It can be satisfying to see a niche thing you love – a book, a band, an artist – become popular in the mainstream. Yet it can also be upsetting. You root for their success for so long, but once everybody knows about them, it doesn't feel as special. That's gatekeeping, the grown-up cousin of "You can't sit with us."

But there is a community that doesn't gatekeep: the Gates Open, Come On In subreddit. It's where people invite each other to like and enjoy stuff others might tell them is inappropriate or uncool, and generally have each other's backs. Like the kids say these days, "In the clurb, we all fam."

#1

Finally Someone Who Gets It!

Finally Someone Who Gets It!

checcyourself Report

#2

Friendly Incentive

Friendly Incentive

HumbleAssist7602 Report

#3

It's Never Too Late

It's Never Too Late

wwxwashere Report

#4

Literally The Gate Was Open

Literally The Gate Was Open

DaveInLondon89 Report

#5

This One Was Nice

This One Was Nice

AnnualAge5895 Report

#6

Gay Body Shaming Is Real

Gay Body Shaming Is Real

conancat Report

#7

Slow Down

Slow Down

pesigov3 Report

mariegraphique avatar
MEB
MEB
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not elderly - yet - but I would enjoy those!

#8

Mentally Empathetic Dad

Mentally Empathetic Dad

FelishaNyberg Report

#9

You're Not A Machine. You're Garden

You're Not A Machine. You're Garden

joynessthebrave Report

#10

Happy Lunar Year Everyone

Happy Lunar Year Everyone

Hotchi_Motchi Report

megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone with authority setting an example for self-styled dictators. Bravo.

#11

For The Waiters

For The Waiters

4reddityo Report

#12

Struggle Has No Inherent Value

Struggle Has No Inherent Value

r_I_reddit Report

#13

It Got A Little Aggressive, But I Like The Message

It Got A Little Aggressive, But I Like The Message

ThatDapperAdventurer Report

anoushkapanse avatar
MicrowaveGoddess
MicrowaveGoddess
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm Indian and 100% approve of this message. Culture is something to be shared, no kept exclusive.

#14

At The Minnesota United Game Last Night

At The Minnesota United Game Last Night

Hotchi_Motchi Report

saderman avatar
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful sign! (Although I’d be a tad píssed off to be sitting BEHIND it! 🤣)

#15

Another Good One From Tumblr

Another Good One From Tumblr

r_I_reddit Report

#16

Everything Turned Out Just Fine, Then

Everything Turned Out Just Fine, Then

MoralRelativity Report

#17

As Someone Who's Gone For 6 Years, It Really Does Make A Difference

As Someone Who's Gone For 6 Years, It Really Does Make A Difference

CarolGeorgese Report

#18

All Fans Welcome

All Fans Welcome

Hotchi_Motchi Report

#19

A Wheelchair Accessible Swing At A Public Park

A Wheelchair Accessible Swing At A Public Park

Turkeycirclejerky Report

#20

If Anybody Has A Problem With That I'm Going To Let It Go

If Anybody Has A Problem With That I'm Going To Let It Go

Hotchi_Motchi Report

#21

Emotional Rollercoaster! (Pls Remove If Posted Before)

Emotional Rollercoaster! (Pls Remove If Posted Before)

r_I_reddit Report

#22

Count Me In

Count Me In

WileyOne1 Report

#23

Pls Info Dump On Me I Love It

Pls Info Dump On Me I Love It

sarahhollowell Report

#24

Women Wearing What They Like In Peace

Women Wearing What They Like In Peace

Pumaheart Report

#25

Drink What You Like!!!

Drink What You Like!!!

Expersge Report

#26

Do You, No Matter What!

Do You, No Matter What!

ProperlyFlimsy Report

#27

Really Behind You

Really Behind You

r_I_reddit Report

#28

Brooklyn Librarians Subverting Censorship & Allowing Any Teenager In America To Have A Library Card

Brooklyn Librarians Subverting Censorship & Allowing Any Teenager In America To Have A Library Card

fridakahl0 Report

#29

Japan/America Cultural Exchange

Japan/America Cultural Exchange

baxil Report

#30

Dogs And Cats My Favorite Animals

Dogs And Cats My Favorite Animals

KeyPhilosophers Report

#31

Definitely Mercedes! Wait...what?

Definitely Mercedes! Wait...what?

TheRudePenguin Report

#32

What An Adorable Man Doing Such A Lovely Thing ❤️😍🥰

What An Adorable Man Doing Such A Lovely Thing ❤️😍🥰

mrbuh Report

#33

Words To Live By

Words To Live By

r_I_reddit Report

#34

Sh*tter’s Open!

Sh*tter’s Open!

jumbosnookums_ Report

#35

Depression Gateopening

Depression Gateopening

FootballCivilmp Report

#36

Good Parentin

Good Parentin

GlennonDoyle Report

#37

Moms,,,/-

Moms,,,/-

NoChefa Report

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have been able to finish the butter if they hadn't ganged up on me

#38

I'm Sure Many Of Us Needed To Hear This

I'm Sure Many Of Us Needed To Hear This

demandingultimatum Report

#39

Life Is Much Better Offline

Life Is Much Better Offline

caliecalister Report

#40

Something Wholesome From Facebook

Something Wholesome From Facebook

ObsessedStock98 Report

#41

You Are One Of Us Now

You Are One Of Us Now

senAnomaly Report

megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only code I ever wrote was in 1973 on the Univac 1219. An Admiral was impressed and pleased. Can I still say that?

#42

Sometimes You Win Sometimes You Learn

Sometimes You Win Sometimes You Learn

thehideousprse Report

#43

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

r_I_reddit Report

#44

The Country "Georgia" 🇬🇪 Or The State Of "Georgia" 🇺🇲?

The Country "Georgia" 🇬🇪 Or The State Of "Georgia" 🇺🇲?

Jusselle Report

#45

Luke Skywalker Makes Young Star Wars Fan Feel Loved

Luke Skywalker Makes Young Star Wars Fan Feel Loved

Confuseddoha Report

#46

Based College Rule

Based College Rule

reddit.com Report

#47

Shout Out To The Solo Eaters

Shout Out To The Solo Eaters

MoistAirlines Report

tabitha_martinez10 avatar
HighNMightyBigshotBossOfWorld
HighNMightyBigshotBossOfWorld
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand how people don’t do what they want to do because they don’t have someone to do it with. They lose so much.

#48

People Only Like You Because

People Only Like You Because

r_I_reddit Report

#49

Just Let Them Be They

Just Let Them Be They

Danthemanuwu Report

#50

Stress Relief

Stress Relief

Photojournalist_Fine Report

#51

November Reminders

November Reminders

jennaflores Report

#52

Some Comfort

Some Comfort

r_I_reddit Report

#53

Soup And Bread, Mate

Soup And Bread, Mate

Front-Pomelo-4367 Report

#54

Inclusion

Inclusion

4reddityo Report

#55

You Are Still Valid No Matter What

You Are Still Valid No Matter What

fridakahl0 Report

#56

Found My Weekend Plans

Found My Weekend Plans

unsatisfiedweirdo Report

#57

This New Train Station Has Baby Changing Stations In Both Restrooms

This New Train Station Has Baby Changing Stations In Both Restrooms

irrimn Report

#58

Metallica Invites Y’all To Come On In

Metallica Invites Y’all To Come On In

reddit.com Report

#59

Sharing A Love Of Music Does Not Have To Be Limited By Genre

Sharing A Love Of Music Does Not Have To Be Limited By Genre

RazzDaNinja Report

#60

This One Has Been A Long Time Coming

This One Has Been A Long Time Coming

dondirx Report

#61

Xbox With The Wholesomeness

Xbox With The Wholesomeness

hortegimh Report

#62

With All The Brouhaha About Whether Marvel Movies Are True Cinema, Here's Steven Spielberg's Take:

With All The Brouhaha About Whether Marvel Movies Are True Cinema, Here's Steven Spielberg's Take:

Addicioldfo Report

#63

Super Mario Chess Has No Time For Gender Stereotypes

Super Mario Chess Has No Time For Gender Stereotypes

Hotchi_Motchi Report

#64

Star Wars Is For All

Star Wars Is For All

JusticeBeak Report

#65

And A Good Wisdom It Is

And A Good Wisdom It Is

grubbydelicacy Report

#66

That's His Whole Thing

That's His Whole Thing

Ricksanchiz Report

#67

Every Job Is Valid!

Every Job Is Valid!

razor2811 Report

#68

I Found This Lifesaver Gummies Packaging Very Wholesome :)

I Found This Lifesaver Gummies Packaging Very Wholesome :)

Sardonic_Sadist Report

#69

People Who Know How To Sew But Don't Call Themselves Girls Are Also Valid, We Love You Too :)

People Who Know How To Sew But Don't Call Themselves Girls Are Also Valid, We Love You Too :)

N-Lily83 Report

#70

It's A Big Ask But I'm Behind It

It's A Big Ask But I'm Behind It

albanasqq Report

#71

🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷

🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷🎺🎷

alexiscoding Report

#72

All Love Is Good ♥️

All Love Is Good ♥️

ChannelingEcho Report

#73

Wholesome Venom

Wholesome Venom

Reddituser0346 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or perhaps tell him that he is still a good person even if he can't bench 10 pounds.

#74

No Gatekeeping Here, Kings

No Gatekeeping Here, Kings

Express-Radish-3395 Report

#75

Testing Your Fluency

Testing Your Fluency

astralwish1 Report

#76

A Surprise, To Be Sure, But A Welcome One

A Surprise, To Be Sure, But A Welcome One

reddit.com Report

#77

April Fools 😁

April Fools 😁

DifferentiatedCells Report

#78

(They’re Both Sports Cars)

(They’re Both Sports Cars)

reddit.com Report

#79

Found This And New It Fit Here

Found This And New It Fit Here

HugeChasmm Report

#80

Life Is Short: Play Nintendo

Life Is Short: Play Nintendo

TheSlowInspiration Report

#81

Just Like The Pied Piper LED Rats Through The Streets... 🎵🎵

Just Like The Pied Piper LED Rats Through The Streets... 🎵🎵

SweatyBars Report

#82

Don’t Let Anyone Make You Feel Bad For Feeling Bad. These Are Big Things And It’s Normal To Be Upset

Don’t Let Anyone Make You Feel Bad For Feeling Bad. These Are Big Things And It’s Normal To Be Upset

UsuallyObnox Report

#83

Anyone Can Appreciate Kind Words ❤️

Anyone Can Appreciate Kind Words ❤️

DarkRoomPerson Report

#84

A Little Body Positivity From 1977

A Little Body Positivity From 1977

tiffdrain Report

#85

Self Digansis

Self Digansis

coldstimulus Report

#86

You’re Such A Girl

You’re Such A Girl

reddit.com Report

#87

Paper Books Are Great

Paper Books Are Great

4reddityo Report

#88

The R/Crochet Community Is Very Wholesome

The R/Crochet Community Is Very Wholesome

freezingsheep Report

#89

Nsp Holding The Gate Open

Nsp Holding The Gate Open

PhuongStalter Report

#90

Restroom Sign At My Gym

Restroom Sign At My Gym

TheScaryWatchdog Report

#91

Vent’s Open Come On In

Vent’s Open Come On In

UtterlyAvailabl Report

#92

Don't Matter You're A Skateboarder

Don't Matter You're A Skateboarder

Nazmaldun Report

#93

No Gates In Gaming

No Gates In Gaming

Gijsade456 Report

#94

Wholesome Avatar Meme

Wholesome Avatar Meme

BitterAnemia Report

nek1027 avatar
veryvenasaur
veryvenasaur
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know when someone holds the door for you and you hold it for the one behind you etc. Let's do that for fandoms. Also these posts are certified uncle Iroh approved.

#95

You Don't Have To Be Good At Something To Enjoy Doing It

You Don't Have To Be Good At Something To Enjoy Doing It

r_I_reddit Report

#96

Narcissistic Survivors Have My Heart

Narcissistic Survivors Have My Heart

emmocracy Report

#97

There Is No Difference

There Is No Difference

reddit.com Report

#98

Just Tell People Their Shirts Are Cool!!

Just Tell People Their Shirts Are Cool!!

xparapluiex Report

#99

Old Players 🤝 New Players

Old Players 🤝 New Players

chillypathos Report

