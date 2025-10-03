ADVERTISEMENT

The Internet is always buzzing with people talking, laughing, being angry, or just vibing. 5,800 new tweets get posted on X every second. Over 95 million photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram every single day. On Facebook, 293,000 people share their status updates every minute.

Today, we're focusing on the funny ones. And not just posts, but the comments – replies so witty and hilarious that they turned out to be way better than the post itself. People say it takes two to tango; perhaps it also takes two people to struck gold in the comment section on the internet?