Chloe Cherry Sparks Frenzy After Revealing Disturbing Effect Of Repeated Lip Filler Procedures

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Chloe Cherry has once again become the center of online discussion after opening up about her cosmetic procedure journey and revealing an unexpected effect from years of getting lip fillers and Botox.

The Euphoria star made the candid confession during a recent beauty video, and her comments quickly sparked debate online. While some praised her honesty, others were left shocked by how far things had gone.

Highlights Euphoria star Chloe Cherry revealed that she has received so much lip filler over her lifetime that she no longer requires numbing cream during the procedure.

The 28-year-old actress also shared that repeated Botox injections may have caused the muscles in her forehead to atrophy.

Her candid comments come amid a growing trend of celebrities opening up about cosmetic procedure routines.

“And she’s proud of that?” one person wrote.

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Chloe Cherry shared the disturbing effects of repeated lip filler procedures

Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Cherry opened up about her cosmetic procedures while appearing in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series, where she spoke very openly about the work she has had done over the years.

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“Obviously, I get lip filler,” the 28-year-old said.

But it was what she said next that immediately caught attention online.

“I have gotten so much lip filler in my lifetime that I no longer even need to use the numbing cream because I am so used to how it feels to get lip filler,” she explained.

“It’s my thing.”

Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

Cherry later admitted that fillers and injections slowly became part of her routine after starting for deeply personal reasons.

“I did not like how my face looked,” she said while explaining why she first began getting Botox and fillers.

She then admitted something else that many viewers found surprising.

Image credits: Rabizo Anatolii/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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“And then it’s just kind of led to me kind of having to keep doing it.”

Cherry also claimed years of repeated forehead injections may have caused physical changes.

“I have literally put it in my forehead so many times that — I’m not even kidding — I think the muscle has atrophied.”

The confession quickly sparked concern among viewers, with many debating cosmetic procedure culture online

Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

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As clips from Cherry’s interview went viral, reactions online ranged from jokes to criticism.

“Is that supposed to be a flex?” one person asked, while another wrote, “Imagine a popped balloon.”

“I recommend Benadryl twice a day for that type of bee sting,” another user joked.

Others compared her lips to animated characters and toys.

“Looks like the fish from Fish Tale,” one comment read.

Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

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“She’d be perfect as Francine for a live-action American Dad,” another wrote.

“Oh no… they look like red sausage links,” someone else added.

Still, not every reaction was negative. Some viewers focused less on her appearance and more on her acting.

“She’s a hilarious actor, I think she steals every scene on that show,” one fan wrote.

The actress had previously admitted she had her lips done far more than recommended

Image credits: HBO Max

This is not the first time Cherry has spoken openly about fillers. During a 2022 appearance on the BFFs podcast, she admitted she had already gotten her lips done around 15 times.

“Technically, you’re supposed to do it every six months,” she said.

“Technically, I should only have a maximum of having my lips done like 12 times, but I’ve done them way more than that.”

Cherry has also spoken before about the intense attention surrounding her appearance after joining HBO’s Euphoria as Faye.

“My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses,” she told Variety in 2022. “It feels unreal.”

Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

At the same time, she admitted she was caught off guard by the public reaction to her lips.

“It’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big,” she said. “The amount of headlines and comments has been surreal.”

Cherry said what confused her most was that nobody around her reacted strongly when she first changed her appearance.

“It’s weird to see memes and stuff because these topics of conversation are on my body,” she explained.

Years later, her lips remain one of the most talked-about parts of her public image.

Other celebrities have also recently spoken about cosmetic regret

Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

Cherry’s comments arrived during a period where several celebrities have become more honest about regretting cosmetic procedures.

Kesha recently admitted on Call Her Daddy that she went through a “horrible filler phase.”

She said she had tried to “shape shift to make everybody happy.”

Meanwhile, Brooks Nader revealed she decided to dissolve her lip fillers and said she finally felt like her “old self” again.

Paige DeSorbo also admitted she felt she had “gone overboard” with Botox and said it “made me uglier.”

“Imagine a popped balloon,” wrote one netizen