A wise guy once said that "no man is an island" but boy, do some of us wish we were. Solo. In silence. Stranded out in the middle of the beautiful sea. Just me, myself and I. Peopling can sometimes get exhausting, even for the extroverted among us. But for introverts, suffering through the crowded world with unsolicited company and small talk can be pure torture.

If you'd rather lay low and often find yourself canceling weekend plans in favor of solitude, you're not alone. Yes, we said it... According to the Myers-Briggs Company, around 56.8% people around the world prefer introversion. Some of them can be found sipping tea while scrolling through social media.

Instagram account @diaryintroverts has more than 277,000 followers just like you. They congregate quietly, alone but together, to laugh at relatable memes and reels about life in the slow lane. Bored Panda has put together a list of our top picks from the page so you that you have something fun to do when you turn down that next social invitation.

#1

Amusing meme showing a brain and skulls representing persistent song lyrics.

diaryintroverts Report

markberry1968 avatar
Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me, there are long stretches where it’s a different song every day. Then, occasionally I get one song in my head for a couple of weeks up to a couple of months.

    #2

    A surprised person reacting to a meme from IG account "Diary Introverts" about life and existential questions.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #3

    Text meme from Diary Introverts about therapy, featuring a humorous conversation on fears and depression.

    1wishgenie1 Report

    #4

    Introvert meme showing a person staring at a kitchen fire, labeled "me thinking about a nap" and "my life."

    diaryintroverts Report

    #5

    Amusing meme from Diary Introverts' IG showing humorous textbook doodles.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #6

    "Meme from Instagram shows a woman with text 'Got Pain?' and 'You Deserve it,' capturing humorous late-night thoughts."

    diaryintroverts Report

    #7

    Amusing meme from Diary Introverts on IG, sharing a humorous take on trauma and friendship.

    TarekElBab1 Report

    #8

    Two cartoon men gesturing at a brain, illustrating amusing memes related to intrusive thoughts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #9

    Person posing at a grave with humor text overlay about shyness and missed opportunities, from Diary Introverts memes.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #10

    Parrot wearing a hat with a humorous caption about outfit uncertainty, from the Diary Introverts meme account.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #11

    Text meme questioning why kindness is seen as fake while anger is seen as true colors, from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #12

    Amusing meme of a split slide labeled with "Existential crisis at 25," reflecting humor from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why, that was the exact age I got my first episode of major depression

    #13

    Amusing meme from IG account about self-awareness struggles, shared by user lifehurts24_7 on social media.

    lifehurts24_7 Report

    #14

    Amusing meme from Diary Introverts IG account about moving from a depressive episode to a series.

    radcatmusic Report

    #15

    Two figures labeled "My brain" and "Me, vibing" in a humorous meme about introverts from IG.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #16

    A humorous meme from Diary Introverts about having a bad time taking forever.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #17

    Text meme about lip biting due to stress from the Diary Introverts IG account.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #18

    Introvert meme with person wrapped in plastic, reacting humorously to an awkward cashier interaction.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #19

    Hand holding coins humorously, from Diary Introverts meme about financial organization.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #20

    Cute cat wrapped in a blanket meme from IG account, humor for introverts, feeling proud of small achievements.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #21

    Introvert meme showing a character meditating, grateful for not waking up early for school geometry.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #22

    A cat laughing alone, highlighting humor from Diary Introverts meme account.

    shyintroverts Report

    #23

    Cartoon character restraining an angry child holding a knife, illustrating a humorous introvert meme.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #24

    Two cartoon figures, one punching the other, illustrating handling feedback humorously.

    diaryintroverts Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like it’s on the safety card from the plane seat. In case of an emergency landing…

    #25

    Amusing meme about anxiety from IG account, showing humor in social fears.

    ppyowna Report

    #26

    Introvert meme with a surprised person, captioned about being the extrovert in a social situation.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #27

    Illustration of people dissociating, humor from Diary Introverts meme.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #28

    Person sitting alone in a field with the text, "When you finish the last episode," capturing introvert humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #29

    Horse looking skeptical in a stable, with humorous text about being replaced by cars, from "Diary Introverts" memes.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #30

    Two women in a vintage painting meme discussing maturity and depression, from the IG account "Diary Introverts."

    diaryintroverts Report

    #31

    Text meme from Diary Introverts on fear of people tolerating rather than liking.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #32

    Funny meme from Diary Introverts showing humorous shower expressions.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #33

    Meme text humorously suggests millennials discard unnecessary phone boxes.

    diaryintroverts Report

    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what if I decide to resell it? I mean, I've never resold any phone I had, but I could start doing it now with this one

    #34

    Smiling person outdoors, surrounded by many tiny versions of their face, creating an amusing meme.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #35

    Introverts meme: Simplistic cartoon character sitting in a corner, captioned humor about cleaning a room too well.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #36

    Introvert meme with a painting of a face peeking through darkness, captioned about secretly agreeing in comment sections.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #37

    Introvert meme showing a table with pizzas and people looking unimpressed, executives on money pile in the background.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #38

    Amusing meme about brief concern for mental health when "13 Reasons Why" aired, from Diary Introverts on Instagram.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #39

    Cartoon fish looking tired in a boat car, illustrating an introvert meme about personal stories.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #40

    Funny meme comparing modern and ancient teeth from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this d**n fake influencer will even haunt us,when they are already dead? Obviously is having good teeth but no body a thing now.

    #41

    Sign reading "PLEASE DON'T ALLOW ANYONE TO HELP YOU OR BE CLOSE TO YOU," highlighting introvert humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #42

    Man tapping head with text about detachment and avoiding emotional investment, popular meme from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #43

    Anime character with fireball, captioned sarcastically; humorous meme from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #44

    Introvert meme text about mental health struggle and self-care challenges.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #45

    Elderly woman in kitchen with flour on her sweatshirt, embodying a funny meme about having a bad day.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #46

    Cozy cat hugging teddy bear, illustrating introvert humor meme.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #47

    Man contemplating with glasses, meme text mocks avoiding healthy communication. Introverts' diary humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #48

    A meme depicts an introvert pondering life's meaning, with a humorous text overlay referencing exploration.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #49

    Kermit the Frog in various reflective poses, embodying relatable introvert humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #50

    Iceberg meme showing different levels of disclosure to parents, friends, therapist, and strangers online; from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #51

    Cartoon character lying in bed at night, overthinking with a thought bubble, from Diary Introverts meme.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #52

    Amusing meme of a seated figure labeled "ME" ignoring a kneeling figure labeled "LIFE," embodying procrastination humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #53

    Introvert meme showing relief, with a man wearing headphones, initially serious then smiling after plans get canceled.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #54

    Tattooed person peering through a window, humorously with a glass, depicted in an amusing introvert meme.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #55

    Messy-haired child looking confused, capturing a relatable introvert meme moment.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #56

    Meme from IG account "Diary Introverts" about the paradox of being in your 20s, combining physical prime and mental lows.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #57

    Introvert meme: A person lies in bed, holding a book, showcasing relatable humor about procrastination.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #58

    Swollen hand with humor text, typical amusing meme from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #59

    A meme from the Diary Introverts IG account humorously questions everyday expenses and cleaning challenges.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #60

    Cat meme from Diary Introverts, showing a cute and a mischievous side with captions "I can be your angel or your devil."

    diaryintroverts Report

    #61

    Bald man with dark circles under eyes illustrating introvert meme about salary and sleep.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #62

    Amusing meme from Diary Introverts about online depression test results and self-doubt humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #63

    Introvert meme featuring classic art faces expressing awkwardness in an elevator.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #64

    A humorous meme depicting a man in a hood with a funny expression, capturing the awkwardness of holding a thought in conversation.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #65

    A meme of a man from "90s kid" conversation, reacting humorously, fits Diary Introverts' amusing style.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #66

    Penguin illustration with humorous text about a dry phone, fitting for introvert memes collection.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #67

    Purple plush toy with a straight face and pink wig, capturing introvert emotions from "Diary Introverts" memes.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #68

    Amusing meme about anxiety and small talk from Diary Introverts Instagram account.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #69

    Two images of a person looking puzzled, captioned with a humorous take on sleep servers being full.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #70

    A humorous meme about ignoring health advice, with a medieval character in agony.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #71

    SpongeBob and Patrick looking anxious in a theater; meme reflects introvert humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #72

    Red Teletubby meme featuring text about finding fun. An amusing meme for introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #73

    Cloud meme with text about character development; face with caption "sorry bro" in the clouds.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #74

    Amusing meme: a spoon described as the one you dislike for no reason, with user comment and laughing emoji.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #75

    Two amusing memes discussing cooking and intimacy, highlighting humorous introvert perspectives.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #76

    A humorous meme about overthinking from an introvert's diary on Instagram.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #77

    Frog sitting with legs crossed, humorously resembling a tired posture; introvert meme from Instagram.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #78

    A historical painting used in a meme from the Diary Introverts IG account, featuring a humorous therapist quote.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #79

    Introvert humor meme about delayed text replies and guilt, featuring a tweet from Ashraff Rahman.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #80

    Cartoon cockroach crying while holding a burger, capturing the humor of introverts' daily struggles.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #81

    Text meme about introverts losing enthusiasm over time.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #82

    Sign confusion meme from Diary Introverts showing missing room number 317.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #83

    A humorous meme questioning intelligence from the Diary Introverts IG account.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #84

    Cartoon shows "The memes I send to people" as small figures and "The memes I save" as a giant figure.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #85

    Introverts meme featuring a historical painting with humorous text about strength.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #86

    Yellow bird meme humorously illustrates introvert's noisy mind.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #87

    Boy sitting on a park bench with cats on his lap, showcasing amusing memes for introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #88

    Alt text: "Amusing meme with a woman raising hands, humor from Diary Introverts."

    diaryintroverts Report

    #89

    Bald character with dark eyes, looking surprised. Meme from Diary Introverts about dark humor slipping in new social settings.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #90

    Text meme from "Diary Introverts" about coping with depression through eating habits.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #91

    A woman finds anxiety memes on a phone; a humorous scene from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #92

    Introvert meme with side-by-side images of a character smiling and then laughing in flames, captioned about equal treatment.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #93

    Eeyore and Pooh costumes in a funny meme, capturing introvert social dynamics.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #94

    Clock with humorously reversed numbers, representing an amusing meme from Diary Introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #95

    Mental health clinic entrance with humorous text about maturity and third grade experiences from Diary Introverts Memes.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #96

    Blindfolded woman with text overlay about being chosen, illustrating amusing memes for introverts.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #97

    Animated characters in a heartfelt hug, depicting companionship and support from Diary Introverts meme.

    diaryintroverts Report

    #98

    Elderly woman smiling beside a sleep paralysis demon, illustrating amusing introvert meme humor.

    diaryintroverts Report

