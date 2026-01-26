ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the funniest people you will encounter aren’t always the legendary stand-up comedians that headline the biggest stages. Many of them hide behind usernames, dropping perfectly timed punchlines in social media comment sections. 

Some of their wisecracks have drawn attention, enough to be featured on the Funny Comments subreddit. Scrolling through the page, you will realize that comment boxes aren’t always filled with toxicity and division. Other times, they are a goldmine of jokes that would elicit at least one legitimate “ha-ha” from readers. 

Here are some of those posts, which we’ve compiled for your entertainment today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is The Only Way

Reddit social media comeback comment about changing jokes for a friend found to be gay with high engagement.

mrduncansir42 Report

16points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Reddit post with a witty social media comeback about making money from rejections in comments section.

    Wide-president Report

    11points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask Republicans and the Conservatives which policies they hope to bring in that helps the poor and needy.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    I Fell Off Of My Bed When I Read This

    A funny social media comeback where a mistaken text leads to a clever and spooky comment reply.

    Crakhead_the_real Report

    9points
    POST

    Some of the funniest comments you will read on social media are driven by impeccable comedic timing. In the context of stand-up comedy, for example, it’s when a comic relies on pacing and rhythm to enhance the delivery of their punchlines. 

    Proper timing is necessary to make a joke land well. Do it wrong, and you may decrease its impact, or even alter its meaning. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Funny LOL

    Pink cartoon character drinking juice with text about following top comment rules on social media comeback posts.

    Prudent-Tip5520 Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Ooooo

    Social media comment humor featuring a user excitedly responding to a sleep aid video with a witty comeback.

    Wilhelm-Bromander Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    No Steam, Just Unfreeze Water

    Tortillas shaped and baking in an oven rack as a food hack with social media comebacks in comments.

    Liljriggsvault Report

    8points
    POST

    Unlike with verbal punchlines, timing in written jokes can be achieved through punctuation, line breaks, or ellipses to indicate a pause in the conversation. Another way is to make readers stop scrolling through a witty retort, much like many of the comments you will see featured on this list. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Reddit post showing social media comments on Japan Airlines adopting gender neutral greetings, highlighting best comebacks.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An oldie but goodie, "Ugly bags of mostly water"

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Pass Tens

    Funny social media comeback with a man running at a campsite, highlighting best comebacks and comments on social media.

    Interesting-Net-3130 Report

    8points
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He probably lost a bet

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Your Grandma Choking On A Fish Bone? Consider Youtube Premium!

    Screenshot of a social media comeback between a user and TeamYouTube discussing ads during first aid videos.

    Gumball_Alehandro Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Written humor goes a long way in terms of engaging readers and bringing attention to your social media presence, for example. According to surveys, funny quips increase a post’s shareability by 43%.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s why many UK brands are using humor to connect with their audiences and potential customers. As Sprout Social confirms, the trademark brand of dry British humor has been part of marketing strategies so far.

    #10

    Bruh

    Screenshot of a social media post about Canadian researchers diagnosing cancer in a dinosaur with top comments and comebacks.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and if in Jurassic Park, at least the start,,,, then a she*

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    I Wish

    Reddit post from Showerthoughts with a witty comeback comment, showcasing some of the best social media comments and comebacks.

    Blubadubh Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    I Dont Know!

    Twin sisters and twin brothers wedding photo with a top social media comeback comment featured online.

    Uncultured_swine0369 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re a company that intends to incorporate humor into its social media communication strategy, there are pitfalls to steer clear of. According to Aventi Group, harmful stereotypes and culturally sensitive remarks should be avoided. 

    This tactic is known as “punching down,” and it almost always lands poorly for anyone who goes down that route. Many celebrities have been either criticized or even ostracized by Hollywood for incorporating this tactic. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    True

    Jake Paul in a music video screenshot with social media comments showing popular comebacks and engagement stats.

    gejmster Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #14

    Ooooof Level 69420

    Screenshot of a social media comeback with young men reacting, illustrating one of the best comebacks and comments from social media.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Just Thought This Belonged Here

    Disassembled gaming controller on a table with a social media comment highlighting a missing part in the image.

    astral-divinity Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would also like to hear from you, our dear readers. Which of these comments did you find the funniest? What about them cracked you up the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
    #16

    The Funniest Thing I’ve Read All Day

    Social media comment with a clever comeback referencing the Bible and humor about making coffee for wives.

    Supperdudehasrabies Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not have coffee, I can offer a tea with lion's mane mushroom in it?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Don't Sin, Cos For

    Billboard saying sin is not fun with a humorous social media comment about trigonometry comebacks and comments.

    TacticalFlatCap Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Hmm Have Fun Being A Carrot I Guess

    Social media comment humor featuring a user describing a funny and unusual garden comeback moment.

    Unflipped-Pancake Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Where’s The Lie ?

    Social media comeback comment humorously addressing no kids invited on wedding invitations with 169K likes.

    Dense-Ad-2385 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Oh Boi

    Twitter exchange showing witty comebacks and comments from social media about UNO game rules involving +4 and +2 cards.

    lunatic_layman Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True story. I have never played this game.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    The Earth Is Healing

    Mountain with snow blowing and humorous social media comeback in comments showing the best comebacks and comments.

    demandapanda Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Death

    Reddit thread showing witty comebacks and comments from social media about usernames dictating death.

    Memelord1709 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    'murica

    Social media comment thread showing a witty comeback referencing measurements and Big Macs in popular online banter.

    BoTamByloCiemno Report

    6points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right now I measure in dog heights. we have 1 Corgi of snow

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Too Funny

    Social media comeback about a funny misunderstanding during a night out shared in a popular comment thread.

    canonly Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Roasted

    Social media comeback where one user responds cleverly to a comment calling them a weirdo.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    True

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring one of the best comebacks and comments from social media users.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, you seem to be doing just fine without the rest of us getting involved. Popcorn, anyone?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Comedy At Its Finest

    Anime character winking with 2.6K social media comments below, highlighting the best comebacks and comments.

    Comfortable-Fee-4585 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    No Excuses!

    Social media comment showing a comeback with 70.4K comments on a video challenge about push ups.

    RareDarkIcyFox Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Fart

    Social media comment thread showing witty comebacks and engaging replies about bestselling books in a mental health discussion.

    idcanymore15 Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Fastest Delivery In Town

    Car drifting at night on wet roads with social media comeback comment about pizza and job loss below.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Ununun

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a humorous comeback featuring a cow image and viral comments.

    Opposite-Dustt Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Pretty Accurate

    Two social media comments showing clever comebacks with likes, illustrating witty social media interactions.

    SirLimp5827 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person below me once sharted in public.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    No No He's Got A Point

    Comment on social media joking about Apple making a terminator with a short-lasting battery as a witty comeback.

    R0GU3_D1N0 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    They Didnt Lie

    Social media comments show funny Walmart fall story with clever comebacks and interactions among users.

    Maxpowah1 Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    I Randomly Found It

    Social media comeback from Your_Uncle_Iroh encouraging strength, wisdom, and choosing good at a crossroads of destiny.

    username78777 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Hol Tf Up

    Goose comforting a shivering puppy under its wings with a social media comeback comment shown below the image.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    I Support

    Social media comeback and comment about a username as a new religion with user discussion and upvotes.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worshipping the metric system isn't the same as using it. Maybe it's too sacred to be used for everyday measurements.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    I Meeaaannn

    Social media comments showing witty comebacks and humorous exchanges about eyesight and text readability.

    Imaginary_Mix8428 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I TYPE IN CAPS LOCKS TO HELP THE HARD OF HEARING!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #39

    ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎

    Screenshot of Bee Gees Stayin' Alive music video with a social media comment showcasing one of the best comebacks and comments.

    Slawarth Report

    5points
    POST
    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one time she forgot to sing it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    This Is What Angels Look Like According To The Bible 😂😂

    Black and white surreal art with wings and eye, featuring funny social media comebacks and comments about angels and Satan.

    Nami-swan95 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Bruh

    Social media comments showing witty comeback with high engagement and upvotes on a dark-themed app interface.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    Made Me LOL

    Screenshot of funny social media comebacks and comments about swimsuit terminology with user replies and upvotes.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Lmao

    Social media comeback where a user jokes about a breakup and a $600 million jackpot win.

    No-Claim-9560 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    You Got Any Games On Your Phone??

    Puffer fish with strong teeth shown close-up with a funny social media comment comeback about games on phone.

    Chrisseffery Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Beautiful

    Social media comment with a witty comeback exchange referencing Jesus Christ and a surprising personal claim.

    Lamp-post- Report

    5points
    POST
    #46

    Lmao

    Two lions lying on a dirt road near safari vehicles, a popular social media comeback about lions lioning around.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    I Was Having Time Alone And Saw This. Honestly I Laughed My A Off LOL 😂

    Comment on social media showing a witty comeback from user zirkslol about family and personal beliefs.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is the boredhub mentioned in the 📖?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    An Interesting Title

    Two dogs stare intensely at each other with captions illustrating a funny social media comeback about waiting and dominance.

    coochieslayer0000001 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Big Violins

    Minecraft noteblocks arranged to play music with a witty social media comeback in the video comments section.

    Xd-refunded Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    The Master Himself

    Screenshot of a social media comeback comment about copying an artistic housing style with a Squidward avatar.

    Jake_is_great Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    A True Speed Competition

    Social media thread with humorous comebacks escalating around speed comparisons and witty comments.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    He’s Right You Know

    Woman scientist working on advanced broadband equipment with social media comebacks and comments below.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Yeah Dad

    Social media comeback where a dad humorously misunderstands a medical emergency on a flight involving Twitch chat.

    VeloxityS Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Cracked Me Up

    Screenshot of a witty social media comeback commenting on a non-existent 16th-century philosopher.

    PHGAMING99_OFFICIAL Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    An Interesting Tomato Title

    Social media comeback about tomato varieties with a photo showing two different types of tomatoes in hands.

    JustsomeSpaceG1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Woop Dee Do ☹️

    Social media comments showcasing clever and funny comebacks in a casual online conversation thread.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Hot Cheeto Man

    Man with red dreadlocks styled upward reacting to funny social media comeback in TikTok comments section.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Make Sure You Read The Second Bot Comment

    Reddit thread showing witty social media comebacks with a sarcasm alert bot commenting on user remarks.

    sarcasm_alert-bot- Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Cousin Became Firefighter, And My Gran Comments

    Firefighter in yellow gear standing by fire truck with a witty social media comeback in the comments section.

    jRaeLupa Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Mirrors

    Social media comeback about dimension doors, doppelgängers, and secrets of eternal youth and travel.

    FWTCH_Paradise Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    I Think It's True

    Social media comment about spice consumption with a humorous comeback and engagement shown by likes.

    therealrixous Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Return To Monke

    Social media comment by user monke stating dislike for a vegan teacher with 52 likes and 10 replies.

    Gumball_Alehandro Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    This Made Me Laugh In A Triangle

    Screenshot of a witty social media comeback comment highlighting some of the best comebacks and comments.

    IntimidatingNoodles Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    💀

    Social media comeback about stereotypes involving young white men and Asian men living in Europe.

    idcanymore15 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Cat Performing Spells?!

    Cat next to spilled flower pot dirt arranged in a circle with a social media comeback about performing spells.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Respect Social Distancing!

    Social media comeback highlighting the importance of social distancing with a sharp, witty comment and 146 upvotes.

    ZzAaCcNn Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    ^●●^

    Woman petting a serval cat indoors with popular social media comments shown below the image.

    doc_holiday14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Youtube Be Like

    Screenshot of social media replies showing comebacks and comments in a discussion thread on Twitter.

    DragonTroller56 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Bee

    Reddit meme post with a funny comeback about a bee simulator game, highlighting social media best comebacks and comments.

    Dulein_Yeet Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    What Happened Here?

    Reddit woodworking thread showing deleted comments and a highlighted comment with many awards as a top social media comeback.

    ctemp97 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    I Just Thought This Would Go Here

    Social media comeback exchange with 11K likes showing witty and sharp comments as popular responses.

    dunno93939 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    “Damn Teabaggers!”

    Social media comeback humor on a milk tea shop sign parodying a popular video game title.

    Blakey546 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Seagull snatching a Pringle chip from a person's hand at the beach with a witty social media comeback below.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    The Meme Recreated

    Social media comments showing one user questioning existence and another replying with a classic subscription comeback.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Found This On Facebook

    Social media post showing night sky with red circles questioning Orion's belt, featuring witty comeback in comments.

    CapriciousDemonYT Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    :bread:

    A humorous social media comeback showing a person holding a wooden sword with a Minecraft RTX ON Edition comment.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Todd Knows Best

    Screenshot of a social media comeback about Skyrim highlighting some of the best comebacks and comments.

    oblivionknight9 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Shut

    A humorous social media thread showing witty comebacks and comments with upvotes from users.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    The Scariest Number

    Reddit thread from r/TheOwlHouse showing social media comments featuring funny comebacks and interactions.

    finnball2g Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Suming Up Todays Nvidia Presentation

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing short comebacks and replies on a digital screen.

    pennerdiesel Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Social Credit Farmers

    Social media comments showcasing some of the best comebacks and witty replies in online discussions.

    YungNigget788 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Im Hungry Now

    Hands holding a wallet filled with chicken nuggets illustrating humorous social media comebacks and comments.

    GUNZBLAZIN3000 Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    True Words

    Social media comeback example featuring influencer ban and witty comment with best comebacks and comments.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Lmao

    Screenshot of a social media comeback about PC players making storage for Red Dead Redemption 2 from comments section.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Camel

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring a witty comeback about horse riding physics in video games.

    idcanymore15 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Both Everyone Wants, One Of Them Is Effective, The Other Is Friendship

    Masked character holding a gun with a humorous social media comeback about friendship and a found gun.

    rarinscorion Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    🤔

    Blursed WALL-E meme featuring gaming consoles with humorous social media comeback and comment about exposed ports.

    Astro_Birdy Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    An Honest Mistake

    Breaking news meme with a social media comeback comment about Jake Paul in a humorous YouTube community post.

    DeadStonks Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Bruh

    Reddit social media comeback example on r/notinteresting with witty comments and user interaction.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Metallica Was Once A Local Band

    Comment on Metallica’s rise from local band to legends, showcasing one of the best comebacks on social media.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Did I Mention The Drive Thru?

    Animated video still of two characters in a car with a popular social media comment shown below in a YouTube interface.

    Wolf6513 Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    Recharging The Electric Eels

    Social media comebacks about environmental impact with rubber ducks in river and car batteries in ocean comments.

    mrduncansir42 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Giraffes

    Martial arts training video with social media comments showcasing some of the best comebacks and comments.

    chloebanana Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Where’d They Go?

    Side-by-side photos showing a decade transformation paired with one of the best social media comebacks and comments.

    29083017425649301415 Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    Title

    Meme showing Cookie Monster reacting to a teacher's statement, illustrating witty comebacks and comments from social media.

    r1j4n_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #96

    Those Poor Seconds

    Social media comments showing witty comebacks and humorous exchanges on a discussion about time and life.

    w0nkybish Report

    1point
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do American stereotypes exist on the internet? We will never know.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!