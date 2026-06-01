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Personally, I have never owned any eccentric shower curtains, and they have always been shades of white and gray. Yes, yes, I know how boring that might sound! But honestly, I really like it when there’s a whitewashed look to the whole house, including my bathroom.

Meanwhile, there are folks who simply love making their space as quirky as possible. That’s why they end up hanging the most wacky shower curtains you will ever see, and they just had to share them online. Of course, we have compiled the best ones here, so you can have a good laugh!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Noticed A Lot Of Shower Curtains Lately.. Here Is The New One I Just Got For My Guest Bathroom

I Noticed A Lot Of Shower Curtains Lately.. Here Is The New One I Just Got For My Guest Bathroom

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    #2

    The Shower Curtain Is So Cool So Fun

    The Shower Curtain Is So Cool So Fun

    julie Report

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    To tell you the truth, my mind sometimes jumps to Janet Leigh's last scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho when someone mentions shower curtains. Creepy, I know, but it's such a classic. Also, you can't deny the fact that these drawn blinds create a secluded space where literally anything can happen. It's actually insane how such a trivial thing can effortlessly turn the setting into something unsettling.
    #3

    Huge Spongebob Fan, Used It For My Teens Bathroom

    Huge Spongebob Fan, Used It For My Teens Bathroom

    AmyK Report

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    #4

    I Looked Over, And My Cat Was Doing The Same Thing As The Curtain

    I Looked Over, And My Cat Was Doing The Same Thing As The Curtain

    reddit.com Report

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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute shower curtain and cute cat.

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    Shower curtains are pretty common today. However, research shows they were largely unheard of before the Victorian era, when modesty and decorum took center stage. Since privacy was its primary function, folks back then used cloth curtains. Obviously, mold and mildew had a feast on them as they were not waterproof. It was not until the early 20th century that waterproof shower curtains came into being.
    #5

    My New Shower Curtain

    My New Shower Curtain

    rgnysp0333 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I also have a Homer Simpson shower curtain. Thankfully, Mrs Lotekguy has high levels of tolerance for silliness.

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    #6

    Gotta Love Jeff

    Gotta Love Jeff

    JonTronShow Report

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    #7

    Cat Dinosaur Shower Curtain

    Cat Dinosaur Shower Curtain

    Maria S. Report

    11points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh. This one is cute! Kitty is so helpful.

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    The switch to vinyl in the early 1900s completely transformed the everyday bathroom. As water literally just slides right off vinyl, keeping a shower curtain dry suddenly required nothing more than a quick wipe-down. Best of all, it was cheap to mass-produce. Hence, it turned a functional, hygienic bathroom from a luxury for the wealthy into an affordable standard for everyday working-class households.
    #8

    So I Found Out You Can Get Custom Shower Curtains Made Online. I Regret Nothing

    So I Found Out You Can Get Custom Shower Curtains Made Online. I Regret Nothing

    RoscoMan1 Report

    11points
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    #9

    I Got This Custom Simpsons Shower Curtain So I Could Shave My Shoulders In Private

    I Got This Custom Simpsons Shower Curtain So I Could Shave My Shoulders In Private

    ThatGreenGuy09 Report

    11points
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    #10

    My Kids Love It

    My Kids Love It

    Nickolas S. Archuleta Report

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    Once we hit the 1950s and 60s, the shower curtain went through a massive glow-up. The aesthetic was all about optimism and making a statement. Shower curtains suddenly exploded with bright, bold colors, funky geometric shapes, and massive floral prints.

    In fact, it became the easiest, cheapest way to completely change the bathroom's vibe. It transformed from a basic utility item into the centerpiece of the washroom, letting people show off their personal style the second guests walked in.
    #11

    How I Probably Look When I'm Taking A Bath

    How I Probably Look When I'm Taking A Bath

    Lucy Rodriguez Report

    9points
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    #12

    My Son Loved This Shower Curtain

    My Son Loved This Shower Curtain

    Steph Report

    9points
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    #13

    We Got A New Shower Curtain, I Decided To Decorate It A Bit. My SO Almost Had A Heart Attack

    We Got A New Shower Curtain, I Decided To Decorate It A Bit. My SO Almost Had A Heart Attack

    graablikk Report

    9points
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    Speaking about shower curtains today, designers say that when you're picking out a shower curtain, you really want to focus on three things: how nice it feels, how long it's going to last, and how much of a pain it is to keep clean. Ideally, you want something that adds a cozy, comfortable vibe to the room, but can also take a beating and just be wiped down or tossed in the wash without a whole lot of fuss.
    #14

    My Girlfriend Let Me Choose Our Shower Curtain

    My Girlfriend Let Me Choose Our Shower Curtain

    VeegePeege Report

    9points
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    #15

    The Concept Of Hanging It Up Just To Take A Picture

    The Concept Of Hanging It Up Just To Take A Picture

    juul_survivor Report

    9points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Kids Are Happy

    Kids Are Happy

    knotme14 Report

    9points
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    The same designers elaborate that for a high-end, spa vibe, a textured waffle weave works best. For something practical, water-resistant polyester is perfect since you can usually skip a liner altogether. Otherwise, if they are made of cotton or vinyl, a removable liner is helpful, as it makes washing a breeze and keeps the main curtain looking fresh.
    #17

    Highland Cow Shower Curtain

    Highland Cow Shower Curtain

    mama4ever Report

    8points
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    #18

    Are You Going To Help Him Wash His Back Or Not?

    Are You Going To Help Him Wash His Back Or Not?

    Kendra Long Report

    8points
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    #19

    My New Shower Curtain Just Arrived

    My New Shower Curtain Just Arrived

    thebritisharecome Report

    8points
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    Believe it or not, the stats show that the global shower curtain market is becoming a massive business, on track to grow from around $2.8 billion in 2021 to over $4.7 billion by 2033. This boom is being fueled by a giant wave of home renovations and new residential construction, and by everyone's obsession with home decor and making their bathrooms look great.

    In fact, there are some major shifts in consumer tastes, too, as people move away from old-school PVC and vinyl in favor of sustainable, eco-friendly materials. Plus, thanks to digital printing technology, brands can now offer endless custom designs to fit anyone's specific style.
    #20

    My Friend's New Shower Curtain Scared Me When I Went To The Bathroom

    My Friend's New Shower Curtain Scared Me When I Went To The Bathroom

    thomasy314 Report

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    eggwodd2929 avatar
    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have one of these that I put up every Halloween. I always forget and jump a little when I see it.

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    #21

    She Said I Could Get Whatever Shower Curtain I Wanted

    She Said I Could Get Whatever Shower Curtain I Wanted

    Saylixx Report

    8points
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    #22

    Need It

    Need It

    Kurrco Report

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    It further elaborates that while North America still holds the biggest slice of the market right now, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing hotspot. It is all thanks to rapid urbanization and a rising middle class with more spending power.

    However, it is not all smooth sailing for the industry. Shower curtains are facing stiff competition from sleek glass shower doors, which have become a staple in modern bathroom design. That's why manufacturers are constantly dealing with the headache of fluctuating raw material prices.
    #23

    A Crazy One

    A Crazy One

    coachdynoDFO Report

    8points
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    #24

    Devil Wears Prada?

    Devil Wears Prada?

    alexisparade Report

    8points
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    #25

    My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain

    My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain

    TRAUMAjunkie Report

    7points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your girlfriend has no taste.

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    Even if shower doors become popular, I don't think they can completely erase the curtains for good. After all, they are such an artistic expression, and as long as people love to show their personality through them, they will survive. The people in this list are proof of it, and I think I should definitely take notes.

    Truth be told, these pics have really triggered something within me, and now, I am motivated to get a quirky shower curtain for myself. Did you enjoy this compilation as much as I did? Drop your thoughts down in the comments, and don't forget to upvote the ones you loved!
    #26

    Rooster Shower Curtain

    Rooster Shower Curtain

    ElizabethAnne St. Clair Report

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    #27

    Browsing Customer Photos On Amazon And This Woman Has Her Own Face On Her Shower Curtain

    Browsing Customer Photos On Amazon And This Woman Has Her Own Face On Her Shower Curtain

    stacybean Report

    7points
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    #28

    I Dont Have A Wife Or GF So Im In Charge Of The Shower Curtain...and Sadly Everything Else

    I Dont Have A Wife Or GF So Im In Charge Of The Shower Curtain...and Sadly Everything Else

    wizardyoureahairy Report

    7points
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    #29

    New Shower Curtain Who Dis?

    New Shower Curtain Who Dis?

    paulyQc Report

    7points
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    #30

    A Never Ending Midnight Sun?

    A Never Ending Midnight Sun?

    Cenas_Shovel Report

    7points
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    #31

    My Shower Curtain I Got

    My Shower Curtain I Got

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #32

    My Imaginary Wife Also Let Me Choose The Shower Curtain

    My Imaginary Wife Also Let Me Choose The Shower Curtain

    imgur.com Report

    7points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a really good picture of Art Vandelay.

    2
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    #33

    The Wife Doesn't Approve Of The Shower Curtain I Picked Out

    The Wife Doesn't Approve Of The Shower Curtain I Picked Out

    imgur.com Report

    7points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another partner with no taste!

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    #34

    Just Got My New Shower Curtain Up, Thoughts?

    Just Got My New Shower Curtain Up, Thoughts?

    Minute_Objective_746 Report

    7points
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    #35

    The Lack Of Pants Is Taking Up Too Much Of My Focus

    The Lack Of Pants Is Taking Up Too Much Of My Focus

    jamieloftusHELP Report

    7points
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    #36

    This Is Going To Keep Several Psychiatrists In Business For A Long Time

    This Is Going To Keep Several Psychiatrists In Business For A Long Time

    johnmoe Report

    7points
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    #37

    Fun Shower Curtain I Got For My Skyrim Loving Partner

    Fun Shower Curtain I Got For My Skyrim Loving Partner

    knitwitti Report

    7points
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    #38

    My Shower Curtain Is Better Than Yours

    My Shower Curtain Is Better Than Yours

    Diosarulesall Report

    7points
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    #39

    This Shower Curtain Has An Hilarious Design Of A Demented Cat Rising Out Of The Sea And Slurping Ramen

    This Shower Curtain Has An Hilarious Design Of A Demented Cat Rising Out Of The Sea And Slurping Ramen

    Matthew Watters Report

    6points
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    #40

    Funny Gothic Skull Shower Curtain

    Funny Gothic Skull Shower Curtain

    Amy Hill Report

    6points
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    #41

    So I (Male) Just Rented Out My Empty Room To A New Tenant (Female) And Thought I'd Change The Old Shower Curtain

    So I (Male) Just Rented Out My Empty Room To A New Tenant (Female) And Thought I'd Change The Old Shower Curtain

    I should have looked at it before I purchased it off the sales rack. I will be returning it immediately.

    ketones Report

    6points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How many of you women take showers while wearing a dress? And why?

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    #42

    I Was In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain Today And Purchased The Best One In The World. SO Disagrees

    I Was In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain Today And Purchased The Best One In The World. SO Disagrees

    boyforsale Report

    6points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these SOs who don't appreciate whimsical shower curtain cats. /sigh

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    0points
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    #43

    Just Your General Rock Curtain Outside Of A Bathroom At A Gelato Restaurant... Do You Think He Can Smell?

    Just Your General Rock Curtain Outside Of A Bathroom At A Gelato Restaurant... Do You Think He Can Smell?

    mcr1166 Report

    6points
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    #44

    Moved In With My Girlfriend, This Is The Shower Curtain In Our New Apartment That She Brought With Her

    Moved In With My Girlfriend, This Is The Shower Curtain In Our New Apartment That She Brought With Her

    imgur.com Report

    6points
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    #45

    Internet Showercurtain

    Internet Showercurtain

    imgur.com Report

    6points
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    #46

    I Too Was In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain

    I Too Was In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain

    imgur.com Report

    6points
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    #47

    I Told My Wife How Jealous I Was Of All The Cool Shower Curtains Last Month. This Was My Xmas Present

    I Told My Wife How Jealous I Was Of All The Cool Shower Curtains Last Month. This Was My Xmas Present

    imgur.com Report

    6points
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    #48

    The Positioning Of Santa And Rudolph On Our New Shower Curtain

    The Positioning Of Santa And Rudolph On Our New Shower Curtain

    B_Rose95 Report

    6points
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    #49

    I Married Into This Shower Curtain And Need Advice On What Paint Color Would Complement It. (Besides Pink)

    I Married Into This Shower Curtain And Need Advice On What Paint Color Would Complement It. (Besides Pink)

    Alive-She-Cried Report

    6points
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    waynewhitson_1 avatar
    wayne whitson
    wayne whitson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Light "Celery" Green & SHOCKING pink.

    2
    2points
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    #50

    My Friend's Shower Curtain

    My Friend's Shower Curtain

    RockStrongo Report

    6points
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    #51

    My Roommate Put Me In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain

    My Roommate Put Me In Charge Of Buying A New Shower Curtain

    imgur.com Report

    6points
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    #52

    It's Cute To Me

    It's Cute To Me

    Erica Briggs Report

    5points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The accessory pieces are a nice touch.

    1
    1point
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    #53

    I Love This Shower Curtain, It’s Feels Nice And It Looks Amazing!

    I Love This Shower Curtain, It’s Feels Nice And It Looks Amazing!

    Jamie Valadez Report

    5points
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    #54

    When I Get A Newspaper, We Are Going To Look Like Twins

    When I Get A Newspaper, We Are Going To Look Like Twins

    Paige Report

    5points
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    #55

    My Wife Barred Me From Drunken Ebay Purchases After I Bought A Shower Curtain

    My Wife Barred Me From Drunken Ebay Purchases After I Bought A Shower Curtain

    b34tn1k Report

    5points
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    #56

    I Too Was Put In Charge Of Picking Out The Shower Curtain

    I Too Was Put In Charge Of Picking Out The Shower Curtain

    kautau Report

    5points
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    #57

    I'm Not Single But Now I Have The Shower Curtain Of My Dreams

    I'm Not Single But Now I Have The Shower Curtain Of My Dreams

    Organic_NonGMO__Wifi Report

    5points
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    #58

    The Shower Curtain My Brother Put Up Is Nothing Short Of Breathtaking

    The Shower Curtain My Brother Put Up Is Nothing Short Of Breathtaking

    DrakeMaijstral Report

    5points
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    #59

    So My Wife Texted Me At Work To Show Me Our New Shower Curtain

    So My Wife Texted Me At Work To Show Me Our New Shower Curtain

    Kevbot1000 Report

    5points
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    #60

    I Think My New Shower Curtain Will Be Appreciated Here

    I Think My New Shower Curtain Will Be Appreciated Here

    _unidanzig_ Report

    5points
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    #61

    I'm Now A Proud Owner Of This Shower Curtain

    I'm Now A Proud Owner Of This Shower Curtain

    downvote64 Report

    4points
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    #62

    I Have A 3 Year Old... I Did Not Choose My Shower Curtain

    I Have A 3 Year Old... I Did Not Choose My Shower Curtain

    kirbstompin Report

    4points
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    #63

    Sigh. I Guess I’ll Jump In The Shower Curtain Bandwagon

    Sigh. I Guess I’ll Jump In The Shower Curtain Bandwagon

    Tomallama Report

    4points
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    #64

    Dad Told Me To Pick A New Shower Curtain. Apparently I'm "A Disappointment, Son"

    Dad Told Me To Pick A New Shower Curtain. Apparently I'm "A Disappointment, Son"

    imgur.com Report

    4points
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