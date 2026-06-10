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When we last featured Luca Ponsato, readers were captivated by his ability to create images that felt more psychological than narrative. Rather than illustrating specific stories, the Italian artist constructs atmospheric scenes that seem to exist in a space between memory, emotion, and imagination. His work often draws from themes of isolation, vulnerability, identity, and the subconscious, using blurred forms, fragmented architecture, smoke, darkness, and light as emotional tools rather than purely visual elements.

Many of Ponsato's images feel like unfinished memories or fleeting thoughts, familiar enough to recognize, yet elusive enough to remain open-ended. Influenced by expressionist painting, cinema, photography, and contemporary digital art, he creates compositions that encourage viewers to slow down and spend time with them.

Scroll down to explore latest artworks and step once again into Ponsato's enigmatic world of memory, emotion, and imagination.

More info: Instagram

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#1

I Knew I Would Find You Some Day

I Knew I Would Find You Some Day

Luca Ponsato Report

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    #2

    A Need For Balance

    A Need For Balance

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #3

    A Study Of Pain

    A Study Of Pain

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #4

    I Never Loved You

    I Never Loved You

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #5

    The Illusion I’ve Mastered

    The Illusion I’ve Mastered

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #6

    What Awaits Outside

    What Awaits Outside

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #7

    Where The Sidewalk Ends

    Where The Sidewalk Ends

    Luca Ponsato Report

    6points
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    #8

    At Least I Feel Something

    At Least I Feel Something

    Luca Ponsato Report

    6points
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    cscutt avatar
    Cerulean
    Cerulean
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of Wish You Were Here cover art

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    #9

    Waiting Patiently

    Waiting Patiently

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #10

    The Real Me

    The Real Me

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #11

    And Hell Is Coming With Me

    And Hell Is Coming With Me

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #12

    The Notes I Am Not Meant To Play

    The Notes I Am Not Meant To Play

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #13

    More Than Enough To Think About

    More Than Enough To Think About

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #14

    Out Of Luck

    Out Of Luck

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #15

    How The Other Half Lives

    How The Other Half Lives

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #16

    She Could Have Just Cancelled Our Date

    She Could Have Just Cancelled Our Date

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #17

    Leaving That Familiar Feeling Behind

    Leaving That Familiar Feeling Behind

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #18

    Pain You Were Not Meant To See

    Pain You Were Not Meant To See

    Luca Ponsato Report

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    #19

    Every Day Is A Choice

    Every Day Is A Choice

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #20

    I’ll Try Again Some Other Time

    I’ll Try Again Some Other Time

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #21

    As You And I Ascended Together

    As You And I Ascended Together

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #22

    The Nature Of Temptation

    The Nature Of Temptation

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #23

    Everything The Light Touches

    Everything The Light Touches

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #24

    Of An Inescapable Nature

    Of An Inescapable Nature

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #25

    Return To Sender

    Return To Sender

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #26

    I’m Losing It

    I’m Losing It

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #27

    Hand-Me-Down

    Hand-Me-Down

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #28

    As The Darkness Closes In

    As The Darkness Closes In

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #29

    The Return

    The Return

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #30

    The Way Down

    The Way Down

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #31

    Remnants Of A Forgotten Joy

    Remnants Of A Forgotten Joy

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #32

    All That The Fire Taught Me

    All That The Fire Taught Me

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #33

    The Holiday Spirit

    The Holiday Spirit

    Luca Ponsato Report

    1point
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