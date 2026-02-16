MIL And FIL Hate Family’s Lifestyle, Call CPS After Granddaughter Says She’s A Lesbian: “I Cut Them Off”

ADVERTISEMENT

Most parents will tell you that raising kids is a full-time job, and having grandparents around to help can make all the difference. But sometimes, it brings more trouble than it’s worth.

One Redditor learned that the hard way. After letting her daughter spend time with her mother-in-law, the little girl kept coming home in tears. It didn’t take long to find out why: MIL had been telling the 10-year-old that her parents didn’t love her, that her home life was unstable, and even shaming her for liking girls—all behind her parents’ backs.

So the mom finally said enough was enough and cut MIL off completely. Needless to say, grandma didn’t take it well, and the drama that followed was a lot to handle.

Read the full story below.

The woman was furious when she learned what her mother-in-law had been saying to her daughter behind her back

Image credits: Teona Swift/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Teona Swift/Pexels (not the actual photo)

So she put her foot down and decided to cut her off

Text excerpt about MIL and FIL conflict over family lifestyle and handling of child's identity with limited contact and boundaries.

Text excerpt discussing MIL and FIL criticizing family lifestyle and granddaughter’s lesbian identity amid homeschooling and polygamous home life.

Text on white background about a daughter upset after visits with MIL, describing how MIL and FIL hate family’s lifestyle.

Text message about MIL and FIL conflict involving family lifestyle and granddaughter coming out as lesbian.

Text post about cutting off MIL and FIL after granddaughter comes out as a lesbian amid family lifestyle conflicts.

Image credits: Koogar_Kitty

The author replied to commenters’ questions and received a lot of support

Comments discussing MIL and FIL disliking family's lifestyle and contacting CPS after granddaughter comes out as a lesbian.

Reddit user discussing polygamous and polyamorous family lifestyle and reactions from MIL and FIL after granddaughter says she is lesbian.

Comment urging therapy for daughter due to MIL and FIL conflict after granddaughter reveals she is a lesbian.

Text post from Koogar_Kitty sharing struggles with psychiatric care waitlists and negative experiences with clinic staff.

Commenters discuss family conflicts and unconditional love after granddaughter comes out as lesbian amid CPS involvement.

Comment on family conflict over granddaughter coming out as lesbian, discussing MIL and FIL's reaction and CPS involvement concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing MIL and FIL conflicted with family lifestyle after granddaughter comes out as lesbian.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing how MIL and FIL react negatively to granddaughter being a lesbian and lifestyle issues.

Screenshot of an online comment warning about MIL and FIL hostility after granddaughter reveals she is a lesbian.

Comment about MIL and FIL hating family's lifestyle and calling CPS after granddaughter came out as lesbian.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family conflict after granddaughter reveals she’s a lesbian.

Comment expressing support for cutting off MIL and FIL who hate family’s lifestyle after granddaughter comes out as lesbian.

Not long after, she came back with an update and revealed that MIL had escalated the situation

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about MIL and FIL calling CPS after granddaughter comes out as lesbian, causing family conflict and cutoff.

Text excerpt from caseworker report discussing family lifestyle, cleanliness, and therapy for daughter after CPS involvement.

Text excerpt about attending to medical concerns and genetic factors related to daughter's health issues in family lifestyle conflict.

Text excerpt about a mother contacted by CPS after granddaughter reveals she’s a lesbian amid family conflict.

Text on a plain white background stating CPS is closing the case after MIL and FIL called CPS concerning granddaughter identifying as a lesbian.

Text on a white background reading She lives more than a full day's non stop driving away.

Text describing family conflict over lifestyle and CPS involvement after granddaughter reveals she is a lesbian.

Text about family conflict involving MIL and FIL and CPS after granddaughter reveals she is a lesbian, causing tension.

Image credits: Koogar_Kitty

Readers wished her luck and hoped things would settle down soon

Comment expressing frustration with MIL and FIL over family lifestyle and granddaughter coming out as lesbian, mentioning cutting ties.

Screenshot of an online discussion about family control, toxic relationships, and cutting off ties with harmful relatives.

Reddit conversation about family conflict after granddaughter comes out as lesbian and in-laws call CPS over lifestyle.

Comment about MIL and FIL hating family lifestyle and contacting CPS after granddaughter comes out as lesbian, discussing cutting ties.

Screenshot of an online comment advising protection against MIL and FIL who oppose family's lifestyle after granddaughter's revelation.

Comment about MIL and FIL hatred of family lifestyle and CPS involvement after granddaughter came out as lesbian, expressing emotional distress.

Text post about cutting off family after granddaughter reveals she is a lesbian and in-laws call CPS over lifestyle.

Comment discussing family conflict and CPS involvement after granddaughter reveals she is a lesbian, highlighting lifestyle disputes.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict after granddaughter comes out as a lesbian and CPS involvement.

Comment discussing MIL and FIL reporting to CPS after granddaughter reveals she is a lesbian, illustrating family conflict and lifestyle issues.

