness#health#motivation#gymmotivation#healthandwellness♬ original sound – Mel Robbins

    The outlet further states that for women in their 50s, between four and seven pushups should be enough.

    Harvard Health confirms that the number of pushups a person can do is proportionate to one’s level of fitness

    Brown goes on to say that while not vitally important, exceeding these age-grouped goals is a sign that the individual is fitter than average.

    @katieyharrold Thank you Russian gym coach 🤝🏼 @@Mel Robbins ##melrobbins##pushups##melrobbinspodcast##fitness##womenshealth##womensfitness♬ original sound – Katie Harrold 🤍

    “For example, 12 or more push-ups is exceptional for women over 50,” the outlet elaborates.

    Dr. Edward Phillips, an assistant professor of physical medicine at Harvard, corroborates Brown’s statement.

    “How many you can do at one time offers a real-time measurement of your strength and muscular endurance and is an easy tool to help you improve,” the Harvard Health website quotes him saying.

    Brown suggested that keeping track of one’s progress is more important than making a specific number an ultimate goal

    Woman in a white tank top stretching her arm, related to doctor reveals push-ups challenge and fitness benefits.

    Image credits: Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Welltica further notes that the older one gets, the more important exercise becomes.

    “Push-ups don’t just tone your arms – they strengthen bones, improve cardiovascular health, and help fight off the effects of aging, especially for post-menopausal women.”

    Another reason for exercising daily is the fact that muscles deteriorate 3-8% every decade after the age of 30.

    Woman in black sportswear touching shoulder, illustrating the doctor reveals 11 push-ups challenge for women’s health.

    Image credits: InfiniteFlow/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The physical regimen can mitigate the effect and fend off the risk of “falls, fractures, and chronic diseases.”

    Brown says that more important than aiming for these popular eleven pushups or the age-specific plateaus she proposed, is keeping track of one’s fitness and “build[ing] strength over time.” 

    The best kind of pushup starts with an upward-facing plank

    Wellness outlet, Healthline, mirrors these sentiments and writes: 

    “Doing pushups every day can be effective if you’re looking for a consistent exercise routine to follow. You will likely notice gains in upper body strength if you do pushups regularly.”

    Another outlet, Well and Good,offers advice on how to do a “proper pushup.” 

    “Have your body create a moving plank,” recommends Charlee Atkins in the outlet’s YouTube tutorial.

    Woman wearing glasses and a dark dress speaking onstage about the doctor reveals 11 push-ups challenge for women.

    Image credits: GrowingBolder

    She advises placing one’s hands in line with one’s chest, middle fingers pointed forward, and keeping a straight line from head to heels.

    Another secret to a good life, according to Robbins, is to stay off the phone

    Woman performing push-ups with a trainer guiding her in a gym focusing on the 11 push-ups challenge benefits.

    Image credits: Dusan Petkovic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    In her video, Mel Robbins designates pushups as one of three habits that can improve one’s life. The other two are staying off the phone to build connections and maintaining community through relationships.

    The internet agrees, describing exercise as one ages as “important”

    Text post from user its_leahdeen sharing excitement about an upcoming push-up challenge for women in a midlife VIP group.

    Woman confidently doing 11 push-ups as part of a doctor-recommended push-ups challenge for health benefits.

    Comment about 11 push-ups challenge, encouraging women and emphasizing it's never too late to start the workout.

    Comment about teaching seniors wall push-ups, recommending it as a good substitute for the 11 push-ups challenge benefits for women.

    User comment from fitover50foodie about working on pushups and aiming to complete 11 in the Doctor Reveals 11 Push-Ups Challenge.

    Text post by vancebfitness about accountability and women, discussing social reactions and poetic perspective.

    Text post from user thistle_44 sharing progress on a push-ups challenge, highlighting strength training benefits for women.

    A social media comment about a woman’s push-ups challenge inspired by a doctor’s fitness advice.

    Comment from leis.susana sharing progress in push-ups training, highlighting improvement and motivation for the challenge results.

    User testimonial about progressing from zero to 11 push-ups in two months through a push-ups challenge for women’s fitness.

    Comment from strongwith.sarah emphasizing the importance of building and maintaining strength with age and push-ups challenge benefits for women.

    Text post about strength gain and push-ups progress, highlighting the push-ups challenge and its positive impact on women’s fitness.

    Testimonial about push-ups challenge highlighting progress, muscle targeting, and benefits for women’s core strength and fitness.

    Postmenopausal personal trainer shares push-ups challenge helping women improve strength and fitness gradually.

    Social media comment from user tiffany.weaver17 stating she does 40 push ups in a row at 50 years old.

    Text post about a personal trainer claiming the 11 push-ups challenge can improve women's strength and fitness with consistency

    Comment from the confident.mama discussing risks and safety tips for the doctor reveal 11 push-ups challenge for women.

    Woman performing 11 push-ups challenge recommended by doctor to improve health and transform her life.

    Comment discussing skepticism about the 11 push-ups challenge and its scientific basis for health benefits.

    Comment about women sharing struggles with finding the right HRT dose and exercises in the push-ups challenge.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    28 minutes ago

    It's a completely arbitrary number, and setting this kind of standard can actually be demotivating for people who find it to be way out of reach.

    50 minutes ago

    I'll be 63 next month. Just tested myself. I did 18 real, flat-backed nose to the floor pushups. I've been strength training for a long time! 💪

    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a completely arbitrary number, and setting this kind of standard can actually be demotivating for people who find it to be way out of reach.

    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll be 63 next month. Just tested myself. I did 18 real, flat-backed nose to the floor pushups. I've been strength training for a long time! 💪

