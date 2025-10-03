62 Times Comments Were Better Than The Post
The Internet is always buzzing with people talking, laughing, being angry, or just vibing. 5,800 new tweets get posted on X every second. Over 95 million photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram every single day. On Facebook, 293,000 people share their status updates every minute.
Today, we're focusing on the funny ones. And not just posts, but the comments – replies so witty and hilarious that they turned out to be way better than the post itself. People say it takes two to tango; perhaps it also takes two people to struck gold in the comment section on the internet?
People's opinions about comments sections online differ from person to person. For some, it's a cesspool of insults, attention-seeking rage bait, and attempts to boost one's ego rather than to start a meaningful conversation. Others see it as a way to debate interesting topics and have their points of view heard.
In 2016, researchers from the UT Austin Center for Media Engagement asked people about their social media comment habits. The majority, 53.3%, admitted they both read and post comments. 24.6% said they only read the comments and don't engage with posting or replying. Additionally, 20.2% reported ignoring the comments altogether; they feel no need to either post, reply, or look at the comments section.
I'll admit, I'm one of those people who opens the comments before a video has even finished. Maybe that's because I'm curious about what others think about it as I'm forming my own opinion. According to the 2016 study, that's the most popular reason people go to the comments section: 46.2% of the respondents said they read the comments to learn about the opinions of others.
Another popular reason is to be entertained or amused by people's comments – 40.1% of the respondents said so. Indeed, sometimes (as is the case with our list here), comments supplement a post in a way that makes it much funnier. If there's something missing from a video or a social media post, some comments can instantly make it much more enjoyable.
People also like to compare their views on the topic or a post with others. That's why 33.9% of Americans read the comments on social media and under news articles. Others seek to get more information on the story, sometimes even updates, while almost a quarter of the respondents said the comments also help them gauge the pulse of the community.
But some things in online spaces are better to avoid. The same can be true for comments, and people understand that. There are certain types of comments that people actively avoid. The most controversial topics include religion and spirituality, politics, international affairs, sports, and business or finance.
It's not that people dislike the topics themselves. An individual might be interested in politics, religion, and sports, but not want to scroll down to the comments section and see the battles that are raging on there. In fact, 40.9% of Americans say they do not like looking at the comments because they are argumentative. Social media users also admit that comments are often mean-spirited and uncivil, uninformed, too political, or off-topic. That just makes people want to stay away from comments sections altogether.
Not going to the comments section can help us keep our mental well-being. In 2013, the Pew Research Center found that one in five victims of online harassment experienced it in a comments section. One respondent even noted that "People are brutal and seem to feel way too comfortable in their anonymity."
Arlin Cuncic, MA, lists for VeryWell Mind more reasons why comments sections get so toxic:
Mob mentality. Sometimes we might not even feel it, but as humans, we have a tendency to be influenced by those around us. If we see other people posting nasty stuff under a social media post, our monkey brains activate, and we follow suit.
Online disinhibition effect. We might think of online spaces as "not real," thus we allow ourselves to be mean and nasty. We don't see the face of the person who we're insulting and how that makes them feel in the moment, so, we don't feel as bad about it as we would if we told them the same things in person.
Mean comments depend on the platform. On some platforms, we allow ourselves to be nastier than on others. For example, researchers have found that YouTube has the highest number of insults and rude comments compared to other social media sites.
Personalities also matter. Those same researchers claim that mean commenters are actually a minority online, it's just that their voices tend to be the loudest. There are also some common demographic factors: mean commenters tend to be male, have a lower education, and lower income.
What about you, Pandas? How often do you comment under social media posts or news articles? Although it is quite meta, let us know in the comments!
