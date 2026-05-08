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Luca Ponsato's artworks exist somewhere between dream and memory, between silence and collapse. They feel less like illustrations and more like fragments recovered from the subconscious. Despite being created through contemporary digital processes, they carry the emotional weight of expressionist painting and the intimacy of confessional writing.

Through blurred figures, burning landscapes, obscured faces, smoke-filled interiors, and lonely architectural spaces, Ponsato constructs deeply emotional visual narratives that explore grief, identity, longing, fear, and human fragility.

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#1

Are You Sure You’re Okay?

Are You Sure You’re Okay?

Luca Ponsato Report

19points
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Ponsato's works invite viewers into spaces of emotional ambiguity where personal interpretation becomes part of the experience. Fire becomes a recurring metaphor for internal erosion, while obscured faces and isolated figures suggest identities dissolving under emotional pressure. Accompanied by poetic phrases and intimate textual fragments, the artworks function almost like visual confessions which feel deeply personal yet universally recognizable.

In an age dominated by fast digital consumption, Luca Ponsato creates art that demands emotional presence. His surreal compositions resist superficial viewing, encouraging the audience to slow down and confront feelings often hidden beneath everyday life.
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    #2

    Do Not Let Them See Your Pain

    Do Not Let Them See Your Pain

    Luca Ponsato Report

    15points
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    #3

    Does Anyone See My Suffering

    Does Anyone See My Suffering

    Luca Ponsato Report

    13points
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    #4

    Taking My Time

    Taking My Time

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    13points
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    #5

    Mixed Signals

    Mixed Signals

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    12points
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    #6

    You Met Me At A Very Strange Time In My Life

    You Met Me At A Very Strange Time In My Life

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    12points
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    #7

    Go Around Me

    Go Around Me

    Luca Ponsato Report

    11points
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    #8

    Until You Are Completely Lost

    Until You Are Completely Lost

    Luca Ponsato Report

    11points
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    #9

    Followers

    Followers

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    11points
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    #10

    Eternal Punishment

    Eternal Punishment

    Luca Ponsato Report

    11points
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    #11

    And How Does That Make You Feel?

    And How Does That Make You Feel?

    Luca Ponsato Report

    10points
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    #12

    The Scenic Route

    The Scenic Route

    Luca Ponsato Report

    10points
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    #13

    Generational Trauma

    Generational Trauma

    Luca Ponsato Report

    10points
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    #14

    We Can Do This Together

    We Can Do This Together

    Luca Ponsato Report

    10points
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    #15

    Quality Time

    Quality Time

    Luca Ponsato Report

    10points
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    #16

    Maybe I Was Meant To Burn As A Star

    Maybe I Was Meant To Burn As A Star

    Luca Ponsato Report

    9points
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    #17

    Always Waiting

    Always Waiting

    Luca Ponsato Report

    9points
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    #18

    Everyone Is Going Through Something

    Everyone Is Going Through Something

    Luca Ponsato Report

    9points
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    #19

    To Drown In An Inch Of Water

    To Drown In An Inch Of Water

    Luca Ponsato Report

    9points
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    #20

    A Moment To Get Away

    A Moment To Get Away

    Luca Ponsato Report

    9points
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    #21

    I Remember Being Happy Here

    I Remember Being Happy Here

    Luca Ponsato Report

    9points
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    #22

    The Strength It Takes To Carry On

    The Strength It Takes To Carry On

    Luca Ponsato Report

    9points
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    #23

    Losing The Fight

    Losing The Fight

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    8points
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    #24

    A Celebration Of Friendship

    A Celebration Of Friendship

    Luca Ponsato Report

    8points
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    #25

    Burning The Midnight Oil

    Burning The Midnight Oil

    Luca Ponsato Report

    8points
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    #26

    You Make This Easier

    You Make This Easier

    Luca Ponsato Report

    7points
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    #27

    They Cannot See It

    They Cannot See It

    Luca Ponsato Report

    7points
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    #28

    I Will Be Back Someday

    I Will Be Back Someday

    Luca Ponsato Report

    7points
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    #29

    I Will Wait For You Forever

    I Will Wait For You Forever

    Luca Ponsato Report

    7points
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    #30

    There Are No Levels To Loneliness

    There Are No Levels To Loneliness

    Luca Ponsato Report

    7points
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    #31

    Shady Dealings

    Shady Dealings

    Luca Ponsato Report

    7points
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    #32

    Rules For Thee, Not For Me

    Rules For Thee, Not For Me

    Luca Ponsato Report

    7points
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    #33

    It Never Stops

    It Never Stops

    Luca Ponsato Report

    6points
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    #34

    This Thing Isn’t Helping

    This Thing Isn’t Helping

    Luca Ponsato Report

    6points
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    #35

    Stuck

    Stuck

    Luca Ponsato Report

    6points
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    #36

    And Yet I Still Choose To Dance

    And Yet I Still Choose To Dance

    Luca Ponsato Report

    6points
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    #37

    I Don’t Know Who I Am Anymore

    I Don’t Know Who I Am Anymore

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #38

    Left Behind

    Left Behind

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #39

    The Flower, A Tethered Butterfly

    The Flower, A Tethered Butterfly

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #40

    Can You Just Choose To Be Happy

    Can You Just Choose To Be Happy

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #41

    Support Group

    Support Group

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #42

    And Yet The Sun Still Rises

    And Yet The Sun Still Rises

    Luca Ponsato Report

    5points
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    #43

    Neighborhood Watch

    Neighborhood Watch

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #44

    Family Time

    Family Time

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #45

    About The Pain Of Existing

    About The Pain Of Existing

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #46

    A Memory Of All I Had Forgotten

    A Memory Of All I Had Forgotten

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #47

    We’re Here For You

    We’re Here For You

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #48

    What Is There To Celebrate

    What Is There To Celebrate

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #49

    Imperfect

    Imperfect

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #50

    The Little Things

    The Little Things

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #51

    The Toll It Takes

    The Toll It Takes

    Luca Ponsato Report

    4points
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    #52

    Clouded Thoughts

    Clouded Thoughts

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #53

    Among The Flowers

    Among The Flowers

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #54

    Our Spot

    Our Spot

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #55

    No Escape

    No Escape

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #56

    Alone Time

    Alone Time

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    3points
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    #57

    On Top Of The World

    On Top Of The World

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #58

    The Race Keeps Going

    The Race Keeps Going

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    3points
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    #59

    Maybe This One Leads To Happiness

    Maybe This One Leads To Happiness

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #60

    Not Ready

    Not Ready

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #61

    My Thoughts Followed Me Here

    My Thoughts Followed Me Here

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #62

    I Promise This Time Will Be Different

    I Promise This Time Will Be Different

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #63

    The Best Days Of My Life

    The Best Days Of My Life

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    3points
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    #64

    Just As Lost As I Was Before

    Just As Lost As I Was Before

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #65

    I Hope This Email Finds You Well

    I Hope This Email Finds You Well

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #66

    The Commuter

    The Commuter

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #67

    The Man In The Moon

    The Man In The Moon

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #68

    The Risks Of Trying

    The Risks Of Trying

    Luca Ponsato Report

    3points
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    #69

    The Pain Of Isolation

    The Pain Of Isolation

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #70

    This Pain Is Forever

    This Pain Is Forever

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #71

    They Must Be Disappointed

    They Must Be Disappointed

    Luca Ponsato Report

    2points
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    #72

    What If I Am Lost Forever

    What If I Am Lost Forever

    Luca Ponsato Report

    0points
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    #73

    Judgment Day

    Judgment Day

    Luca Ponsato Report

    0points
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    #74

    Sense Of The Moment

    Sense Of The Moment

    Luca Ponsato Report

    0points
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    #75

    Anywhere Else

    Anywhere Else

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