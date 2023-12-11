ADVERTISEMENT

X, the platform that was once Twitter, is the ideal playground for verbal humor. Back when it allowed only 140 characters per post, people had to be really precise with their jokes. Every word counted. Now there are double the characters and double the opportunity for funny stories.

The Instagram account Really Dumb Tweets finds the best jokes and funny posts on the platform. Even their bio claims that they're "posting the funniest tweets you'll ever read." The page also has a huge following – their current follower count is at 1.6 million. So scroll through these humorous gems and upvote your favorite ones!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

jturnerdds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

SketchesbyBoze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

callapilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

c0wbitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

c0wbitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tweets like this are why essential workers hated the rest of us.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

baddestmamajama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

byalexcrespo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my country we have public healthcare so private providers are forced to up their game just so that anyone will go to them. The people I went to for my MRI had rigged up the machine so you could watch YouTube videos in there.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

samcahnruns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

HowieDewitttt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Homie is bringing up required reading from high school at a party with people probably around 30-40. I would be confused as well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

LaLa_Lyds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
pinkprincessalli avatar
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well did you give his face sweet licky licks and wag your tail? Then maybe you just don’t deserve those kisses as much as the dogy did.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

ftmensch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

honkysupreme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or an almost 40 year old man screaming, "oooh yehhhh!" in a high pitched tone.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

CheeseCakePCK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

vision_josie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

Ernest_soft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

__apf__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

mattdpearce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Korean K-pop group BTS apparently got an exemption from mandatory military service in Korea.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
cam_s_whalley avatar
Wubbleyew
Wubbleyew
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But for it to be a match dont both parties have to show an interest by swiping?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did postgrad while working a job that has a decent amount of overtime. I still haven’t recovered.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

MediaGiraffes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
bigblackwaggylab avatar
Jenn White
Jenn White
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was offered membership to Hell's Angels in the back of my ambulance. (EMT here) It is very strange...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
annikawespe avatar
Annika Traritrara
Annika Traritrara
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

French may look complicated but is way more logical than English. "ough" is the same in "though" and "tough" but you end up saying thow and tuff thank you very much

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then there’s my teacher who went “u tried but you didn’t structure it right, also the algorithm said you copied off other students. C+.” (My essay was similar to other students’ because we all had to extensively cite from the same document. I contested it and got that demerit removed.)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One more time with feeling: if the rich are exempt from it, it’s not inherent to adulthood.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your first mistake is giving a rat’s 🍑 about what people on Rotten Tomatoes say.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats

reallydumbtweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Really-Dumb-Funny-Tweets Shares stats