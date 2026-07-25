48 Ironic Responses To Nonsensical Posts That Brought Back Harmony To The Internet (New Pics)
There’s a real art to crafting the perfect comeback. It takes quick thinking and a good sense of timing to find the words that can completely turn an exchange around. When someone gets it just right, the result can be incredibly satisfying.
The Clever Comebacks subreddit is full of people doing exactly that, so we’ve gathered some of the funniest, sharpest responses below. Scroll down to read them, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
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Bro Doesn't Chew. His Stomach Has Acid
Musk Blames Ukraine
No, you idiot; people hate you because you're one of the biggest a$$holes on the planet and the things you've done because of it.
Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken
Thankfully, we are not the ones on the receiving end of these comebacks. Some of them are so brutal that it is hard not to wince for the person getting roasted. From the safety of the sidelines, though, we get to sit back and enjoy the exchange.
Of course, taking pleasure in someone else’s embarrassment can seem a little cruel, but according to researchers, the reaction itself is surprisingly normal.
It's My Money They Took
From the person who stopped paying into Social Security years ago...
How The Cops Thought This Was A Good Look Is Absolutely Beyond Me
Any Plans To Meet With Putin?
In fact, there is a German word that describes this exact feeling: schadenfreude. It refers to the satisfaction we sometimes get from another person’s bad luck, failure, or humiliation.
The concept is a little more complicated than simply wanting something bad to happen to someone. We do not have to cause the misfortune ourselves to experience schadenfreude. Most of the time, we simply witness it or hear about it afterward.
People Want To Work For A Livable Wage
Open The Schools
It’s That Simple
What triggers schadenfreude often depends on who the other person is and what led up to their misfortune.
Psychologist Christian Cecconi told Science News Explores that the feeling can appear when someone who has hurt us finally seems to get what they deserve.
In those moments, watching things go wrong for them can feel strangely satisfying because, as Cecconi puts it, “It’s like justice has been restored.”
Doge's Costly Mistake
Conservatism Is Just Figuring Out Why The Thing You Destroyed Existed In The First Place
Leavitt Caught Lying In 4K
But the person on the receiving end does not necessarily have to be someone who hurt us or whom we truly hate. Sometimes, we may simply dislike them a little.
Other times, competition can play a role, especially when someone makes us feel insecure or inferior. Seeing them stumble can then bring a small sense of relief.
We do not even have to know the person personally. The popularity of celebrity scandals, reality television, and online fail videos suggests there is plenty of entertainment to be found in watching complete strangers have a very bad day.
Election Misconceptions Clarified
Community Noted In Real Life Is Insane
Finally, The Idiots Are Starting To Get It
And where's all the money they saved? I never did see them publish a breakdown of which departments, agencies, etc., had the most "waste."
A big part of understanding schadenfreude comes down to what we do with the feeling. Experiencing it does not automatically make someone cruel.
Still, Science News Explores notes that when it goes unchecked, it can sometimes lead to more harmful behavior, including bullying or revenge.
There is a big difference between laughing at a clever comeback and joining others in relentlessly attacking someone. Once the goal is to cause genuine pain or humiliation, the joke has gone too far.
Check Mate, Donald
Irony Meets Faith!!!
Another Example Of How Not Everyone With A Degree Is Smart
With the right intent, roasting can actually be good for our relationships, psychologists say. After all, playful teasing is hardly unusual among close friends.
In that setting, it can become a sign of closeness because it shows how well people know one another. A good friend usually knows which joke will make you laugh and which subject is better left alone.
She Sure Ain’t Balsa Wood
Happy Pride Month!
Not The Heroes You Think
Roasting a friend can also show that you accept each other’s flaws and feel comfortable enough to joke about them. It can even be a lighthearted way of pointing out when someone has done something wrong or gone a little too far.
Peter Gray, a psychology professor at Boston College, told The Swaddle that this kind of pro-social teasing can act as a form of social control by “deflating egos and encouraging humility.”
Sometimes, a gentle roast from someone who genuinely cares can get the point across more easily than a serious lecture.
Incentives Highlight Political Hypocrisy
We Are Now Joined On Zoom By A Combat Veteran You Deported To Korea
Record First, Name Wrong
So perhaps our love of a good roast is not quite as mean-spirited as it first appears. There can be real satisfaction in watching someone get called out when they deserve it, and playful teasing can bring friends closer when everyone is in on the joke.
The line comes down to knowing when the laughter is shared and when someone is genuinely being hurt. As long as that line stays clear, a well-placed burn can be one of life’s smaller pleasures.
He Summed Up The Pattern In Four Bullet Points
He Didn't Have To Wait Long
Whatever It Takes To Own The Libs
DonOld's like a dog that that to christen every tree, etc., he comes across. Just like his name has to go on buildings, airports, train stations, etc.
Paycheck To Homelessness
Russia's Empty Threats
All American Coffee
Husband Care Questioned
Actually, she was posting DonOld's newest comments to *Truth* Social...
Power Needs Humble Beginnings
America Has No Kings!
Legal Age Revolt
I have sooo many answers to this question but none of them will pass BP's censors. Sad. :(
This Is Not A Hobby
And it's not a "hobby" for your Uber driver to drive you - it's a job, you unfrosted piece of cake.
More American Than You Think
And she's legally a citizen. We're not sure about Melanoma + everyone's too scared to question it.
Surprise, Surprise!
Awww, poor Jeffy. Wonder if he gets to deduct all of new wifey's plastic surgeries on his income taxes? (That he probably doesn't pay anyway.)