A wise guy once said that "no man is an island" but boy, do some of us wish we were. Solo. In silence. Stranded out in the middle of the beautiful sea. Just me, myself and I. Peopling can sometimes get exhausting, even for the extroverted among us. But for introverts, suffering through the crowded world with unsolicited company and small talk can be pure torture.

If you'd rather lay low and often find yourself canceling weekend plans in favor of solitude, you're not alone. Yes, we said it... According to the Myers-Briggs Company, around 56.8% people around the world prefer introversion. Some of them can be found sipping tea while scrolling through social media.

Instagram account @diaryintroverts has more than 277,000 followers just like you. They congregate quietly, alone but together, to laugh at relatable memes and reels about life in the slow lane. Bored Panda has put together a list of our top picks from the page so you that you have something fun to do when you turn down that next social invitation.