‘Really Dumb Tweets’: 65 Gems Of Wisdom Shared On This IG Account (New Pics)
X, the platform that was once Twitter, is the ideal playground for verbal humor. Back when it allowed only 140 characters per post, people had to be really precise with their jokes. Every word counted. Now there are double the characters and double the opportunity for funny stories.
The Instagram account Really Dumb Tweets finds the best jokes and funny posts on the platform. Even their bio claims that they're "posting the funniest tweets you'll ever read." The page also has a huge following – their current follower count is at 1.6 million. So scroll through these humorous gems and upvote your favorite ones!
This post may include affiliate links.
How many times will I read this in different posts? How many?
Tweets like this are why essential workers hated the rest of us.
In my country we have public healthcare so private providers are forced to up their game just so that anyone will go to them. The people I went to for my MRI had rigged up the machine so you could watch YouTube videos in there.
Homie is bringing up required reading from high school at a party with people probably around 30-40. I would be confused as well.
Well did you give his face sweet licky licks and wag your tail? Then maybe you just don’t deserve those kisses as much as the dogy did.
Or an almost 40 year old man screaming, "oooh yehhhh!" in a high pitched tone.
I did postgrad while working a job that has a decent amount of overtime. I still haven’t recovered.
I was offered membership to Hell's Angels in the back of my ambulance. (EMT here) It is very strange...
French may look complicated but is way more logical than English. "ough" is the same in "though" and "tough" but you end up saying thow and tuff thank you very much
Then there’s my teacher who went “u tried but you didn’t structure it right, also the algorithm said you copied off other students. C+.” (My essay was similar to other students’ because we all had to extensively cite from the same document. I contested it and got that demerit removed.)
One more time with feeling: if the rich are exempt from it, it’s not inherent to adulthood.
Your first mistake is giving a rat’s 🍑 about what people on Rotten Tomatoes say.