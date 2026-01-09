“We Don’t Trust Them”: In-Laws Refuse To Take The Grandchild’s Safety Seriously, Get Banned From Babysitting

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a baby can change the dynamic of your relationship. But it doesn’t stop there. You might also find that other relationships in your life take a knock after your child is born. Like the great one you once had with your in-laws…

For one woman, the change came out of the blue. She says her husband’s parents were a dream… until they moved into a new house. The property has a pool and the in-laws are refusing to put a fence up around it, despite their son offering to foot the bill. They also insist on seeing their grandchild while they have the flu. The 15 month-old’s parents are having none of it and have limited contact. But the grandparents think they’re being unreasonable.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For this couple, it's the latter… all because the baby's grandparents refuse to take her health and safety into consideration

In-laws refusing to take grandchild safety seriously leading to being banned from babysitting.

Text excerpt about a couple’s relationship with in-laws and concerns over grandchild’s safety leading to babysitting ban.

Text describing a family conflict where in-laws are banned from babysitting over concerns about the grandchild’s safety.

Text excerpt explaining mother-in-law wants to babysit grandchild but concerns over safety lead to refusal and babysitting ban.

Image credits: Luciana Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Luciana Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text about concerns over grandchild’s safety and in-laws refusing to improve pool fencing leading to babysitting ban.

In-laws refuse to prioritize grandchild’s safety with pool fence, leading to conflict and loss of babysitting trust.

Text about a parent deciding on daycare after conflicts with in-laws over grandchild’s safety and babysitting trust.

Text excerpt discussing a yearly Christmas party where in-laws refuse to take grandchild safety seriously and get banned.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a story about in-laws refusing to take the grandchild’s safety seriously and being banned from babysitting.

Text excerpt about in-laws refusing to take grandchild’s safety seriously, leading to babysitting ban due to flu concerns.

Alt text: In-laws refuse to take grandchild safety seriously, leading to being banned from babysitting by concerned parents.

Text excerpt discussing in-laws refusing to take grandchild safety seriously, leading to babysitting ban.

Image credits: bearfotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: bearfotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Parent expresses growing distrust toward in-laws over grandchild safety, questioning if concern is an overreaction.

People fired off a bunch of questions and she was happy to answer

Text excerpt discussing concerns about grandchild safety, in-laws refusing to take precautions seriously and babysitting ban.

Text excerpt about in-laws refusing to prioritize grandchild safety and babysitting arrangements causing conflict.

Text about confusion over pool safety laws and absence of a fence, related to in-laws refusing to take grandchild safety seriously.

Text graphic showing concern about flu safety for children, highlighting in-laws refusing to take grandchild’s safety seriously.

Image credits: No-Journalist-5160

There are around 300,000 drownings worldwide – a quarter of them are children under the age of 5

Around 300 000 people drown every year globally, and nearly a quarter of them are children under the age of 5. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), drowning is the fourth leading cause of fatalities for children aged 1–4 years and the third leading cause for children aged 5–14 years.

“Young children are at a particularly high risk of drowning due to an underdeveloped ability to assess risk, and a lack of swimming and water safety skills,” explains the WHO fact sheet on drowning. “The risk of drowning increases when children interact with water outside of active adult supervision.”

Putting fences around pools and sending young kids for swimming lessons are just two ways to help prevent drownings. And while both cost money, WHO says it’s a worthwhile and life-saving investment.

“Through investing in day-care programmes for pre-school children and teaching children basic swim skills, 774 000 fewer children would drown between now [2024] and 2050,” the organization notes. “Furthermore, another 178 000 children would avoid severe, life-limiting injuries due to non-fatal drowning over the same period. Scaling these two interventions is projected to result in savings of over US$ 400 billion – a return of 9 times the value of the cost of scaling up the interventions.”

Here’s what you can do to ensure the safety of children in and around water

Stop Drowning Now is just one organization in the U.S. working towards preventing drownings through awareness and education. Its experts say there are a number of things you must teach kids to ensure their safety in and around water.

The first is that they should be able to step or jump into water over their heads and return to the surface. They should also know how to float or tread water for one minute, turn around in a full circle and find an exit, swim 25 yards to exit the water, and lastly, be able to exit the water. That includes being able to get out of a pool without using the ladder.

Additionally, no kids should ever be allowed in the pool without adult supervision. “Even if kids can swim, accidents can happen,” warns the organization. They should also walk and not run, as wet feet can easily slip when running.

“Don’t dive into shallow water,” adds the site. “Enter the water feet first. Dive only off the diving board.”

Stop Drowning Now also advises that you ban any rowdy play in the pool. “No rough games involving dunking, holding your breath for any extended period, or lifting and throwing others into the air,” explains the site, adding that glass containers should also not be permitted.

“Beverage glasses can easily break on the pool deck or pool walls,” it explains. “Instead use outdoor-friendly options like acrylic tumblers or paper, plastic, or foam cups, or drink from a can.”

Additionally, adults should not swim after consuming alcohol. Children and adults should be weary of swimming after taking certain medications.

Many felt the toddler’s parents were justified and that the in-laws should respect their wishes

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing in-laws refusing to take grandchild safety seriously and being banned from babysitting.

Reddit comment highlighting distrust of in-laws who refuse to prioritize grandchild safety, leading to babysitting ban.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing the importance of pool fences for grandchild safety and babysitting trust issues.

Comment discussing in-laws refusing to prioritize grandchild’s safety, leading to being banned from babysitting.

Screenshot of a comment discussing in-laws refusing to address safety issues, leading to a ban from babysitting the grandchild.

Online comment expressing distrust in grandparents' ability to prioritize grandchild safety during babysitting.

Comment discussing in-laws refusing to take grandchild’s safety seriously leading to a ban on babysitting.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing in-laws refusing to take grandchild’s safety seriously and babysitting ban consequences.

Comment discussing risks of child drowning and in-laws not taking grandchild safety seriously, leading to distrust.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents’ mistaken beliefs about child safety and babysitting concerns with in-laws.

Comment discussing distrust of in-laws over grandchild’s safety and banning them from babysitting duties.

Comment about in-laws refusing to take grandchild safety seriously leading to being banned from babysitting for safety concerns.

Comment discussing in-laws refusing to prioritize grandchild’s safety, leading to a ban from babysitting.

Screenshot of a forum comment describing a tragic incident related to child safety and babysitting concerns.

Reddit comment discussing distrust in in-laws' babysitting due to concerns over grandchild safety and overconfidence.

Comment discussing in-laws refusing to prioritize grandchild safety, leading to a ban from babysitting.

Comment warning about pool dangers and selfish behavior risking grandchild’s safety, leading to in-laws banned from babysitting.

Text post from a parent explaining in-laws refuse to take grandchild’s safety seriously and get banned from babysitting.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing child safety concerns and in-laws refusing to take it seriously.

Screenshot of a comment discussing in-laws refusing to take grandchild’s safety seriously and losing babysitting privileges.