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Whether you’re an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert, one thing that unites us all is our love of good humor. Not only is it marvelously fun to laugh, but through comedy, you get to learn a lot about other people and their daily struggles.

Case in point, the popular ‘Introvert FC’ social media account is home to funny and relatable memes, from what it’s like to live as an introvert to random, hilarious insights. We’ve compiled this list of the funniest images, and you can scroll down to check them out! Don’t forget to share them with your introvert buddies to help recharge their social batteries.

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#1

Funny and relatable memes: a car dashboard view with a plush toy, a rearview mirror, and highway traffic.

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    #2

    A funny meme showing colorful hugging figurines and one alone. Relatable memes for your love life.

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    #3

    A young girl makes a scrunched, displeased face with the text: "When a random guy tells me I should smile more." Funny memes.

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    You might think that you’re an introvert or an extrovert, but the odds are that you’re actually an ambivert (hi!). Most people around the world are ambiverts, with both introverted and extroverted qualities. Though true introverts and extroverts do exist, they are fairly rare.

    As Jens Asendorpf, a personality researcher at Humboldt University of Berlin, explained to Scientific American, around 90% of people are “somewhere in the middle.”

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    #4

    A relatable meme showing Kermit the Frog struggling to sleep, accompanied by text about the brain offering bad memories. Funny memes.

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    #5

    A funny and relatable meme of a woman talking to a grumpy kitten, captioning morning trauma.

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    #6

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    According to Asendorpf, even someone who is extroverted and enjoys being very social also needs some privacy and alone time once in a while. “And since everyone needs social contact, introverts also seek interaction with others—just less so.”

    Whether you’re an introvert, ambivert, or extrovert, you’re very likely to vibe with the memes we’re featuring here because the situations are almost universally relatable. We all have moments when we’re not feeling as social as we’d like to be or think that we should be. And there is nothing wrong with spending some time alone to recharge.

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    #7

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #9

    Funny and relatable memes: a white cat on a teal blanket making a funny face, portraying a mischievous "hehehe" look.

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    However, there is one small issue. It’s quite hard to definitively draw a clear line between all of these different ways of categorizing people’s personalities. “There is no magic line that clearly separates ambiversion from introversion and extroversion,” Scott Barry Kaufman, a psychologist, told Scientific American.

    “You could create even more subcategories—for example, mild extroversion and mild introversion.”

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    #10

    A funny meme featuring Loki from Marvel with the caption "Are you busy on Friday? Me: That entirely depends on the rest of the information you're about to give me". These relatable memes are perfect for distraction.

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    #11

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #12

    A funny chihuahua meme smiling with an awkward expression, illustrating a relatable situation of not hearing.

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    Each personality category has its upsides and downsides. “There is no hierarchy of goodness when it comes to personality traits,” Kaufman stresses.

    That being said, society as a whole tends to value outgoing (aka extroverted) behaviors more.

    Generally speaking, ambiverted people tend to have a more flexible mindset than introverts and extroverts. This can help them out in everyday life. They can spend their free time being super social or spending some quiet time at home by themselves, and it doesn’t bother them either way.

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    #13

    Funny and relatable memes: a glowing unicorn (young me) versus a tired, gray horse (me now).

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    #14

    Funny introvert meme: Man lying on a deserted island beach, writing DONT SEND HELP in the sand. Relatable memes.

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    #15

    Kermit the Frog looking tired, sitting with head in hand, perfectly depicting funny and relatable memes.

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    Furthermore, ambiverts manage to strike a good balance between the pros of both introverts and extroverts. They can be enthusiastic and assertive without being overconfident or too excited. What’s more, they are more adaptable and willing to listen to other people and take their interests into account. This is very useful at work and in leadership positions.

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    #16

    Funny meme: A house surrounded by trees, like a fort, with the text "When you're completely done with everybody". Relatable memes.

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    #17

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #18

    Funny and relatable meme of a giraffe riding on another's back with text "When you go to a party and only know one person."

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    In a workplace leadership setting, being ambiverted can give you a significant advantage because you can combine the benefits of both introversion and extraversion.

    The issue with many extroverts is that, even though they seem like natural leaders and inspire others, they tend to speak more than they listen.

    Meanwhile, introverted leaders attend more to their employees and give them more room for their successes. However, they might not be as inspiring as their extroverted colleagues.

    #19

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #20

    Funny and relatable meme: A cow looks annoyed with text, "When someone calls me instead of texting. Do you not understand the laws of communication."

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    #21

    A relatable meme of a man in a grubby hat, looking suspicious. Text says: My house plants watching me put water in the coffee maker.

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    True introversion does not mean that you are shy, dislike other people, or have social anxiety. It’s not that you’re ‘scared’ of social contact. You simply prefer to spend more time alone.

    Whatever your personality, it is not permanent, even if traits do tend to become more stable as you age. You can change and grow throughout your life. Whatever your current personality is, however, you need to learn to embrace who you are as an individual.

    Or, as Kaufman explains it: “If you want to be happy, you should first and foremost accept yourself, as research has shown us.”
    #22

    Funny meme of a black cat with a loading icon on its head, relating to identity struggles. Relatable memes for distraction.

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    #23

    A funny and relatable meme featuring a cartoon character with wide eyes, looking back sadly before work.

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    #24

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    Healthline explains that, aside from enjoying social settings, extroverts tend to thrive around people, have many friends, and are outgoing and optimistic. Extroverts don’t need a lot of time alone, on the one hand, and may not enjoy being alone for long on the other hand.

    “Extroverts find that too much alone time drains their natural energy. They recharge their internal batteries by being around other people.”

    While introverts tend to internalize their problems, extroverts prefer to discuss their issues and ask for guidance. Extroverted people are more willing to express themselves openly and may be more open to risk.
    #25

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #26

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #27

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    While extroverts tend to be less rational in their decision-making, introverts, by contrast, tend to spend a lot of time analyzing things before making big decisions.

    Furthermore, introverts are also averse to conflict and very sensitive to negative feedback, but they’re also great at visualizing and creating new things.

    They are also good natural listeners and observers.
    #28

    A funny meme with a concerned penguin looking around, embodying the relatable feeling of embarrassment.

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    #29

    Relatable memes showing The Scream with thumbs up, expressing sarcasm about advice to not be sad. Funny and relatable.

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    #30

    A funny, relatable meme of a doll giving a side-eye look, captioned My friend giving me the look.

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    ‘Introvert FC’ is dedicated to sharing memes on Instagram that the “introverts out there” will find relatable and has grown a large presence online since 2020. Currently, 593k people follow the account on the social network.

    The main draw of the account is, of course, the relatable humor. Whether or not you’re an introvert, you have almost doubtless found yourself in situations like the ones described in these memes. It’s a good reminder of how much people have in common, no matter their background.

    We have our personal favorite memes in this list, but we’d like to hear which ones you enjoyed the most, too. Which ones do you think are the funniest and most relatable of the bunch? Do you consider yourself to be an introvert, an extrovert, or an ambivert, and why?

    Let us know what you think in the comments down below!
    #31

    Funny meme of a doll with an exaggerated side-eye, perfect for relatable memes.

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    #32

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #33

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #34

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #36

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #37

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #38

    Funny memes show a person labeled Me pouring liquid (My sense of humour) onto a fire (Things we shouldn't joke about).

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    #39

    A funny meme with a dog and text: ur password is weak well so is my memory so please let me keep it. Relatable memes.

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    #40

    A funny meme showing an alien's tired, sad reflection in a mirror. Relatable memes for when you need a distraction.

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    #41

    A funny meme of a fluffy white dog with wide, nervous eyes, capturing relatable memes feelings.

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    #42

    A funny meme of three monkeys. One monkey grins wildly, ready to make things worse with humor. Relatable memes.

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    #43

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #44

    A funny meme of a man in a blue shirt and black pants leaning awkwardly in a corner. Relatable memes to distract you.

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    #45

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #46

    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #47

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    #48

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    #51

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    #52

    A funny and relatable meme of a cute, plush animal with wide eyes asking, Do you still like me?

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    #53

    A funny and relatable meme of Stitch from Lilo & Stitch looking bored and lonely, wearing a blue nightcap.

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    #54

    Funny memes: Beaker from The Muppets looking overwhelmed in a relatable meme about just trying to make it to Friday.

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    #56

    Funny and relatable meme of a Winnie the Pooh plushie asleep under a blanket, portraying falling asleep during a movie.

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    #57

    A glowing yellow duck lamp with the text: Me lighting up your world with my memes. Funny and relatable memes.

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    #58

    A funny meme showing a cartoon dog in bed under red covers, with text about people hating him. Relatable memes.

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    Funny-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

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    #74

    A funny and relatable meme of a bird looking distressed, with text: "The risk I took was calculated, but man, am I bad at math."

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    #76

    Funny memes comparing a dusty, apocalyptic landscape labeled My Mental Health to a vibrant flower field labeled My Advice to Others.

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    #77

    A man looking unamused. Text: How it feels when someone offers a positive perspective while I’m trying to be a hater. Funny and relatable memes.

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