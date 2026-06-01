Meanwhile, there are folks who simply love making their space as quirky as possible. That’s why they end up hanging the most wacky shower curtains you will ever see, and they just had to share them online. Of course, we have compiled the best ones here, so you can have a good laugh!

Personally, I have never owned any eccentric shower curtains, and they have always been shades of white and gray. Yes, yes, I know how boring that might sound! But honestly, I really like it when there’s a whitewashed look to the whole house , including my bathroom.

#1 I Noticed A Lot Of Shower Curtains Lately.. Here Is The New One I Just Got For My Guest Bathroom

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#2 The Shower Curtain Is So Cool So Fun

To tell you the truth, my mind sometimes jumps to Janet Leigh's last scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho when someone mentions shower curtains. Creepy, I know, but it's such a classic. Also, you can't deny the fact that these drawn blinds create a secluded space where literally anything can happen. It's actually insane how such a trivial thing can effortlessly turn the setting into something unsettling.

#3 Huge Spongebob Fan, Used It For My Teens Bathroom

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#4 I Looked Over, And My Cat Was Doing The Same Thing As The Curtain

Shower curtains are pretty common today. However, research shows they were largely unheard of before the Victorian era, when modesty and decorum took center stage. Since privacy was its primary function, folks back then used cloth curtains. Obviously, mold and mildew had a feast on them as they were not waterproof. It was not until the early 20th century that waterproof shower curtains came into being.

#5 My New Shower Curtain

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#6 Gotta Love Jeff

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#7 Cat Dinosaur Shower Curtain

The switch to vinyl in the early 1900s completely transformed the everyday bathroom. As water literally just slides right off vinyl, keeping a shower curtain dry suddenly required nothing more than a quick wipe-down. Best of all, it was cheap to mass-produce. Hence, it turned a functional, hygienic bathroom from a luxury for the wealthy into an affordable standard for everyday working-class households.

#8 So I Found Out You Can Get Custom Shower Curtains Made Online. I Regret Nothing

#9 I Got This Custom Simpsons Shower Curtain So I Could Shave My Shoulders In Private

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#10 My Kids Love It

Once we hit the 1950s and 60s, the shower curtain went through a massive glow-up. The aesthetic was all about optimism and making a statement. Shower curtains suddenly exploded with bright, bold colors, funky geometric shapes, and massive floral prints. In fact, it became the easiest, cheapest way to completely change the bathroom's vibe. It transformed from a basic utility item into the centerpiece of the washroom, letting people show off their personal style the second guests walked in.

#11 How I Probably Look When I'm Taking A Bath

#12 My Son Loved This Shower Curtain

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#13 We Got A New Shower Curtain, I Decided To Decorate It A Bit. My SO Almost Had A Heart Attack

Speaking about shower curtains today, designers say that when you're picking out a shower curtain, you really want to focus on three things: how nice it feels, how long it's going to last, and how much of a pain it is to keep clean. Ideally, you want something that adds a cozy, comfortable vibe to the room, but can also take a beating and just be wiped down or tossed in the wash without a whole lot of fuss.

#14 My Girlfriend Let Me Choose Our Shower Curtain

#15 The Concept Of Hanging It Up Just To Take A Picture

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#16 Kids Are Happy

The same designers elaborate that for a high-end, spa vibe, a textured waffle weave works best. For something practical, water-resistant polyester is perfect since you can usually skip a liner altogether. Otherwise, if they are made of cotton or vinyl, a removable liner is helpful, as it makes washing a breeze and keeps the main curtain looking fresh.

#17 Highland Cow Shower Curtain

#18 Are You Going To Help Him Wash His Back Or Not?

#19 My New Shower Curtain Just Arrived

Believe it or not, the stats show that the global shower curtain market is becoming a massive business, on track to grow from around $2.8 billion in 2021 to over $4.7 billion by 2033. This boom is being fueled by a giant wave of home renovations and new residential construction, and by everyone's obsession with home decor and making their bathrooms look great. In fact, there are some major shifts in consumer tastes, too, as people move away from old-school PVC and vinyl in favor of sustainable, eco-friendly materials. Plus, thanks to digital printing technology, brands can now offer endless custom designs to fit anyone's specific style.

#20 My Friend's New Shower Curtain Scared Me When I Went To The Bathroom

#21 She Said I Could Get Whatever Shower Curtain I Wanted

#22 Need It

It further elaborates that while North America still holds the biggest slice of the market right now, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing hotspot. It is all thanks to rapid urbanization and a rising middle class with more spending power. However, it is not all smooth sailing for the industry. Shower curtains are facing stiff competition from sleek glass shower doors, which have become a staple in modern bathroom design. That's why manufacturers are constantly dealing with the headache of fluctuating raw material prices.

#23 A Crazy One

#24 Devil Wears Prada?

#25 My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain

Even if shower doors become popular, I don't think they can completely erase the curtains for good. After all, they are such an artistic expression, and as long as people love to show their personality through them, they will survive. The people in this list are proof of it, and I think I should definitely take notes. Truth be told, these pics have really triggered something within me, and now, I am motivated to get a quirky shower curtain for myself. Did you enjoy this compilation as much as I did? Drop your thoughts down in the comments, and don't forget to upvote the ones you loved!

#26 Rooster Shower Curtain

#27 Browsing Customer Photos On Amazon And This Woman Has Her Own Face On Her Shower Curtain

#28 I Dont Have A Wife Or GF So Im In Charge Of The Shower Curtain...and Sadly Everything Else

#29 New Shower Curtain Who Dis?

#30 A Never Ending Midnight Sun?

#31 My Shower Curtain I Got

#32 My Imaginary Wife Also Let Me Choose The Shower Curtain

#33 The Wife Doesn't Approve Of The Shower Curtain I Picked Out

#34 Just Got My New Shower Curtain Up, Thoughts?

#35 The Lack Of Pants Is Taking Up Too Much Of My Focus

#36 This Is Going To Keep Several Psychiatrists In Business For A Long Time

#37 Fun Shower Curtain I Got For My Skyrim Loving Partner

#38 My Shower Curtain Is Better Than Yours

#39 This Shower Curtain Has An Hilarious Design Of A Demented Cat Rising Out Of The Sea And Slurping Ramen

#40 Funny Gothic Skull Shower Curtain

#41 So I (Male) Just Rented Out My Empty Room To A New Tenant (Female) And Thought I'd Change The Old Shower Curtain I should have looked at it before I purchased it off the sales rack. I will be returning it immediately.



#42 I Was In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain Today And Purchased The Best One In The World. SO Disagrees

#43 Just Your General Rock Curtain Outside Of A Bathroom At A Gelato Restaurant... Do You Think He Can Smell?

#44 Moved In With My Girlfriend, This Is The Shower Curtain In Our New Apartment That She Brought With Her

#45 Internet Showercurtain

#46 I Too Was In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain

#47 I Told My Wife How Jealous I Was Of All The Cool Shower Curtains Last Month. This Was My Xmas Present

#48 The Positioning Of Santa And Rudolph On Our New Shower Curtain

#49 I Married Into This Shower Curtain And Need Advice On What Paint Color Would Complement It. (Besides Pink)

#50 My Friend's Shower Curtain

#51 My Roommate Put Me In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain

#52 It's Cute To Me

#53 I Love This Shower Curtain, It’s Feels Nice And It Looks Amazing!

#54 When I Get A Newspaper, We Are Going To Look Like Twins

#55 My Wife Barred Me From Drunken Ebay Purchases After I Bought A Shower Curtain

#56 I Too Was Put In Charge Of Picking Out The Shower Curtain

#57 I'm Not Single But Now I Have The Shower Curtain Of My Dreams

#58 The Shower Curtain My Brother Put Up Is Nothing Short Of Breathtaking

#59 So My Wife Texted Me At Work To Show Me Our New Shower Curtain

#60 I Think My New Shower Curtain Will Be Appreciated Here

#61 I'm Now A Proud Owner Of This Shower Curtain

#62 I Have A 3 Year Old... I Did Not Choose My Shower Curtain

#63 Sigh. I Guess I’ll Jump In The Shower Curtain Bandwagon