Fellas, is it feminine to respect others?

What makes someone a “real man” is up for debate. Is it having an expensive car? Being great at football? Spending your weekends fishing and drinking beer? Or looking down on artists, vegetarians and anyone else who hasn’t pumped their veins full of toxic masculinity?

We all know clinging onto rigid, outdated ideas of what it means to be a man is ridiculous. Well, most of us know that. But for some reason, there are still people out there trying to gatekeep masculinity, so today, we’re calling them out. From making up rules about what kinds of cars men are allowed to have to claiming that guys aren’t allowed to take naps (We all get sleepy, don’t we?!), down below, we’ve gathered some of the most arbitrary restrictions placed upon men that have been shared in Gatekeeping subreddit

Be sure to upvote the posts you find most absurd, and don’t forget to press the button hard and fast. Just like a real man would! Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article highlighting how ridiculous toxic masculinity is, check out this story next!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bones For Boners

Bones For Boners

wigglycritic Report

13points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found my new hero

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

My Masculinity Is Defined By My Inability To Read

My Masculinity Is Defined By My Inability To Read

altarofbones Report

13points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try building a 1000 piece Lego set without the instructions.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Yeah Screw Modern Safety Regulations!! I'd Rather Die An Unrecognizable Heap Of Flesh Tangled In A 2 Ton Machine Than Risk My Masculinity Being Questioned!

Yeah Screw Modern Safety Regulations!! I'd Rather Die An Unrecognizable Heap Of Flesh Tangled In A 2 Ton Machine Than Risk My Masculinity Being Questioned!

Hammer_jones Report

13points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also like a "real man" you won't know what killed you as you don't clean your windows.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Nobody likes to be placed in a box. But unfortunately, society loves to put everyone in boxes. Men might have more privilege than women in many places, but that doesn’t make them immune to the harm of toxic masculinity. The idea that a woman must be a certain way works in the opposite direction as well. Men are expected to be strong, take up space, be unafraid of anything, be unemotional and apparently, they’re not allowed to enjoy self-care or anything relaxing. We know that guys are just as capable as women of being sensitive, emotional, artistic, and loving, but some people seem to ignore that idea and equate masculinity with loud cars that pollute the earth and eating mass quantities of meat.

My partner self identifies as a “soy boy” because we don’t eat meat, and instead eat a lot of tofu and tempeh, but this phrase has been used as an insult by many men who seem to be a bit less confident in their masculinity. The idea that eating soy products makes someone less of a man or that it lowers testosterone levels (it doesn't) is just one of the arbitrary beliefs placed on men to try to keep them in a box and narrow the definition of masculinity. This list is full of similar examples, so we hope you get a kick out of reading them, but it’s also a bit painful to realize that some people actually posted these ideas unironically…
#4

Why Drive A Small, Affordable, Efficient Car When Bigger = Betterer ??

Why Drive A Small, Affordable, Efficient Car When Bigger = Betterer ??

ThatGrimshaw Report

13points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Running costs, efficiency, easier to park, easier to navigate traffic. Where do I begin?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

You Simply Cannot Be Jacked And Smart At The Same Time. It Doesn't Work That Way

You Simply Cannot Be Jacked And Smart At The Same Time. It Doesn't Work That Way

w_guppy Report

11points
POST
RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is definitely not the flex they think it is...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Gatekeeping Skin Masculinity

Gatekeeping Skin Masculinity

naomyduhh Report

11points
POST
Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because some people don't want them?

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Now, don’t get me wrong. I hope it goes without saying that it is perfectly fine to be a guy who really does love football, cars, fishing, drinking beers, fixing cars, eating steak and working out. Plenty of people enjoy these things, regardless of their gender! But the point is that we have to understand that these are not gender-specific interests. Plenty of women know how to fix up a car, and plenty of guys don’t. That doesn’t change their gender identity one bit. And we can’t look down on anyone else who doesn’t share the same interests we do. We’re all free to choose how we like to spend our time, but deciding to expend energy shaming others is just a waste of time.

Just like strict gender roles and expectations can have a negative impact on women, the same can be said for men. Toxic masculinity is often used to perpetuate ideas such as “boys will be boys”, allowing boys and men to get away with inappropriate behavior because that’s just how they are! They can’t help it! The pressure to look and act a certain way can also have devastating effects on the mental health of boys and men. When they’re taught they can’t share their emotions or open up, it’s easy for their internal struggles to go unnoticed and unaddressed.  
#7

Masculinity Gatekeeping

Masculinity Gatekeeping

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guys that don't like football are sneaking into my house and wearing my underpants when I'm not home? Is that like an alternative Santa or did I completely misunderstand her?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Loud Cars Are The Peak Of Masculinity

Loud Cars Are The Peak Of Masculinity

Danny0317 Report

11points
POST
Kristina Pelėda
Kristina Pelėda
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea, I can hear my boyfriend from far away, driving his tractor!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Apparently How You Eat Your Steak Determines Your Level Of Masculinity

Apparently How You Eat Your Steak Determines Your Level Of Masculinity

swissmiss1269 Report

11points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just bite on live cattle grazing. Tarzan is how hardware store employees refer to me.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

“Men tend to keep so much bottled up inside. This includes all the traumas and heart-breaking moments. Eventually there has to be a release. And too often that is in an explosive way,” says Ron Blake, a social justice activist and public speaker. When men aren’t taught how to express their emotions, they can become overwhelmed easily when they don’t know what to do with their feelings. This can lead to expressions of physical violence, such as sexual violence, domestic abuse, gun violence or physical dominance. When kept on the inside, these undealt feelings often manifest in depression, addiction or even suicide. It’s dangerous for everyone to impose rigid views of masculinity.
#10

Gatekeeping Masculinity As It Relates To... Car Features

Gatekeeping Masculinity As It Relates To... Car Features

NoBuenoAtAll Report

10points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My old man back appreciates the soothing warmth

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#11

Gatekeeping Fatherhood, Masculinity, All Sorts Really

Gatekeeping Fatherhood, Masculinity, All Sorts Really

SuperIntegration Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#12

Napping Is A Female Thing

Napping Is A Female Thing

blKKstar Report

9points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was just talking a nap and I woke up gay, at least I have something interesting to talk about now.

9
9points
reply
View more comments

While men and women are both prone to struggling with mental health issues, men are far more likely to die by suicide and far less likely to utilize mental health services. So what should we be doing to combat this toxic masculinity? According to Mens Group, it’s important to first identify your role in these gender norms and what beliefs you hold that you want to challenge. “If you were abusive in your relationships, you need to learn better coping mechanisms and cope with anger,” Mens Group explains. “You can only find a way forward by first understanding where you are. It starts with self-examining your behavior and identifying areas that require positive change.”
#13

Gatekeeping Masculinity Over Hairstyles

Gatekeeping Masculinity Over Hairstyles

turtletechy Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Gate Keeping Masculinity

Gate Keeping Masculinity

Dirtyasswhiteboi Report

9points
POST
I think I’m hilarious
I think I’m hilarious
Community Member
5 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Oh

Oh

vice.com Report

9points
POST
Yali-girl with weird name
Yali-girl with weird name
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because REAL MEN kill the earth like they do

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Combating toxic masculinity will also likely lead to some difficult or uncomfortable conversations. “This is achievable by talking to people of the opposite gender identities and expressions,” Mens Group notes. “You need to talk about gender biases concerning masculinity. This will give you an understanding of how your behavior affects people of the opposite gender.”

“Men need to learn not to get defensive when having these difficult conversations. The aim of the talks should be to seek understanding, which helps to facilitate positive change.”
#16

Gatekeeping Masculinity And Trailer Hitches

Gatekeeping Masculinity And Trailer Hitches

Von_Jelway Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#17

Fragile Masculinity Gatekeeping Boxes

Fragile Masculinity Gatekeeping Boxes

avgaskin1 Report

8points
POST
Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if someone has all three?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Gatekeeping Sports And Masculinity

Gatekeeping Sports And Masculinity

electrastache Report

8points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never shoot short range, so feminine.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

It’s important that we educate young boys that there really is no “box” they need to fit into. It’s all arbitrary. They can make their own decisions about what they are interested in and how they want to express themselves, and we should never make them feel guilty or looked down upon for showing emotions. Teach boys to help out around the house and in the kitchen just as much as their sisters, and teach them to respect all people, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, interests, etc. Essentially, combating toxic masculinity should be as simple as raising boys and girls equally and never shaming boys for being themselves. But unfortunately, due to the way society currently is, it takes a bit of correcting past prejudices.   
#19

Ever Had Your Masculinity And Eating Habits Gatekept By A Bottle Of Cheap Hot Sauce?

Ever Had Your Masculinity And Eating Habits Gatekept By A Bottle Of Cheap Hot Sauce?

B-KRN Report

8points
POST
V
V
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Urgh, most of these type of sauces just taste like corn syrup and capsaicin with liquid smoke flavour.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

You Are Not A Man If You Have Blonde Hair, Apparently

You Are Not A Man If You Have Blonde Hair, Apparently

operisancc Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This actually pisses me off. My dad was naturally blonde. He was Swedish by genetics/heritage. He was a good man and a great father. Eff you and your idiotic, nonsensical prejudices, Emmy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Oh

Oh

ReachMorpheuss Report

8points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Relax, Morphie. No one is going to hurt you.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

The Book of Man also notes that when fighting toxic masculinity, one great step is to dare to be vulnerable with your male friends, to show them that it’s okay and even welcomed. “Show strength by crying. Do this in the knowledge that all men go through emotional difficulties. Daily!” they write. “It’s true that if one man shows it’s okay to do something, we, as pack animals, tend to follow. So open up yourself, and become that person your friends open up to too. Men tend to either keep emotional traumas to themselves or go for female support. While the latter is a wonderful thing, surely we can make a decision to serve that support role to our buddies too. But it takes a hardy soul to stick their neck above the parapet first to see if we’re in the clear to do so. Be that soul.”
#22

Fishing = Peak Masculinity

Fishing = Peak Masculinity

WickeDemon15 Report

7points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you have homosexual tendencies towards guys who don't fish? If it's your thing...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Imagine Gatekeeping Shoes As A Sign Of Masculinity

Imagine Gatekeeping Shoes As A Sign Of Masculinity

throwaway19191929 Report

7points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have people who post this stuff actually worn a suit and tie for over 8 hours a day? I hate ties with a passion

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

So Phones Determine Your Masculinity

So Phones Determine Your Masculinity

dtol2020 Report

7points
POST
View more comments

And don’t stop questioning why things are the way they are. Because often, there’s not a great reason. “It’s a bloodless revolution,” The Book of Man writes. “A revolution in the head, but not in the inward looking way it was in the Sixties, because you want to effect lasting change, and not be naked all the time. Question the way we are brought up, question the systems of power, question how you are being controlled, question all thinking about being a man. Seek some answers for yourself and take responsibility. The end to toxic masculinity has to be started by men so it becomes socially unacceptable. Let’s start the change now.”
#25

Ok Boomer

Ok Boomer

belaC_ma_I Report

6points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm what if I do both?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Gatekeeping Masculinity

Gatekeeping Masculinity

BratneyBih Report

6points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thankfully my mom raised me to be respectful.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#27

Gatekeeping Masculinity

Gatekeeping Masculinity

c0n0r92 Report

5points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In other words you are not getting laid.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

According to this list, men must have beards, have loud, large cars, be great at fishing, play sports, must eat meat, must not recycle, must not wear sneakers, must never take naps, must have tattoos, must not have an iPhone, along with much more… It is exhausting even reading this list, let alone trying to live in a way that conforms to these silly ideas. I hope all of you pandas know that, regardless of your gender, you can behave however you like. As long as you respect others, how you dress and what hobbies you choose to have are completely up to you. A real man is someone who identifies as a man! Keep upvoting the posts you find most comical, and then if you’re interested in reading another article discussing toxic masculinity, look no further than right here.  
#28

So Much Bs Toxic Masculinity In This, Glad I'm Not A "Real Man"

So Much Bs Toxic Masculinity In This, Glad I'm Not A "Real Man"

Gabrieltane Report

5points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, I thought real men were supposed to have beards, and that shaving was "gay"! Now they say to use straight shavers, and an e-book! Aren't e-books "gay" too? I'm really confused now on how to be a real man! It's making me giddy!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

This Man Has A Comic Book Character Pfp, Btw

This Man Has A Comic Book Character Pfp, Btw

Arizona_Raven Report

5points
POST
RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So now we're shaming men for *checks notes* enjoying things?

0
0points
reply
#30

Because Driving What You Enjoy Is Shameful

Because Driving What You Enjoy Is Shameful

Lourdinn Report

4points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These guys are going to faint when they find out fire trucks are automatic.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Gatekeeping Whatever Tf This Is

Gatekeeping Whatever Tf This Is

bluebelle21 Report

4points
POST
Matthew Thompson
Matthew Thompson
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bolt from an AR-15 / M16. Any man or woman who spent time in the military recognizes it (and has spent hours cleaning it!)

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Fragile Masculinity

Fragile Masculinity

Squirrelparty8 Report

4points
POST
Follo00
Follo00
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is it, that so many of this post, try to offend men by comparing them to women? Like, F you! The misogyny is crazy high.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Being A Man

Being A Man

spodonnell30 Report

4points
POST
Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of sad, that some men feel the need to limit themselves.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!