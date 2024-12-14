We’ve gathered some wholesome , cute and downright inspiring examples of Mothers-In-Law just being awesome. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your own stories and experiences in the comments section below.

Having in-laws can be a pretty mixed bag. After all, the common stereotype is that they are judgmental, controlling, intrusive and maybe even passive aggressive. This is often one of the reasons so many people are nervous meeting their partner’s parents for the first time. But, fortunately for everyone, there are some people who embrace their new family with open arms.

#1 My Puppy Has A Cut On Her Ear That Needs Protection, So My MIL Made Her A Little Snood To Keep It Still Share icon

#2 My Mother-In-Law Gave Me The Dress She Wore In High School In Lake Tahoe In 1960s Share icon

#3 My MIL Single Handily Petitioned To Changed Out All The Lights In Her Condo To Be Turtle Safe, Applied For Funding And Got It! Final Result Share icon

The idea of a “horrible” or “nightmare” mother-in-law is such a common trope that most would find it pretty lazy if it showed up in a novel or film. Indeed, it’s such a narrative crutch that it’s been overused to death, but, unfortunately, it’s also created the often hurtful stereotype that one’s partner’s parents are out to get you. There is no denying that some folks do have horrible parents, but the real issue in these sorts of cases is that they are only horrible to their kid’s partner. After all, most folks are treated relatively well by their mom and dad, but this doesn’t mean their partners are treated the same way. However, there are so many families interested in actually being nice and spending quality time with their kid’s partners. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My 64 Year Old Mother-In-Law's First Time In The Ocean Share icon

#5 My Door Bell Camera Alert Came On And I Saw My MIL With My Dog Share icon

#6 Dog Is Sunny. He Was With His Previous Owner Who Kept Him In Cage All Day, Got Tired And Was About To Put Him Down At 6 Months. But My Mother-In-Law Adopted Him. Sunny Turned 16 This Year And Is The Goodest Boy Ever Share icon

After all, it’s not hard to realize that, at the end of the day, every family is weird in its own way, for better or worse. So when you meet them, you are being invited into a very established world, with its own jokes, references and often a very deep history. The best families do what they can to make folks feel included.

#7 Mother-In-Law Left This Outside Our Door Yesterday Since We Have Covid And Couldn't Go To The Store Share icon

#8 My Mother In Law Knitted Me These Fuzzy Stump Socks Over The Last Two Skiing Seasons. They Keep Me Warm During The Winter When I’m Not Using My Prosthetics Share icon

#9 My MIL Crochet My Cat Her Own Couch Share icon

So for every “terrible in-law” story, there are wholesome examples of people who found new friends among their partner’s family. It’s a reminder that, at the end of the day, most people are actually quite decent and perfectly capable of being nice. Don’t let the decades of horrible stereotypes fool you.

#10 My Mother-In-Law Made Me These Plant Marker Rocks For Fathers Day! I Love Them Share icon

#11 Game Of Thrones Blanket Made My Mother-In-Law. She Has Made A Lot Of Blankets And Such But This Is By Far My Favorite Share icon

#12 My Wife And I Are Expecting Our First Child In February. During A Recent Vacation My Mother In Law Decorated The Baby Room As A Surprise. We Were Blown Away Share icon

#13 My MIL Got A Tattoo Of My Halloween Baby's Footprints. When I Asked Her What The Stars Meant, She Said, "The Twins." I Miscarried Identical Twin Boys, And I Didn't Think Anyone Cared About Them Anymore Except Me 🥹 Share icon

#14 My Mother-In-Law Has A Dog Watering Station For People Walking Their Dogs! Share icon

#15 My Mother In Law Got Me A Shirt With My Best Friend On It Share icon

#16 My MIL Heard I Was Feeling Under The Weather Share icon

#17 MIL Made Everyone A Personalised Gnome For Christmas. My Partner Is A Carpenter And I Love To Paint, As You Can Tell She Took Note Of How Much Taller He Is Than Me Haha. She Is So Talented And I Absolutely Love Them Share icon

#18 Mother-In-Law And I Did A Collab For My Newborn Coming Soon! She Knitted The Hat And I Crocheted The Dress Share icon

#19 My MILGets Me 😂 Share icon

#20 They All Live In Her Property!! They Like, Come Up And Eat Out Of Her Hand! It’s So Cute Share icon

#21 My Mother-In-Law Sends The Best Cards Share icon

#22 A Legend Of Zelda Quilt My MIL Made For Me! The Stitching Includes Non-Nes Controller Patterns, But I Let Her Slide On That Detail Share icon

#23 Blanket My Mother-In-Law Made For My Kids Share icon

#24 Our Two Families Don't Intermingle Much, But My Mother-In-Law Is Visiting From Nigeria, And Got My Parents Some Hand-Made Formal Wear! Share icon

#25 Donation Received By A Local Pet Rescue ❤️ Share icon

#26 Mother-In-Law Gave Us Her Huge Jade Plant From Her Yard Share icon

#27 Mother-In-Law's Gift For My Son For Christmas Share icon

#28 My Mother-In-Law And Her Then-Boyfriend Back In The Late '70s...i Think I've Seen Him Somewhere Before Share icon

#29 My Mother-In-Law Wanted Me To Teach Her How To Paint A Silly Giraffe This Morning. Here They Are! Share icon

#30 Mother-In-Law Reveals She "Used To Do Some Sketching When She Was Younger" Share icon

#31 My MIL Held A Birthday Party For Their 14yo Dog Share icon

#32 My MIL Read That My Favorite Thing Is Being Discontinued, So She Ordered Me A Case ❤️ Share icon Banana milk reminds me of going with my dad and little brother to get donuts. It’s one of the simplest joys in my life, and I’m going to miss it.



#33 7th Wedding Anniversary Gift From My Mother-In-Law That She Hand Painted For Us❤️ Share icon

#34 My MIL Noticed That The Squirrels She Feeds Always Come From The Same Spot In The Bushes, So She Made Them An Arch To Run Through Share icon

#35 I Just Wanted To Show Off The Amazing Quilt My Mother In Law Made For Her New Grandson. I Told Her It Was So Good I’d Post It On The Internet For Everyone To See Share icon

#36 My Sweet Mother-In-Law Just Finished This Quilt For Me. It's Called 'Breaking Free'. It Took Her Over A Year Share icon

#37 My MIL Has Been Feeding The Squirrels Share icon This little chonk has been taking advantage of the free food available from my MIL. Time to go on a diet methinks.



#38 I Married Into A Family That Has 5 Boys. When My Husband And I Go In For A Few Days, My Mother-In-Law Always Sits Out A Basket With Girly Filled Items To Make Me Feel More At Home! Share icon

#39 My Mother-In Law Just Gave Me This... I'm Having A Baby Tomorrow Share icon

#40 This Guy's Mother-In-Law Spent A Year Planning A Wholesome Long Con Surprise Share icon

#41 Came To Water My In-Laws' Plants While They Were Out Of Town And Found My MIL Had Protected My Favourite Plant From The Sun As We Are Having A Heatwave Share icon

#42 My Mother And Mother-In-Law Supply Us With Fresh Flowers From Their Gardens Every Week During Season. Always Makes My Day Share icon

#43 My MIL Makes Themed Scarves For Every Holiday Share icon

#44 My MIL Said She Had “Some” Floss She Wasn’t Using And Offered To Send It To Me. I Now Have “Some” Floss Share icon

#45 A Christmas Card My Mother In Law Made Of Me, My Partner And Our Two Dogs Share icon

#46 This Fathers Day Cake My Mother-In-Law Made For Her Dad! He’s 86 Years Young Share icon

#47 The Mother-In-Law's Creation Share icon

#48 My Mother In Laws Eurovision Buffet, Bless Her Share icon

#49 My Mother-In-Law Surprised My Father-In-Law On His Route Today With My Son...it's Hard To Tell Who Is Happier Share icon

#50 My Mother-In-Law Paints Many Of These Stones So That They Can Be Left In Public Places For Strangers To Find Share icon

#51 My Mother-In-Law Bought Our Cat An Anti-Anxiety Bed. This Is The Resulting Belly Share icon

#52 My Mother-In-Law Sharpied And Sewed This Pillow For Our 9-Week-Old Son (Calvin)’s Bedroom Share icon

#53 My MIL Gifted This To My SO, And Signed It The Day She Passed. Its Very Special To Him And Signed With Metallic Sharpie. How Can We Protect The Writing? Share icon

#54 My Mother In Law Brought These To Me Last Night. She Said They Were Her Mom’s Share icon Never have collected anything like this, but I always admire all the old PYREX bowls my grandmother still has/ uses to this day. I was telling my MIL about them and she wanted me to have these ones . They’re pretty nice and it seems to be a full set !

#55 My Mother-In-Law Kept My Daughter's Gingerbread House From Last Year Share icon

#56 Randomly Told My MIL I Liked Unicorn Coffee Cups... Behold, My Christmas Present . My Husband And I Are Fighting Over Who Gets To Take It To Work Share icon

#57 Vacationing With My Boyfriend's Family Tomorrow, His Mom Fills A Hole In My Heart ❤️ (Mine Passed When I Was 18, So Blessed With A Mil Like Her) Share icon My boyfriends parents both, but especially his mom, they treat me like I'm their own. This will be my 3rd vacation with them, we always meet at their house and drive south together. I adore his whole family, I love that they love me too, and his mom is my best friend. Whenever we go to their house for dinner, I can hardly get in the door before she squeals, "my wine drinking buddy is here!" & pours me a glass. 🤣🥰 I lost my mom to cancer when I was 18, and I was very close with her. Nobody will ever replace her, but having such a loving MIL who makes sure to always include me and tell me she loves me, it certainly does some healing things for the soul. ❤️



#58 Mother In Law Came Back From An Estate Sale With A Giant Gift For Me Share icon

#59 My Mother In Law Gave My Her Orchids ❤️ Share icon

#60 MIL Made This To-Scale Sized Soft Soccer Ball For My 6 Year Old Son To Kick Around Inside Share icon My 6 year old son loves to play soccer. But with winter coming, and space in our home being limited, there aren't many places that he can safely kick a soccer ball around inside. So my MIL made this soccer ball for him for the winter.



I told her it might be the cutest thing she's ever made, and my son absolutely loves it.

#61 I Told My MIL I'd Like Anything From The Ordinary For Christmas Share icon

#62 My Mother-In-Law Made Me This Birthday Cake! Share icon

#63 My Mother In Law Knew How To Combine My Gaming And Music In One Gift Share icon

#64 Asked My Mother-In-Law If She Could Just Flick The Kettle On For Me And This Is What She Brings Me Back :) Share icon

#65 This Is So Cute Share icon

#66 My 84-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Gave Me This Treasure, Which Is Full Of Random Little Surprises Share icon

#67 From My MIL. It’s Been A Rough Year For Everyone, This Warmed My Heart Share icon

#68 My Mother-In-Law Has Bestowed Her Floss Stash Upon Me! So Excited Share icon

#69 My Mother-In-Law Made This Turtle Quilt For My Son Share icon

#70 My Bridal Shower Was On But We Canceled It. My Mother In Law (To Be) Still Went All Out And Made Me These Amazing Cupcakes Even Though The Party Was Canceled Share icon

#71 My Mother-In-Law Moved In With Us A Year Ago To Care For Her. She Has Alzheimers And Can't Focus On Anything Too Long Except One Thing, Watching The Patriots Play On TV (She'll Watch The Whole Game). A Family Member Sent Her These Footsy Pajamas And Nightcap; She Couldn't Be Happier Share icon

#72 POV: You've Traveled 6000 Mi And Your Mil Sets Up The Guest Room For Your Arrival Share icon Some people have cr*ppy in-laws, but I can safely say mine are the best. Also, this is a great machine (for anyone looking for something simple and bulletproof). She's had it forever (wedding present from her mom), doesn't sew, and has always been very generous in letting me use hers. She picked the frangipanes from their tree, too. She has been diagnosed with the big C recently, and is tired and feeling unwell a lot of the time. She's always thinking of others. I'm so, so lucky to have her as my second mom. 🥰



#73 My Mother-In-Law Bought Is The Coolest Wreath Share icon

#74 Props To My MIL For An Amazing Brisket! Share icon

#75 This Is So Sweet, My MIL Sent This Share icon

#76 Was Really Struggling With Depression Yesterday, So My MIL Took Me To The Garden Centre. Picked Up This Little Beauty Share icon

#77 My Mother In Law Made Me This For My Birthday Share icon

#78 Can We Talk About How Sweet It Was Of My Mother-In-Law To Buy Me A Skein Of Yarn For Christmas To Make Her A Blanket For Her Birthday. And Added A Giftcard In Case I Needed More Share icon

#79 MIL Bought These For Us To Use On Christmas Day Share icon

#80 So Glad My MIL Is Amazing Share icon