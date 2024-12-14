ADVERTISEMENT

Having in-laws can be a pretty mixed bag. After all, the common stereotype is that they are judgmental, controlling, intrusive and maybe even passive aggressive. This is often one of the reasons so many people are nervous meeting their partner’s parents for the first time. But, fortunately for everyone, there are some people who embrace their new family with open arms.

We’ve gathered some wholesome, cute and downright inspiring examples of Mothers-In-Law just being awesome. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your own stories and experiences in the comments section below.

#1

My Puppy Has A Cut On Her Ear That Needs Protection, So My MIL Made Her A Little Snood To Keep It Still

A greyhound wears a cute lion costume with knitted ears, looking directly at the camera.

elephant_8 Report

With little ears on it to stand in until puppy’s ears are healed!

    #2

    My Mother-In-Law Gave Me The Dress She Wore In High School In Lake Tahoe In 1960s

    Woman in floral dress takes a mirror selfie, showcasing her outfit with a thumbs-up gesture nearby.

    cultureShocked5 Report

    #3

    My MIL Single Handily Petitioned To Changed Out All The Lights In Her Condo To Be Turtle Safe, Applied For Funding And Got It! Final Result

    Palm trees and a pool by the beach at sunset, creating a relaxing atmosphere for an amazing mothers-in-law retreat.

    thosearentpancakes Report

    janmerzlak_1 avatar
    Jan Merzlak
    Jan Merzlak
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When sea turtles hatch, they instinctively follow the moon to the ocean. If the condo lights are regular white lights, the turtle babies head away from the ocean and die.

    The idea of a “horrible” or “nightmare” mother-in-law is such a common trope that most would find it pretty lazy if it showed up in a novel or film. Indeed, it’s such a narrative crutch that it’s been overused to death, but, unfortunately, it’s also created the often hurtful stereotype that one’s partner’s parents are out to get you.

    There is no denying that some folks do have horrible parents, but the real issue in these sorts of cases is that they are only horrible to their kid’s partner. After all, most folks are treated relatively well by their mom and dad, but this doesn’t mean their partners are treated the same way. However, there are so many families interested in actually being nice and spending quality time with their kid’s partners.

    #4

    My 64 Year Old Mother-In-Law's First Time In The Ocean

    A joyful mother-in-law on the beach, wearing a red swimsuit and connected to a portable oxygen concentrator.

    Ralph--Hinkley Report

    #5

    My Door Bell Camera Alert Came On And I Saw My MIL With My Dog

    Woman sitting on a porch, hugging a dog with a fenced garden and white house in the background. Perfect day for amazing-mothers-in-law.

    Huskadore Report

    #6

    Dog Is Sunny. He Was With His Previous Owner Who Kept Him In Cage All Day, Got Tired And Was About To Put Him Down At 6 Months. But My Mother-In-Law Adopted Him. Sunny Turned 16 This Year And Is The Goodest Boy Ever

    A smiling woman, a loving mother-in-law, holding a brown dog in a cozy living room setting.

    iamburtjarvis Report

    After all, it’s not hard to realize that, at the end of the day, every family is weird in its own way, for better or worse. So when you meet them, you are being invited into a very established world, with its own jokes, references and often a very deep history. The best families do what they can to make folks feel included.

    #7

    Mother-In-Law Left This Outside Our Door Yesterday Since We Have Covid And Couldn't Go To The Store

    Homemade meal prepared by amazing mothers-in-law, featuring casseroles and side dishes on a kitchen counter.

    3_T_SCROAT Report

    #8

    My Mother In Law Knitted Me These Fuzzy Stump Socks Over The Last Two Skiing Seasons. They Keep Me Warm During The Winter When I’m Not Using My Prosthetics

    Child helping a man in a wheelchair adjust his prosthetic leg, symbolizing amazing mothers-in-law support and care.

    benhundben Report

    #9

    My MIL Crochet My Cat Her Own Couch

    Cat sleeping on a crocheted cat-sized couch with a colorful blanket, emphasizing amazing mothers-in-law creativity.

    chewmynails Report

    So for every “terrible in-law” story, there are wholesome examples of people who found new friends among their partner’s family. It’s a reminder that, at the end of the day, most people are actually quite decent and perfectly capable of being nice. Don’t let the decades of horrible stereotypes fool you.

    #10

    My Mother-In-Law Made Me These Plant Marker Rocks For Fathers Day! I Love Them

    Painted garden rocks labeled as peppers, carrots, herbs, tomatoes, and strawberries, a thoughtful gift idea.

    Astro_Doughnaut Report

    #11

    Game Of Thrones Blanket Made My Mother-In-Law. She Has Made A Lot Of Blankets And Such But This Is By Far My Favorite

    Child sitting near a handmade Game of Thrones quilt; a thoughtful Amazing-Mothers-In-Law gift.

    Simpsont07 Report

    #12

    My Wife And I Are Expecting Our First Child In February. During A Recent Vacation My Mother In Law Decorated The Baby Room As A Surprise. We Were Blown Away

    Nursery with crib, cozy chair, and a rocking horse, designed by amazing mothers-in-law.

    NinjaBoy123456 Report

    Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can be good, or bad. If MIL sticks to your design and plans, then OK, one less thing you have to do. BUT if she goes way TF off base and does everything her way which is the diametric opposite of your way, then it is bad bad bad, and now you have to go through the effort to undo her s**t and redo the nursery to your specs.

    #13

    My MIL Got A Tattoo Of My Halloween Baby's Footprints. When I Asked Her What The Stars Meant, She Said, "The Twins." I Miscarried Identical Twin Boys, And I Didn't Think Anyone Cared About Them Anymore Except Me 🥹

    Hand tattoo with intricate design representing amazing mothers-in-law theme.

    ReadySetSantiaGO Report

    #14

    My Mother-In-Law Has A Dog Watering Station For People Walking Their Dogs!

    Outdoor table with dog figurines, water bottles, and sanitizer. Doormat reads "You had me at WOOF." Perfect for amazing mothers-in-law.

    crazeefrazee380 Report

    #15

    My Mother In Law Got Me A Shirt With My Best Friend On It

    A woman in a tank top featuring a cat print holds an orange and white cat in her arms.

    nissi395 Report

    #16

    My MIL Heard I Was Feeling Under The Weather

    Tulips and groceries on a table, a thoughtful gesture from an amazing mother-in-law.

    ClubWithAJungleTheme Report

    #17

    MIL Made Everyone A Personalised Gnome For Christmas. My Partner Is A Carpenter And I Love To Paint, As You Can Tell She Took Note Of How Much Taller He Is Than Me Haha. She Is So Talented And I Absolutely Love Them

    Knitted gnome dolls on a shelf, one holding a tool and the other with a paint palette, embodying amazing mothers-in-law creativity.

    bookworm-88 Report

    #18

    Mother-In-Law And I Did A Collab For My Newborn Coming Soon! She Knitted The Hat And I Crocheted The Dress

    Crocheted red and green baby dress with matching hat, a thoughtful gift from amazing mothers-in-law.

    Morosa3 Report

    #19

    My MILGets Me 😂

    Crochet emergency keychain with colorful yarns, gifted by amazing mothers-in-law during the holidays.

    AdAdditional7542 Report

    #20

    They All Live In Her Property!! They Like, Come Up And Eat Out Of Her Hand! It’s So Cute

    A table set in the yard with colorful plates for deer, designed by an amazing mother-in-law.

    gayandmediocre Report

    #21

    My Mother-In-Law Sends The Best Cards

    Handwritten list of fun activities from amazing mother-in-law for a family visit, on a wooden table.

    drossmaster4 Report

    #22

    A Legend Of Zelda Quilt My MIL Made For Me! The Stitching Includes Non-Nes Controller Patterns, But I Let Her Slide On That Detail

    Pixel art quilt featuring iconic video game symbols, an amazing gift idea for mothers-in-law who love gaming.

    KyleRichXV Report

    #23

    Blanket My Mother-In-Law Made For My Kids

    Colorful knitted blanket showcasing retro video game characters, crafted with love by amazing mothers-in-law.

    FloppyDriver Report

    #24

    Our Two Families Don't Intermingle Much, But My Mother-In-Law Is Visiting From Nigeria, And Got My Parents Some Hand-Made Formal Wear!

    Couple in matching colorful attire stands together in a living room; Amazing-Mothers-In-Law theme.

    The_Alchemyst Report

    #25

    Donation Received By A Local Pet Rescue ❤️

    Note on colorful knitted blankets from an amazing mother-in-law, explaining their handmade quality.

    TGin-the-goldy Report

    #26

    Mother-In-Law Gave Us Her Huge Jade Plant From Her Yard

    Wheelbarrow with tree branches, illustrating creative outdoor work with amazing mothers-in-law’s green thumb skills.

    booggg Report

    #27

    Mother-In-Law's Gift For My Son For Christmas

    Star Wars-themed crochet blanket with various character panels, showcasing a thoughtful gift from amazing mothers-in-law.

    zbeving Report

    #28

    My Mother-In-Law And Her Then-Boyfriend Back In The Late '70s...i Think I've Seen Him Somewhere Before

    A woman smiles next to a man in a plaid shirt, representing amazing mothers-in-law.

    reddit.com Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this man barely aged in 50 years? Damn, he was sexy then and he still is

    #29

    My Mother-In-Law Wanted Me To Teach Her How To Paint A Silly Giraffe This Morning. Here They Are!

    Colorful giraffe paintings held by a person in a tie-dye shirt, showcasing creative artwork by amazing mothers-in-law.

    SaltMineForeman Report

    #30

    Mother-In-Law Reveals She "Used To Do Some Sketching When She Was Younger"

    Fashion sketches of two stylish dresses, illustrating elegant design ideas for amazing mothers-in-law.

    morkvonzapf Report

    #31

    My MIL Held A Birthday Party For Their 14yo Dog

    Dog sitting at a decorated table with balloons and a cake, themed for Amazing-Mothers-In-Law celebration.

    tinabelcher182 Report

    #32

    My MIL Read That My Favorite Thing Is Being Discontinued, So She Ordered Me A Case ❤️

    Nestlé Nesquik Banana Milkshake Mix, bulk pack on checkered tablecloth, showcasing vibrant yellow lids.

    Banana milk reminds me of going with my dad and little brother to get donuts. It’s one of the simplest joys in my life, and I’m going to miss it.

    Octowuss1 Report

    #33

    7th Wedding Anniversary Gift From My Mother-In-Law That She Hand Painted For Us❤️

    Wooden figurines of a couple on a swing, symbolizing amazing mothers-in-law relationships.

    MeetTheBrewers Report

    #34

    My MIL Noticed That The Squirrels She Feeds Always Come From The Same Spot In The Bushes, So She Made Them An Arch To Run Through

    Squirrel beneath a floral arch in a garden, surrounded by lush green leaves.

    Listen2MeDifferently Report

    #35

    I Just Wanted To Show Off The Amazing Quilt My Mother In Law Made For Her New Grandson. I Told Her It Was So Good I’d Post It On The Internet For Everyone To See

    Quilt with a green frog playing banjo under stars and moon, crafted beautifully; perfect mother-in-law gift.

    Hypothetical-Fox Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not easy being Green and sometimes it's not easy being a mother-in-law. But yours? She knocks it out of the park

    #36

    My Sweet Mother-In-Law Just Finished This Quilt For Me. It's Called 'Breaking Free'. It Took Her Over A Year

    Elderly woman proudly displaying a colorful, geometric quilt outdoors, symbolizing amazing mothers-in-law.

    funkyandros Report

    #37

    My MIL Has Been Feeding The Squirrels

    A squirrel on a table with bamboo background, focus on its curious gaze.

    This little chonk has been taking advantage of the free food available from my MIL. Time to go on a diet methinks.

    Ceptre7 Report

    #38

    I Married Into A Family That Has 5 Boys. When My Husband And I Go In For A Few Days, My Mother-In-Law Always Sits Out A Basket With Girly Filled Items To Make Me Feel More At Home!

    Basket filled with beauty products and hair tools, a gift idea for amazing mothers-in-law.

    killaqueenmac Report

    #39

    My Mother-In Law Just Gave Me This... I'm Having A Baby Tomorrow

    Embroidered handkerchief with poem, symbolizing love and tradition for amazing mothers-in-law.

    wicoy Report

    #40

    This Guy's Mother-In-Law Spent A Year Planning A Wholesome Long Con Surprise

    Amazing mother-in-law surprises family by playing fiddle beautifully at Christmas without sheet music.

    JustinHeckert , JustinHeckert Report

    #41

    Came To Water My In-Laws' Plants While They Were Out Of Town And Found My MIL Had Protected My Favourite Plant From The Sun As We Are Having A Heatwave

    White umbrella covering a potted plant on stone steps in a garden, showcasing care and love, as seen with amazing mothers-in-law.

    ClubWithAJungleTheme Report

    #42

    My Mother And Mother-In-Law Supply Us With Fresh Flowers From Their Gardens Every Week During Season. Always Makes My Day

    Two vases of colorful flowers on a wooden countertop, symbolizing thoughtful gestures from amazing mothers-in-law.

    purpleowlie Report

    #43

    My MIL Makes Themed Scarves For Every Holiday

    Fluffy cat wearing a pink bandana, sitting on a patterned rug in a cozy room.

    ieg879 Report

    #44

    My MIL Said She Had “Some” Floss She Wasn’t Using And Offered To Send It To Me. I Now Have “Some” Floss

    Organized embroidery threads in various colors on the floor, showcasing creativity and precision, inspired by amazing mothers-in-law.

    SubstantialSpell7515 Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG. It must have taken years to collect some floss. And I bet there are a number of discontinued colors in there. Cool.

    #45

    A Christmas Card My Mother In Law Made Of Me, My Partner And Our Two Dogs

    Watercolor of a winter walk with two figures and dogs among snowy trees, highlighting amazing mothers-in-law.

    Idrethil Report

    #46

    This Fathers Day Cake My Mother-In-Law Made For Her Dad! He’s 86 Years Young

    Elegant chocolate and cherry cake on a glass platter, symbolizing thoughtful gifts from amazing mothers-in-law.

    Triangle_dancer69 Report

    #47

    The Mother-In-Law's Creation

    Child in an orange penguin sweater holding a snack, standing on a green grassy area, smiling.

    Gr33nslime Report

    #48

    My Mother In Laws Eurovision Buffet, Bless Her

    Festive table setup with fruit arrangements and framed photos, showcasing creative amazing mother-in-law decor.

    Glockenspielintern Report

    #49

    My Mother-In-Law Surprised My Father-In-Law On His Route Today With My Son...it's Hard To Tell Who Is Happier

    A smiling man sitting in a mail truck with a child, showcasing an amazing bond.

    mjod0823 Report

    #50

    My Mother-In-Law Paints Many Of These Stones So That They Can Be Left In Public Places For Strangers To Find

    Decorative heart-shaped stones painted with intricate designs alongside a penny, highlighting amazing creativity.

    b-rad62 Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She his talented! And she will bring happiness to so many people :-) I found a painted rock in a public place once with a note that if I find it, I can have it, I've had it for years, I look at it every day and I still smile

    #51

    My Mother-In-Law Bought Our Cat An Anti-Anxiety Bed. This Is The Resulting Belly

    Fluffy cat lounging comfortably on a cozy gray blanket.

    justopentheenvelope Report

    #52

    My Mother-In-Law Sharpied And Sewed This Pillow For Our 9-Week-Old Son (Calvin)’s Bedroom

    Cozy chair with a cartoon pillow and stuffed tiger, plant nearby, illustrating amazing mothers-in-law home decor style.

    samshine Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that panel! And the tiger, too. I'm a big Calvin & Hobbes fan.

    #53

    My MIL Gifted This To My SO, And Signed It The Day She Passed. Its Very Special To Him And Signed With Metallic Sharpie. How Can We Protect The Writing?

    Game controller with loving message from mother, "To John, Love Mom," showcasing amazing mothers-in-law.

    afterglow13 Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not clear nail polish, not spray clear coat, not clear tape. You might be better off taking a high resolution photograph of the writing and getting this made into a decal or a wrap to put on to the controller, ( have several made in case it wears off)

    #54

    My Mother In Law Brought These To Me Last Night. She Said They Were Her Mom’s

    Colorful stacked bowls on a kitchen counter, symbolizing amazing mothers-in-law's creativity in organizing spaces.

    Never have collected anything like this, but I always admire all the old PYREX bowls my grandmother still has/ uses to this day. I was telling my MIL about them and she wanted me to have these ones . They’re pretty nice and it seems to be a full set !

    aprilraye1 Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have this set, and it makes me smile every time I use it. I love the color, I love the stability, I love how practical they are, and it reminds me of the person who gave it to me and it always makes my cooking taste better

    #55

    My Mother-In-Law Kept My Daughter's Gingerbread House From Last Year

    Gingerbread house with pretzel walls and candy decorations, showcasing amazing creativity often found in mother-in-law gifts.

    zredditz Report

    #56

    Randomly Told My MIL I Liked Unicorn Coffee Cups... Behold, My Christmas Present . My Husband And I Are Fighting Over Who Gets To Take It To Work

    Person holding a unicorn mug with a rainbow design, showcasing a creative gift idea for amazing mothers-in-law.

    Respiratoryliving Report

    #57

    Vacationing With My Boyfriend's Family Tomorrow, His Mom Fills A Hole In My Heart ❤️ (Mine Passed When I Was 18, So Blessed With A Mil Like Her)

    Text messages expressing excitement and safety wishes, highlighting bonding with amazing mothers-in-law.

    My boyfriends parents both, but especially his mom, they treat me like I'm their own. This will be my 3rd vacation with them, we always meet at their house and drive south together. I adore his whole family, I love that they love me too, and his mom is my best friend. Whenever we go to their house for dinner, I can hardly get in the door before she squeals, "my wine drinking buddy is here!" & pours me a glass. 🤣🥰 I lost my mom to cancer when I was 18, and I was very close with her. Nobody will ever replace her, but having such a loving MIL who makes sure to always include me and tell me she loves me, it certainly does some healing things for the soul. ❤️

    United_Cow_9719 Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope that's your boyfriend becomes your husband and that you have many years together!

    #58

    Mother In Law Came Back From An Estate Sale With A Giant Gift For Me

    Yarn collection organized on the floor with a dog nearby, showcasing creativity and interest, related to amazing mothers-in-law.

    shpecialkay Report

    #59

    My Mother In Law Gave My Her Orchids ❤️

    Various potted orchids on a patio, showcasing vibrant greenery and blooms, associated with amazing mothers-in-law.

    Amberraedrake1 Report

    #60

    MIL Made This To-Scale Sized Soft Soccer Ball For My 6 Year Old Son To Kick Around Inside

    Crocheted soccer ball on a couch, showcasing amazing handicraft skills.

    My 6 year old son loves to play soccer. But with winter coming, and space in our home being limited, there aren't many places that he can safely kick a soccer ball around inside. So my MIL made this soccer ball for him for the winter.

    I told her it might be the cutest thing she's ever made, and my son absolutely loves it.

    BeyondAddiction Report

    #61

    I Told My MIL I'd Like Anything From The Ordinary For Christmas

    Skincare products from The Ordinary lined up on a wooden floor, highlighting an amazing collection for mothers-in-law.

    katebygrace Report

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea what the ordinary is but I thought you were going to say you'd like "something out of the ordinary for Christmas" ...

    #62

    My Mother-In-Law Made Me This Birthday Cake!

    A shield-shaped cake on a table, designed with blue, red, and yellow accents, an amazing mothers-in-law gift idea.

    chocolate_ Report

    #63

    My Mother In Law Knew How To Combine My Gaming And Music In One Gift

    Unique guitar made from a PlayStation console on a green table, showcasing creative craftsmanship.

    funkoid Report

    #64

    Asked My Mother-In-Law If She Could Just Flick The Kettle On For Me And This Is What She Brings Me Back :)

    Cup of coffee and sugar next to a laptop, a cozy setup reflecting amazing mothers-in-law's hospitality.

    adammartens621 Report

    #65

    This Is So Cute

    TARDIS table runner gift from amazing mother-in-law with Doctor Who pun and swallow accents.

    KrystinaArielle Report

    #66

    My 84-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Gave Me This Treasure, Which Is Full Of Random Little Surprises

    A hand holding a vintage "Joy of Cooking" book with yellow tape, great gift idea for amazing mothers-in-law.

    GetOffMyUnicorn70 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I gave mine to my daughter, I want it back. There are some really good recipes in there as well as some that are so bad that you would never make them.

    #67

    From My MIL. It’s Been A Rough Year For Everyone, This Warmed My Heart

    Text conversation expressing love and gratitude between individuals, highlighting amazing mothers-in-law.

    swampsmouth Report

    #68

    My Mother-In-Law Has Bestowed Her Floss Stash Upon Me! So Excited

    Organized embroidery threads in a box, showcasing vibrant colors favored by amazing mothers-in-law.

    Mellow-orange Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have those boxes and cards that you wind the floss on and a thing that sits on the side of the box that holds the card & you. turn the handle to wind the floss on it. Haven't done any cross stitch in a long time because I can't see those tiny squares like I used to. One year I almost went blind doing so much that I made people for Christmas I made my SIL a thing with roses that had almost 50 colors in close shades of pink, yellow, peach, green and cream.

    #69

    My Mother-In-Law Made This Turtle Quilt For My Son

    Patchwork turtle quilt on wooden floor, showcasing creativity inspired by amazing mothers-in-law.

    Tenaciousleesha Report

    #70

    My Bridal Shower Was On But We Canceled It. My Mother In Law (To Be) Still Went All Out And Made Me These Amazing Cupcakes Even Though The Party Was Canceled

    Cupcakes with rose-like frosting decoration on a black plate, showcasing amazing creativity and style.

    TaliaDelphina Report

    #71

    My Mother-In-Law Moved In With Us A Year Ago To Care For Her. She Has Alzheimers And Can't Focus On Anything Too Long Except One Thing, Watching The Patriots Play On TV (She'll Watch The Whole Game). A Family Member Sent Her These Footsy Pajamas And Nightcap; She Couldn't Be Happier

    My Mother-In-Law Moved In With Us A Year Ago To Care For Her. She Has Alzheimers And Can't Focus On Anything Too Long Except One Thing, Watching The Patriots Play On TV (She'll Watch The Whole Game). A Family Member Sent Her These Footsy Pajamas And Nightcap; She Couldn't Be Happier

    Cymbol_IAm Report

    #72

    POV: You've Traveled 6000 Mi And Your Mil Sets Up The Guest Room For Your Arrival

    Sewing machine on a wooden table with flowers, showcasing amazing creativity by mothers-in-law.

    Some people have cr*ppy in-laws, but I can safely say mine are the best. Also, this is a great machine (for anyone looking for something simple and bulletproof). She's had it forever (wedding present from her mom), doesn't sew, and has always been very generous in letting me use hers. She picked the frangipanes from their tree, too. She has been diagnosed with the big C recently, and is tired and feeling unwell a lot of the time. She's always thinking of others. I'm so, so lucky to have her as my second mom. 🥰

    12thHousePatterns Report

    #73

    My Mother-In-Law Bought Is The Coolest Wreath

    Pixel art Christmas wreath with gaming icons and a red bow, perfect for amazing mothers-in-law who love video games.

    rsmalley Report

    #74

    Props To My MIL For An Amazing Brisket!

    Plate of brisket, green beans, mashed potatoes, and a roll, showcasing a delicious meal, invoking amazing mothers-in-law vibes.

    AOP_fiction Report

    #75

    This Is So Sweet, My MIL Sent This

    Text message from Mimi expressing love and excitement about becoming a grandmother, highlighting amazing mothers-in-law.

    Same_Structure_4184 Report

    #76

    Was Really Struggling With Depression Yesterday, So My MIL Took Me To The Garden Centre. Picked Up This Little Beauty

    Hanging plant in a terra cotta pot with trailing green vines.

    Hollaaayyy Report

    #77

    My Mother In Law Made Me This For My Birthday

    Creative cake featuring animated characters, perfect for amazing mothers-in-law celebrations.

    BLINDEDBYTHEPIPE Report

    #78

    Can We Talk About How Sweet It Was Of My Mother-In-Law To Buy Me A Skein Of Yarn For Christmas To Make Her A Blanket For Her Birthday. And Added A Giftcard In Case I Needed More

    Yarn gift from Joann, possibly from amazing mothers-in-law, with hidden message inside.

    LadyDeLion Report

    #79

    MIL Bought These For Us To Use On Christmas Day

    Elegant Chanel cutlery set in a wooden box, showcasing stylish design fromą amazing mothers-in-law.

    kezznibob Report

    #80

    So Glad My MIL Is Amazing

    Text exchange showing a thoughtful message from an amazing mother-in-law asking about breakfast preferences.

    Diligent-Might6031 Report

