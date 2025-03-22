ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks insist that they can’t even do a single thing before they get their coffee, which probably indicates caffeine dependency. However, just as coffee has become a routine part of someone’s morning, so have memes become completely commonplace. We look at them over breakfast, on the train and when procrastinating at work.

We’ve gathered some of the best and most relatable memes from this Instagram page for you to enjoy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Protester in Colombia deflects water cannon with shield, humorously dubbed "Captain South America" by meme page.

epicfunnypage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Dog trading a leaf for cookies at a store counter; a humorous meme moment from an IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man recreates grandfather's WW2 photo at historical site in a humorous meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Many people like looking at memes before starting their day because it offers a quick and easy way to wake up their brain with humor. Instead of immediately diving into responsibilities or stress, scrolling through memes provides a lighthearted transition from sleep to the real world.

    It’s a low-effort, high-reward habit that delivers instant entertainment without requiring too much thinking—perfect for groggy mornings when motivation is still warming up. Memes also act as a kind of mental reset. They help people shake off morning grumpiness by giving them something funny or relatable to laugh at before they face work, school, or daily chores. Certain genres, for example, the cat meme, are just internet mainstays at this point.

    #4

    Hand holding a large icicle like a sword, with text about a girlfriend's teasing, from a meme page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Best man meme about a second wedding speech, featuring humorous text with laughing emoji from an IG page.

    epicfunnypage , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Weather man's dog relaxing on a tiny couch, shown on TV screen.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One thing I loved about lockdowns. Seeing people work from home. It proved that there’s usually no need to go to the office beyond management wanting to micromanage. Turn the office buildings into housing and let everybody who can work from home

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    A well-timed joke, a clever caption, or a ridiculous image can instantly boost mood and make the start of the day feel a little less daunting. For many, this small burst of amusement sets the tone for a more positive and energized morning. Beyond just entertainment, memes create a sense of connection.

    #7

    Aircraft job meme showing a launch on a carrier deck at night, illustrating intense action and excitement.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Text message meme about time zones and living "in the future," with social reactions and a reply option.

    epicfunnypage , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text message meme from Instagram page shows a funny conversation about missing someone.

    epicfunnypage , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Seeing jokes about shared experiences, whether it’s struggling to wake up, dealing with work, or dreading responsibilities, reminds people that they’re not alone in their daily struggles. This is where the “relatable” part of relatable memes comes in. It’s comforting to know that millions of others are laughing at the same things, and that shared sense of humor can be a subtle but effective way to feel less isolated.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Humorous meme about over-talking, shared by an Instagram page.

    epicfunnypage , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Closed sign with humor about short staff, suggesting taller hires for tacos, from a meme page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Text exchange meme about a dad's fall from a 50-foot ladder, revealing he was only on the first step.

    epicfunnypage , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Memes are an easy way to catch up on cultural or internet trends without feeling overwhelmed. Instead of diving into serious news or social media debates first thing in the morning, people can absorb a quick dose of internet culture in a fun and digestible way. It’s a small act of self-care that makes facing the day just a little bit easier.
    #13

    School sign listing banned words and phrases, shared by Instagram meme page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Text exchange meme about specific times, asking about a precise meet-up time of 4:23, humorously questioning specificity.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny note from girlfriend apologizing for being bloated, humorously urging no waist squeezing at bedtime.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Theme park meme with a man and a taxi driver on a roller coaster, shared by an IG page to distract viewers.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Beach scene with a man doing the airplane with another adult, creating humor; a meme from epic funnypage.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny meme with a handwritten note on a car window pleading for no more parking tickets.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Funny meme showing a bus labeled "A normal conversation" being hit by a train labeled "You can spell 'Tony' as 'Ptoughneigh'".

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But Ptoughneigh is gonna be traumatized for his entire life just by having to spell his name. So please dont

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Email meme from Instagram page illustrating a humorous laptop theft apology.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Windows cursor meme highlighting asymmetry with a humorous caption.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man organizing a unique stick collection on a wall, showcasing creativity and humor for meme enthusiasts.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man standing at a doorstep captured by a security camera, humorously reflecting a meme from an IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Confession meme about helping a boyfriend with video games; “Wife her up.. IMMEDIATELY,” says the post reply.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been doing this for my husband for prolly longer than OP has been alive. It’s better than listening to him rage

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Bathroom meme with missing toilet, showing humor from IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Barbecue setup with a long grill, attracting crowds, highlighting humorous petty disputes shared by an IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Marketplace meme with chat exchange about a car sale, highlighting a humorous misunderstanding about "lowest point."

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two plastic chairs by the moonlit sea with a humorous caption in a meme format.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Seagull perched atop a 'no birds' sign, humorously defying the sign. Memes for distraction.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Humorous meme from an IG page about social plans and invitations.

    epicfunnypage , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two side-by-side marketing billboards featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, and ketchup with mustard.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny meme about rent prices with a wooden floor and humorous text from an IG page.

    epicfunnypage , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Shark meme from IG page, shows shark and its tracking path resembling art with humorous caption.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Funny wedding meme about second thoughts, featuring text conversation during vows.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Dog wearing a tool vest with wrenches in a garage, providing comic relief from daily tasks while owner works on cars.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Man in suit looking at Batman suit with text about a hoodie, meme distraction humor.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Officer assisting elderly man at DMV for ID renewal; a moment of kindness featured on distraction memes page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Group chat meme with replies saying "Ok" and a "HECTOOOR" scene, humorous distraction from tasks.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Text conversation meme about gaming legacy and passing down an account to the next generation.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Two Twitter posts humorously compare starting a new job to being a new character in season 4 of a show; meme from IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Batman and Robin visiting a child in the hospital, spreading smiles and positivity.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Man reacts to ex-girlfriend's family winning lottery in a meme from popular IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Woman in white dress next to rice pot; meme from popular IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Text meme about preferring texts over calls, humorous chat exchange follows.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Text exchange meme from IG page where response takes several months, showing humorous delays.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Social media meme about time passing and reality, highlighting the pandemic's impact on perception.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Dad picks up wrong dog from daycare, funny meme conversation shared on Instagram.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Minimalist male living room meme with a mattress on the floor, small TV, and sparse decor.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Emotional meme with game chat message about a friend's passing to leukemia, sharing a heartfelt story.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Gym meme with a red bottle and yellow object resembling ketchup and mustard beside gym equipment.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny meme text about pilots having an aura at the airport, highlighting a humorous escalator encounter.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Physics PhD student’s minimalist bedroom, featuring a low bed with gray sheets and a wooden stick on the floor.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Old gaming friends reconnect in Valorant chat, sharing laughs.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Woman reacts humorously to boyfriend's lake trip meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Spider-Man waffles with bacon, scrambled eggs, and a hash brown on a tray for breakfast in bed.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Ancient Rome meme with a silver helmet and humorous text on learning history.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Bird meme blocking car license plate, saving from fine.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Damaged AirPod mistaken for gum in a funny meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Text message meme about distracting a girlfriend, displayed by epicfunnypage IG.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Bathtub dining meme with plates of food floating in soapy water.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Store shelf displaying beer packs and a bouquet, tagged "A decision was made here," from a meme page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Person choosing between 2015-2018 vibes and 2020 quarantine vibes, inspired by iconic movie reference.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Dating meme featuring a profile with a humorous rotisserie chicken date idea in 2023.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Text message meme about mistakenly texting the boss instead of a friend, showcasing humorous texting error.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Soldier meeting a 2-month-old baby, humorous meme from a popular IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Car seat sign humorously highlights changes in stranger interactions from 1998 to 2019 for meme distraction.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Meme shows a note from Ben 10 asking "How could you," with teardrops, after fruit snacks were eaten.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Engagement ring meme humor featuring a proposal rejection.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Restaurant menu meme with humorous option "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry" featuring extra fries and sides.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Elderly actor meme with text about continuing to act, featuring him in a classic role, shared by a popular Instagram page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Twitter exchange on disrespect, humorous take by epicfunnypage meme.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Funny meme about a school meeting, shared by an IG page, highlighting a humorous conversation with a son.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Humorous meme about receiving a speeding ticket from Italy a year after honeymoon, mentioning "pasta jail."

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Funny meme about guys doing nothing on their birthday with humorous commentary.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Twins posing with their shared boyfriend at a table, showcasing a humorous meme for distraction purposes.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Text exchange about flirting and video games, focusing on the humor of missed gaming experiences.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Man with tattoo of a lawnmower on his bald head, sitting by a fence, humorously captioned by an Instagram meme page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Receipt with humorous tip as pi, total is $30, meme distracts from tasks, shared by IG page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Child starting school with superhero toys lined up, shared by popular IG meme page.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Humorous meme text about sending a goodbye text to an ex on wedding day, causing honeymoon disruptions.

    epicfunnypage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!