80 People Who Were Lucky To Marry Into Families With These Awesome Mothers-In-Law (New Pics)
Having in-laws can be a pretty mixed bag. After all, the common stereotype is that they are judgmental, controlling, intrusive and maybe even passive aggressive. This is often one of the reasons so many people are nervous meeting their partner’s parents for the first time. But, fortunately for everyone, there are some people who embrace their new family with open arms.
We’ve gathered some wholesome, cute and downright inspiring examples of Mothers-In-Law just being awesome. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your own stories and experiences in the comments section below.
My Puppy Has A Cut On Her Ear That Needs Protection, So My MIL Made Her A Little Snood To Keep It Still
My Mother-In-Law Gave Me The Dress She Wore In High School In Lake Tahoe In 1960s
My MIL Single Handily Petitioned To Changed Out All The Lights In Her Condo To Be Turtle Safe, Applied For Funding And Got It! Final Result
When sea turtles hatch, they instinctively follow the moon to the ocean. If the condo lights are regular white lights, the turtle babies head away from the ocean and die.
The idea of a “horrible” or “nightmare” mother-in-law is such a common trope that most would find it pretty lazy if it showed up in a novel or film. Indeed, it’s such a narrative crutch that it’s been overused to death, but, unfortunately, it’s also created the often hurtful stereotype that one’s partner’s parents are out to get you.
There is no denying that some folks do have horrible parents, but the real issue in these sorts of cases is that they are only horrible to their kid’s partner. After all, most folks are treated relatively well by their mom and dad, but this doesn’t mean their partners are treated the same way. However, there are so many families interested in actually being nice and spending quality time with their kid’s partners.
My 64 Year Old Mother-In-Law's First Time In The Ocean
My Door Bell Camera Alert Came On And I Saw My MIL With My Dog
Dog Is Sunny. He Was With His Previous Owner Who Kept Him In Cage All Day, Got Tired And Was About To Put Him Down At 6 Months. But My Mother-In-Law Adopted Him. Sunny Turned 16 This Year And Is The Goodest Boy Ever
Your mother in law is a GOOD person!!(And sunny is adorable)
After all, it’s not hard to realize that, at the end of the day, every family is weird in its own way, for better or worse. So when you meet them, you are being invited into a very established world, with its own jokes, references and often a very deep history. The best families do what they can to make folks feel included.
Mother-In-Law Left This Outside Our Door Yesterday Since We Have Covid And Couldn't Go To The Store
My Mother In Law Knitted Me These Fuzzy Stump Socks Over The Last Two Skiing Seasons. They Keep Me Warm During The Winter When I’m Not Using My Prosthetics
My MIL Crochet My Cat Her Own Couch
So for every “terrible in-law” story, there are wholesome examples of people who found new friends among their partner’s family. It’s a reminder that, at the end of the day, most people are actually quite decent and perfectly capable of being nice. Don’t let the decades of horrible stereotypes fool you.
My Mother-In-Law Made Me These Plant Marker Rocks For Fathers Day! I Love Them
Game Of Thrones Blanket Made My Mother-In-Law. She Has Made A Lot Of Blankets And Such But This Is By Far My Favorite
My Wife And I Are Expecting Our First Child In February. During A Recent Vacation My Mother In Law Decorated The Baby Room As A Surprise. We Were Blown Away
This can be good, or bad. If MIL sticks to your design and plans, then OK, one less thing you have to do. BUT if she goes way TF off base and does everything her way which is the diametric opposite of your way, then it is bad bad bad, and now you have to go through the effort to undo her s**t and redo the nursery to your specs.
My MIL Got A Tattoo Of My Halloween Baby's Footprints. When I Asked Her What The Stars Meant, She Said, "The Twins." I Miscarried Identical Twin Boys, And I Didn't Think Anyone Cared About Them Anymore Except Me 🥹
My Mother-In-Law Has A Dog Watering Station For People Walking Their Dogs!
My Mother In Law Got Me A Shirt With My Best Friend On It
My MIL Heard I Was Feeling Under The Weather
MIL Made Everyone A Personalised Gnome For Christmas. My Partner Is A Carpenter And I Love To Paint, As You Can Tell She Took Note Of How Much Taller He Is Than Me Haha. She Is So Talented And I Absolutely Love Them
Mother-In-Law And I Did A Collab For My Newborn Coming Soon! She Knitted The Hat And I Crocheted The Dress
My MILGets Me 😂
They All Live In Her Property!! They Like, Come Up And Eat Out Of Her Hand! It’s So Cute
My Mother-In-Law Sends The Best Cards
A Legend Of Zelda Quilt My MIL Made For Me! The Stitching Includes Non-Nes Controller Patterns, But I Let Her Slide On That Detail
Blanket My Mother-In-Law Made For My Kids
Our Two Families Don't Intermingle Much, But My Mother-In-Law Is Visiting From Nigeria, And Got My Parents Some Hand-Made Formal Wear!
Donation Received By A Local Pet Rescue ❤️
Mother-In-Law Gave Us Her Huge Jade Plant From Her Yard
Mother-In-Law's Gift For My Son For Christmas
My Mother-In-Law And Her Then-Boyfriend Back In The Late '70s...i Think I've Seen Him Somewhere Before
How is this man barely aged in 50 years? Damn, he was sexy then and he still is
My Mother-In-Law Wanted Me To Teach Her How To Paint A Silly Giraffe This Morning. Here They Are!
Mother-In-Law Reveals She "Used To Do Some Sketching When She Was Younger"
My MIL Held A Birthday Party For Their 14yo Dog
My MIL Read That My Favorite Thing Is Being Discontinued, So She Ordered Me A Case ❤️
Banana milk reminds me of going with my dad and little brother to get donuts. It’s one of the simplest joys in my life, and I’m going to miss it.
7th Wedding Anniversary Gift From My Mother-In-Law That She Hand Painted For Us❤️
My MIL Noticed That The Squirrels She Feeds Always Come From The Same Spot In The Bushes, So She Made Them An Arch To Run Through
I Just Wanted To Show Off The Amazing Quilt My Mother In Law Made For Her New Grandson. I Told Her It Was So Good I’d Post It On The Internet For Everyone To See
It's not easy being Green and sometimes it's not easy being a mother-in-law. But yours? She knocks it out of the park
My Sweet Mother-In-Law Just Finished This Quilt For Me. It's Called 'Breaking Free'. It Took Her Over A Year
My MIL Has Been Feeding The Squirrels
This little chonk has been taking advantage of the free food available from my MIL. Time to go on a diet methinks.
I Married Into A Family That Has 5 Boys. When My Husband And I Go In For A Few Days, My Mother-In-Law Always Sits Out A Basket With Girly Filled Items To Make Me Feel More At Home!
My Mother-In Law Just Gave Me This... I'm Having A Baby Tomorrow
This Guy's Mother-In-Law Spent A Year Planning A Wholesome Long Con Surprise
Came To Water My In-Laws' Plants While They Were Out Of Town And Found My MIL Had Protected My Favourite Plant From The Sun As We Are Having A Heatwave
My Mother And Mother-In-Law Supply Us With Fresh Flowers From Their Gardens Every Week During Season. Always Makes My Day
My MIL Makes Themed Scarves For Every Holiday
My MIL Said She Had “Some” Floss She Wasn’t Using And Offered To Send It To Me. I Now Have “Some” Floss
A Christmas Card My Mother In Law Made Of Me, My Partner And Our Two Dogs
This Fathers Day Cake My Mother-In-Law Made For Her Dad! He’s 86 Years Young
The Mother-In-Law's Creation
My Mother In Laws Eurovision Buffet, Bless Her
My Mother-In-Law Surprised My Father-In-Law On His Route Today With My Son...it's Hard To Tell Who Is Happier
My Mother-In-Law Paints Many Of These Stones So That They Can Be Left In Public Places For Strangers To Find
She his talented! And she will bring happiness to so many people :-) I found a painted rock in a public place once with a note that if I find it, I can have it, I've had it for years, I look at it every day and I still smile
My Mother-In-Law Bought Our Cat An Anti-Anxiety Bed. This Is The Resulting Belly
My Mother-In-Law Sharpied And Sewed This Pillow For Our 9-Week-Old Son (Calvin)’s Bedroom
My MIL Gifted This To My SO, And Signed It The Day She Passed. Its Very Special To Him And Signed With Metallic Sharpie. How Can We Protect The Writing?
Not clear nail polish, not spray clear coat, not clear tape. You might be better off taking a high resolution photograph of the writing and getting this made into a decal or a wrap to put on to the controller, ( have several made in case it wears off)
My Mother In Law Brought These To Me Last Night. She Said They Were Her Mom’s
Never have collected anything like this, but I always admire all the old PYREX bowls my grandmother still has/ uses to this day. I was telling my MIL about them and she wanted me to have these ones . They’re pretty nice and it seems to be a full set !
I have this set, and it makes me smile every time I use it. I love the color, I love the stability, I love how practical they are, and it reminds me of the person who gave it to me and it always makes my cooking taste better
My Mother-In-Law Kept My Daughter's Gingerbread House From Last Year
To be fair, it is exceptionally cute and a shame to eat it...
Randomly Told My MIL I Liked Unicorn Coffee Cups... Behold, My Christmas Present . My Husband And I Are Fighting Over Who Gets To Take It To Work
Vacationing With My Boyfriend's Family Tomorrow, His Mom Fills A Hole In My Heart ❤️ (Mine Passed When I Was 18, So Blessed With A Mil Like Her)
My boyfriends parents both, but especially his mom, they treat me like I'm their own. This will be my 3rd vacation with them, we always meet at their house and drive south together. I adore his whole family, I love that they love me too, and his mom is my best friend. Whenever we go to their house for dinner, I can hardly get in the door before she squeals, "my wine drinking buddy is here!" & pours me a glass. 🤣🥰 I lost my mom to cancer when I was 18, and I was very close with her. Nobody will ever replace her, but having such a loving MIL who makes sure to always include me and tell me she loves me, it certainly does some healing things for the soul. ❤️
I hope that's your boyfriend becomes your husband and that you have many years together!
Mother In Law Came Back From An Estate Sale With A Giant Gift For Me
My Mother In Law Gave My Her Orchids ❤️
MIL Made This To-Scale Sized Soft Soccer Ball For My 6 Year Old Son To Kick Around Inside
My 6 year old son loves to play soccer. But with winter coming, and space in our home being limited, there aren't many places that he can safely kick a soccer ball around inside. So my MIL made this soccer ball for him for the winter.
I told her it might be the cutest thing she's ever made, and my son absolutely loves it.
I Told My MIL I'd Like Anything From The Ordinary For Christmas
I have no idea what the ordinary is but I thought you were going to say you'd like "something out of the ordinary for Christmas" ...
My Mother-In-Law Made Me This Birthday Cake!
My Mother In Law Knew How To Combine My Gaming And Music In One Gift
Asked My Mother-In-Law If She Could Just Flick The Kettle On For Me And This Is What She Brings Me Back :)
This Is So Cute
My 84-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Gave Me This Treasure, Which Is Full Of Random Little Surprises
I think I gave mine to my daughter, I want it back. There are some really good recipes in there as well as some that are so bad that you would never make them.
From My MIL. It’s Been A Rough Year For Everyone, This Warmed My Heart
My Mother-In-Law Has Bestowed Her Floss Stash Upon Me! So Excited
I have those boxes and cards that you wind the floss on and a thing that sits on the side of the box that holds the card & you. turn the handle to wind the floss on it. Haven't done any cross stitch in a long time because I can't see those tiny squares like I used to. One year I almost went blind doing so much that I made people for Christmas I made my SIL a thing with roses that had almost 50 colors in close shades of pink, yellow, peach, green and cream.
My Mother-In-Law Made This Turtle Quilt For My Son
My Bridal Shower Was On But We Canceled It. My Mother In Law (To Be) Still Went All Out And Made Me These Amazing Cupcakes Even Though The Party Was Canceled
My Mother-In-Law Moved In With Us A Year Ago To Care For Her. She Has Alzheimers And Can't Focus On Anything Too Long Except One Thing, Watching The Patriots Play On TV (She'll Watch The Whole Game). A Family Member Sent Her These Footsy Pajamas And Nightcap; She Couldn't Be Happier
POV: You've Traveled 6000 Mi And Your Mil Sets Up The Guest Room For Your Arrival
Some people have cr*ppy in-laws, but I can safely say mine are the best. Also, this is a great machine (for anyone looking for something simple and bulletproof). She's had it forever (wedding present from her mom), doesn't sew, and has always been very generous in letting me use hers. She picked the frangipanes from their tree, too. She has been diagnosed with the big C recently, and is tired and feeling unwell a lot of the time. She's always thinking of others. I'm so, so lucky to have her as my second mom. 🥰
My Mother-In-Law Bought Is The Coolest Wreath
Props To My MIL For An Amazing Brisket!
This Is So Sweet, My MIL Sent This
Was Really Struggling With Depression Yesterday, So My MIL Took Me To The Garden Centre. Picked Up This Little Beauty
My Mother In Law Made Me This For My Birthday
Can We Talk About How Sweet It Was Of My Mother-In-Law To Buy Me A Skein Of Yarn For Christmas To Make Her A Blanket For Her Birthday. And Added A Giftcard In Case I Needed More
MIL Bought These For Us To Use On Christmas Day
So Glad My MIL Is Amazing
I had a wonderful mother-in-law. God rest your soul, Joyce.
