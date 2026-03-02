Who Is Rebel Wilson? Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson is an Australian actress and comedian with a signature blend of sharp wit and authentic charm. Her dynamic performances consistently captivate audiences worldwide. She gained widespread notice playing Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series, a role that showcased her formidable comedic timing. This breakout success quickly cemented her status as a global star.

Full Name Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson Gender Female Height 5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $22 million Nationality Australian Education Tara Anglican School for Girls, University of New South Wales, Australian Theatre for Young People, The Second City Father Vic Wilson Mother Sue Wilson Siblings Liberty Wilson, Ryot Wilson, Annachi Wilson Kids Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson

Early Life and Education Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Rebel Wilson grew up with parents who were professional dog handlers. This unique family background provided an unconventional early environment. She attended Tara Anglican School for Girls, later earning degrees in Theatre and Performance Studies and Law from the University of New South Wales. An early passion for performance blossomed during her studies.

Notable Relationships Currently married to fashion designer Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson publicly shared their relationship in 2022. Earlier, she was linked to businessman Jacob Busch. Wilson and Agruma welcomed their daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogacy in 2022. The couple married in Italy in September 2024 and are expecting another daughter in late 2025.

Career Highlights Rebel Wilson achieved global stardom through the Pitch Perfect film series, where her role as Fat Amy garnered critical praise. The musical comedies collectively earned significant box office success. Beyond acting, Wilson has expanded into production with her banner Camp Sugar, co-producing films like The Hustle and Isn’t It Romantic. She also launched the Rebel Wilson x Angels clothing line. To date, she has collected an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Comedy.