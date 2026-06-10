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When we last featured Luca Ponsato, readers were captivated by his ability to create images that felt more psychological than narrative. Rather than illustrating specific stories, the Italian artist constructs atmospheric scenes that seem to exist in a space between memory, emotion, and imagination. His work often draws from themes of isolation, vulnerability, identity, and the subconscious, using blurred forms, fragmented architecture, smoke, darkness, and light as emotional tools rather than purely visual elements.

Many of Ponsato's images feel like unfinished memories or fleeting thoughts, familiar enough to recognize, yet elusive enough to remain open-ended. Influenced by expressionist painting, cinema, photography, and contemporary digital art, he creates compositions that encourage viewers to slow down and spend time with them.

Scroll down to explore latest artworks and step once again into Ponsato's enigmatic world of memory, emotion, and imagination.

More info: Instagram