80 Memes To Distract You From Whatever You Were Supposed To Be Doing, Courtesy Of This IG Page (New Pics)
Some folks insist that they can’t even do a single thing before they get their coffee, which probably indicates caffeine dependency. However, just as coffee has become a routine part of someone’s morning, so have memes become completely commonplace. We look at them over breakfast, on the train and when procrastinating at work.
We’ve gathered some of the best and most relatable memes from this Instagram page for you to enjoy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
Many people like looking at memes before starting their day because it offers a quick and easy way to wake up their brain with humor. Instead of immediately diving into responsibilities or stress, scrolling through memes provides a lighthearted transition from sleep to the real world.
It’s a low-effort, high-reward habit that delivers instant entertainment without requiring too much thinking—perfect for groggy mornings when motivation is still warming up. Memes also act as a kind of mental reset. They help people shake off morning grumpiness by giving them something funny or relatable to laugh at before they face work, school, or daily chores. Certain genres, for example, the cat meme, are just internet mainstays at this point.
A well-timed joke, a clever caption, or a ridiculous image can instantly boost mood and make the start of the day feel a little less daunting. For many, this small burst of amusement sets the tone for a more positive and energized morning. Beyond just entertainment, memes create a sense of connection.
Seeing jokes about shared experiences, whether it’s struggling to wake up, dealing with work, or dreading responsibilities, reminds people that they’re not alone in their daily struggles. This is where the “relatable” part of relatable memes comes in. It’s comforting to know that millions of others are laughing at the same things, and that shared sense of humor can be a subtle but effective way to feel less isolated.
Memes are an easy way to catch up on cultural or internet trends without feeling overwhelmed. Instead of diving into serious news or social media debates first thing in the morning, people can absorb a quick dose of internet culture in a fun and digestible way. It’s a small act of self-care that makes facing the day just a little bit easier.
