“Walking Billboard For Ozempic”: Skinny Stars At 2025 Oscars Stun Amid Weight Loss Craze
“Walking Billboard For Ozempic”: Skinny Stars At 2025 Oscars Stun Amid Weight Loss Craze

Last night, the red carpet was rolled out at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 97th Academy Awards. Anora was the biggest winner of the night, taking home five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

In addition to celebrating the outstanding achievements in filmmaking, another major talking point of the Oscars was the stars’ remarkable body transformations, which many have attributed to Ozempic.

Highlights
  • Ozempic, a medication for treating diabetes, is rumored to be used off-label by celebrities for weight loss.
  • At the Oscars, stars like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Julianne Hough sparked speculation about Ozempic use.
  • Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she took Mounjaro, another diabetes medication, for weight loss.

Though it’s only been FDA-approved for treating Type 2 diabetes, the medication is often prescribed off-label for weight loss, as it suppresses appetite and contributes to a feeling of fullness.

    Celebrities stunned the internet with their drastic weight loss transformations at the Oscars

    2025 Oscars stage with audience, highlighting Hollywood's weight loss trend and glamor.

    Image credits: Oscars

    Among the celebrities rumored to have used Ozempic is Ariana Grande, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked.

    The singer and actress opted for a strapless Schiaparelli gown that drew attention to her slender shoulders and arms.

    Ariana’s svelte figure previously sparked concerns among fans during her Wicked promo tour, with many suggesting that her noticeable weight loss transformation was compromising her health.

    Ariana Grande’s red carpet appearance reignited concerns about her health

    Skinny stars at the 2025 Oscars highlighting the Ozempic weight loss trend, showcasing elegant award show fashion.

    Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media

    “Ariana Grande is so skinny I’m surprised she doesn’t disappear. It’s so sad she looked better before,” one fan wrote in reaction to her red-carpet pictures.

    “I wish Ariana Grande would leave the Ozempic alone,” another said.

    “For real tho. Is Ariana Grande OK? She is so thin and talks so slowly now. I’m actually worried,” a third fan added.

    Image credits: vodolove

    In 2023, Ariana publicly commented on fans’ concerns over her weight, saying on TikTok that what some people considered her “healthiest” body was far from it.

    “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.

    “I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

    Cynthia Erivo’s one-shoulder dress highlighted her collarbones and slender arms

    Stars at the 2025 Oscars in elegant gowns, highlighting the weight loss craze linked to Ozempic.

    Image credits: John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy

    Ariana’s Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, also raised speculation about her possibly taking Ozempic to look slim.

    Some netizens said Cynthia had an “Ozempic face,” characterized by hollow cheeks. “Ozempic is the most likely cause and Hollywood being obsessed with extreme thinness again,” one Redditor wrote, referring to the Tony winner’s small frame.

    Cynthia has never confirmed whether she’s taken the semaglutide medication.

    Demi Moore wore a fitted, glittery gown that accentuated her slim frame

    Celebrities showcasing weight loss at Oscars 2025 in elegant black and gold gowns, amid the Ozempic trend.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    Another actress who sparked health concerns over her slim figure was Demi Moore, who was nominated for Best Actress for The Substance. Demi donned a fitted Armani Privé gown that accentuated her slender frame.

    “OMG, Demi Moore’s arm! Stop the Ozempic,” one netizen commented.

    Demi previously opened up about her obsession over her appearance, sharing in her 2019 memoir, “[I was] dieting and exercising in a very obsessive-compulsive way… I changed my body over multiple times but wasn’t really myself.”

    While filming the Oscar-nominated film, the 62-year-old star contracted shingles, a painful rash illness she said made her lose 20 pounds (approx. 9 kg).

    Image credits: Variety

    The Ghost actress revealed last September that she was able to become more flexible with her exercise regime and accept her “natural size.”

    “After I finished G.I. Jane is when I had a huge shift, because I had manipulated my body, I had changed it multiple times, through just pure force and discipline, and when I finished that film, I was so kind of worn down in this battle that I had been in that I finally surrendered,” she told The New York Times.

    “I just started to ask to be my natural size because I didn’t know what it was. I literally couldn’t go to a gym. I couldn’t control food in that way.”

    Georgina Chapman’s look also reignited rumors about Ozempic

    Two women at the 2025 Oscars, showcasing weight loss; one in a green gown, the other in black.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

    Other stars who appeared noticeably slimmer include Mindy Kaling, who revealed she dropped 40 lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023, and Georgina Chapman, who attended the ceremony to support her boyfriend, Adrien Brody, and has also been the subject of health concerns. Neither of them has addressed speculation about Ozempic.

    Mindy Kaling revealed she dropped 40 lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023

    Stars at 2025 Oscars showcase stunning weight loss in elegant dresses.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Image credits: Variety

    Julianne Hough, who hosted the Oscars red carpet show, appeared noticeably thinner in an asymmetrical, one-shoulder dress by Christian Dior.

    Addressing the commentary that she looked “boney” in a video posted last October, the actress and dancer said she’s never “been healthier.”

    Julianne Hough appeared noticeably thinner in an asymmetrical dress by Christian Dior

    Skinny stars at 2025 Oscars showcase weight loss in stylish attire side by side.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

    “I was full of inflammation in my 20’s and had a marker for an autoimmune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago. I’ve frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation,” Julianne shared.

    “I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways.

    “I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process, and release a lot of emotions over the years.”

    Selena Gomez attributed her weight fluctuations to her lupus medication

    Skinny stars at 2025 Oscars in glamorous black dresses, highlighting weight loss trend.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Image credits: Variety

    Though some attributed Selena Gomez’s drastic weight loss to Ozempic, the Emilia Pérez actress shared that her weight fluctuations are due to her lupus medication, which causes water retention.

    Whoopi Goldberg revealed she took Mounjaro, a diabetes medication used for weight loss

    Two images of a woman at the Oscars highlighting weight loss trends with a focus on the Ozempic discussion.

    Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Penske Media

    Whoopi Goldberg, who presented the tribute to Quincy Jones alongside Oprah Winfrey, also drew attention to her weight-loss transformation.

    “Oprah and Whoopi being a walking billboard for Ozempic,” one viewer commented, while another said, “My mother just referred to Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Ozempic.”

    “Whoopi and Oprah serving Ozempic opulence,” a separate viewer added.

    The Sister Act star revealed that she started taking Mounjaro, another diabetes medication, when she weighed 300 pounds (approx. 136 kg).

    “I made (2022 drama ‘Till’), and a woman thought I was wearing a fat suit,” she said in May 2024.

    “I’m doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me. It’s all the weight I’ve lost.”

    “This has gone too far,” one netizen said about the stars’ alleged use of Ozempic

    Comment by Krisztina Szakács on weight perception and Ozempic use.

    Commentary on celebrity weight loss related to health concerns, emphasizing a non-judgmental approach.

    Comment on celebrity weight loss criticism at 2025 Oscars: "Their bodies, their choice.

    Text discussing celebrities and weight loss in relation to Ozempic use.

    Comment by Katie Dreakford discussing chronic disease and thinness related to Ozempic weight loss trend.

    Text comment by Nikki Nemeyer discussing opinions on women's body image related to weight loss.

    Comment discussing body image and personal happiness amid weight loss trends.

    Text comment on weight shaming related to the Ozempic weight loss craze.

    Text message criticizing Oscar stars' weight loss, humorously mentioning zippers having more curves.

    Text comment expressing disappointment about Demi Moore's appearance at 2025 Oscars amid a weight loss trend.

    Comment on societal standards and weight loss, mentioning Ozempic in 2025.

    Text discussing Ozempic use among skinny stars amid weight loss trends.

    Comment on celebrities' weight loss craze, mentioning extreme lack of body fat.

    Comment from Marit Johansson about skinny stars at the 2025 Oscars and Ozempic weight loss.

    Comment by Jeanne Herman on weight loss and medication scarcity.

    Comment by Donna Walker referencing weight loss trend, saying, "It's like the 90s again, 'nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of these pictures look like they are years apart and people do age! Also when you have a tan you also look more slender than when you do not side by side in pictures like that …not to mention professional make up! Then the airbrushing and photoshop…

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
