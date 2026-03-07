79 Comebacks So Sharp, Recovery Wasn’t An Option (New Pics)
There’s nothing better than thinking of the perfect, most brilliant comeback for someone else’s snarky remark. But there’s nothing worse than coming up with it 30 seconds too late. We’ve all been there: as you’re driving home, you suddenly think of a clever reply. But it’s too late, and now that interaction will haunt you for years...
Luckily, on the internet, we have a bit more time to craft the best responses. Here’s a list of screenshots from the Clever Comebacks subreddit that might inspire you to use your wits more often. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that would make your 12-year-old self say, “Ooh, burn!”
This post may include affiliate links.
Blue Checkmarked Too!
No One Delegates Like Elon
Jesus, he couldn't raise the hairs on the back of a coward...........................
I Mean, He's Not Wrong
Pretty much everyone has been in a situation where a clever comeback could have saved them, either from embarrassment or from unsolicited comments. But it’s also a universal experience to be unable to spit out the perfect comeback in time. There’s even a Seinfeld episode dedicated to it, where George ruminates on the fact that he thought of, "Well, the Jerk Store called, and they're running out of you,” too late.
Unfortunately, most of us do concoct the perfect replies too late, which is why the Clever Comebacks subreddit is such a satisfying place. This community has 1.2 million visitors weekly, so there’s absolutely no shortage of new, brilliant content on any given day. From roasting trolls to obliterating misogynists with one comment, this is the place to be if you want to improve your comeback game.
Both Magnus Carlsen And I Can Play Chess
Why In The World Is This A Thing People Believe
Now, not every situation warrants a brutal comeback. Sometimes, the mature thing to do is simply show the other person grace and hope that they respond nicely to your kindness. But if a person makes an offensive comment, rudely mocks your physical appearance, or clearly has no interest in being polite, you will be justified in sharing an epic comeback.
And if you’re looking for some to keep up your sleeve, Reader’s Digest has got you covered. First, there’s the iconic, “That sounds like a you problem.” It’s simple, but a classic for a reason. You can also give someone a backhanded compliment, such as, “Someday you’ll go far– and I really hope you stay there.”
Apply Directly To The Burn
When and where is the government controlling stoves? In Conspiracy Land? Is this like banning hamburgers and Christmas?
Are You Really A Good Person?
I ask my girlfriend, she asks our mutual friend and he asks his boyfriend and in the end none of us really know what we were doing.
Someone Needs To Send Help
How old do they think we are ?? The oldest GenZ are 29 and the youngest are 14, we have more adults than minors in our generation.
Reader’s Digest also has some suggestions for comebacks to use in specific situations. For example, if someone mocks an aspect of your physical appearance, you can hit them with something along the lines of, “Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes clean to the bone.” And if you simply can’t stand someone’s behavior, it might be time to tell them, “You bring everyone a lot of joy… when you leave the room.”
The Call Is Coming From Inside The House
Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken
Atleast One Photo
If you’re wondering why you always think of a comeback moments too late, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, the French even have a term for this experience: l’esprit de l’escalier or “staircase wit.” This was coined by 18th-century philosopher Denis Diderot, but it’s still just as relevant today.
The Founders Would Say "The Fuck Is An Ohio?"
That’s A Billion Dollar Burn
Flat Earthers Make Me Happy Because I Know I'm Not A Complete Failure
The Flat Earth Society has members all across the globe.
Apparently, there’s even a scientific explanation for why our brains freeze up when we’re tasked with creating a brilliant comeback on the spot. This is partially because, when faced with confrontation, your amygdala takes over. This is the part of the brain that processes fear and anxiety, and it plays a key role in our fight or flight response. That’s why our instincts tend to take the wheel in these situations, and we can’t be as clever or suave as we’d like to be.
Just Wait
Or social security numbers... which the government assigns you.
Show People They Matter With The Colour Of Your Money
Unless you’re on an improv troupe or you’ve been blessed with the brain and tongue of an Aaron Sorkin character, there’s a good chance you’re not perfect at comebacks. And you know what, that’s totally fine! It’s unrealistic to expect yourself to be sharp and witty at all times. Plus, sinking to a rude person’s level by insulting them back isn’t always the most mature move to make. As Michelle Obama says, "When they go low, we go high."
You Can Still Breathe Idiot
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Biden needs all the oxygen he can get.
I Think It's Satire But It's Funny Either Way
Idk If This Has Been Posted Before, But I Love His Little Smile
Is there also a Universe in which Stephen Hawkins is not mentioned in the Epste!n files ?
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these clever and brutal comebacks, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you’ll be keeping in your back pocket, and let us know in the comments below if you have any more comebacks that could absolutely obliterate a bully. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring satisfying encounters like these, look no further than right here!
When A Dystopia With Hungry Children Is Painted As A Feel Good Story
Twitter Has Gotten Funnier Recently
I’ll Take Made-Up Stories For $500, Alex
We See You Kevin!
God Created Cancel Culture
I Wonder Why
Well, Is She Wrong?!
Fun fact that very few people know; the entire reason for the flood was that humanity was too tolerant of casual m****r.
They’re Only In It For Themselves
When Your You Put Both Feet In Your Mouth
A Music Composer
To Really Show Him He Should Buy 100 Copies
Rush That Man To The Burn Unit. Stat
He thinks that the girl that smiled at him at the drive-thru is in love with him. But she wasn't up to his standards.
That Is A Good One
Flameproofing? But My House Isn't On Fire!
Rules Are Rules
In 2 years she's going to be posting "why won't my son speak to me anymore?".
Complaining Is Easier Than Fixing
Thoughtful Guy
Yeah but that family is probably with that chicken at KFC as food too.
Good Reply. Understood The Assignment
Climate Change Is An Issue, Mr Clarkson
Depends On Who Writes The Comic
Very Strange, Indeed
We're Not The Same After All
Not To Mention Charging You For Telling You That You Don't Have Money
And The Most Hair-Raising
Gonna Need Some Cream For That Burn Mate
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Yes, she really is this dumb.
Savage Level 100
Alpha Guy Is On A Highway To Prison
Pretty Simple!!!!!
Ozone Layer
0-100 Real Quick
Dagger Into The Liver
Does This Count?
When The World Revolves Around The USA
Why Would You Even Reject The Jacket?
Let’s be straight. She’s entitled to fancy who she fancies and doesn’t have to justify it. And every woman reading this knows we all need to be careful about what we accept from men we aren’t interested in taking things further with. That said, no idea why it had to be posted publicly but I’m one of the generations that doesn’t have to splurge out every last thing that went through our minds or we did.
Anyone Use An Ad Blocking Software?
That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means
This Is Correct
As A Male. I Stand By This
Found On Another Page. Personally I Find This One Perfect. Double Standard Much?
Just A Gender Reveal
One Of My Favourites
The Absolute Irony
Elon Musk Is Back With His Stupidity
Government Employee Thinks There Are Too Many Government Employees
Bro Has Got Everything Sorted
He Just Nailed It
Never Bring A Book To The Bar
My Thumb Is The Size Of A Nuke Explosion
He Is Honest. The Best Kind Of Doctor
Hypocrisy Comes Naturally
He Got Humbled Quick
Same Honestly
How Can He Make Comments When He Was Not Even There For The Committee Hearings On Inflation?
It All Makes Sense Now
Dread It. Run From It
Bro You’re The Foot
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
🔥 ebook-hub.us – Advancing Lifelong Learning Through Digital Books 🔥 Our platform is designed to provide: 📚 Well-organized and structured digital knowledge 🔥 Carefully curated, high-quality content 🌐 Global access anytime, from anywhere 📲 Smooth compatibility across multiple devices ⚙️ Reliable and scalable digital infrastructure 📖 Broad Knowledge Categories 🔥 Our growing and carefully structured collection spans a wide range of essential subjects, including: 📊 Business & Finance – Leadership, strategy, entrepreneurship, and investment insights 💻 Technology & IT – Programming, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation 🎓 Education & Academic Resources – Study materials, references, and research support 🚀 Self-Development & Personal Growth – Productivity, mindset improvement, and success strategies 🔬 Science & Innovation – Scientific discoveries and emerging research fields 🏛️ History & Culture – Civilizations, global heritage, and societal evoluti
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
🔥🔥 Software-Hub.us – Secure, Genuine & Subscription-Free Software 🔥🔥 💎 Lifetime Software Licenses at Outstanding Value 💎 Welcome to Software-Hub.us, a reliable online platform offering premium software solutions at competitive prices ✨💻. At Software-Hub.us, our mission is simple: deliver dependable software without ongoing fees. We provide: 🔐 100% genuine lifetime software licenses 🔥 No subscriptions required 💥 No recurring payments ✅ Transparent pricing with no hidden charges Just powerful, professional-grade software designed to support your needs for the long term ❤️🔥. 🚀 Powerful Software for Professionals & Businesses Software-Hub.us focuses on delivering high-performance tools widely used by professionals, including: 💼 Accounting and financial management solutions such as QuickBooks 📊 Productivity and business organization software ⚙️ Workflow and operational management tools 📈 Professional business performance applications Each product is carefully selecte
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
🔥 Kemo-IPTV.pro IPTV Subscription Services Premium Entertainment for the UK, USA, Canada & Global Viewers 🌍 Discover high-performance IPTV solutions that provide stable streaming, extensive channel selections, and worldwide accessibility. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 🔗 Websites: https://kemo-iptv.pro Kemo-IP-TV.com iptv-total.live https://kemoiptv-tv.us pandora-iptv.org https://tenet-streams.com Additional IPTV Resources https://norwaytv.net https://iptvdiamond.cc Enjoy a wide range of UK television content, including live broadcasts, sports events, movies, and popular British shows through Kemo-IPTV.pro. Key Benefits 📺 High-definition streaming with smooth playback 🔥 Quick access to leading UK TV channels ✅ Reliable and stable viewing experience 🇺🇸🇨🇦 United States & Canada 🔥 Kemo-IP-TV.com (USA & Canada) Access top American and Canadian TV channels, including live sports, hit movies, entertainment programs, and more. Highlights 📺 High-quality IPTV streaming per
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
🔥 ebook-hub.us – Advancing Lifelong Learning Through Digital Books 🔥 Our platform is designed to provide: 📚 Well-organized and structured digital knowledge 🔥 Carefully curated, high-quality content 🌐 Global access anytime, from anywhere 📲 Smooth compatibility across multiple devices ⚙️ Reliable and scalable digital infrastructure 📖 Broad Knowledge Categories 🔥 Our growing and carefully structured collection spans a wide range of essential subjects, including: 📊 Business & Finance – Leadership, strategy, entrepreneurship, and investment insights 💻 Technology & IT – Programming, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation 🎓 Education & Academic Resources – Study materials, references, and research support 🚀 Self-Development & Personal Growth – Productivity, mindset improvement, and success strategies 🔬 Science & Innovation – Scientific discoveries and emerging research fields 🏛️ History & Culture – Civilizations, global heritage, and societal evoluti
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
🔥🔥 Software-Hub.us – Secure, Genuine & Subscription-Free Software 🔥🔥 💎 Lifetime Software Licenses at Outstanding Value 💎 Welcome to Software-Hub.us, a reliable online platform offering premium software solutions at competitive prices ✨💻. At Software-Hub.us, our mission is simple: deliver dependable software without ongoing fees. We provide: 🔐 100% genuine lifetime software licenses 🔥 No subscriptions required 💥 No recurring payments ✅ Transparent pricing with no hidden charges Just powerful, professional-grade software designed to support your needs for the long term ❤️🔥. 🚀 Powerful Software for Professionals & Businesses Software-Hub.us focuses on delivering high-performance tools widely used by professionals, including: 💼 Accounting and financial management solutions such as QuickBooks 📊 Productivity and business organization software ⚙️ Workflow and operational management tools 📈 Professional business performance applications Each product is carefully selecte
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
🔥 Kemo-IPTV.pro IPTV Subscription Services Premium Entertainment for the UK, USA, Canada & Global Viewers 🌍 Discover high-performance IPTV solutions that provide stable streaming, extensive channel selections, and worldwide accessibility. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 🔗 Websites: https://kemo-iptv.pro Kemo-IP-TV.com iptv-total.live https://kemoiptv-tv.us pandora-iptv.org https://tenet-streams.com Additional IPTV Resources https://norwaytv.net https://iptvdiamond.cc Enjoy a wide range of UK television content, including live broadcasts, sports events, movies, and popular British shows through Kemo-IPTV.pro. Key Benefits 📺 High-definition streaming with smooth playback 🔥 Quick access to leading UK TV channels ✅ Reliable and stable viewing experience 🇺🇸🇨🇦 United States & Canada 🔥 Kemo-IP-TV.com (USA & Canada) Access top American and Canadian TV channels, including live sports, hit movies, entertainment programs, and more. Highlights 📺 High-quality IPTV streaming per