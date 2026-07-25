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There’s a real art to crafting the perfect comeback. It takes quick thinking and a good sense of timing to find the words that can completely turn an exchange around. When someone gets it just right, the result can be incredibly satisfying.

The Clever Comebacks subreddit is full of people doing exactly that, so we’ve gathered some of the funniest, sharpest responses below. Scroll down to read them, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bro Doesn't Chew. His Stomach Has Acid

Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: A man wearing a No Vaccine Needed shirt, with a comment questioning his glasses.

hotchopsticks , x.com Report

6points
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    #2

    Musk Blames Ukraine

    An ironic response from Julia Tymoshenko on Twitter about Elon Musk blaming Ukraine, expressing Ukrainian pride.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    6points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, you idiot; people hate you because you're one of the biggest a$$holes on the planet and the things you've done because of it.

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    #3

    Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken

    Ironic responses: Maye Musk talking about having kids despite not affording them, with a reply about her son.

    RoyalChris , x.com Report

    5points
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    Thankfully, we are not the ones on the receiving end of these comebacks. Some of them are so brutal that it is hard not to wince for the person getting roasted. From the safety of the sidelines, though, we get to sit back and enjoy the exchange. 

    Of course, taking pleasure in someone else’s embarrassment can seem a little cruel, but according to researchers, the reaction itself is surprisingly normal.

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    #4

    It's My Money They Took

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: Elon Musk discussing cutting Social Security and Medicare, sparking a heated online debate.

    emily-is-happy Report

    5points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the person who stopped paying into Social Security years ago...

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    #5

    How The Cops Thought This Was A Good Look Is Absolutely Beyond Me

    An ironic response on Twitter about Uvalde Elementary not selling Teslas, referencing police protecting a Tesla dealership.

    InfiniteOxfordComma Report

    5points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, Elon pays them, soooooo....

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    #6

    Any Plans To Meet With Putin?

    Ironic responses to JD Vance's meeting with Pope Francis, bringing back internet harmony.

    RoyalChris Report

    5points
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    In fact, there is a German word that describes this exact feeling: schadenfreude. It refers to the satisfaction we sometimes get from another person’s bad luck, failure, or humiliation.

    The concept is a little more complicated than simply wanting something bad to happen to someone. We do not have to cause the misfortune ourselves to experience schadenfreude. Most of the time, we simply witness it or hear about it afterward. 

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    #7

    People Want To Work For A Livable Wage

    Ironic responses on Twitter about livable wages and snow shoveling in NYC.

    Loud-Ad-2280 Report

    5points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm shocked, I tell you, shocked!"/s

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    #8

    Open The Schools

    An ironic response on Twitter, where a user claims Spain does nothing better than America, corrected about the flag and education.

    ExactlySorta Report

    5points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍

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    #9

    It’s That Simple

    Two tweets about raising sons, one suggesting extensive protective gear, the other advocating respect for women, an ironic response.

    Olympiadreamer Report

    5points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude! Where's the fun in that???/s

    1
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    What triggers schadenfreude often depends on who the other person is and what led up to their misfortune.

    Psychologist Christian Cecconi told Science News Explores that the feeling can appear when someone who has hurt us finally seems to get what they deserve. 

    In those moments, watching things go wrong for them can feel strangely satisfying because, as Cecconi puts it, “It’s like justice has been restored.”

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    #10

    Doge's Costly Mistake

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: A humorous tweet about DOGE mistaking a CIA black site for a DEI project.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    4points
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    #11

    Conservatism Is Just Figuring Out Why The Thing You Destroyed Existed In The First Place

    Molly White's ironic responses on Twitter about defunding libraries and the invention of libraries, highlighting nonsensical posts.

    totpot Report

    4points
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    #12

    Leavitt Caught Lying In 4K

    An ironic response on Twitter correcting misinformation about a judge's appointment, showing a White House press secretary.

    RoyalChris Report

    4points
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    But the person on the receiving end does not necessarily have to be someone who hurt us or whom we truly hate. Sometimes, we may simply dislike them a little.

    Other times, competition can play a role, especially when someone makes us feel insecure or inferior. Seeing them stumble can then bring a small sense of relief.

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    We do not even have to know the person personally. The popularity of celebrity scandals, reality television, and online fail videos suggests there is plenty of entertainment to be found in watching complete strangers have a very bad day.

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    #13

    Election Misconceptions Clarified

    Two ironic responses on Twitter about voting for federal judges and presidential cabinet members, highlighting nonsensical posts.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    4points
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    #14

    Community Noted In Real Life Is Insane

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post, a bumper sticker that reads I BOUGHT THIS BEFORE ELON WENT CRAZY.

    RoyalChris Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Finally, The Idiots Are Starting To Get It

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post on X about fraud in DOGE cryptocurrency without arrests.

    Henry-Teachersss8819 Report

    4points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And where's all the money they saved? I never did see them publish a breakdown of which departments, agencies, etc., had the most "waste."

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    A big part of understanding schadenfreude comes down to what we do with the feeling. Experiencing it does not automatically make someone cruel.

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    Still, Science News Explores notes that when it goes unchecked, it can sometimes lead to more harmful behavior, including bullying or revenge.

    There is a big difference between laughing at a clever comeback and joining others in relentlessly attacking someone. Once the goal is to cause genuine pain or humiliation, the joke has gone too far.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Check Mate, Donald

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post, a boy holding a sign about the Gulf of Mexico at birth.

    RoyalChris Report

    4points
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    #17

    Irony Meets Faith!!!

    Ironic responses to a post about electing a non-woke Pope, restoring internet harmony.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    4points
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    #18

    Another Example Of How Not Everyone With A Degree Is Smart

    Ironic responses to JD Vance's question about judicial authority, bringing back internet harmony.

    depressedsinnerxiii , x.com Report

    4points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently not, in his case.

    0
    0points
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    With the right intent, roasting can actually be good for our relationships, psychologists say. After all, playful teasing is hardly unusual among close friends. 

    In that setting, it can become a sign of closeness because it shows how well people know one another. A good friend usually knows which joke will make you laugh and which subject is better left alone.
    #19

    She Sure Ain’t Balsa Wood

    Ironic responses on a post about the Statue of Liberty gift bringing back internet harmony.

    Public-Marionberry33 Report

    4points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice insult! 👍

    0
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    #20

    Happy Pride Month!

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: a tweet showing a man proposing, with a sarcastic comment about gay men and Pride month.

    jedevapenoob Report

    4points
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    #21

    Not The Heroes You Think

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: a person in a wheelchair being arrested during a protest against Medicaid cuts.

    Busy-Government-1041 Report

    4points
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    Roasting a friend can also show that you accept each other’s flaws and feel comfortable enough to joke about them. It can even be a lighthearted way of pointing out when someone has done something wrong or gone a little too far.

    Peter Gray, a psychology professor at Boston College, told The Swaddle that this kind of pro-social teasing can act as a form of social control by “deflating egos and encouraging humility.”

    Sometimes, a gentle roast from someone who genuinely cares can get the point across more easily than a serious lecture.
    #22

    Incentives Highlight Political Hypocrisy

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post about ICE recruitment bonuses compared to teacher benefits.

    johnmory Report

    4points
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    #23

    We Are Now Joined On Zoom By A Combat Veteran You Deported To Korea

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post about a veteran deportation claim, showing a congressional hearing.

    Stand_With_Students Report

    4points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, Crispy Gnome!

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    #24

    Record First, Name Wrong

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post about an Olympian's boyfriend rather than her achievement.

    Cow_Boy_2017 Report

    4points
    POST
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    So perhaps our love of a good roast is not quite as mean-spirited as it first appears. There can be real satisfaction in watching someone get called out when they deserve it, and playful teasing can bring friends closer when everyone is in on the joke. 

    The line comes down to knowing when the laughter is shared and when someone is genuinely being hurt. As long as that line stays clear, a well-placed burn can be one of life’s smaller pleasures.
    #25

    He Summed Up The Pattern In Four Bullet Points

    Ironic responses to a Fox News report about an attack on Iran.

    diehard404 Report

    4points
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    #26

    He Didn't Have To Wait Long

    A social media post with an ironic response to a nonsensical post comparing country culture.

    ObserbAbsorb Report

    4points
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    #27

    Whatever It Takes To Own The Libs

    A social media post with an ironic response to a nonsensical post about a 200-dollar bill.

    ObserbAbsorb Report

    4points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DonOld's like a dog that that to christen every tree, etc., he comes across. Just like his name has to go on buildings, airports, train stations, etc.

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    #28

    Paycheck To Homelessness

    Ironic responses: What prevents a US General Strike? The average American being two paychecks from homelessness.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    3points
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    #29

    Russia's Empty Threats

    Ironic responses: Ukraine joining NATO causing WW3, contrasted with Russia's inaction after Finland joined NATO.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    3points
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    #30

    All American Coffee

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post on X questioning how to buy American coffee with a map showing coffee belt.

    Public-Marionberry33 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Husband Care Questioned

    Ironic responses to a post about a super mom feeding her baby while typing, restoring internet harmony.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    3points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, she was posting DonOld's newest comments to *Truth* Social...

    0
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    #32

    Power Needs Humble Beginnings

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: a tweet exchange between Piers Morgan and AOC about Ivanka Trump and government experience.

    Henry-Teachersss8819 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #33

    America Has No Kings!

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: a tweet exchange about the meaning of "No Kings" messaging and the Declaration of Independence.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    3points
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    #34

    Legal Age Revolt

    A social media post with an ironic response to a nonsensical band name query, featuring three men in an arena.

    Cow_Boy_2017 Report

    3points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have sooo many answers to this question but none of them will pass BP's censors. Sad. :(

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    #35

    This Is Not A Hobby

    Ironic responses about the cost of professional photography and an Uber ride.

    TheCABK Report

    3points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's not a "hobby" for your Uber driver to drive you - it's a job, you unfrosted piece of cake.

    0
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    #36

    More American Than You Think

    Ironic responses regarding a woman being called not American.

    Busy-Government-1041 Report

    3points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And she's legally a citizen. We're not sure about Melanoma + everyone's too scared to question it.

    0
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    #37

    Surprise, Surprise!

    Ironic responses from Bernie Sanders and The Washington Post about a billionaire wealth tax.

    BoringApocalyptos Report

    3points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww, poor Jeffy. Wonder if he gets to deduct all of new wifey's plastic surgeries on his income taxes? (That he probably doesn't pay anyway.)

    0
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    #38

    She’s Got A Point

    A tweet with an ironic response, questioning a president's decision to go to war based on a 'feeling'.

    TripShrooms Report

    3points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's that time of the month!" "It's the menopause!"

    0
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    #39

    Absolute Accurate

    A sign warning about paying for toppings if a child puts their hand in it, with an ironic response below.

    xCurveBee Report

    3points
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    #40

    Remember Kids, Maga And Media Literacy Don’t Mix!

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post about entertainment imitating real life.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    3points
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    #41

    Republicans Avoid Voters

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: Tim Walz offering to host events if Republican representatives avoid town halls.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    2points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You tell 'em, Tim!

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    #42

    Elon Doesn't Have The Cards

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: A user sarcastically suggesting Elon Musk sign a ceasefire with Ukraine over Twitter.

    RoyalChris Report

    2points
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    #43

    Is This Surprising?

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post on X about the CIA director destroying evidence.

    snowpie92 Report

    2points
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    #44

    This Is Not A Premise You Can Reject!

    Ironic responses to nonsensical posts: a politician at a hearing discussing orders to shoot peaceful protesters.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    2points
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    #45

    So Dei Is Okay If It’s You?

    An ironic response to a nonsensical post about requiring conservative professors for university diversity.

    Public-Marionberry33 Report

    2points
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    #46

    Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV

    A politician's ironic response in a hearing, correcting an incorrect interpretation of the Fourth Amendment.

    Careless-Equal7169 Report

    2points
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    #47

    17 Years Of Idiocy

    A social media post featuring an ironic response to a nonsensical post about marriage and peanut butter.

    Busy_Report4010 Report

    2points
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    #48

    From R/Tipping

    An ironic response on social media to a nonsensical post about server responsibility.

    aseriesofdecisions Report

    2points
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