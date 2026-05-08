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Luca Ponsato's artworks exist somewhere between dream and memory, between silence and collapse. They feel less like illustrations and more like fragments recovered from the subconscious. Despite being created through contemporary digital processes, they carry the emotional weight of expressionist painting and the intimacy of confessional writing.

Through blurred figures, burning landscapes, obscured faces, smoke-filled interiors, and lonely architectural spaces, Ponsato constructs deeply emotional visual narratives that explore grief, identity, longing, fear, and human fragility.

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