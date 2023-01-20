Fellas, is it feminine to respect others?

What makes someone a “real man” is up for debate. Is it having an expensive car? Being great at football? Spending your weekends fishing and drinking beer? Or looking down on artists, vegetarians and anyone else who hasn’t pumped their veins full of toxic masculinity?

We all know clinging onto rigid, outdated ideas of what it means to be a man is ridiculous. Well, most of us know that. But for some reason, there are still people out there trying to gatekeep masculinity, so today, we’re calling them out. From making up rules about what kinds of cars men are allowed to have to claiming that guys aren’t allowed to take naps (We all get sleepy, don’t we?!), down below, we’ve gathered some of the most arbitrary restrictions placed upon men that have been shared in Gatekeeping subreddit.

