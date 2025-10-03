ADVERTISEMENT

The Internet is always buzzing with people talking, laughing, being angry, or just vibing. 5,800 new tweets get posted on X every second. Over 95 million photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram every single day. On Facebook, 293,000 people share their status updates every minute.

Today, we're focusing on the funny ones. And not just posts, but the comments – replies so witty and hilarious that they turned out to be way better than the post itself. People say it takes two to tango; perhaps it also takes two people to struck gold in the comment section on the internet?

#1

Self Burn Complimenting Others, Respect

Young woman stretching in gym with funny comment highlighted, showing how comments can be better than the post.

al_beruni Report

    #2

    Bit Weird To Be Asking For Such A Young Photography

    Social media post humor where comments are better than the post about a newborn photographer request.

    NotTodayCaptainDildo Report

    #3

    Happens At Times

    Reddit post and comment showcasing times comments were funnier and more engaging than the original post.

    imagesaicouldnt Report

    People's opinions about comments sections online differ from person to person. For some, it's a cesspool of insults, attention-seeking rage bait, and attempts to boost one's ego rather than to start a meaningful conversation. Others see it as a way to debate interesting topics and have their points of view heard.

    In 2016, researchers from the UT Austin Center for Media Engagement asked people about their social media comment habits. The majority, 53.3%, admitted they both read and post comments. 24.6% said they only read the comments and don't engage with posting or replying. Additionally, 20.2% reported ignoring the comments altogether; they feel no need to either post, reply, or look at the comments section.
    #4

    Those Movies Shaped Me As A Person

    Twitter comments humorously explaining what happens at night in museums, showcasing times comments were better than the post.

    lovelltrin Report

    #5

    Spare Parts

    Screenshot of a funny social media exchange showing comments that are better than the post about phone contact names.

    HeisterWolf Report

    #6

    Somebody That I Used To Know

    Tweet exchange with a humorous comment and reply, showcasing better comments than the original post in an online thread.

    ryoBRUHHHhhh Report

    I'll admit, I'm one of those people who opens the comments before a video has even finished. Maybe that's because I'm curious about what others think about it as I'm forming my own opinion. According to the 2016 study, that's the most popular reason people go to the comments section: 46.2% of the respondents said they read the comments to learn about the opinions of others.

    Another popular reason is to be entertained or amused by people's comments – 40.1% of the respondents said so. Indeed, sometimes (as is the case with our list here), comments supplement a post in a way that makes it much funnier. If there's something missing from a video or a social media post, some comments can instantly make it much more enjoyable.
    #7

    Apply Juice

    Screenshot of funny comments on a video where users joke about having a dollar for every pixel and buying apple juice.

    kahenkilohauki Report

    #8

    Nice Work Chef

    Comment criticizing steak cooking followed by Gordon Ramsay’s humorous reply, showcasing times comments were better than the post.

    Fraud_D_Hawk Report

    #9

    Brazil

    Tweet exchange showing a funny comment thread where the comments were better than the post with Brazil flag emojis.

    FjordOfBatanes Report

    People also like to compare their views on the topic or a post with others. That's why 33.9% of Americans read the comments on social media and under news articles. Others seek to get more information on the story, sometimes even updates, while almost a quarter of the respondents said the comments also help them gauge the pulse of the community.
    #10

    Dress

    Woman in a red dress tightening it with one arm, funny comment thread showing times comments were better than the post.

    kimachi21 Report

    #11

    Clouds

    Two twins with blonde hair posing outdoors with a city and sky background, highlighting funny comments online.

    Professional-One141 Report

    #12

    Password

    Image showing a humorous social media post about passwords with comments that highlight funny interactions.

    boh045 Report

    But some things in online spaces are better to avoid. The same can be true for comments, and people understand that. There are certain types of comments that people actively avoid. The most controversial topics include religion and spirituality, politics, international affairs, sports, and business or finance.
    #13

    Financial Ruin

    Woman biting lip while black cat looks sad, with a humorous comment about the cat adding to better comments.

    Elbowsmaster Report

    #14

    Boy

    Small dog standing in a hallway, with a humorous comment exchange showing comments better than the post.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Hi

    Funny comment by George Harris SR saying Hi in response to a Galaxy Note ad, showing comments better than the post.

    spedoree Report

    It's not that people dislike the topics themselves. An individual might be interested in politics, religion, and sports, but not want to scroll down to the comments section and see the battles that are raging on there. In fact, 40.9% of Americans say they do not like looking at the comments because they are argumentative. Social media users also admit that comments are often mean-spirited and uncivil, uninformed, too political, or off-topic. That just makes people want to stay away from comments sections altogether.
    #16

    True

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a dog photo with a comment and a simple drawing, highlighting funny comments.

    vanniashryver Report

    #17

    Birds Do Tend To Fly

    Reddit birdwatching post and witty comments showing how comments were better than the original post.

    ThorinSmokenshield Report

    #18

    Hey Guys This Works

    Screenshot of a viral post with a funny comment showing how comments can be better than the post.

    Seinil Report

    Not going to the comments section can help us keep our mental well-being. In 2013, the Pew Research Center found that one in five victims of online harassment experienced it in a comments section. One respondent even noted that "People are brutal and seem to feel way too comfortable in their anonymity."
    #19

    They Really Are Brave

    Minecraft movie teaser showing a llama character with highly engaged comments better than the post itself.

    Ok_Standard_5689 Report

    #20

    13 Reason Why

    TikTok comment thread jokingly discussing a video source with humorous and curious responses in a lively comments section.

    wooriette Report

    #21

    I'm More Surprised The Zombie's Not A Prop

    Tweet showing a funny comment response about the zombie from the 28 Years Later trailer, highlighting better comments.

    sparklovelynx Report

    Arlin Cuncic, MA, lists for VeryWell Mind more reasons why comments sections get so toxic:

    Mob mentality. Sometimes we might not even feel it, but as humans, we have a tendency to be influenced by those around us. If we see other people posting nasty stuff under a social media post, our monkey brains activate, and we follow suit.
    #22

    Dramatic Effect

    Honey bottle shaped like a bear leaking honey with funny comments about bees and honey production below.

    HangingChad007 Report

    #23

    Please Never Stop Smoking

    Hand holding cigarette with popular comment highlighting work hours, showing how comments were better than the post.

    orchid_breeder Report

    #24

    Turkey

    Two men wearing matching shirts with turkey jokes, highlighting funny comments better than the post itself.

    7up1001 Report

    Online disinhibition effect. We might think of online spaces as "not real," thus we allow ourselves to be mean and nasty. We don't see the face of the person who we're insulting and how that makes them feel in the moment, so, we don't feel as bad about it as we would if we told them the same things in person.
    #25

    Metaphor

    Person amazed by a creative metaphor with a humorous comment saying as fast as a cheetah and many reactions in comments.

    Nerdy_Guy- Report

    #26

    Fatty

    Review comment about losing weight with a sharp response from the owner, showcasing times comments were better than the post.

    If anyone is wondering where I got this, it’s a screenshot I took from “Big Chungus National Park” on google maps.

    ilovetoswim311 Report

    #27

    What Is Every Woman's Biggest Weakness?

    Reddit post with a humorous comment illustrating times comments were better than the post on social media.

    EarwaxWizard Report

    Mean comments depend on the platform. On some platforms, we allow ourselves to be nastier than on others. For example, researchers have found that YouTube has the highest number of insults and rude comments compared to other social media sites.

    Personalities also matter. Those same researchers claim that mean commenters are actually a minority online, it's just that their voices tend to be the loudest. There are also some common demographic factors: mean commenters tend to be male, have a lower education, and lower income.
    #28

    I Wonder What Flavor It Would Be

    Comment on a classic movie poster showing a humorous take better than the original post in popular comments.

    Sky-lander Report

    #29

    Are They?

    Reddit post showing close-up images of brown eyes with funny comments, highlighting times comments were better than the post.

    iKnowItsTwisted Report

    #30

    Oops

    Comment from Megan sharing a story with permanent eye damage, illustrating times comments were better than the post.

    ZeMaestroe Report

    What about you, Pandas? How often do you comment under social media posts or news articles? Although it is quite meta, let us know in the comments!

    And if you want to see more witty comebacks and comments that are way funnier than the original post, head over here and here to see our previous posts!
    #31

    Toys R Us Truck

    Dashboard view of a Toys R Us truck on highway with popular YouTube comment highlighting funny moments.

    KingJunkUno Report

    #32

    I Would Do The Same

    Comments section with humorous feedback on Snow White movie, showcasing times comments were better than the post.

    Tanmay_33 Report

    #33

    Seriously Bill

    Screenshot of a social media post with comments showing times comments were better than the post.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Kid Has A Bright And Shocking Future In Front Of Him

    Social media comment humor responding to a parent asking for advice about a child eating electrical cords.

    The_Jib Report

    #35

    Depends On The Area

    Social media comments thread humor showing a witty reply about tattoo pain that outshines the original post.

    theseeenutzzz Report

    #36

    Trampoline

    Screenshot of a social media post with a humorous comment highlighting times comments were better than the post.

    Individual_Pool3321 Report

    #37

    Idk Never Watched It

    Screenshot of funny social media comments where comments are better than the post with humorous replies and reactions

    uhmactuallyno Report

    #38

    Shrimp

    Red hand-drawn shrimp illustration with a humorous comment section guessing the food's name in an online discussion.

    Nic-River Report

    #39

    I See It

    Close-up of a cat with heterochromia eyes showing humorous comment from social media with many likes and replies.

    corpuscavernosa Report

    #40

    Why Nobody Reply

    Screenshot of user comments showing funny and engaging replies better than the original post in an online discussion thread.

    Jorjebear Report

    #41

    Anything Is Possible

    A TikTok video with a comment about eyecubes, showcasing times comments were better than the post.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    #42

    Mac And Cheese

    Comparison of two mac and cheese dishes with a humorous comment, highlighting better times for comments than the post.

    imgur.com Report

    #43

    I Would Be Sweating During That Flight

    Tweet showing a pilot proposing midflight with comments reacting humorously, highlighting better engagement than the post.

    Fred_Delicious Report

    #44

    Challenge

    Person sitting on a bed attempting to break a metal bed frame with humorous comments shown below, highlighting viral comments.

    SenoritaAWSM Report

    #45

    Ocean Swimming

    Reddit post asking how usernames relate to death with a top comment playing on the username ocean swimming.

    hyperchicken9801 Report

    #46

    Well

    Solar eclipse event post with humorous comments where users joke about rescheduling the sun during a free party announcement.

    Swagnasty15 Report

    #47

    Any Special Reason?

    Comments discussing the poop emoji background in a humorous post about Pokémon hunting with your husband.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    Fired

    Reddit post from starbucksbaristas with a funny comment thread showing times comments were better than the post

    Reddit_Username666 Report

    #49

    Unsubscribed

    Person in glasses and blue checkered shirt reacting to comments, illustrating times comments were better than the post.

    lolonator3 Report

    #50

    This Man Took Inspiration From George Washington

    Young man with glasses and black hair reacts to comments highlighting times comments were better than the post.

    DravenKing35 Report

    #51

    If Gordon Ramsay Took Skin Care Meds

    Young man with curly hair smiling in a casual setting illustrating times comments were better than the post.

    Smiles4YouRawrX3 Report

    #52

    Less Important

    Two rabbits sitting on a carpet with a humorous comment thread showing funny interaction and witty comments

    Vegetable-man396 Report

    #53

    Profile Picture For Men

    Man presenting profile picture ideas for men while showcasing a popular comment with high engagement counts.

    Vec3d Report

    #54

    Paul

    Comment thread showing witty replies proving some comments were better than the post on social media.

    aGamingPatriot Report

    #55

    Stone Stacking Is Wrong

    Conversation about stone stacking's impact in a comment thread showing engaging and informative comments.

    gamma-ray-bursts Report

    #56

    We Are Wunkum

    Funny social media comments about a growing cat with black and orange fur, showing humor better than the original post.

    phoenix-007 Report

    #57

    Oh No

    Social media post and comment showing funny interactions where comments were better than the original post.

    epic.comment.god Report

    #58

    Hello

    Twitter comments showing witty replies that are better than the original post, highlighting humor in social media interactions.

    thevisionless Report

    #59

    Awesome

    Screenshot of a funny online comment exchange showing times comments were better than the post.

    vulpes_mortuis Report

    #60

    Good Thing It Wasn’t 3

    Text asking to name a state in only two words with a humorous example comment, highlighting times comments were better.

    WoozleWozzle Report

    #61

    Ouch

    Screenshot of a funny online comment thread where users discuss a toe injury unrelated to the post.

    IdRatherBeEATINGASS Report

    #62

    Straight People Relationship Humour Continues To Be The Worst

    Social media comment thread where comments are funnier and better than the original post with funny replies.

    mourning_everything Report

