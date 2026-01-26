ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the funniest people you will encounter aren’t always the legendary stand-up comedians that headline the biggest stages. Many of them hide behind usernames, dropping perfectly timed punchlines in social media comment sections.

Some of their wisecracks have drawn attention, enough to be featured on the Funny Comments subreddit. Scrolling through the page, you will realize that comment boxes aren’t always filled with toxicity and division. Other times, they are a goldmine of jokes that would elicit at least one legitimate “ha-ha” from readers.

Here are some of those posts, which we’ve compiled for your entertainment today.