They say that in-laws can either be a blessing or a curse, but there's a third category that doesn’t get the attention it deserves: they can also be hilarious.

From showing up to the holidays in silly clothes to sending surprising pictures to group chats, some people simply have a knack for turning everyday life into comedy gold of the purest kind.

To show you that family doesn't have to be just awkward conversations over tense dinners, we've gathered the funniest in-law moments we could find on the internet. Laughter and smiles are great bonds!

#1

My Sister Used To Have A Mean Husband That Treated Their Son Horribly, 4 Years Later I Can Say Her New Husband And My Brother In Law Is Pretty Awesome Just By What He Puts In My Nephew's Lunch Each Day

Illustrated napkins with funny messages featuring iconic characters, perfect for hilarious-in-laws' gifts.

LEDStreets Report

#2

My Brother-In-Law Helping His Buddy Dobby Look For The Brain Cell

Man humorously mimics a cat drinking from a kitchen sink, capturing a funny in-laws moment.

Jay911 Report

#3

Mother-In-Law Bought These To Embarrass Me. It Didn't Work

Man posing in a colorful tie-dye onesie, embodying hilarious in-laws humor.

t0pd4wg Report

#4

I've Been Buying The Bee Movie Whenever I See It Available For $4 Or Less To Give To My Brother In Law For Ever Holiday Ever

Stack of Bee Movie DVDs and games, humorously organized, possibly showing a collector's quirky taste.

ShawnBoo Report

#5

My Future Mother-In-Law Did Not Understand Why I Brought This Icicle Into The House, Or Why I Was So Happy About Him

Person in a cozy cabin holding a giant icicle, creating a funny in-law family moment.

That is HUGE! I like that icicle. That’s a nice icicle.

shawn-fff Report

#6

My Mother-In-Law Cherishes All Of The Photos I Send To Her Digital Photo Frame. She Tells Me That She Checks For New Pictures Every Morning. I Just Added This One

Child in a pink jacket sits near a lifelike alligator statue on a pebbled shore, creating a hilarious scene.

mmmcake Report

#7

My Sister And Brother-In-Law Won A Trip To Iceland And Left Yesterday. My Mom And I Are Watching Their 6 Month Old Son. This Was The First Email/Status Update We Sent Them

Man wearing helmet on scooter with a baby in a crate, showcasing hilarious in-laws humor.

surgerylad Report

#8

My Dad Does The Fake Handshake Routine Every Chance He Gets. My Brother-In-Law Finally Got Him Back

Elderly man laughing with in-laws under umbrellas at a wedding.

__rosebud__ Report

#9

Everyone Has A Good Sense Of Humor

Elderly woman in pirate hat drinking from a cup after eye surgery, capturing a humorous in-law moment.

EliMcCann Report

#10

My In-Laws Are Strange People

Child wearing an oversized trench coat, creating a humorous in-laws moment.

lava_lump Report

#11

When Your Son-In-Law Is A Magician, It's Hard To Not Get Super Excited

Groom's hilarious in-laws cheering as he leans back dramatically at outdoor wedding reception.

Grg-SK Report

#12

The Eyes Are Everything In This Pic

Man dressed as an elephant for a playful family movie, highlighting hilarious in-laws.

Lin_Manuel Report

#13

When Your Japanese Father-In-Law Gets Adopted By Your Peruvian Familia

A group of men, including a playful in-law in a striped shirt, posing joyfully at a party.

rault18 Report

#14

Every Year My Family Does A Secret Santa And Secret Satan And My Brother-In-Law Has Had Me For Satan For The Past Four Years Straight

Man in a colorful cat and pizza sweater stands by a decorated Christmas tree, showcasing hilarious in-laws humor.

For those who don't know, Secret Satan is exactly the same as Secret Santa except the gifts are played for laughs. We've been doing both for years.

sometimesavowel Report

This has to be the most awesome shirt I have ever seen! The envy is real and painful.

#15

My Father In Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror

Man using caulking gun to humorously write on wall, showcasing hilarious in-laws moment.

tofukillerr Report

emmi_blad avatar
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Years ago when we renovated our bathroom/sauna with my now ex-husband, we left written messages in the walls and floors. Also in the same summer we built a deck, and left messages there too. Maybe some day they are found!

#16

My Dad In Law Invented This Hummingbird Helmet. He Calls The Feeder In The Back "The Tickler"

Person wearing a helmet with hummingbird feeders, attracting birds; humorous in-law moment captured outdoors.

trentluv Report

ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like an idea from 5-Minute Crafts, yet I love it so much I need 20 for me and 20 for everyone I meet.

#17

Father-In-Law Just Sent Me This From Vegas, Mother-In-Law Told Him, "We Loved The Fast And The Furious."

Two men in a store under bright lights, one with sunglasses, capturing a playful moment related to hilarious in-laws.

mntnman38 Report

ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Matt Damon! He was my favorite in Mission Impossible!

#18

My Brother-In-Law And His Friends Won Their Office Costume Contest

People dressed as green toy soldiers in a humorous group pose at an indoor gathering.

_KingPuck_ Report

#19

My Brother-In-Law Is A Mechanic And Sent Me This Picture Today

Mechanic holds a chicken next to a car inspection report, showcasing a hilarious in-law moment.

free-the-trees Report

#20

My Father-In-Law Bird Watching In Central Park

A man using binoculars in a park, with someone in a Big Bird costume amusing in-laws nearby.

COmarmot Report

ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your father in law looks a little familiar. Some sort of faint childhood memory.

#21

My Sister In Law Left These Outside My House Last Night So They Would Greet Me When I Left For Work

Headless overalls statues for hilarious in-laws garden decoration joke.

devious_1 Report

#22

Got The Danny Devito Life Size Cutout For My Brother And Sister-In-Law. Scares The Hell Out Of You When You Forget He’s Standing There

Cardboard cutout of a man humorously placed next to a TV with sports broadcast, highlighting hilarious in-laws prank.

timmun029 Report

emmi_blad avatar
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to have Jean Claude Van Damme -cutout in the 90's. I proppd him up to look out of the window. There might still be people who think about this strange, staring man.

#23

So I Got My Sister In Law For Secret Santa, I Got Her A Barn Door Shelving Unit. Only Took Three Hours

Christmas gifts humorously wrapped, showcasing a variety of festive papers, connected to hilarious in-laws.

Joe0991 Report

emmi_blad avatar
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For my 18th birthday I got a big gift box from my then best friend. There was a smaller box inside. Then a smaller. And smaller. And so on. Until I finally opened the last one and pulled out an envelope. It had a note inside, saying "I'm sorry I couldn't come to your party". now after 30 years I still smile at this memory :)

#24

The In-Laws Gave Us A Bunch Of Corn From The Garden To Bag And Freeze. My Wife Left Me In Charge Of Labeling The Bags Saying "Be Sure To Label The Bags Clearly So We Know What's In Them." She Was Not Impressed

Labeled corn packs with funny names like "Exotic Bananas" and "Backscratchers," showcasing hilarious in-laws' humor.

HighSpeed556 Report

#25

Wife Pointed This Out Before My Bike Ride Today. I Believe My Father-In-Law Is The Culprit

Person wearing sunglasses and a helmet labeled "SPECIAL ED," related to hilarious in-laws theme.

BillyJackO Report

#26

Mother-In-Law Gave Us This At Our Baby Shower. I Made It Better

Baby onesie with a funny in-law themed cartoon featuring animals in a boat and a joyful figure.

Rieken Report

#27

This Is Incredible

Dog sits beside a painting of itself wearing a headscarf, a funny gift from in-laws.

ashleymayer Report

#28

Stand Down Everyone. My Brother And Sister In-Law Have Already Won Halloween

Two people in matching blue dresses pose humorously in a vintage-style room, capturing a hilarious in-laws moment.

simontucker1979 Report

#29

My Son-In-Law Is A Tattoo Artist. He Decided To Have My Grandson Wake Up To A Little Surprise

Child sleeping with temporary tattoo sleeve; hilarious in-laws prank.

madcount Report

#30

My Sister-In-Law's School Decided To Put "Throwback" Faculty Pictures In The Yearbook, But She's The Only One That Submitted One

Yearbook-style photo grid of adults and a child, capturing hilarious in-laws in different outfits and expressions.

Uraniumrainbow Report

#31

Mother-In-Law Suggested Something Sweet To Commemorate Our Marriage, So We Framed This And Put It Near The Front Door. Now Just Waiting For The Day That She Notices

Framed romantic lyrics with decorative script overlay, featuring in-laws' names and date.

burned05 Report

#32

She Was Sad It Wasn't Her Birthday, Father In-Law Came Through

Little girl in pink shirt, standing by a cake with funny candles, embodying hilarious in-laws humor.

tonyd1989 Report

#33

We Had A Photo Booth At Our Wedding. I Think My Brother In Law Doesn't Understand How Photobooths Work

Photobooth strip of a man in a suit and tie with a red rose boutonniere, exuding a comedic in-law vibe.

RyanSmithN Report

#34

My Brother In Law Broke His Neck, But Not His Christmas Spirit

Man making a funny face with holiday lights wrapped around his head, embodying hilarious in-laws humor.

Lovehimso Report

#35

My New Brother-In-Law Got Us A Wedding Present, Engraved With A Personal Touch

An iPad with a humorous engraving from in-laws saying "Good luck reselling this now."

Mangoray Report

#36

Had To Take A Moment To Appreciate The Father-In-Law’s Neatly Stacked Skip

Green skip full of rubble and wooden planks on a driveway, showcasing a hilarious in-laws DIY mishap.

teebs_87 Report

#37

Now That’s Stubbornness

Above-ground pool on patio with humorous backstory involving in-laws.

ClaysandBirds Report

#38

When The Waiter Accidentally Spills An Entire Glass Of Ice Water Down Your Back And Your Brother In Law Just So Happens To Have His Camera To Capture One Of Your Finest Moments

Two women at a table react with surprise, creating a hilarious moment with in-laws.

Lokibell Report

#39

I Got My GF A New Bike Helmet, My Brother-In-Law Got Her A Drake Face-Print Balaclava And Now She Looks Like A Custom Video Game Character

Person with helmet and mask in a festive living room, embodying hilarious in-laws humor.

gekko27 Report

#40

My Father In Law's Halloween Tradition. (Can You Spot Him?)

Cozy porch with Halloween decor featuring a pumpkin and a person in the doorway, highlighting hilarious in-laws theme.

GerbilScream Report

#41

My Father In Law Told My Nephew He Would Buy Him An Xbox When He Learns To Ride A Two Wheeler. Not Getting It Today

Child in a funny mishap with a bicycle on the grass, capturing the essence of hilarious in-laws scenarios.

brentf2000 Report

#42

My Brother In-Law Made His Cat A Maze Today From Officework Boxes

Stack of colorful moving boxes in an unusual arrangement, illustrating a hilarious in-laws' storage solution.

MrSquiggle Report

#43

Got Married Yesterday. My Bil Bought Us Our Wedding Cake

Cockroach-shaped cake with "The Greens" written on it for a hilarious in-laws celebration, dated August 5th, 2024.

To be fair, we breed/sell insects, but how many people can say they had a cockroach cake at their wedding? We loved it. My grandma didn't.

innkling Report

emmi_blad avatar
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have Madagascar hissing cockroaches in a terrarium. I love them, and would love to have a cockroach cake!

#44

My Mother In Law Gave My Wife Homemade Cough Syrup For Christmas

A person holding a bottle labeled "Cough Syrup" with a skull, symbolizing a hilarious in-laws prank.

murderxbryan Report

#45

I Thought I Had Put Socks On My Son This Morning. Turns Out They Were Gloves. My Mother In Law Sent Me This

Child wearing red mittens on their feet, lying on a blue quilt.

shedreamsofunicorns Report

#46

In-Laws Live Next To Us, Wife Ran Out Of Baking Powder

A hand holding a small bag wrapped in plastic, outdoors on a dirt path. Hilarious-In-Laws.

Heretogetaltered Report

#47

My Brother In-Laws Halloween Costume

Adults in creative costumes, one dressed as a robot truck, enjoying a party with hilarious in-law moments.

Tlasan Report

#48

My Mother In Laws Eurovision Buffet, Bless Her

A humorous in-law-themed table with creative fruit displays and family photos.

Glockenspielintern Report

#49

The Shrine At My Mother In Law’s House. I Love That The Cat Is In The Middle And The Virgin Mary On The Side 🙃

Cat figurine in a vintage outfit with fluffy boa, surrounded by angel sculptures, showcases a humorous in-laws gift idea.

cultureShocked5 Report

#50

Kind Of Scary

A woman looks surprised while holding a lifelike doll in humorous in-law scenario.

Casey Report

#51

My Father In Law’s Mouse. Close Up Of The Little Snowglobe/ Gravel+ Tractor Part

Novelty mouse with tiny tractor inside, showcasing a humorous gift idea for in-laws.

TownsUsa Report

#52

My Brothers Father-In-Law(6'6")working In Angola With His Crew

Group of workers in orange uniforms with a tall man in a construction vest, illustrating funny in-law dynamics.

Virgoan Report

#53

How To Prank Your Mother In Law. Now Everyone That Rents Her Condo This Summer Is Going To The Think She's Illiterate

Funny in-laws humor with metal letters spelling "BEACH" quickly rearranged to "BEECH" on a living room wall.

timechuck Report

#54

My Mother-In-Law Paints Landscapes. I Thought They Were Missing Something... So I Took A Photo Of Her Canvas And

Pterodactyls flying over stunning ocean cliffs, illustrating a humorous twist.

HynraFoo Report

#55

Got These Little Ladybirds With Stickers On The Back For A £1 On The Market. I’m Going To Stick Them In Random Places All Over The Mother-In-Law’s Kitchen

Bag of red ladybug-shaped buttons tied with twine on a wooden surface, related to Hilarious-In-Laws.

Herrben Report

#56

The Way My Father In Law Pulled Painters Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right)

Oddly wrapped gifts in green paper on a tiled floor, showcasing hilarious in-laws' humor.

cindertt Report

#57

My Father-In-Law Baked Cookies For Me

Funny cookies shaped like feet on a blue plate, adding a humorous touch perfect for Hilarious-In-Laws.

aspirationaldragon Report

#58

My Sister-In-Law Made My Dad A Birthday Cake

Man holding cameras at a party, smiling next to a table with flowers, embodying hilarious in-laws humor.

vito0627 Report

leigh_2 avatar
Leigh
Leigh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really impressive! Looks just like a camera. I'd love to have them make me a cake

#59

First Time For My Sister In Law Cooking ... I Think It’s A Little Bit Too Well Done

Burnt turkey in a foil roasting pan, showcasing a common hilarious in-laws cooking mishap.

thatguy1977 Report

emmi_blad avatar
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe she should start from simpler recipies, like boiling water? Then boiling potatoes?

#60

Me, My Mom, And My Sil’s Mom All Got My Niece The Same Birthday Card…we All Live In Different States

Llama-themed birthday cards featuring the number 5 on a wooden shelf, related to hilarious in-laws.

Bigred1515 Report

#61

Honestly He Could Have Used Plastic Plates But This Got Me Laughing

Muffin tin used as a paint palette by in-laws, with vibrant paints for art class.

afierohim Report

#62

My Grandfather In Law Was Pretty Proud Of His Knot Placement On My Son's Rocking Lion

Wooden rocking horse in living room, comical design with rope tail, linked to Hilarious-In-Laws theme.

54HawksRFK6 Report

#63

This Book I Just Found At My Inlaw's House

Book cover of "The Dirty Parts of the Bible" by Sam Torode, featuring an open book and sepia-toned photo. Hilarious in-laws.

frypincher Report

emmi_blad avatar
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
🇫🇮 Goth Nurse 🇫🇮
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

""The Dirty Parts of the Bible is a humorous adventure across America during the Great Depression - a rollicking tale of love and liquor, preachers and prostitutes, trains and treasure" - seems like an interesting book lol

#64

It's Beautiful

Man proudly poses by a sparse Christmas tree, embodying hilarious in-laws' festive humor.

AdamandPeeve Report

#65

I Got My Sister In Law This Card For Her 40th

Greeting card with humorous message about looking young, related to hilarious in-laws theme.

Ontheboldstep Report

#66

My Father In Law Got This Shirt As A Gag Gift. He Has *no Idea* What It Means

Man wearing a "Dad Bod" t-shirt, standing in a living room, humorously embodying hilarious in-laws theme.

FizzyBeverage Report

#67

My Mother-In-Law Wanted To Share A Youtube Video, She Sent A Picture Of Her Laptop Screen

Laptop screen displaying a YouTube video URL about a homemade lure coursing machine.

lowlight69 Report

#68

A Picture Of My Brother In Law When He Was 7! I Love It!

Child in overalls and a cap humorously steering a ship's wheel, embracing comedic adventure.

Mikallica81 Report

#69

I'm At My Inlaws, And This Is Quite Literally The Most #fixed Thing I've Ever Seen In My Life

Stained glass lamp humorously misaligned with ceiling fixture, creating a hilarious in-laws DIY moment.

mccarthybergeron Report

#70

Meat And Produce Is Expensive Right Now

Hilarious in-laws gift of Italian sausage and banana in a bag with handwritten name label.

atdanwhite Report

