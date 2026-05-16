Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chloe Cherry Sparks Frenzy After Revealing Disturbing Effect Of Repeated Lip Filler Procedures
Woman with long blonde hair and prominent lip fillers posing against a bright yellow background, highlighting lip filler effects.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chloe Cherry Sparks Frenzy After Revealing Disturbing Effect Of Repeated Lip Filler Procedures

Add us on Google
samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
Add us on Google
0

23

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe Cherry has once again become the center of online discussion after opening up about her cosmetic procedure journey and revealing an unexpected effect from years of getting lip fillers and Botox.

The Euphoria star made the candid confession during a recent beauty video, and her comments quickly sparked debate online. While some praised her honesty, others were left shocked by how far things had gone.

Highlights
  • Euphoria star Chloe Cherry revealed that she has received so much lip filler over her lifetime that she no longer requires numbing cream during the procedure.
  • The 28-year-old actress also shared that repeated Botox injections may have caused the muscles in her forehead to atrophy.
  • Her candid comments come amid a growing trend of celebrities opening up about cosmetic procedure routines.

“And she’s proud of that?” one person wrote.

RELATED:

    Chloe Cherry shared the disturbing effects of repeated lip filler procedures

    Close up of Chloe Cherry showing effects of repeated lip filler procedures

    Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

    Cherry opened up about her cosmetic procedures while appearing in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series, where she spoke very openly about the work she has had done over the years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Obviously, I get lip filler,” the 28-year-old said.

    But it was what she said next that immediately caught attention online.

    “I have gotten so much lip filler in my lifetime that I no longer even need to use the numbing cream because I am so used to how it feels to get lip filler,” she explained.

    “It’s my thing.”

    Chloe Cherry selfie highlighting swollen lips after lip filler procedures

    Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

    Cherry later admitted that fillers and injections slowly became part of her routine after starting for deeply personal reasons.

    “I did not like how my face looked,” she said while explaining why she first began getting Botox and fillers.

    She then admitted something else that many viewers found surprising.

    Medical professional injecting lip filler in close up

    Image credits: Rabizo Anatolii/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about filler blindness shared on social media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment suggesting live remake casting

    “And then it’s just kind of led to me kind of having to keep doing it.”

    Cherry also claimed years of repeated forehead injections may have caused physical changes.

    “I have literally put it in my forehead so many times that — I’m not even kidding — I think the muscle has atrophied.”

    The confession quickly sparked concern among viewers, with many debating cosmetic procedure culture online

    Chloe Cherry with large lips and red lipstick wearing a cap

    Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As clips from Cherry’s interview went viral, reactions online ranged from jokes to criticism.

    “Is that supposed to be a flex?” one person asked, while another wrote, “Imagine a popped balloon.”

    “I recommend Benadryl twice a day for that type of bee sting,” another user joked.

    Others compared her lips to animated characters and toys.

    “Looks like the fish from Fish Tale,” one comment read.

    Chloe Cherry showing extreme lip filler results with makeup

    Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

    Social media comment about not needing a pillow at night

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Negative social media comment on lip filler appearance

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She’d be perfect as Francine for a live-action American Dad,” another wrote.

    “Oh no… they look like red sausage links,” someone else added.

    Still, not every reaction was negative. Some viewers focused less on her appearance and more on her acting.

    “She’s a hilarious actor, I think she steals every scene on that show,” one fan wrote.

    The actress had previously admitted she had her lips done far more than recommended

    Portrait of Chloe Cherry emphasizing altered lips after filler

    Image credits: HBO Max

    This is not the first time Cherry has spoken openly about fillers. During a 2022 appearance on the BFFs podcast, she admitted she had already gotten her lips done around 15 times.

    “Technically, you’re supposed to do it every six months,” she said.

    “Technically, I should only have a maximum of having my lips done like 12 times, but I’ve done them way more than that.”

    Cherry has also spoken before about the intense attention surrounding her appearance after joining HBO’s Euphoria as Faye.

    “My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses,” she told Variety in 2022. “It feels unreal.”

    Woman wearing pink bunny hat and silver jacket showcasing lip filler results

    Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

    Chat message likely related to lip filler character context

    At the same time, she admitted she was caught off guard by the public reaction to her lips.

    “It’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big,” she said. “The amount of headlines and comments has been surreal.”

    Cherry said what confused her most was that nobody around her reacted strongly when she first changed her appearance.

    “It’s weird to see memes and stuff because these topics of conversation are on my body,” she explained.

    Years later, her lips remain one of the most talked-about parts of her public image.

    Other celebrities have also recently spoken about cosmetic regret

    Woman sitting indoors in shiny black jacket with large lips after lip filler procedures

    Image credits: perfect_angelgirl/Instagram

    Cherry’s comments arrived during a period where several celebrities have become more honest about regretting cosmetic procedures.

    Kesha recently admitted on Call Her Daddy that she went through a “horrible filler phase.”

    She said she had tried to “shape shift to make everybody happy.”

    Meanwhile, Brooks Nader revealed she decided to dissolve her lip fillers and said she finally felt like her “old self” again.

    Paige DeSorbo also admitted she felt she had “gone overboard” with Botox and said it “made me uglier.”

    “Imagine a popped balloon,” wrote one netizen

    Chat message referencing feathers and webbed feet in lip filler discussion

    Chat message recommending Benadryl for bee sting related to lip filler effects

    Chat message about a woman with absurdly large lips, mentioning lip filler

    Chat message comparing lips to monster lips from Monsters Inc in lip filler context

    Chat message with emojis representing large lips after filler

    Chat message imagining a popped balloon as a lip filler metaphor

    Chat message expressing relief for naturally plump lips without fillers

    Comment criticizing rock hard lips from repeated lip filler procedures

    Comment linking Chloe Cherry to Euphoria and lip fillers

    Comment stating lip fillers are not something to brag about

    Comment questioning if lip filler effect is meant to be a flex

    Comment wondering about long-term effects of repeated lip filler procedures

    Comment asking about the trend of lip filler procedures

    Comment sarcastically noting parents' reaction to lip filler results

    Comment criticizing attention-seeking with lip fillers

    Comment comparing lip filler results to red sausage links

    Comment expressing sadness over repeated lip filler effects

    Comment mentions deep sea grouper related to lip filler effects

    User expresses urge to go fishing from lip filler procedure pictures

    Question about lip filler effects causing inability to close mouth

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    23

    0

    23

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT