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There’s a real art to crafting the perfect comeback. It takes quick thinking and a good sense of timing to find the words that can completely turn an exchange around. When someone gets it just right, the result can be incredibly satisfying.

The Clever Comebacks subreddit is full of people doing exactly that, so we’ve gathered some of the funniest, sharpest responses below. Scroll down to read them, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!