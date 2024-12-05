To show you that family doesn't have to be just awkward conversations over tense dinners, we've gathered the funniest in-law moments we could find on the internet. Laughter and smiles are great bonds!

From showing up to the holidays in silly clothes to sending surprising pictures to group chats, some people simply have a knack for turning everyday life into comedy gold of the purest kind.

They say that in-laws can either be a blessing or a curse , but there's a third category that doesn’t get the attention it deserves: they can also be hilarious.

#1 My Sister Used To Have A Mean Husband That Treated Their Son Horribly, 4 Years Later I Can Say Her New Husband And My Brother In Law Is Pretty Awesome Just By What He Puts In My Nephew's Lunch Each Day Share icon

#2 My Brother-In-Law Helping His Buddy Dobby Look For The Brain Cell Share icon

#3 Mother-In-Law Bought These To Embarrass Me. It Didn't Work Share icon

#4 I've Been Buying The Bee Movie Whenever I See It Available For $4 Or Less To Give To My Brother In Law For Ever Holiday Ever Share icon

#5 My Future Mother-In-Law Did Not Understand Why I Brought This Icicle Into The House, Or Why I Was So Happy About Him Share icon That is HUGE! I like that icicle. That’s a nice icicle.

#6 My Mother-In-Law Cherishes All Of The Photos I Send To Her Digital Photo Frame. She Tells Me That She Checks For New Pictures Every Morning. I Just Added This One Share icon

#7 My Sister And Brother-In-Law Won A Trip To Iceland And Left Yesterday. My Mom And I Are Watching Their 6 Month Old Son. This Was The First Email/Status Update We Sent Them Share icon

#8 My Dad Does The Fake Handshake Routine Every Chance He Gets. My Brother-In-Law Finally Got Him Back Share icon

#9 Everyone Has A Good Sense Of Humor Share icon

#10 My In-Laws Are Strange People Share icon

#11 When Your Son-In-Law Is A Magician, It's Hard To Not Get Super Excited Share icon

#12 The Eyes Are Everything In This Pic Share icon

#13 When Your Japanese Father-In-Law Gets Adopted By Your Peruvian Familia Share icon

#14 Every Year My Family Does A Secret Santa And Secret Satan And My Brother-In-Law Has Had Me For Satan For The Past Four Years Straight Share icon For those who don't know, Secret Satan is exactly the same as Secret Santa except the gifts are played for laughs. We've been doing both for years.

#15 My Father In Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror Share icon

#16 My Dad In Law Invented This Hummingbird Helmet. He Calls The Feeder In The Back "The Tickler" Share icon

#17 Father-In-Law Just Sent Me This From Vegas, Mother-In-Law Told Him, "We Loved The Fast And The Furious." Share icon

#18 My Brother-In-Law And His Friends Won Their Office Costume Contest Share icon

#19 My Brother-In-Law Is A Mechanic And Sent Me This Picture Today Share icon

#20 My Father-In-Law Bird Watching In Central Park Share icon

#21 My Sister In Law Left These Outside My House Last Night So They Would Greet Me When I Left For Work Share icon

#22 Got The Danny Devito Life Size Cutout For My Brother And Sister-In-Law. Scares The Hell Out Of You When You Forget He’s Standing There Share icon

#23 So I Got My Sister In Law For Secret Santa, I Got Her A Barn Door Shelving Unit. Only Took Three Hours Share icon

#24 The In-Laws Gave Us A Bunch Of Corn From The Garden To Bag And Freeze. My Wife Left Me In Charge Of Labeling The Bags Saying "Be Sure To Label The Bags Clearly So We Know What's In Them." She Was Not Impressed Share icon

#25 Wife Pointed This Out Before My Bike Ride Today. I Believe My Father-In-Law Is The Culprit Share icon

#26 Mother-In-Law Gave Us This At Our Baby Shower. I Made It Better Share icon

#27 This Is Incredible Share icon

#28 Stand Down Everyone. My Brother And Sister In-Law Have Already Won Halloween Share icon

#29 My Son-In-Law Is A Tattoo Artist. He Decided To Have My Grandson Wake Up To A Little Surprise Share icon

#30 My Sister-In-Law's School Decided To Put "Throwback" Faculty Pictures In The Yearbook, But She's The Only One That Submitted One Share icon

#31 Mother-In-Law Suggested Something Sweet To Commemorate Our Marriage, So We Framed This And Put It Near The Front Door. Now Just Waiting For The Day That She Notices Share icon

#32 She Was Sad It Wasn't Her Birthday, Father In-Law Came Through Share icon

#33 We Had A Photo Booth At Our Wedding. I Think My Brother In Law Doesn't Understand How Photobooths Work Share icon

#34 My Brother In Law Broke His Neck, But Not His Christmas Spirit Share icon

#35 My New Brother-In-Law Got Us A Wedding Present, Engraved With A Personal Touch Share icon

#36 Had To Take A Moment To Appreciate The Father-In-Law’s Neatly Stacked Skip Share icon

#37 Now That’s Stubbornness Share icon

#38 When The Waiter Accidentally Spills An Entire Glass Of Ice Water Down Your Back And Your Brother In Law Just So Happens To Have His Camera To Capture One Of Your Finest Moments Share icon

#39 I Got My GF A New Bike Helmet, My Brother-In-Law Got Her A Drake Face-Print Balaclava And Now She Looks Like A Custom Video Game Character Share icon

#40 My Father In Law's Halloween Tradition. (Can You Spot Him?) Share icon

#41 My Father In Law Told My Nephew He Would Buy Him An Xbox When He Learns To Ride A Two Wheeler. Not Getting It Today Share icon

#42 My Brother In-Law Made His Cat A Maze Today From Officework Boxes Share icon

#43 Got Married Yesterday. My Bil Bought Us Our Wedding Cake Share icon To be fair, we breed/sell insects, but how many people can say they had a cockroach cake at their wedding? We loved it. My grandma didn't.

#44 My Mother In Law Gave My Wife Homemade Cough Syrup For Christmas Share icon

#45 I Thought I Had Put Socks On My Son This Morning. Turns Out They Were Gloves. My Mother In Law Sent Me This Share icon

#46 In-Laws Live Next To Us, Wife Ran Out Of Baking Powder Share icon

#47 My Brother In-Laws Halloween Costume Share icon

#48 My Mother In Laws Eurovision Buffet, Bless Her Share icon

#49 The Shrine At My Mother In Law’s House. I Love That The Cat Is In The Middle And The Virgin Mary On The Side 🙃 Share icon

#50 Kind Of Scary Share icon

#51 My Father In Law’s Mouse. Close Up Of The Little Snowglobe/ Gravel+ Tractor Part Share icon

#52 My Brothers Father-In-Law(6'6")working In Angola With His Crew Share icon

#53 How To Prank Your Mother In Law. Now Everyone That Rents Her Condo This Summer Is Going To The Think She's Illiterate Share icon

#54 My Mother-In-Law Paints Landscapes. I Thought They Were Missing Something... So I Took A Photo Of Her Canvas And Share icon

#55 Got These Little Ladybirds With Stickers On The Back For A £1 On The Market. I’m Going To Stick Them In Random Places All Over The Mother-In-Law’s Kitchen Share icon

#56 The Way My Father In Law Pulled Painters Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right) Share icon

#57 My Father-In-Law Baked Cookies For Me Share icon

#58 My Sister-In-Law Made My Dad A Birthday Cake Share icon

#59 First Time For My Sister In Law Cooking ... I Think It’s A Little Bit Too Well Done Share icon

#60 Me, My Mom, And My Sil’s Mom All Got My Niece The Same Birthday Card…we All Live In Different States Share icon

#61 Honestly He Could Have Used Plastic Plates But This Got Me Laughing Share icon

#62 My Grandfather In Law Was Pretty Proud Of His Knot Placement On My Son's Rocking Lion Share icon

#63 This Book I Just Found At My Inlaw's House Share icon

#64 It's Beautiful Share icon

#65 I Got My Sister In Law This Card For Her 40th Share icon

#66 My Father In Law Got This Shirt As A Gag Gift. He Has *no Idea* What It Means Share icon

#67 My Mother-In-Law Wanted To Share A Youtube Video, She Sent A Picture Of Her Laptop Screen Share icon

#68 A Picture Of My Brother In Law When He Was 7! I Love It! Share icon

#69 I'm At My Inlaws, And This Is Quite Literally The Most #fixed Thing I've Ever Seen In My Life Share icon

