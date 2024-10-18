ADVERTISEMENT

What is better than curling up with a good book on a rainy fall day and immersing yourself in a world that couldn't be more different from yours? For book lovers, probably nothing. Captivating stories, characters to love or hate, and immense joy or devastating heartbreak – that's what a truly good book should have.

And when there's something people feel passionate about, there's memes. Here we have a collection of funny posts from the Books of Brilliance Instagram page. If you like the smell of new and old books and the sound of pages turning, this list might be just for you!