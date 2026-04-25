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Whether you’re an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert, one thing that unites us all is our love of good humor. Not only is it marvelously fun to laugh, but through comedy, you get to learn a lot about other people and their daily struggles.

Case in point, the popular ‘Introvert FC’ social media account is home to funny and relatable memes, from what it’s like to live as an introvert to random, hilarious insights. We’ve compiled this list of the funniest images, and you can scroll down to check them out! Don’t forget to share them with your introvert buddies to help recharge their social batteries.