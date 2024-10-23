ADVERTISEMENT

The comment section sometimes can be a beautiful place. Sure, it can also be full of toxicity and vitriol, but it's where people make some of the funniest and most creative observations and clapbacks. Have you ever come across a comment so good you thought: "Well, this person certainly has a way with words." And maybe even deserves an award?

The creators of the Comment Awards Instagram account probably thought the same when they started collecting the most hilarious posts from the internet. We're nothing if not fans of skillfully crafted comments here at Bored Panda, so here are some posts from some truly funny people on the internet!

#1

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#2

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#3

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

The heroes at the Comment Awards page sift through all the negativity online to find the gold nuggets that they can share with their 524k followers. They're really doing God's work, considering that it can be pretty hard to find some positivity. 64% of Americans, for example, believe that social media is to blame for how badly things are going in the world today.

Receiving negative comments about something you posted can be upsetting. However, most people seem to be pretty resilient to that, as only 20% of Americans have said that a negative comment has ruined their day. Interestingly, more than half also said they don't care if they receive likes or not either.
#4

Funny-Comment-Awards

McJesse Report

#5

Funny-Comment-Awards

ShaneMacken Report

#6

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Posh ones yes,the rest of us grunt whilst up against a brick wall and she is holding a pizza box to take home.

We might think that a comment section resembles a town square where people can voice their opinions and be heard. In a sense, it is a town square, but one where people feel there are no repercussions to bad behavior and it soon turns to anarchy. One study found incivility in 25% of comment sections under news and blog posts.

Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings explained to Hello! Magazine that the rules of normal social engagement go out the window online. "[People] lose a sense of responsibility and self-awareness – a process known as deindividuation – and their anonymity means that they have no need to regulate their behavior online. It's similar to the way people might behave in a jeering crowd or as a football hooligan."
#7

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#8

Funny-Comment-Awards

ronnui_ Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In 1753 the cold air balloon was invented, unfortunately the invention never took off.

#9

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

Hemmings further explained that attention motivates people who leave mean comments. Attention, even negative, fuels their self-worth and makes them feel important. Most often, these types of people feel underappreciated and unimportant in their real offline lives.

Psychotherapist Dr. Saima Muhammad Nawaz writes that people spreading negativity in comment sections are projecting their own insecurities. "By making negative comments, they may feel like they are deflecting attention away from their flaws," she claims. 
#10

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#11

Funny-Comment-Awards

computer_screen Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FWIW the actual cult that "Drank the Kool AId" drank a knock off called Flavor-Aid. Just google Jim Jones and Jonestown.

#12

Funny-Comment-Awards

Sethrogen Report

For others, negative comments can be a way to release anger and frustration. "Social media can allow people to express their anger or frustration, even if directed towards someone else," Nawaz writes. Writing something mean about another person online also gives us a sense of control and power. People feel like they are the voice of reason and can judge what is good and what is bad – that they have influence.

#13

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a pathetic attempt at marginalization. Try this one. Guns kill people. Cars kill people. Only one of them requires a licence in the USA though.

#14

Funny-Comment-Awards

marknorm Report

#15

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With just water. If you have one of those big coffee makers at work with the hot water spigot, get some GOOD instant hot cocoa and the really small cans of condensed milk. put the milk and powder into an insulated mug that seals and top it up with hot water. Then shake it for like five minutes or so. I used to do this while I was pre-opping the production floor. You will not be disappointed.

As the internet and social media are almost built on us comparing ourselves to each other, leaving mean comments about others gives some of us a sense of superiority. "Some people need to bring others down to make themselves feel better," Nawaz explains the reason behind this.
#16

Funny-Comment-Awards

grapejuiceboys Report

#17

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How come it's always people that aren't armed ending up in such situations anyways?

#18

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mr Auntriarch believes that every spoon is a dessert spoon, so he's no help

But wait! Comment sections aren't all that bad. They do have all the flaws we've discussed above, but they can also provide a platform for public discourse. Eun-Ju Lee, a professor in the Department of Communication at Seoul National University, argues that when people in the comments present reasonable arguments and are gracious about their opponents' perspectives, there's a chance for a more participatory news media.
#19

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#20

Funny-Comment-Awards

mariskreizman Report

#21

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you need to give one third to Fred and two of what's left to Mary and work out how many you now have

"We cannot expect everyone to act rationally online, but comment sections can showcase competing viewpoints, arouse the public's interest in important issues and facilitate arguments around them," Lee claims. That's why she advocates against the closing of comment sections and for a decreased anonymity.
#22

Funny-Comment-Awards

DEADMAU696969 Report

#23

Funny-Comment-Awards

dieworkwear Report

#24

Funny-Comment-Awards

718Tv Report

And then there's the bright side of the internet and comment sections: the funny content! Previously, we've spoken with comedic writer, actor and director Emma Tattenbaum-Fine about being funny on Twitter (X). She explained to us then that a good tweet is just like a good joke: it sets up an expectation and breaks it with a surprise.
#25

Funny-Comment-Awards

ZonTrill Report

#26

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#27

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

"A good tweet, in particular, is probably going to be something topical that is top of mind for everyone, that then finishes with a fresh take, giving the reader something clever they hadn't considered before that is infused with a clear point of view," Emma told Bored Panda back then.

#28

Funny-Comment-Awards

JeffMyspace Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to have to pay for texts too. Do you know how much bandwidth it takes to send a text? It is nothing. and they still charged actual money for it. You're super basic phone plan used to give you 50 texts a MONTH and charge you $1 for every one after that. You were also doing it on your locked phone that took three years to pay off. The cellphone industry in the early 2000s was insanely exploitative.

#29

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#30

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

Since not all of the funny posts we're featuring here are comments per se, the good funny tweet rule probably applies in this case, too. So, Pandas, upvote your favorite posts, and don't forget to share your wittiest takes in the comments! Who knows, maybe you'll end up in this year's Bored Panda Best Comment Awards.
#31

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#32

Funny-Comment-Awards

UweBollocks Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a lower class white person, I concur. The pain is the only thing left that makes us feel alive.

#33

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#34

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, this phrase has a sarcastic ring to it, even when used positively.

#35

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#36

Funny-Comment-Awards

Average_Dad1 Report

#37

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#38

Funny-Comment-Awards

LibertarianRed1 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny thing about trees though, they tend to plant themselves. That's what the seeds are for. Forests naturally grow over time. WE cut them back.

#39

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#40

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#41

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#42

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, and on Christmas Day no less. 2009. Epic snow storm over Christmas and my landlords decided to remodel the kitchen the week before. Everything was closed. I had no food. I had no way to get food. I had no way to cook food if I had it. Started looking for a new place to live that week.

#43

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#44

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#45

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#46

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#47

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#48

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#49

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#50

Funny-Comment-Awards

IgnatzHaderach Report

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No popcorn button on our microwave but we did stay in an apartment hotel in Seoul one time where the microwave had a 'bagel hole'

#51

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So currently abuse tea. I have 10 different types on my desk and have so many cups during the working days.

#52

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#53

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#54

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#55

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#56

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was he really clueless if he was able to order in fluent chinese though?

#57

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course he did. And when he did I was nowhere near there. I had nothing to do with it and I have witnesses that can prove I wasn't there.

#58

Funny-Comment-Awards

greg16676935420 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$10 is barely two beers in most places to sob about how much your life sucks.

#59

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#60

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#61

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since Sid James died, nobody can do the Sid James laugh like me

#62

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#63

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#64

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#65

Funny-Comment-Awards

sleepisocialist Report

#66

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am without kids, can confirm my remote is always exactly where I put it and the lights are only on or off when I want them to be.

#67

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

danielboak_1 avatar
iseefractals
iseefractals
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When i was 5 my parents bought me an NES. Hooking up that console required an RF-Modulator, which required a screwdriver to hook it up to the back of the TV....to the RF modulator, you connected the coaxial cable for the TV antenna, and component cables from the RF-modulator to NES. Then you had to change the physical switch on the RF-modulator to choose the correct input. Then you put it on channel 3.....and that's what you had to do every single time you moved the console from on TV to another....except some TV's actually used channel 4. That's the process 5 year old me went through almost daily to get my gaming fix.

#68

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I catch you in west Gloucestershire with a rifle and no firearms licence it'll be the naughty step for you

#69

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

#70

Funny-Comment-Awards

commentawards Report

