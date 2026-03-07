ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing better than thinking of the perfect, most brilliant comeback for someone else’s snarky remark. But there’s nothing worse than coming up with it 30 seconds too late. We’ve all been there: as you’re driving home, you suddenly think of a clever reply. But it’s too late, and now that interaction will haunt you for years...

Luckily, on the internet, we have a bit more time to craft the best responses. Here’s a list of screenshots from the Clever Comebacks subreddit that might inspire you to use your wits more often. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that would make your 12-year-old self say, “Ooh, burn!”

#1

Blue Checkmarked Too!

Twitter screenshots showing comebacks in a witty conversation between Kumail Nanjiani, Kunal Nayyar, Kal Penn, and Sarah Silverman.

shamansufi Report

    #2

    No One Delegates Like Elon

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback where raising a kid is called 18 years of prompt engineering.

    NotPennysBoat-815 Report

    Jesus, he couldn't raise the hairs on the back of a coward...........................

    #3

    I Mean, He's Not Wrong

    Meme showing sharp comeback where ZIP code predicts odds better than a $50 DNA test in a social media post.

    CeWash Report

    Yes. Works very good in fact.

    Pretty much everyone has been in a situation where a clever comeback could have saved them, either from embarrassment or from unsolicited comments. But it’s also a universal experience to be unable to spit out the perfect comeback in time. There’s even a Seinfeld episode dedicated to it, where George ruminates on the fact that he thought of, "Well, the Jerk Store called, and they're running out of you,” too late.

    Unfortunately, most of us do concoct the perfect replies too late, which is why the Clever Comebacks subreddit is such a satisfying place. This community has 1.2 million visitors weekly, so there’s absolutely no shortage of new, brilliant content on any given day. From roasting trolls to obliterating misogynists with one comment, this is the place to be if you want to improve your comeback game.   
    #4

    Both Magnus Carlsen And I Can Play Chess

    Tweet showing a sharp comeback comparing vaccinated status to tennis ability in a witty and clever response.

    Ntheboss Report

    Just like you can get the flu vaccine and still get the flu, it's just not as severe. I think the overall IQ of people is dropping....

    #5

    Hating Disloyal People

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback on Twitter calling out disloyalty with a personal family insult.

    screnchh Report

    #6

    Why In The World Is This A Thing People Believe

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback on social media about disabled parking and genuine disabilities.

    TripleChocolate123 Report

    Now, not every situation warrants a brutal comeback. Sometimes, the mature thing to do is simply show the other person grace and hope that they respond nicely to your kindness. But if a person makes an offensive comment, rudely mocks your physical appearance, or clearly has no interest in being polite, you will be justified in sharing an epic comeback.

    And if you’re looking for some to keep up your sleeve, Reader’s Digest has got you covered. First, there’s the iconic, “That sounds like a you problem.” It’s simple, but a classic for a reason. You can also give someone a backhanded compliment, such as, “Someday you’ll go far– and I really hope you stay there.”
    #7

    Apply Directly To The Burn

    Screenshot of sharp Twitter comeback by George Takei responding to Sen. Marsha Blackburn about government control.

    Sertzul79 Report

    When and where is the government controlling stoves? In Conspiracy Land? Is this like banning hamburgers and Christmas?

    #8

    Are You Really A Good Person?

    Twitter exchange about morality and eternal punishment, showcasing one of the sharp comebacks from the recovery wasn’t an option series.

    A_prawn_in_a_sock Report

    I ask my girlfriend, she asks our mutual friend and he asks his boyfriend and in the end none of us really know what we were doing.

    #9

    Someone Needs To Send Help

    Tweet exchange showing sharp comebacks about voting age and maturity with strong political opinions highlighted.

    Marti_Suls Report

    How old do they think we are ?? The oldest GenZ are 29 and the youngest are 14, we have more adults than minors in our generation.

    Reader’s Digest also has some suggestions for comebacks to use in specific situations. For example, if someone mocks an aspect of your physical appearance, you can hit them with something along the lines of, “Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes clean to the bone.” And if you simply can’t stand someone’s behavior, it might be time to tell them, “You bring everyone a lot of joy… when you leave the room.”
    #10

    The Call Is Coming From Inside The House

    Tents set up in a city park with a social media conversation about sharp comebacks on housing under capitalism and communism.

    Post-Narrow Report

    #11

    Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback reply, highlighting one of the 79 comebacks so sharp recovery wasn’t an option.

    judgyjudgersen Report

    #12

    Atleast One Photo

    Social media comeback replying to a God and oxygen quote with a scientific photo of oxygen at -218.8 °C.

    NPStudios2004 Report

    If you’re wondering why you always think of a comeback moments too late, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, the French even have a term for this experience: l’esprit de l’escalier or “staircase wit.” This was coined by 18th-century philosopher Denis Diderot, but it’s still just as relevant today.
    #13

    The Founders Would Say "The Fuck Is An Ohio?"

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback about smallpox quarantine during the American Revolution as a historical fact.

    My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

    The only book he looks at has picture of young wrestlers.

    #14

    That’s A Billion Dollar Burn

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback where one user questions Elon Musk putting Apple out of business.

    farWorse Report

    18points
    POST
    #15

    Flat Earthers Make Me Happy Because I Know I'm Not A Complete Failure

    Twitter exchange on flat earth with a sharp comeback about disappointment and flat earth research.

    svrmster103 Report

    The Flat Earth Society has members all across the globe.

    Apparently, there’s even a scientific explanation for why our brains freeze up when we’re tasked with creating a brilliant comeback on the spot. This is partially because, when faced with confrontation, your amygdala takes over. This is the part of the brain that processes fear and anxiety, and it plays a key role in our fight or flight response. That’s why our instincts tend to take the wheel in these situations, and we can’t be as clever or suave as we’d like to be.  
    #16

    Just Wait

    Funny comeback about facial recognition and driver licenses shared in a sharp and witty online conversation.

    perineumoan Report

    Or social security numbers... which the government assigns you.

    #17

    God Is A Chef Apparently

    Sharp comeback tweet comparing atheists to a restaurant with no cook, sparking witty replies and online reactions.

    vintagevixen927 Report

    Brilliant!

    #18

    Show People They Matter With The Colour Of Your Money

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback tweet mocking low wages, illustrating comebacks so sharp recovery wasn’t an option.

    BelleAriel Report

    Unless you’re on an improv troupe or you’ve been blessed with the brain and tongue of an Aaron Sorkin character, there’s a good chance you’re not perfect at comebacks. And you know what, that’s totally fine! It’s unrealistic to expect yourself to be sharp and witty at all times. Plus, sinking to a rude person’s level by insulting them back isn’t always the most mature move to make. As Michelle Obama says, "When they go low, we go high."
    #19

    You Can Still Breathe Idiot

    Twitter exchange showing sharp comebacks about wearing two masks and oxygen intake debate.

    OddTraffic8794 Report

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Biden needs all the oxygen he can get.

    #20

    I Think It's Satire But It's Funny Either Way

    Text post with sharp comeback about cures and research, highlighting witty recovery wasn’t an option humor in social media exchange.

    Comic__Boi Report

    How can one person hold so much stupidity?

    #21

    Idk If This Has Been Posted Before, But I Love His Little Smile

    Stephen Hawking delivers a sharp comeback about parallel universes in a witty and clever exchange captured in this image.

    twinkletoes_44 Report

    Is there also a Universe in which Stephen Hawkins is not mentioned in the Epste!n files ?

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these clever and brutal comebacks, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you’ll be keeping in your back pocket, and let us know in the comments below if you have any more comebacks that could absolutely obliterate a bully. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring satisfying encounters like these, look no further than right here!
    #22

    When A Dystopia With Hungry Children Is Painted As A Feel Good Story

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback about school lunch debt and criticizing adult responsibility.

    BelleAriel Report

    #23

    Twitter Has Gotten Funnier Recently

    Elon Musk tweets about Twitter usage high, followed by a sharp comeback referencing Nero and Rome’s bright nights.

    BelleAriel Report

    #24

    I’ll Take Made-Up Stories For $500, Alex

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback on Twitter with a witty reply, showcasing one of 79 comebacks so sharp recovery wasn’t an option.

    Smitherd Report

    Also I get the feeling he’s confusing séxuality with séx

    #25

    One Hour Dry Burgers

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback on Twitter about complaining on the wrong platform, showcasing witty comebacks.

    beerbellybegone Report

    Hamburger store?

    #26

    We See You Kevin!

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback about government and private reproductive health choices debate.

    Arkbud93 Report

    #27

    God Created Cancel Culture

    Twitter exchange about cancel culture, with a comeback referencing the first Bible story as a sharp comeback example.

    [deleted] Report

    #28

    I Wonder Why

    Screenshot of sharp comebacks on unemployment and wages, highlighting witty recovery responses in a social media exchange.

    [deleted] Report

    #29

    Well, Is She Wrong?!

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback about forgiveness and humanity shared in a social media conversation.

    BelleAriel Report

    Fun fact that very few people know; the entire reason for the flood was that humanity was too tolerant of casual m****r.

    #30

    They’re Only In It For Themselves

    Twitter comebacks debating student loan forgiveness and military recruitment, showcasing sharp political responses and critiques.

    BelleAriel Report

    Cannon fodder doesn't come back.

    #31

    When Your You Put Both Feet In Your Mouth

    Tweet exchange showing a sharp comeback in response to a controversial statement about marriage values.

    Short_Fun9155 Report

    #32

    A Music Composer

    Twitter exchange showing sharp comebacks with witty replies about dinner introductions and musicology doctorates.

    KiRiT000000 Report

    #33

    To Really Show Him He Should Buy 100 Copies

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback on social media, showcasing witty recovery and clever reply in a Twitter exchange.

    blaze_uchiha999 Report

    #34

    Rush That Man To The Burn Unit. Stat

    Two women in side-by-side photos with a sharp comeback comment about never having a girl sleep over in a social media post.

    NotPennysBoat-815 Report

    He thinks that the girl that smiled at him at the drive-thru is in love with him. But she wasn't up to his standards.

    #35

    That Is A Good One

    Screenshot of sharp comebacks in a social media post discussing feminism and challenging traditional choices for women.

    blaze_uchiha999 Report

    #36

    Flameproofing? But My House Isn't On Fire!

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback in a social media comment about vaccines, highlighting a clever recovery.

    ZacReligious Report

    #37

    Rules Are Rules

    Screenshot of sharp comeback tweet about strict parenting rules and ironic nursing home comparison in witty online exchange.

    beerbellybegone Report

    In 2 years she's going to be posting "why won't my son speak to me anymore?".

    #38

    Complaining Is Easier Than Fixing

    Screenshot of sharp political comebacks on Twitter addressing crises and responses with pointed recovery remarks.

    beerbellybegone Report

    #39

    Thoughtful Guy

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback on Twitter about ordering a family bucket at KFC with no one left behind.

    Seaweedbrain16 Report

    Yeah but that family is probably with that chicken at KFC as food too.

    #40

    Good Reply. Understood The Assignment

    Sharp comeback about double OO words and preschool education proving recovery was not an option in a witty tweet exchange.

    Un_FaZed211 Report

    And don't look at the moon

    #41

    Climate Change Is An Issue, Mr Clarkson

    Twitter reply pointing out climate change denial in response to Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet about declining butterflies.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    And me having to leave the heat on later and turn it back on earlier every year is just weather.

    #42

    Depends On Who Writes The Comic

    Twitter post discussing sharp comebacks with images of Thor and Batman debating who wins a fight.

    Master1718 Report

    #43

    Oof! Shots Fired!!!

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback comment about carrying an AR-15 in response to journalist arrest warnings.

    BelleAriel Report

    Hmm, that hasn’t aged well.

    #44

    Very Strange, Indeed

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback about family and racism, illustrating comebacks so sharp recovery wasn’t an option.

    SpecialistCans Report

    #45

    We're Not The Same After All

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback conversation in English text comments demonstrating quick and clever responses.

    Jacket313 Report

    #46

    Not To Mention Charging You For Telling You That You Don't Have Money

    Bank account comebacks about low balance and irony of bank CEO’s $31 million pay after $12 billion bailout.

    Present-Party4402 Report

    I’ve just found out that Americans have to pay fees on their current account when the balance drops below a certain amount. Not when they’re overdrawn.When they’re in the black but haven’t got enough in there!!

    #47

    And The Most Hair-Raising

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback about a simple salmon dinner recipe, highlighting comebacks so sharp moments.

    Apocafeller Report

    You'd better not be putting fish in MY microwave!

    #48

    Gonna Need Some Cream For That Burn Mate

    Twitter exchange showing sharp comebacks between public figures, highlighting witty and unstoppable recovery moments.

    americanthaiguy Report

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Yes, she really is this dumb.

    #49

    Savage Level 100

    Two men engaged in a sharp comeback exchange, showcasing witty and unbeatable comebacks and recovery moments.

    BiliousCarabao Report

    #50

    Alpha Guy Is On A Highway To Prison

    Sharp comebacks exchange between beta and alpha male about a red dress, showcasing witty recovery not an option.

    AyAan2022 Report

    #51

    Pretty Simple!!!!!

    Sharp comeback on income inequality highlighting the gap between struggling teachers and billionaire wealth disparity

    Present-Party4402 Report

    #52

    Ozone Layer

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback tweet explaining how global cooperation led to the ozone layer's recovery success.

    [deleted] Report

    I don’t know who Matt Walsh is but how is he so stupid as to confidently make that statement without knowing the facts?

    #53

    0-100 Real Quick

    Twitter exchange showing sharp comebacks by Toronto city councillor Norm Kelly with Kermit meme in dark background.

    Munkstar243 Report

    #54

    Dagger Into The Liver

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback about U.S. support of a coup in Honduras, highlighting political insights.

    Sylwia18 Report

    #55

    Does This Count?

    Two humorous comparisons showing sharp comebacks between "your son" and "my son" in sticker and anime styles.

    Vandalox11 Report

    #56

    When The World Revolves Around The USA

    Social media comeback with sharp remarks about socialism, migration, and Italy, sparking laughs and reactions online.

    Terrible_Cut_3336 Report

    #57

    Why Would You Even Reject The Jacket?

    Text conversation showing a sharp comeback about someone offering a jacket only if the giver was cute, fitting comeback theme.

    NailsageSly Report

    Let’s be straight. She’s entitled to fancy who she fancies and doesn’t have to justify it. And every woman reading this knows we all need to be careful about what we accept from men we aren’t interested in taking things further with. That said, no idea why it had to be posted publicly but I’m one of the generations that doesn’t have to splurge out every last thing that went through our minds or we did.

    #58

    Anyone Use An Ad Blocking Software?

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback tweet mentioning unskippable ads with a humorous question about what to watch first.

    thhoney08 Report

    #59

    That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means

    Tweet exchange highlighting sharp comebacks about Biden’s border patrol record with engagement metrics shown.

    beerbellybegone Report

    #60

    This Is Correct

    Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Chris D. Jackson showing a sharp comeback in a witty online interaction.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    #61

    As A Male. I Stand By This

    Social media post showing sharp comeback on male privilege and wearing the same outfit twice with witty recovery moment.

    HedRok Report

    #62

    Found On Another Page. Personally I Find This One Perfect. Double Standard Much?

    Twitter exchange showing sharp comebacks about objectifying girls and teaching boys respect in a viral conversation.

    [deleted] Report

    I don’t think I’d mind if a lad said that about a lass. It acknowledges that they are competent at something. I don’t think it’s objectifying. We all allowed to find people attractive!

    #63

    Just A Gender Reveal

    Jets flying over a historic cathedral leaving trails in green, white, and red, showing sharp comebacks with no recovery option.

    RestiveP Report

    Can someone tell me what genders these triplets are?

    #64

    One Of My Favourites

    Blockbuster Twitter exchange with sharp comebacks about Netflix chance and intern role, showcasing witty recovery responses.

    dr00ne Report

    #65

    The Absolute Irony

    Screenshot of a sharp Twitter comeback between Elon Musk and a user about Apple and free speech debates.

    BelleAriel Report

    #66

    Elon Musk Is Back With His Stupidity

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback between Elon Musk and Paul Graham, highlighting witty and bold responses.

    [deleted] Report

    #67

    Government Employee Thinks There Are Too Many Government Employees

    Twitter exchange showing sharp comeback with a response stating resignation is both welcome and accepted.

    myownpersonalreddit Report

    #68

    Bro Has Got Everything Sorted

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback about video game time versus tweeting frequency in witty social media replies.

    Ibrahim17_1 Report

    #69

    He Just Nailed It

    Young man ordering food in perfect Chinese at restaurant, showcasing sharp comebacks that leave patrons shocked and impressed.

    iushdulal Report

    #70

    Never Bring A Book To The Bar

    Twitter exchange showing a sharp comeback with witty remarks, illustrating comebacks so sharp recovery wasn’t an option.

    ApricotFar1041 Report

    Good.I didn’t go there to be liked. I went there to relax, have a pint, and read my book.

    #71

    My Thumb Is The Size Of A Nuke Explosion

    Meme showing sharp comeback comparing sun and moon size to a burger and car, illustrating comebacks so sharp recovery wasn’t possible.

    Due-News4850 Report

    #72

    He Is Honest. The Best Kind Of Doctor

    Screenshot of a sharp comeback about Botox, highlighting witty recovery and age-related humor in a social media post.

    Glass-Fan111 Report

    #73

    Hypocrisy Comes Naturally

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responding to criticism in a crowd, showcasing sharp comebacks and powerful moments.

    beerbellybegone Report

    #74

    He Got Humbled Quick

    Sharp comebacks in social media thread with screenshots showing witty replies and user interactions online.

    tigrrr74 Report

    #75

    Same Honestly

    Reddit thread showing a sharp comeback about surviving 24 hours chased by a horror villain using witty and clever humor.

    Marti_Suls Report

    #76

    How Can He Make Comments When He Was Not Even There For The Committee Hearings On Inflation?

    Twitter exchange showing sharp comebacks about inflation, with a nearly empty committee room and officials seated at a distance.

    BelleAriel Report

    #77

    It All Makes Sense Now

    Tweet screenshot showing a sharp comeback by Abe Goldfarb replying to Ben Shapiro about failed screenwriting skills.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    #78

    Dread It. Run From It

    Twitter exchange showing a superhero-themed comeback with sharp humor and witty recovery for an epic showdown.

    NoSmellsz Report

    #79

    Bro You’re The Foot

    Sheriff smiling in car holding cup with Don't Tread On Me logo, paired with sharp comeback comment "bro ur the foot."

    Ok-Lettuce9603 Report

